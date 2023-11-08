Countries
Home Cryptocurrency Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Updated:

The Quant network is an innovative blockchain that facilitates security and interoperability in the crypto ecosystem. The platform supports multiple blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, IOTA, Stellar, XRP, and many other blockchain networks.

In 2021, the QNT token leaped by over 35x, revealing a relatively impressive growth towards its all-time high price without notable resistance. The following rollback was weaker, so traders and investors could acquire more than 500% gains on the token in 2021.

However, many investors and Quant proponents are curious whether the coin will register similar growth this year and in the coming years.

 This article extensively reviews Quant Price Prediction in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2030. We also discuss everything you must note about the token in the sections below. Read on for more information. 

Quant Price History

The Quant Network is a high-end blockchain that facilitates a security and interoperability-centered operating system. It enables developers to build and deploy multichain dApps (mDApps) via its low code solution.

As a result, Quant Network offers more effective dApp creation while allowing digital assets to be transferred freely between diverse chains. 

The coin was developed by cyber security professional Gilbert Verdian, who has more than 20 years of experience and has worked for various enterprises and governments. 

Verdian recognized blockchain technology’s ability to advance cyber security but also acknowledged the challenge faced by blockchain fragmentation. Therefore, he developed the Quant Network to mitigate this challenge.

The QNT ICO deployed in May 2018 and raised $11 million. Following the coin’s presale, it initially traded at $0.2524 per CoinMarketCap. Its price gradually increased in the following years until it started its bull run in 2021.

It’s worth noting that QNT’s price peaked at $428.38 before plummeting with the broader crypto market. The coin hit a low price of $44.36 in 2022 but later skyrocketed significantly amid the bear market. In October 2022, it registered a price of $193.36.

Conversely, its price has followed a downtrend, currently trading at $85.63 with a market cap of $1,033,746,534, according to Coinmarketcap.

Quant Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Quant Price Prediction 2023

One major challenge blockchains encounter is attracting developers. Interestingly, developers are one of the critical components of a blockchain project effect. Moreover, the Quant Network enables developers to accomplish more with less.

It enables developers to create robust mDApps seamlessly without the need to understand the core technology of the blockchain. 

Concerning Quant’s 2023 price, we must first determine the broader crypto market landscape. Interestingly, the market has encountered notable bullish news in the past months, as global asset manager BlackRock is showing interest in cryptocurrency.

Besides BlackRock, other leading institutions have also indicated interest in the crypto landscape, especially after Ripple Labs’ partial victory over the US SEC. 

Despite this update, many crypto assets have reached key resistance, smaller timeframes, and local levels. This is also shown in the QNT token, which has found resistance around $110 and $120, far beneath its yearly highs. 

However, this is a short-term downtrend for Quant. Another reason for the bearish market is the Fed Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell’s statement on increasing interest rates and the current hiking inflation. Thus, Quant may retest a low of $90 before skyrocketing in anticipation of Bitcoin’s 2024 halving. 

Our analysts anticipate QNT to retest yearly low prices of $90, an average of $105, and highs of $120 by December 2023. 

Month  Potential Low Price Average Price Potential High Price
September 2023 $95 $100 $105
October 2023 $90 $95 $100
November 2023 $90 $10 $110
December 2023 $90 $105 $120

Quant Price Prediction 2024

Quant seeks to become one of the most sought-after interoperability solutions. Though it has notable rivals like Cosmos, Polkadot, and Chainlink’s CCIP, Quant’s aim to simplify operations for developers stands it out from the crowd. 

It is also worth noting that Quant has a smaller market capitalization than its contenders, with only $1.2 billion. In addition, Quant has one of the most active and vocal communities in the crypto industry. Quant also has several famous crypto influencers like Bitboy Crypto as enthusiastic supporters.

In a related development, Quant has also been bagging various notable wins. The firm published a recent blog post outlining how Quant crypto can advance CDBC technology due to its composability and multichain features.

The project partnered with the Chinese banks to exploit ways the CBDCs could incorporate into blockchain technology to “develop innovative new projects.”

Quant’s involvement in developing such innovative solutions amid the majority of the crypto community’s philosophical frowning at the CBDCs would inevitably rally its token price.

Interestingly, as many Quant proponents and investors know, the token’s price is expected to rebound in 2024

Thus, our analysts predict that Quant will trade at a potential low of $200, a high price of $300, and an average of $250 by 2024’s ending. 

Quant Price Prediction 2025

Among Quant’s partnerships is a long list of worldwide institutions and organizations such as Visa, Barclays, Swift, 10 Downing Street, and many others. Quant focuses on the traditional financial industry, seeking to introduce it “on-chain” without difficult development conditions and fragmentation challenges

The project has a similar view to XRP regarding settlement for inter-border transactions. However, Quant takes the bar higher, tokenizing blockchain interoperability and real-world assets

Regardless, the project’s market cap ($1.2 billion) is considerably less than XRP’s market capitalization, currently at $34 billion. 

Also, Quant’s tokenomics is another determinant to consider. More than 80% of its overall supply is in circulation, and mDApps developers must utilize the $QUANT tokens to pay “Gateway Operators” to use resources such as data, APIs, and the distributed ledger. 

