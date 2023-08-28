Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created by an anonymous individual (or a group) called Ryoshi in August 2020. This meme token came out to boost decentralized community growth. Over time, these principles have laid the groundwork for numerous projects while the SHIB Army has continued to expand its ranks.
Given the recent surge in Shiba Inu’s popularity and its impressive performance in the market, many have dubbed it as the ultimate rival to Dogecoin. To truly grasp the purpose behind creating Shiba, you must delve into its ‘woof paper.’
Here we delve into the future price prediction of this meme coin for the upcoming years: our analysis and thorough market research serve as the foundation for these projections.
Notably, when Shiba Inu was listed on Coinbase in 2021, one of the leading US cryptocurrency exchanges, its price witnessed a remarkable surge of 40%.
What is Shiba Inu?
The Shiba Inu ecosystem is built upon the guiding principles outlined in the “woof paper,” which serves as the canine equivalent of a white paper. This document highlights the project details and roadmaps for cryptocurrencies.
SHIB, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, was chosen due to its robustness, security, established reputation, and capacity for true decentralization.
The surge in popularity and success of SHIB is primarily attributed to its extensive cryptocurrency community known as the SHIB Army, along with influential online figures who contribute to the price boost.
SHIB’s official Twitter account boasts a following of 3.7 million users, surpassing other leading cryptocurrencies like Solana with 2.2 million followers, Cardano with 1.3 million followers, and even Ethereum with 3 million followers.
The SHIB token has been regarded as a pump-and-dump cryptocurrency due to the challenge of users grasping its real-world utility.
However, the Shiba Inu token’s website describes it as “A Decentralized Meme Token that Evolved into a Vibrant Ecosystem,” resonating with the crypto community because of the dog breed’s popularity.
|Market Price
|$ 0.000008
|Price Change 7 days
|+0.33%
|Market Capitalization
|$ 4.64B
|Circulating Supply
|589,346.91B
|24 Hours Trading Volume
|$ 80.06M
|All-Time High
|$ 0.000088
|All-time low
|$0.000000000082
Why is Shiba Inu So Popular?
Tesla founder Elon Musk expressed his fascination with owning a Shiba pup through a tweet, which consequently generated significant excitement within the crypto market and resulted in a remarkable 300% increase in prices.
In May 2021, Ethereum Blockchain Network founder Vitalik Buterin donated 50 trillion coins to the India Covid Relief Fund, overseen by Indian crypto entrepreneur and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Narwal. The sale of donated SHIB coins caused a temporary 40% price drop.
Is Shiba Inu a Dogecoin Killer?
Several crypto assets have emerged as competitors with one other. Some have been created to address the limitations of existing ones, while others represent entirely separate projects.
SHIB was made as a potential competitor to DOGE, with its founder claiming it to be a Dogecoin killer.
SHIB raises curiosity about whether it has significantly impacted the world of cryptocurrency, specifically against DOGE. However, DOGE has yet to achieve the success seen by Bitcoin in the world of cryptocurrency.
Similarly, SHIB has also not reached the same heights as DOGE, although it is undoubtedly within reach.
Regarding recognition among crypto assets featuring a Shiba Inu dog mascot, Dogecoin remains the undisputed champion. While SHIB briefly overshadowed DOGE in the crypto rankings, it didn’t take long for the original meme coin to reclaim its position.
As of July 28, 2023, DOGE is ranked 7th, while SHIB holds 14th, according to CoinMarketCap. The market cap value for DOGE stands at $ 11.13 billion, whereas SHIB’s Market Cap is recorded at $ 4.88 billion.
|Criteria
|Dogecoin
|Shib coin
|Circulating supply
|131.3 billion DOGE
|394.8 trillion SHIB
|Type of token
|Cryptocurrency
|ERC-20 token
|Launch year
|2013
|2020
|Creators
|Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer
|Ryoshi
|Purpose
|Fun and friendly Internet currency
|The experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building
|Community and Popularity
|3.8 followers on Twitter
|3.7 followers on Twitter
The Shiba Inu Ecosystem
Shiba Inu (SHIB): The project’s primary currency holds significant importance, boasting a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens since its inception. One notable aspect is that it can be interconverted with any ERC20 tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem.
