Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Terra Classic Price Prediction Summary

LUNA, launched in 2018, attained an ATH of $119.18 in April 2022.

Its collapse in May 2022 forced a rebrand of LUNA to LUNC.

Terra Classic is down 100% from its ATH but up 235% from its all-time low value.

Terra Classic will likely trade at $0.000086 by the end of 2023. Also, it could rise to $0.000165 by the end of 2025.

Year Minimum Predicted Price Average Predicted Price Maximum Predicted Price 2023 $0.000055 $0.000088 $0.00012 2024 $0.000096 $0.00012 $0.00014 2025 $0.00013 $0.00017 $0.0002 2030 $0.00016 $0.0002 $0.0003

Terra Classic Price History

After the creation of Terraform Labs by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin in 2018, the project gained popularity in subsequent years. Its innovative DeFi projects, such as the algorithmic stablecoin UST, made Terra Classic stand out.

Also, its lending dApp Anchor Protocol gave users up to 20% APY for staking UST. This APY was far superior to the average rates for staking stablecoins, making LUNA and UST quite popular among investors.

However, when UST lost its peg in May 2022 and dropped to $0.91, it damaged LUNA’s price. Consequently, traders dumped the tokens, causing the collapse of UST and LUNA.

Nevertheless, rebuilding is ongoing, and co-founder Do Kwon, at some point, suggested a new chain called LUNA 2.0.

Regrettably, Do Kwon was arrested and sentenced to four months in Montenegro for using forged passports in June 2023. Also, he faces charges in the United States for a multi-billion-dollar fraud.

Despite its impressive potential, these negative events have limited Terra Classic’s price gains. Notwithstanding, the Luna Classic community remains hopeful for an eventual resurgence in the coming years.

Terra Classic Price History at A Glance

During the bull run, Luna originated in 2018 and attained its all-time high of $119.18 in April 2022.

However, the Terra Network’s UST stablecoin de-pegged in May 2022, causing Luna’s price to collapse 100%.

After the collapse, the Terra Network rebranded to Terra Classic.

Terra Classic rallied to $0.000438 in September 2022 but has faced consistent pressure from sellers.

Price Prediction 2023 for Terra Classic

Terra Classic is on the journey to recovery and trying to redeem its dented image in the crypto market. However, it faces new problems, such as the Terraport Finance hack in April 2023.

Terraport, a DeFi protocol on the Terra Classic network, was compromised and hacked. Consequently, 15 billion LUNC, 5.5 million USTC, and 9.5 million Terra were lost.

This event forced Terra’s price to dip even further as more investors began to dump the tokens due to rising FUD. As a result, LUNC has lost 74% of its valuation in the past year and exhibited an overall bearish trajectory since the year.

However, as of the time of writing, the token has recorded a nearly 16% seven-day price gain, with a 7% 30-day increase. Its latest strides show Terra Classic could be gearing up for significant gains before the end of 2023.

But it has broken above the $0.000058 resistance level and traded at a high of $0.00012 in 2023. Therefore, LUNC will likely trade at a minimum price of $0.000055, an average of $0.000088, and a maximum price of $0.0012 by the end of 2023.

Terra Classic Price Prediction 2024

Terra Classic might rally in 2024 based on the plans to rebuild its ecosystem. A proposal from its community suggests re-pegging the Terra algorithmic stablecoin, which is rebranded to USTC.

If this succeeds, it will significantly boost the ecosystem and restore faith among the masses.

However, if the developers fail in their quest, further decline could occur in the Lunar Classic ecosystem. Nevertheless, the Terra Classic community continues to grow, with over 1 million Twitter followers and over 85,000 Telegram members.

Also, some recognized projects like Back Bone Labs and TFM are building on Terra Classic, confirming its long-term potential. As Terra Classic struggles to regain investors’ trust, its price range remains speculative for next year.

However, many expect a crypto bull run to happen in 2024 due to the upcoming Bitcoin halving and its effect.

