Top 10 Profitable Coins to Buy On Uniswap in 2023

A prominent decentralized exchange running on the Ethereum blockchain, Uniswap, stands at the forefront of this financial revolution, offering a platform for trading unique coins. The realm of decentralized finance (DeFi) has captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike.

The Uniswap exchange is the biggest Ethereum-based DEX by trading volume and is considered by traders to be the best DEX around.

This guide delves into cryptocurrency investments, unveiling the Top 10 Profitable Coins to Buy on Uniswap. From established contenders to upcoming projects, these coins have exhibited promising potential to generate substantial returns within the decentralized marketplace.

The 10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy on Uniswap The coins listed below are the best ten coins on Uniswap to add to your watchlist this year: Wall Street Memes – Top Coin to Consider and was recently launched Memecoin on Uniswap. $SONIK – The Next Meme Coin with the potential to render the best ROI. Launchpad XYZ – Web3 Platform to Offer a Complete Suite of Resources to Empower Users. yPredict – An All-In-One AI-Powered Ecosystem to Buy on Uniswap. Chimpzee – Green Crypto Saving the Green Life. Tamadoge – Latest Meme Coin Taking the Market by Storm. Wrapped Ethereum – Most Paired Coin on Uniswap Exchange. Uniswap – Uniswap Network’s Native Token. ApeCoin – Native and Governance Token of APE Ecosystem. Chainlink – Ethereum’s Decentralized Oracle for Reliable Data.

Overview of the Best Coin on Uniswap

Wall Street Memes – Top Coin to Consider On Uniswap

If you’re searching for a great coin to buy on Uniswap, consider Wall Street Memes. Wall Street Memes seems to be heading in the right direction as a promising meme-coin.

It’s a new meme project with strong support from a big community of 400,000 people who enjoy its content on Meta, Twitter, Reddit, and other places.

Additionally, the cryptocurrency is in its presale phase and will soon launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

The meme token has already gained substantial traction – which is obvious considering how fast the presale is selling out, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming days.

According to tokenomics, the Wall Street Memes team is optimistic about being listed on DEX and centralized exchange (CEX) markets.

Notably, big investors in the crypto community are entering the market, including well-known influencers. For example, there was a recent exciting event where a significant player put a vast 460 ETH into the $WSM token presale, an investment valued at over $850,000.

With this kind of energy, it might not be surprising if the Wall Street Memes presale ends earlier than expected. Uniswap might be one of the exchanges they aim for, especially since it’s the biggest crypto trading platform with over $1.4 trillion in trades.

They have the trust, the excitement on social media, and a real opportunity to grow soon – these are the three important things any meme coin requires to succeed in this space.

To get all the latest info about the Wall Street Memes presale, watch the video above and follow his YouTube channel for more cool crypto stuff.

Token Info Wall Street Memes Presale Started 26 May 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT Chain Ethereum Hard Cap Hard Cap Min Investment 100 $WSM Max Investment None

SONIK – Best ERC-20 Coin Gaining Major Traction

Sonik Coin, an ERC-20 token established on the Ethereum blockchain, draws its inspiration from the iconic Sonik the Hedgehog character; however, its resemblance ends at this point. In contrast to the pursuit of gold coins, Sonik Coin’s primary objective lies in achieving a market capitalization of $100 million.

The marke­t capitalization of the token is expected to surpass $4 million at its launch. This projection indicates a remarkable 25-fold growth potential for early investors in this groundbreaking cryptocurrency.

With a vibrant and dynamic presence, Sonik Coin is far from a typical cryptocurrency. The creators behind this digital token have managed to capture the essence of Sonik the Hedgehog’s speed and enthusiasm.

Sonik is described on the official website as a “speedy lil’ bastard,” often associated with a hedgehog. The concept revolves around a unique objective: becoming the fastest 0-100M market cap meme coin.

Moreover, “STAKE-2-SPEED” their Sonik tokens, offering impressive APY percentages as a reward. This approach not only allows participants to earn rewards but also fuels Sonik’s ascent toward the ultimate goal of reaching the metaphorical “MOON.”

The concept of the Sonik Coin may appear mysterious at first, but its true nature is actually quite simple. $SONIK serve­s as a catalyst for swiftness.