Leash (LEASH): As the second token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, it has a limited supply of only 107,646 tickets.
Initially tied to the price of Dogecoin as a rebase token, it had a flexible monetary base that could adjust its supply to affect token prices while maintaining everyone’s coin value.
Bone (BONE): Bone is positioned as an intermediary token within the circulating supply, totaling 250,000,000 tokens. Its primary purpose lies in being a governance token that enables SHIBArmy members to partake in voting on future proposals.
The Shiba Inu Ecosystem Also Includes
ShibaSwap: ShibaSwap, a DeFi platform, aims to offer a secure and decentralized environment for cryptocurrency trading. The platform is particularly suitable for purchasing and selling SHIB and LEASH tokens.
Shiba Inu Incubator: The incubator’s goal is to go beyond widely recognized forms of art like painting, photography, and digital rendering. It strives to uncover innovative ways of celebrating creativity and resourcefulness.
Shiboshis: Shiboshis represent a collection of 10,000 Shiba Inu-generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Shiboshi possesses distinct characteristics that contribute to its uniqueness and collectability.
What Drives Shiba Inu’s Price?
Market Sentiment: The price of this meme coin is susceptible to fluctuations caused by investors’ emotions, beliefs, and expectations. These erratic movements result from the excitement or fear prevailing in the market.
Ecosystem development: The Shiba Inu project has a clear objective of establishing a decentralized ecosystem that facilitates various use cases. This includes supporting NFTs, enabling decentralized exchanges, and promoting community government.
Celebrity Endorsements: High-profile endorsements and mentions from influencers can rapidly drive up Shiba Inu’s price, leading to a surge in demand and increased trading activity.
Community Engagement: Active involvement and engagement from the community can have a positive impact on the price of this meme coin, signaling strong support and confidence in the project.
Technological Advancements: In Shiba Inu’s blockchain or ecosystem, advancements and enhancements have the potential to stimulate buying interest, subsequently influencing the coin’s valuation positively.
Speculative Trading: Speculators who seek quick profits participate in high-volume trading, thereby magnifying the price movements of Shiba Inu through rapid buying and selling.
Regulatory Developments: Government policies and regulations, regardless of whether they are restrictive or supportive, have the power to influence the price trajectory of Shiba Inu.
Crypto Market Trends: General shifts in the cryptocurrency market have a substantial impact on the price of Shiba Inu. This is because investors frequently engage in trades that align with broader industry movements.
Shiba Inu’s Price History
Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020 with an initial price of $0.000000001009, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The coin experienced its first significant increase in value in May 2021, reaching $0.00003791.
The initial rise of SHIB was caused by a remarkable 457% increase on May 10.
The price then briefly reached its lowest point in June 2021. It was followed by a recent recovery, as indicated on the Shiba Inu price chart below. Currently, the total supply of Shiba Inu is 589,590,871,312,039 SHIB, and it holds a market cap of $4,225,473,532.
After the {all-time high (ATH), the price swiftly adjusted and stabilized between $0.0000065 to $0.000008 until September. But, in September, Shiba Inu witnessed an explosive surge, skyrocketing over 1200% within a month to reach its ATH of $0.00008845.
Since its all-time high, the SHIB price has experienced a rapid collapse, eventually finding support at $0.00000802.
However, the recent legal dispute between the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Binance, as well as Coinbase, has led to the price breaking low this support level.
- August 2020: Shiba Inu launched as a meme coin in August.
- April 2021: Jordan Belfort tweets about SHIB as its market cap reaches $535 million.
- May 2021: SHIB reaches 200,000 holders with a market cap crossing $10 billion.
