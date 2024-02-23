Smog Price Prediction 2024 – 2030

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Smog is one of the hottest new meme coins to launch on Solana, and it could be about to get much bigger. Smog is on the verge of launching on Ethereum and holding its first token airdrop, all while the meme frenzy on Solana is continuing strong.

So, how high could Smog go? In our Smog price prediction, we’ll answer that question and explore Smog’s potential value in 2024, 2025, and 2030.

Smog Price Prediction: Key Takeaways End of 2024: Smog is already up 4,600% in 2024, and we think it has a lot more catalysts ahead. We predict a price of $4.50 by the end of the year, which represents an additional 7,500% gain.

Smog is already up 4,600% in 2024, and we think it has a lot more catalysts ahead. We predict a price of $4.50 by the end of the year, which represents an additional 7,500% gain. End of 2025: Smog could deliver more airdrops and token burns in 2025, pushing this meme coin up to a value of $16.

Smog could deliver more airdrops and token burns in 2025, pushing this meme coin up to a value of $16. End of 2030: By 2030, Smog can have built an enormous community on a fully revitalized Solana ecosystem. We predict a price of $35.

Smog History

Smog is one of the best meme coins of 2024 and the latest entrant into the meme coin rally on Solana. The token kicked things off with a fair launch on Solana’s Raydium DEX on February 7, and it posted an impressive 4,600% gain in its first 2 weeks on the market.

According to DEXTools, $SMOG now has a market cap of more than $85 million and has more than 26,000 token holders.

Smog Price Prediction 2024

The year ahead promises to be an exciting one for Smog. First, the token has been on a massive upswing since its launch in early February. The token has amassed a large and highly engaged community of token holders, plus it has more than 29,000 followers on X.

What’s even more exciting is that Smog’s fair launch on Solana was just the beginning. The project is preparing to launch on Ethereum, which has more liquidity than Solana and is home to a far greater number of meme coins.

The Ethereum launch could bring a wider audience to Smog and put the token on more investors’ radar. It is also likely to increase trading volume for Smog, which is good for liquidity and the token’s overall value.

Another reason to be bullish on Smog in 2024 is that the project will host its first $SMOG token airdrop. Smog has set aside 35% of its token supply for airdrops, so the project could release as much as $30 million in $SMOG tokens to its community.

It’s unlikely the project will do that all at once. Instead, Smog will probably make a large enough drop to whet token holders’ appetites for more—and encourage them to buy and hold more $SMOG so they get a bigger payout in future airdrops.

Considering all these factors at play, we think Smog is just starting to heat up. This dragon meme coin could soar through 2024 and ultimately reach a price of around $4.50.

That represents a 7,600% gain from today’s $SMOG price, before the Ethereum launch and airdrop. Investors who bought during the Raydium fair launch could see a total return of 3,200x!

Visit Smog

Smog Price Prediction 2025

Heading into 2025, we think Smog could continue its winning streak.

The project is likely to have a large number of tokens still set aside for airdrops. This reserve of tokens will keep the hype around $SMOG going strong and encourage token holders to stay engaged. After all, anyone who sells their $SMOG tokens could miss out on a huge airdrop.

If $SMOG experiences a 1,000x gain or more in 2024, it’s also likely that 2025 could see the project list on major centralized exchanges like Binance and OKX. Binance recently listed $BONK, another explosive Solana meme coin, so it’s not a stretch to think that $SMOG could land on the exchange in the future.

It’s also possible that Bonk could see price gains thanks to token burns. The project team has hinted at possible burns in the future, and it would make a lot of sense for a meme coin based on a fire-breathing dragon to burn $SMOG.

With all this in mind, we think $SMOG could reach a price of $16 by the end of 2025. That’s an additional 3.5x gain from the end of 2024.

Smog Price Forecast 2030

It’s extremely challenging to accurately predict the price of any meme coin years into the future, and particularly one as fast-moving as Smog. That said, we remain bullish on Smog’s long-term potential.

Smog has proven that it can build a highly engaged community, and it seems likely that airdrops, token burns, exchange listings, and new blockchain launches will only grow Smog’s community. That’s crucial since Smog needs to have a dedicated core of users to see continued value growth to 2030 and beyond.

Smog could introduce utility for the $SMOG token through a play-to-earn game. However, the team has not mentioned these developments, so investors shouldn’t necessarily bank on them happening.