Token holders can contribute to Sonik Coin’s velocity by staking their tokens, prope­lling it towards greater achieve­ments.

With a total token supply of 299,792,458,000, Sonik Coin’s creators appear to draw inspiration from the speed of light -299,792,458,000 meters per second. The notion that Sonik can match such velocity further amplifies this digital asset’s mystique.

The Sonik Coin’s tokenomics match its fast-paced concept, structured with the following details: The total tokens available are 299,792,458,000. Half of these are set aside for the presale, 40% for staking, and the remaining 10% for liquidity purposes.

Introducing the Proje­ct Roadmap: The evolution of Sonik Coin is divided into distinct phase­s. Each phase outlines the project’s goals and progress.

In Phase 1, the focus is on Toke­n & Staking Development, which includes the introduction of Sonik Meme and the launch of a live presale for $Sonik Toke­ns.

Phase 2 marks the rele­ase of $Sonik Staking, accompanied by a comprehe­nsive marketing campaign and the anticipation of a “SONIK BOOM SELL OUT.” Moving to Phase­ 3, attention shifts toward Community Building and Market Cap Growth.

However, Sonik Coin is re­volutionizing the world of cryptocurrency, as it is gaining momentum. Drawing inspiration from a belove­d gaming character and fueled by its audacious goal of re­aching a remarkable $100 million market capitalization, this ambitious e­ndeavor sets a new pace­.

Token Info Sonik Coin Presale Started August 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT Chain Ethereum Hard Cap $2,098,547 Min Investment None Max Investment None

Launchpad XYZ – Web3 Platform to Offer a Complete Suite of Resources to Empower Users

Launchpad XYZ is a complete platform designed to provide trading and analysis tools for crypto traders and investors, equipping them for significant achievements in the Web3 world.

The platform provides robust tools to assist users in navigating the intricate market landscape. For example, investors might notice promising tokens like Pepe and FLOKI when too late.

To address this problem, the Launchpad Quotient evaluates a wide range of crypto assets using 400 data points, preventing investors from overlooking the next major coin.

Traders can also enjoy a competitive edge with Launchpad’s Trading Edge platform.

Like top investment analysis tools like AltIndex, it assists traders in making timely, informed choices using sentiment analysis, current news, and market insights.

As stated in the project’s whitepaper, Launchpad XYZ plans to provide an upgraded trading terminal, trading signals, educational resources, and a ranking system named the ‘Launchpad Quotient’ to evaluate digital assets.

Furthermore, the platform will feature an AI-driven assistant named ‘Apollo,’ offering insights and setups based on data and experience from seasoned traders.

Moreover, inherent motivations exist to retain $LPX tokens for an extended duration, including reduced fees, privileged NFT allowlist access, and exclusive entry to crypto presales.

The Launchpad XYZ Telegram community also discusses the project’s roadmap, which outlines intentions for a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an NFT directory.

Investors have realized the project’s potential, with its native $LPX token amassing over $1.3 million in the presale. Only $200,000 more is needed to trigger the next stage price increase.

Token Info Launchpad XYZ Presale Started April 2023 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, Transak Chain Polygon Hard Cap $12.5 million Min Investment None Max Investment None

Tamadoge – Trending Memecoin With Impressive Growth Potential

After checking out the Tamadoge whitepaper, they have exciting plans for the months and years ahead. Meanwhile, Tamadoge is a game where you can earn rewards by playing.

You can create a special pet NFT on the Ethereum blockchain. Once your pet is created, it will have unique qualities.

Just like the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, how special your Tamadoge pet is will decide how valuable it is. Plus, you can make your pet NFT battle with other players’ Tamadoge pets.

Interestingly, the more games players win, the higher they will climb in the monthly reward ladder to be awarded crypto tokens.

Players will be responsible for caring for and feeding their Tamadoge pet, much like the well-loved Tamagotchi games from the 1990s.

Tamadoge has gone through a trustworthy verification process with Coinsniper, which prevents any chance of fraudulent activities. The safety of the smart contract has also been checked by Solid Proof, lowering the chances of problems.

Amazingly, Tamadoge collected $19 million even before its presale was over, even more than Ethereum’s initial coin offering. This cool memecoin is listed on exchanges like OKX, LBank, MEXC, and Uniswap.