- May 2021: Shiba Inu soared to $0.0000388 in May, reaching its all-time high.
- May 2021: Vitalik Buterin donates 50 trillion SHIB to India Covid relief fund.
- August 2021: SHIB Rises After Elon Musk Tweets in August 2021.
- September 2021: Coinbase lists SHIB, expanding the investor pool.
- November 2021: SHIB Drops 15% After Robinhood Denies Listing Rumors in November 2021.
- July 2022: Shiba Inu declined to $0.0000072 amid regulatory uncertainty.
- March 2023: SHIB exhibits its metaverse project at the SXSW festival in March.
- April 2023: CoinGate and Wix enable European merchants to accept SHIB as payment.
- May 2023: Twitter launches price graph support for SHIB on its platform.
- June 2023: WazirX reveals SHIB as its largest crypto holding, representing 19% of its reserve.
Shiba Inu Current Price
Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000008, with a market capitalization of $4.64 billion. The 24-hour trading volume amounts to $80.06 million, while Shiba Inu has experienced a positive growth of +0.33% within the last 24 hours.
The yearly supply inflation rate currently stands at 7.34%, resulting in the creation of 40.28T SHIB tokens over the past year. Shiba Inu holds the #3 position among Ethereum (ERC20) Tokens and ranks #2 in the Meme Coins sector based on market capitalization.
The price of SHIB has experienced a significant drop over the past year, decreasing by 28%. In terms of performance compared to the top 100 crypto assets, SHIB has been outperformed by 68% within one year.
Notably, the SHIB is currently trading below the 200-day simple moving average. Lastly, the SHIB is down -91% from an all-time high.
Shiba Inu Technical Analysis
The meme coin experienced a significant surge that continued until May 2021. A noticeable pullback then followed it.
After a period of several months of consolidation, the coin saw another surge, ultimately reaching its all-time high of $0.00007489 in October 2021. This marked the completion of its bullish run.
In November 2021, Bitcoin’s crash profoundly impacted the entire market, including Shiba Inu. Consequently, SHIB experienced a prolonged downtrend until June 2022, resulting in a staggering 91% decline in value.
This significant drop brought the price back to where SHIB consolidated before its impressive bull run in 2021.
Since June 2022, Shiba Inu has been experiencing a consolidation phase alongside the broader cryptocurrency market.
While there have been some positive developments, such as breaking out of the previous downtrend, reports suggest that further downside remains possible.
Shiba Inu’s Short-Term Price Prediction
|Month
|Potential Low
|Average Price
|Potential High
|August 2023
|$0.0000071
|$0.0000078
|$0.0000085
|September 2023
|$0.0000076
|$0.0000083
|$0.000009
|October 2023
|$0.0000065
|$0.000009
|$0.0000125
|November 2023
|$0.0000056
|$0.0000098
|$0.000014
|December 2023
|$0.000005086
|$0.00001038
|$0.000015686
Shiba Inu price prediction August 2023: Shiba Inu’s price for 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.0000071 to $0.0000085, and the average cost of SHIB should be around $0.0000078.
Shiba Inu price prediction September 2023: Shiba Inu’s price for 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.0000076 to $0.0000009, and the average cost of SHIB should be around $0.000083.
Shiba Inu price prediction October 2023: Shiba Inu’s price for 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.0000065 to $0.0000125, and the average cost of SHIB should be around $0.000009.
Shiba Inu price prediction November 2023: Shiba Inu’s price for 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.0000056 to $0.000014, and the average cost of SHIB should be around $0.0000098.
Shiba Inu price prediction December 2023: Shiba Inu’s price for 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.000005086 to $0.00001038, and the average cost of SHIB should be around $0.000015686.