One major tailwind behind Smog is the continued growth of the Solana ecosystem, which has seen an uptick in development and could eventually challenge Ethereum as the top smart contract blockchain. If that were to happen, the Solana-based meme coins like Smog could also benefit.

Considering these factors, we predict a price of $35 for Smog by the end of 2030.

Potential Highs and Lows of Smog Price

Here’s a quick look at the potential highs and lows of Smog’s price between 2024 and 2030:

Year Forecast Low Forecast High 2023 $2.00 $5.75 2025 $5.00 $22 2030 $12 $55

Smog Explained

Smog is a meme coin that originally launched on Solana and is available on all Solana DEXs, including Raydium, Jupiter, and Birdeye. The project is now planning a secondary launch on Ethereum. For now, $SMOG-Eth is only available through a presale, which offers a 10% discount on $SMOG tokens.

Airdrops and Staking

From the beginning, Smog has attracted attention by promising an airdrop of $SMOG tokens to early investors. The amount token holders will receive in the airdrop will be based on how much $SMOG they have and how long they have held their tokens.

The Smog team has suggested there will be additional airdrops in the future, although these are not guaranteed.

With the launch of $SMOG on Ethereum, investors will also be able to stake their tokens. During the $SMOG-Eth presale, investors can stake and lock their tokens for 90 days to earn rewards at 42% APY.

Tokenomics

Smog has a total supply of 1.4 billion $SMOG tokens. Half of the token supply is set aside for marketing. Another 35% is reserved for airdrops and staking rewards.

The remaining 15% of $SMOG tokens is allocated for liquidity for DEX and CEX listings.

Factors Affecting Smog’s Price

The price of $SMOG is impacted by several factors. Let’s take a look at the most influential things to watch.

Upcoming airdrops: Airdrop rewards build hype around $SMOG and encourage early investors and degens to HODL their $SMOG tokens. However, airdrops can also dilute the circulating token supply when they happen, so they can have both positive and negative influences on $SMOG’s market price.

Airdrop rewards build hype around $SMOG and encourage early investors and degens to HODL their $SMOG tokens. However, airdrops can also dilute the circulating token supply when they happen, so they can have both positive and negative influences on $SMOG’s market price. Staking rewards: Staking rewards on the Ethereum blockchain provide another incentive for $SMOG buyers to HODL. A change in the staking rewards rate could have a big impact on the price of $SMOG.

Staking rewards on the Ethereum blockchain provide another incentive for $SMOG buyers to HODL. A change in the staking rewards rate could have a big impact on the price of $SMOG. Meme coin enthusiasm: Smog has benefited from the broader excitement around Solana meme coins. Look for Smog to perform especially well if the meme coin frenzy spreads to Ethereum or becomes a major part of the latest crypto bull run.

Smog has benefited from the broader excitement around Solana meme coins. Look for Smog to perform especially well if the meme coin frenzy spreads to Ethereum or becomes a major part of the latest crypto bull run. Development on Solana: Solana is experiencing a resurgence in development, which could bring more investors to this blockchain. That would be good news for all tokens created with Solana—including $SMOG.

Solana is experiencing a resurgence in development, which could bring more investors to this blockchain. That would be good news for all tokens created with Solana—including $SMOG. Token burns: The Smog team has mentioned the possibility of future token burns. If these happen, they would decrease the token’s circulating supply and could send the price sharply higher.

How to Buy Smog ($SMOG) Tokens

Here’s a quick overview of how to buy $SMOG right now. For more details, check out our step-by-step guide to how to buy Smog tokens on Solana and Ethereum.

Step 1 – Get a Crypto Wallet

You’ll need a free crypto wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet to buy $SMOG tokens.

Step 2 – Buy ETH or USDT

Visit a centralized crypto exchange like MEXC or Binance to buy ETH or USDT. Then send the tokens to your crypto wallet.

Step 3 – Connect to $SMOG Sale

Visit the Smog website and follow the prompts to connect your crypto wallet.

Step 4 – Buy $SMOG

Select ETH or USDT as your payment method, then enter the amount of $SMOG to buy. When ready, click ‘Buy for 42% APY’ to purchase $SMOG tokens.

Conclusion

Smog is one of the hottest meme coins of 2024, and its 4,600% gain so far could be just the beginning for this token. Based on our price prediction, we think $SMOG could deliver an impressive 3,200x gain by the end of the year, with additional gains into 2025 and beyond.

Don’t miss this chance to buy $SMOG now, before it launches on Ethereum and delivers its first airdrop.

Visit Smog

FAQs