Many people like the Tamadoge project on social media, especially Twitter and YouTube, where the team has shown up in interviews.

Unlike some meme tokens, the people behind Tamadoge have introduced themselves and have been transparent. More team members will be shown as the presale gets closer to the end.

yPredict – Best AI Protocol With 10x Potential

The burgeoning interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has already proven advantageous for yPredit’s presale, accumulating more than $3.48 million.

The coin has garnered extensive media attention, a phenomenon likely attributed to its capacity for addressing tangible real-world challenges, amplified by the rapid expansion of the AI sector.

The project permits AI developers to market subscriptions for their AI-based predictive models, which furnish trading signals.

These advanced models can analyze significantly larger volumes of data than human efforts, furnishing traders with a competitive advantage and empowering them to rival institutional-level bots.

yPredict has unveiled a significant tool, an AI-powered backlink estimator, with the aim of revolutionizing strategies within the realm of SEO.

This release is a noteworthy milestone for yPredict, as it extends its services to encompass content solutions catering to medium to large-scale teams, thereby widening its target demographic.

The backlink estimator feature is grounded in a comprehensive dataset of over 100 million links. It is primarily designed to forecast the optimal backlink configuration necessary for a website to achieve a favorable ranking for a specific keyword.

Although introducing SEO tools is an exciting extension of yPredict’s services, the platform’s primary focus remains on crypto analytics.

According to yPredict’s whitepaper, the platform aims to bring about a revolutionary shift by delivering cutting-edge AI-driven tools that furnish unbiased insights to traders globally.

Leveraging machine learning models, the yPredict platform scrutinizes vast quantities of price-related data, enabling it to detect patterns and supply valuable market guidance to its users.

This AI utility token will be developed using the capabilities of the Polygon blockchain, ensuring a combination of speed and security. In addition to providing access to yPredict’s premium features, users can also stake this token to earn monthly rewards.

The ongoing public presale offers 80% of the $YPRED token supply. In comparison, the remaining 20% is set aside for liquidity, treasury, and development initiatives. Users can tag along on this innovative project by visiting the official site and acquiring the $YPRED token.

Token Info yPredict Presale Started February 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, MATIC, USDT, BNB, Card Chain Polygon Hard Cap $6,507,511 Min Investment 200 YPRED Max Investment None

Chimpzee – An Eco-Friendly Token Battling The Climate Change

web3 project enabling token holders to contribute positively to the environment and wildlife conservation while also receiving rewards.

Since its inception, the project has gained popularity in cryptocurrency and traditional circles focused on safeguarding wildlife.

Chimpzee harnesses the capabilities of blockchain and cryptocurrency incentives to bolster efforts against climate change. Acknowledging the urgent necessity for global transformation, the initiative has allocated 10% of its entire coin supply for charitable purposes.

These funds will be directed towards donations to established organizations united by a shared mission. Among these notable entities are The Giving Block, One Tree Planted, and WILD.

The roster of supported organizations will be consistently updated on the website to enhance transparency and responsibility.

Furthermore, the project plans to develop an online donation tracker that provides visibility into its positive contributions.

Those who invest can utilize CHMPZ tokens obtained during the presale to acquire the Chimpzee NFT passport. This passport grants access to various advantages, including the potential for passive earnings and exclusive opportunities.

Chimpzee is developing the Chimpzee Transformation Generator, an AI-driven application accessible on desktop and mobile devices. This innovative tool converts your photograph into a distinctly personalized avatar.

This avatar serves multiple purposes, such as granting entry to the platform and participating in the game. Also, users can sell the avatars on the Chimpzee NFT marketplace or print them on a range of items through Chimpzee’s print shop.

With the eco-friendly narrative, the Chimpzee token might be the bet for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. $CHMPZ token can be gotten on the official website.

Token Info Chimpzee Presale Started June 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT, Credit Card Chain Ethereum (ERC20) Hard Cap $9,367,625 Min Investment None Max Investment None

ApeCoin – A Crypto Asset Motivating The Decentralized Community

ApeCoin, an ERC-20 token, is an APE Ecosystem governance and utility tool. It plays a crucial role in empowering and motivating a decentralized community at the forefront of Web3. ApeCoin holders engage in self-governance through a decentralized framework, exercising control over the ApeCoin DAO.