Shib Inu’s Long-Term Price Prediction 2023 2024 2025 2026 – 2030
|Year
|Potential Low
|Average Price
|Potential High
|2023
|$0.0000089291
|$0.0000093191
|$0.000010269
|2024
|$0.0000133387
|$0.0000138086
|$0.0000157484
|2025
|$0.000019698
|$0.000020258
|$0.0000232277
|2026
|$0.0000272973
|$0.0000283072
|$0.0000345265
|2027
|$0.000039716
|$0.0000411259
|$0.0000474553
|2028
|$0.0000575242
|$0.0000591641
|$0.0000715628
|2029
|$0.0000821818
|$0.0000851415
|$0.0000979402
|2030
|$0.0001243476
|$0.0001286071
|$0.0001408459
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023
According to our prediction for Shiba Inu, the projected prices for the the year 2023 are estimated to fall within a range of $0.0000089291 (minimum), $0.0000093191 (average), and $0.000010269 (maximum).
The value of this meme coin is expected to experience moderate growth in 2023. Based on our analysis, investors in SHIB may potentially achieve favorable returns.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2024
After analyzing the prices of Shiba Inu in previous years, it is projected that the minimum cost of Shiba Inu in 2024 will be approximately $0.00001334.
The maximum anticipated value for SHIB could reach around $0.00001575. On average, the trading price is expected to be around $0.00001381 in 2024.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025
According to cryptocurrency experts’ technical analysis on Shiba Inu prices, it is projected that in 2025, the minimum and maximum prices of SHIB will be approximately $0.00001970 and $0.00002323 respectively. The expected average trading cost is $0.00002026.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2026
The cryptocurrency experts have detailedly analyzed Shiba Inu prices and their fluctuations over the previous years.
It is speculated that in 2026, the minimum price of SHIB may drop to $0.00002730, while its maximum could reach $0.00003453. On average, traders can experience a trading cost of around $0.00002831.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2027
According to crypto experts’ analysis of Shiba Inu’s costs, it is projected that the SHIB prices in 2027 will range between $0.00004746 and $0.00003972. On average, the anticipated trading price will be around $0.00004113.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2028
Crypto experts continually analyze the fluctuations of Shiba Inu. Based on their predictions, they estimate that the average price of SHIB will be around $0.00005917.
Although it may dip to a minimum of $0.00005753, there is also a possibility that it could reach $0.00007157 throughout 2028.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2029
Cryptocurrency experts annually provide price forecasts for Shiba Inu. It is projected that SHIB will be traded within the range of $0.00008219 and $0.00009795 in 2029, with an anticipated average cost of around $0.00008515 throughout the year.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2030
Cryptocurrency analysts are poised to reveal their projections for the price of Shiba Inu.
By assessing the maximum anticipated SHIB value of $0.00014086 in 2030, they predict a potential dip to approximately $0.00012436. Consequently, experts expect the average trading price to hover around $0.00012862.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2023 – 2030 From Various Analysts
WalletInvestor
WalletInvestor deems Shiba Inu unfavorable for investment, as their calculations suggest a potential decline to $0.000000692 within one year.
Their estimates project the coin’s price at $0.000000544 in 2025 and $0.000000614 in 2027. WalletInvestor anticipates an average value of $0.000000793 for the token in five years.
DigitalCoinPrice
Digitalcoin predicts a gradual growth for the SHIB token. According to their forecast, the coin is expected to reach $0.0000197 by 2024 and $0.0000259 within two years.
However, minimal growth is projected over a three-year period, with a potential rise to $0.0000409 in 2028 and $0.0000789 in 2030.
PickACrypto
Between 2023 and 2025, it is anticipated that the price of SHIB will reach the range of $0.0002000 to $0.0005000. This project considers ongoing product development by the team and gaining traction among the target audience.
The forecast is based on comprehensive data analysis and predictive modeling, assuming that the current upward trend in SHIB’s value will persist without significant setbacks.
Is Shiba Inu a Good Investment?
As the Shiba Inu Price recently experienced a significant surge, SHIB has demonstrated its ability to provide substantial returns that surprise investors.