Also, issues like the approval of Bitcoin ETFs might be resolved by 2024, thus leading to a positive market outlook. Meanwhile, Terra Classics developments and innovations will likely attract builders to adopt the ecosystem.

Therefore, Terra Classic will likely trade at a minimum price of $0.000096, an average price of $0.00012, and a maximum price of $0.00014 by the end of 2024.

Terra Classic Price Prediction 2025

If Terra Classic performs well in 2024, it will likely carry a reasonable price form into 2025. The Terraport Finance hack has put strain and distrust on the project with a long-term focus on crypto investors.

Nevertheless, the Terra Classic community is quite determined, and its developers continue to create innovations.

One such exciting proposal is for a community-owned decentralized wallet. Notably, this initiative comes after negative reactions from Ledger’s new wallet feature that could compromise users’ privacy.

Also, popular wallet provider MetaMask is facing criticism over its privacy policy, creating a gap for competitors.

Therefore, it is evident that Terra Classic developers are working towards solutions for issues affecting the crypto industry. These innovations will likely be the stepping stone to success for the project.

Additionally, Terra Classic has an anti-inflationary burn mechanism, which will create scarcity and likely increase its value.

Notable organizations like Binance and KuCoin engage in these token burns, making LUNC tokens more valuable. According to a report from Binance on May 18, 2022, over 76 billion LUNC tokens have been burnt. Notably, Binance alone burnt around 39.81 billion of these tokens, accounting for over half of the total burns.

Based on the present burn rate, the number of burnt tokens could exceed 205 billion LUNC tokens by 2025, almost 3% of its total supply. Although Terra Classic is one of the most innovative projects, competition in the Layer-1 blockchain industry is severe.

Therefore, the developers must continuously develop new and relevant projects to keep investors committed. Consequently, Terra Classic could trade at a minimum price of $0.00013, an average of $0.00017, and a maximum price of $0.0002 in 2024.

Terra Classic Price Prediction 2030

2030 presents the most challenging forecast for Terra Classic since we are banking on its ability to recover from previous issues. With over $60 billion lost from its previous failure, the development team must devise a practical plan to earn investors’ confidence.

Also, the developmental activities on the blockchain provide hope for the crypto community that it will once again rank among the top cryptocurrencies. Therefore, it carries high risk and high reward potential for investors, considering its relatively low market cap compared to market leaders.

If Terra Classic regains investors’ trust and confidence, it will likely grow in adoption and value. Also, clarity in crypto regulation by 2030, alongside mass adoption and utility, could aid Terra Classic’s value.

Also, a total overhaul of its management due to the arrest of founder Do Kwon could help reassure investors again.

However, cryptocurrencies hardly recover from similar failures based on historical data. Nevertheless, Terra Classic will likely trade at a minimum of $0.00016, an average price of $0.0002, and a maximum of $0.0003 in 2030.

Possible Lows and Highs for Terra Classic

Terra Classic is an innovative project that draws mixed reactions from crypt investors based on past events. While its future price is highly speculative, it is one of the tokens to look out for, having survived a major disaster.

Here are the possible highs and lows of Terra Classic.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.000055 $0.00012 2024 $0.000096 $0.00014 2025 $0.00013 $0.0002 2030 $0.00016 $0.0003

Expert Predictions for Terra Classic

Some crypto experts have shared their forecast for Terra Classic in the coming years.

According to Trader’s Union , LUNC will trade between $0.0000583 to $0.0000713 by the end of 2023 and $0.0000766 by the end of 2025. Also, they predict that the coin could increase to $0.0001164 by 2030 .

Also, Bitnati on Forecast a maximum price for LUNC of $0.000101 by the end of 2023, $0.000157 in 2024, and $ 0.000215 by 2025. Also, by the end of 2030, the maximum expected price is $0.00055.

Furthermore, Ambcrypto.com predicts a maximum of $0.36 for LUNC at the end of 2023. Also, they envision a maximum of $0.00029 in 2024, $0.00037 in 2025, and $0.0014 in 2030.

Coinedition.com tips LUNC to trade at a maximum of $0.00019 before 2023. Also, they believe it will reach a maximum of $0.00028 in 2024, $0.00038 in 2025 and $0.00078 by 2030.