This entails voting on allocating resources from the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund. The APE Foundation manages proposals that gain consensus among ApeCoin holders.

A significant portion of the total ApeCoin supply, specifically 62%, has been designated for the Ecosystem Fund. This fund is dedicated to endorsing community-led endeavors, as determined by the collective votes of ApeCoin DAO members.

ApeCoin additionally grants entry to specific segments of the Ecosystem that would otherwise remain inaccessible.

This includes privileges such as exclusive games and services. For external developers, ApeCoin is a mechanism to engage in the Ecosystem by integrating it into their offerings, including services, games, and various projects.

The price of APE is sitting at $1.80 with a slight 0.2% and a trading volume of over $161.67m in the last 24 hours. Market observers and investors are optimistic about APE’s positive price trajectory in the coming weeks.

Wrapped Ethereum – Most Paired Coin on Uniswap Exchange

For those new to Uniswap, it’s important to understand that most listed coins are linked to Wrapped Ethereum (WETH).

This implies that to purchase top coins on Uniswap, investors must acquire sufficient WETH tokens.

WETH allows investors to access Ethereum’s value as a wrapped’ token without directly holding ETH. WETH’s value remains closely tied to ETH’s through the underlying smart contract and algorithm.

Numerous decentralized platforms and apps constructed atop the Ethereum blockchain choose WETH, and Uniswap follows the same path.

This choice allows users to exchange various ERC-20 tokens without relying on a centralized exchange employing conventional order books.

It is important to note that wrapping Ethereum doesn’t change its price. So, there won’t be big price differences between 1 ETH and 1 WETH. Also, Wrapped Ethereum makes trading between ETH and ERC-20 tokens easy, simplifying smart contracts and eliminating the need for a middleman.

The wrapping and unwrapping of WETH require simple steps that can be performed without intermediaries, like WBTC, where the user must transfer from the Bitcoin network to Ethereum.

Here’s how you can wrap ETH on Uniswap’s Decentralized Exchange (DEX):

Open Uniswap’s DEX interface and connect your wallet.

Pick ETH as the main token and WETH as the second one from the list.

Click on “Wrap” and finish the transaction with your wallet.

Uniswap – Popular DEX and Native Token in Uniswap Ecosystem

If you want to invest in Uniswap’s long-term progress, consider getting UNI. UNI is the native coin of Uniswap, used mainly for making decisions about how Uniswap works.

This means that once a user purchases the UNI coin, they can link it to a specific Uniswap wallet. The more coins a user links, the more power they will have in making decisions.

So, when there are discussions about changes or improvements for Uniswap’s future, those who linked their UNI coins can take part in voting.

That said, the UNI token is similar to most other cryptocurrencies. It’s traded on public exchanges, and its value depends on how much people want it and how much is available.

If Uniswap becomes more popular, the value of UNI might also rise. Uniswap developed 1 billion tokens and gave 150 million to users using the Uniswap network for trading or staking.

This approach was to discourage crypto enthusiasts from leaving its platform and to fight against its top competitor, DEX SushiSwap.

Over $1,000 worth of UniSwap tokens UNI were given to each individual who met the requirement. $130 million. Uniswap has decreased by over 4% over the last 24 hours.

Regarding market capitalization, this cryptocurrency is ranked 24th and holds a market cap of $3 billion. As of 1:10 pm EST, Uniswap’s price is $5.32, with a 24-hour trading volume of around.

Chainlink – An ERC-20 Token To Explode In The Near Future

Chainlink represents an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum platform, focusing on decentralized oracle networks.

Oracles play a vital role as the main connection between blockchain data and the real world. In simple terms, Chainlink enables blockchains to gather real-world data from various sources.

Chainlink establishes links among financial institutions, payment providers, and blockchain networks. Holding 35% of the total token supply of one billion, Chainlink initiated the LINK token’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in September 2017.

Through this ICO, the project successfully raised the necessary $32 million by launching the LINK token at an initial price of 0.11 USD per LINK.

The platform uses the Chainlink token to compensate Chainlink Node Operators for fetching data from external sources, transforming it into a format readable by blockchains, executing computations off-chain, and ensuring consistent operation.