One notable aspect of this meme coin is that it doesn’t rely on celebrity tweets to drive price surges as observed with other cryptocurrencies, mainly meme-based currencies.
Despite Elon Musk’s tweet denying ownership of SHIB Token, the value of this meme coin remains unaffected. Recently, there has been continuous growth in the number of holders of SHIB Tokens.
When it comes to investing, the Shiba Inu Coin presents a risk-focused segment. One major technical drawback of this coin is its high token supply, which challenges reaching significant gains.
However, if the Shiba Inu team focuses on reducing the token supply through coin burning, it could become an attractive investment option.
It is important to note that all cryptocurrencies carry a certain degree of volatility. Regarding meme coins specifically, their price fluctuations can be particularly sudden. Therefore, before investing in this space, it is crucial to manage your risks carefully.
Is Shiba Inu a Pump and Dump?
Since its launch, the SHIB coin has experienced significant growth in the crypto market. In 2021, the Shiba Inu coin provided substantial returns to its initial investors; however, in 2023, it has shown a bearish trend. During recent bearish events, the value of this meme coin plummeted by 90%.
Nonetheless, there has been a steady increase in the number of Shiba Inu holders. The popularity of this meme token is driving continuous growth in holder numbers. As SHIB Crypto is a new coin in the market, it is not uncommon for it to exhibit pump-and-dump behavior.
As observed across numerous crypto forums and Twitter discussions, SHIB is positioned for long-term prospects.
The developers of Shiba Inu and the dedicated community known as the SHIB army have been commendably promoting the growth and adoption of SHIB Coin within the cryptocurrency domain.
With this community-driven effort, there is potential for significant price surges in the coming years. Nevertheless, it is prudent to exercise patience and allow a sufficient timeframe before making predictions about the future trajectory of the SHIB coin.
Will Shiba Inu Coin Price Reach 1 Dollar?
If Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues its current growth, it will unlikely reach $1 soon. Our Shiba Inu price prediction offers a more realistic perspective. Nevertheless, even without reaching $1, investing in this meme coin can still present a fantastic opportunity.
In the crypto market, it is advised not to make definitive price predictions. The unpredictable nature of the market makes it uncertain whether Elon Musk will promote another meme coin, leading to potential gains in Shiba tokens.
However, a more plausible scenario is the rise of Shiba Inu surpassing Dogecoin due to its lower supply advantage.
Future News Impact on Shiba Inu Price
The long-term price prediction indicates that despite the price fluctuations and high risk associated with SHIB tokens, the outlook remains bullish, suggesting potential profitability for SHIB digital assets.
However, SHIB lacks solid technological foundations as it is not a technologically driven cryptocurrency. Its value depends heavily on speculation and news within the cryptocurrency market.
The token price can be influenced by several vital factors, including the hype surrounding Memecoins, the introduction of “ShibaSwap,” its inclusion on major broker platforms, businesses accepting SHIB as payment, and potential token burning by investors.
The Meme Coins’ Overall Future Value Predictions
The Shiba Inu project has garnered controversy as it emerged as a direct competitor to Dogecoin, a coin previously propelled by hype and popularity.
Despite the developers’ intentions to expand the project into an ecosystem, their specific plans remain primarily unknown within the crypto community.
Notably, the project lacks a detailed roadmap, further adding uncertainty. Investing in such ventures can yield substantial profits; however, it is crucial to acknowledge that they come with high levels of risk compared to other cryptocurrencies.
Bottom Line
The value of SHIB has undergone significant fluctuations, driven by factors such as market sentiment, ecosystem development, celebrity endorsements, and community engagement.
While short-term price predictions for 2023-2030 differ among analysts, the long-term growth potential remains optimistic.
SHIB involves potential rewards and risks due to its meme coin nature and high token supply. The possibility of SHIB reaching $1 shortly is uncertain, but its performance and market dynamics remain unpredictable.
As with any investment, exercising caution and implementing careful risk management are imperative.