Bitscreener expects LUNC to trade at a maximum of $0.85 in 2023. Also, in 2024, they predict a potential high of $0.99, $53.77 in 2025, and $118.32 in 2023, making the forecast extremely bullish.

Bitcoinwisdom predicts a maximum price of $0.000087 for LUNC in 2023. Also, they believe LUNV will rise to a maximum of $0.000144 in 2024, $0.000202 in 2025, and $0.000491 in 2030.

What is Terra Classic?

Terra Classic is a layer-1 (L1) blockchain developed on the Cosmos network. Its primary purpose is the global expansion and adoption of decentralized finance. Also, it aims to tokenize real-world assets and govern them on-chain with algorithms.

Terra’s development began in January 2018, before its official Mainnet launch in April 2019. Also, its original native token, LUNA, was renamed as LUNA classic (LUNC) after the collapse of UST in 2022.

LUNC is the first native token of the Terra blockchain, and its primary function is to act as an absorber for the price deviation of UST.

However, trillions of LUNA tokens were created after UST’s collapse, causing hyperinflation and price crash. Daniel Shin founded Terra Classic, and Do Kwon promotes blockchain technology, focusing on price stability.

Also, Terra Classic seeks to combine the benefits of cryptocurrencies with the price stability of fiat currencies.

Notably, the Terra blockchain is secured using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism algorithm that relies on Tendermint. With Tendermint, users can stake their tokens as collateral to validate transactions.

Consequently, rewards are distributed proportionally to the amount of tokens staked.

Furthermore, Terra’s Mainnet went live in May 2019 after undergoing testing from blockchain analytics firm CertiK. The security audit tested the economic model against market manipulation, its framework, and coding language.

While no faults were detected, the tests could not prevent the ultimate collapse of the project in 2022 before its resurgence. Despite the challenges, Terra Classic still has a community creating hope for a long-term recovery.

Terra Classic (LUNC) at a Glance

Cryptocurrency Terra Classic Ticker Symbol LUNCH Circulating Supply $5.79 Trillion Total Supply $6.83 Trillion All-Time High $119.18 All-Time Low $119.18 Market Cap $377.65 Million Trading Volume $9.72 Million

What Influences Terra Classic’s Price?

Several factors work in combination or isolation to influence Terra Classic’s price. However, market sentiment plays a vital role, and if more investors believe in the project, it will likely improve its price performance.

Also, if the quant team can re-peg the USTC stablecoin, it will help boost investors’ interest in the project.

However, this task is tricky but could create a new wave of excitement and attract more investors. Also, the token burn mechanism in the (DeFi) ecosystem will boost the long-term value of LUNC tokens if demand increases over time.

These token burns will create scarcity, raising LUNC’s price.

Furthermore, external factors such as the upcoming Bitcoin halving could catalyze a price increase. Also, crypto regulations will gain more clarity by 2030, giving the market a more positive outlook.

Similarly, adoption will increase, leading to an increase in value for Terra Classic. However, this positive scenario is highly speculative since investors can migrate to other projects.

Is Terra Classic a Buy?

Terra Classic has championed innovation and development since it was created. Unfortunately, the crash of UST and the resultant events have cast a shadow on its achievements.

Nevertheless, the investment decision lies with individual investors as there are no certainties or guarantees in the crypto market. Despite the setback, Terra Classic remains dogged with a thriving community determined to weather the storm.

Therefore, it presents investors with a high risk and reward ratio based on its upside potential.

Conclusion

Terra Classic has shown impressive resilience to weather the adverse events in its ecosystem. With its loyal community, the developers will hope for a future recovery based on the constant innovations in the ecosystem.

As Web3 and Metaverse technology gain relevance, Terra Classic could benefit from such trends and attract even more investors based on utility. However, the crypto space is more competitive than ever, and Terra Classic is not guaranteed to live to its true potential.

Therefore, investors must research and manage risk properly to avoid devastating losses.

FAQs