The Chainlink token’s worth has surged dramatically since the beginning of 2021, following a gradual initial rise in popularity. Chainlink’s integration scope has broadened to encompass 12 integrations through its collaboration with Base, a layer-2 network developed with support from Coinbase.

According to a recent announcement, Base has joined the ranks of Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, and other projects.

The decentralized oracle network had initially revealed its intention to incorporate its price feeds into Base, with this announcement taking place a day before Base’s main net was launched.

As of the time of writing, Chainlink is priced at $6. 62 and has recorded a trading volume of $266 million over the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, it holds the 21st position in the market rankings, boasting a market capitalization of over $3 billion.

In the middle of 2021, LINK achieved an all-time high price of over $52, marking an impressive surge of more than 30,000% in line with the widespread bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market.

Although LINK’s current trading value falls below its previous peak, this could present an opportunity for potential investors to consider purchasing it during the market dip.

Is Uniswap The Best Place to Purchase Coins?

Uniswap holds several notable benefits in comparison to centralized exchanges. It has already included major cryptocurrencies on its trading platform and is actively working to list significant coins.

In the following sections, we will explore some of its characteristics, which can aid you in determining whether investing in coins through Uniswap is a suitable choice.

Decentralization and Control: Uniswap operates on a decentralized protocol, meaning it doesn’t rely on a central authority to manage trades. This offers more control over your funds and eliminates the need to trust a single entity.

Listing Variety: Uniswap is known for swiftly listing new and promising tokens. This allows you to access a broader range of coins beyond the ones available on traditional exchanges.

Liquidity Pools and Yield Farming: Uniswap employs an automated market maker (AMM) model, where users provide liquidity to pools in exchange for rewards. This presents an opportunity to earn fees and incentives through yield farming, contributing to potential earnings.

Inclusivity: Uniswap welcomes anyone to provide liquidity, which fosters a sense of inclusivity and community participation. This stands in contrast to centralized exchanges that often require specific criteria to be met.

No KYC Requirement: Unlike many centralized exchanges, Uniswap doesn’t generally require Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, allowing you to trade without providing extensive personal information.

Non-Custodial: Uniswap operates as a non-custodial platform, meaning you retain control of your private keys and funds. This minimizes the risk of hacks or exchange-related losses.

Innovation and Community-Driven: Uniswap is a product of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and is often at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space. The collective contributions of its community drive the platform.

24/7 Availability: Uniswap operates 24/7, allowing you to trade anytime without being restricted by exchange operating hours.

Step By Step Guide on How to Buy Coin Using Uniswap

Before you begin, make sure you have a compatible Ethereum wallet (such as MetaMask) and some ETH in that wallet to cover transaction fees.

Access Uniswap Website: Go to the Uniswap website. Click on the “Connect to a Wallet” button and select your Ethereum wallet (e.g., MetaMask) from the options provided.

Follow the prompts to connect your wallet to the Uniswap interface.

Pick Tokens: In Uniswap, choose your trading cryptocurrency (e.g., ETH) in the “From” field. Then, pick the cryptocurrency you want (e.g., LINK) in the “To” field.

Enter Amounts: Input the quantity of the starting cryptocurrency to exchange; Uniswap will show the estimated received amount of the target cryptocurrency.

Review and Confirm: Take a moment to review the transaction details, including the estimated amount of the “To” cryptocurrency and the transaction fee.

Slippage Tolerance: Set your desired slippage tolerance. Slippage is the difference between the expected price and the executed price. A common slippage setting is around 1-2%.

Swap: Click the “Swap” button. A transaction confirmation pop-up will appear in your wallet. Confirm the transaction, paying attention to the gas fee.

Wait for Confirmation: Your transaction will be submitted to the Ethereum network once confirmed. Wait for the transaction to be processed. You can monitor its progress using a block explorer.

After confirming the transaction, you will see the newly acquired cryptocurrency in your wallet. Also, be cautious and double-check the contract addresses and details to avoid falling for scams. Cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible, so use the correct addresses and platforms.

Conclusion

To wrap up, buying crypto assets through Uniswap provides an accessible and decentralized approach. Users can confidently participate in cryptocurrency by selecting tokens, inputting amounts, and confirming swaps with ease and autonomy.

Uniswap’s streamlined process empowers individuals to navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets securely and conveniently.

FAQs