In addition, the project requires “Gateway Operators” to pay an annual licensing fee and enables them to stake the $QUANT tokens to acquire a higher priority in its transaction order.

Quant’s network development advancement could increase the price of the $QUANT token

Therefore, as the cryptocurrency bull run is anticipated in 2025, many organizations already building on the Quant Network may have deployed live products.

So, it must be noted that these products are high-end technology that could fail as the (DeFi) ecosystem hasn’t yet been “stress-tested” at such advanced levels. 

Moreover, with a $1.2 billion market cap, the value of Quant’s token could record a significantly upward trend in the years to come

According to our analysts, Quant’s 2025 price prediction is roughly trading at a low of $240, a high price of $440, and a $340 average price. 

Quant Price Prediction 2030

It is worth noting that Quant has established a reputation for itself as one of the most profitable crypto assets and could uphold this position in the coming years.

Interestingly, the need for inter-blockchain interoperability offers Quant a significant long-term potential. It remains a mystery the extent to which Quant can go, but its collaborations with many top worldwide firms and its use case could promote it to become one of the most sought-after digital assets in 2030. 

That said, it’s also imperative to highlight that some of Quant’s existing developments ideologically oppose the core digital asset values.

Most cryptocurrency users believe the CBDCs will be restrictive and permissions, so Quant’s involvement in advancing them could alter its reputation among many retail crypto investors. 

Therefore, there is a rising debate about Quant’s involvement in CBDC development. Recently, a Redditor released a thread discussing the fears of Quant Network’s involvement with China’s CBDCs

Despite its involvement in CBDC development, Quant Network has an “Overledger” distributed ledger, which remains decentralized and permissionless.

So, even if the CBDCs developed upon it may be restrictive and “permissioned,” Quant creates a way for decentralized, interoperable, and permissionless alternatives. 

Therefore, the Quant Network boasts considerable utility in its use case and token utility. So, our Quant’s 2030 price prediction approximates a low price of $300, a high price of $550, and a $425 average price. 

Possible Lows and Highs of Quant Price

Our Quant prediction is not determined by where it may peak but by where the token could sustain price throughout a cycle.

Below is the list of our anticipated lows and highs below. 

Year Minimum Token Price  Maximum Token Price 
2023 $90 $120
2024 $200 $300
2025 $240 $440
2030 $300 $550

What Do Other Analysts Predict for Quant?

We have provided the Quant price predictions from other notable analysts for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2030 below. Let’s proceed.

  • Bitnation: Bitcoin projects Quant token to trade at a low of $124.33, a high of $186.5, and an average price of $155.42 by 2023’s ending.
  • CryptoNewZ: They predict the QNT price to trade at a low of $100, a high of $250, and an average of $175 by 2023’s ending
  • The Coin Culture: By 2023 end, the Coin Culture predicts that QNT might trade at a low of $100, a high of $225, and an average price of $170. 
  • TechNewsLeaders: They project that QNT will trade at a minimum of $115.57 and a high of $129.61 by 2023’s ending. 
  • Traders Union: According to Traders Union, Quant token may trade at a minimum price of $163.17, a high of around $181.3, and an average price of $199.43 by the end of 2023. 

What is Quant and What is it Used for?

Quant is a secure and interoperable blockchain operating software that allows developers to launch multichain decentralized applications via its low-code solutions. The platform’s mission is to enable developers with a platform to access various on the go

What Is Quant and What Is It Used for

It is worth noting that Quant utilizes an advanced technology called the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), which surpasses blockchain technology. The DLT used by Quant Network eradicated high costs and facilitated quicker transactions

It provides a decentralized consensus that allows users to become masters of validation. Quant also works like the traditional blockchain tech, which doesn’t need intermediaries.  

Quant Overview 

Cryptocurrency  Quant
Ticker Symbol QNT
Price  $103.53
Rank 41
Market Cap $1,249,930,821
24H Price Change 0.2%
24H Trading Volume $11M
All Time Low $0.1636
All-Time High $428.38
Circulating Supply 12,072,738 QNT

What Factors Influence the Price of Quant?

Various factors can alter the price of the Quant token in the coming days. One such factor is the coin’s tokenomics. As earlier mentioned, both developers and Gateway Operators require using $QNT tokens to facilitate transactions on the network

Also, as organizations and notable institutions continue to use $QNT tokens to develop interoperable mDApps on the Quant ecosystem, its price is bound to increase. 

What Factors Influence the Price of Quant

Community sentiment is another crucial factor to note. Quant has an impressive community, including various famous personalities in the finance, tech, and crypto industries.

Quant will inevitably leap in token value if the community continues to grow. 

Another thing to consider is the competition and market trends, which play a crucial role in Quant’s price journey in the coming years. The $QNT token will most likely follow the trend of the broader crypto market

Moreover, an increasing market share from its arch rivals like XRP, Polkadot, Cosmos, or Chainlink’s CCIP could inhibit it from hitting its potential.  

Conclusion

As mentioned earlier, Quant is a sophisticated project that seamlessly facilitates multichain decentralized applications (mDApps) development. The protocol enables developers to deploy interoperable and secure mDApps across various networks. 

While Quant offers these high-end solutions, it faces arch-rivals like XRP, CCIP, Cosmos, and Polkadot. That being said, we would love to know what you think in the comment section below.

