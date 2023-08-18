Top Gaming Crypto Tokens to Invest in August 2023

This year, the gaming industry fueled by blockchain technology has experienced a remarkable surge. Blockchain games have seen unprecedented popularity, doubling their previous year’s success and making gaming crypto coins shine even brighter this year.

This fascinating sync of the video gaming market and the cryptocurrency industry is beneficial for both sectors and their followers. This article delves into the top gaming cryptocurrencies, where to acquire them, and the compelling reasons to consider investing in these promising assets.

Let’s dive in.

A Sneak Peak of The Crypto Gaming Assets Chimpzee – Revolutionary Green Crypto Project with Gamified Eco-Conscious Approach Wall Street Memes – 100x Potential Meme Crypto with Significant Attention-Attracting Prowess Thug Life – A Hip-pop Themed Meme Coin with Rugged Community Aims Metacade – Activity-Infused Gaming Hub with P2E Innovation The Sandbox – An Ethereum-based Immersive Open-World VR Project For Gamers and Developers Decentraland – Revolutionary Community-Driven Virtual Social World Axie Infinity – Leading Crypto Project in the Crypto Gaming Landscape Inspired By Pokemon Tamadoge – One-of-a-Kind Ecosystem with NFT Trading and Virtual Pet Ownership

From play-to-earn tokens to meme-inspired projects, presale coins, environmental reward coins, and metaverse-related tokens, these eight crypto assets come highly recommended.

1. Chimpzee

Chimpzee stands out as a crypto project that incentivizes individuals and organizations to contribute to environmental protection in a gamified manner actively. By participating in this innovative green movement, users play a role in safeguarding the natural environment, climate, and wildlife and earn crypto rewards.

Due to these features, Chimpzee ranks among the top gaming crypto coins in 2023, offering both financial potential and a meaningful way to make a positive impact.

Also, as a part of its user-interactive features, Chimpzee offers three distinct gaming avenues to earn rewards, setting it apart from other projects.

There is the Play2Earn feature, Shop2Earn, and the Trade2Earn model. When users are eligible for rewards after purchase from the Chimpzee shop, the Shop2Earn feature is utilized.

Chimpzee’s shop lets you buy unique merchandise and earn passive income in CHMPZ coins while fighting climate change and animal cruelty initiatives. A portion of profits goes to charity, making environmentally conscious investors proud of their positive impact.

The Play2Earn introduces the Zero Tolerance Game, enabling users to play and earn $CHMPZ coins by unlocking achievements. Interested users can engage in gameplay as NFT avatars, fighting against human-programmed factors to make a difference.

Trade2Earn is a pioneering platform that shares trading fee profits with users. Users can embark on a transformative journey with the Chimpzee NFT Marketplace, where trading leads to a better world.

Another aspect every investor interested in the asset should check out is the Chimpzee NFT Passport. Although it has little to do with the gaming features of the token, benefits are limited to investors with no passports.

Presale Success Story

So far, the presale stages for Chimpzee have exceeded $900,000 out of a hard cap of $1,473,875. With 1.6 million CHMPZ tokens now sold out, the token is sold at $0.000775 per token in the eighth stage.

Potential investors can consider making early purchases because the CHMPZ stage will be priced at $0.00085 in 9 days.

Investors can consider the 125% bonus for all purchases made on their site as a driving factor before looking at the tokenomics. Chimpzee tokenomics offers 45% for the public sale of the asset, 15% for marketing, 10% for liquidity, 10% specifically for charity, and the rest distributed evenly among development, community rewards, and the team.

Token Info Chimpzee Presale Started June 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT, Credit Card Chain Ethereum (ERC20) Hard Cap $1,856,375 Min Investment None Max Investment None

2. Wall Street Memes

Wall Street Memes emerged as one of the highly-discussed digital currencies of the moment. The meme coin project is prominently known for its presale performance, where its token $WSM amassed over $200,000 in 24 hours.

Renowned crypto journals even likened its trajectory to Pepe’s, which experienced a remarkable surge of 7000% shortly after its initial release.

It represents a bold and daring movement, symbolizing the defiance of small-time investors against the financial market’s giants.

Its inception can be traced back to the infamous 2021 GameStop saga, where the “little guy” bravely challenged Wall Street’s status quo.

Wall Street Memes emerged as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain to immortalize this spirit, empowering individuals and embodying their resistance against the traditional financial system.

Based on the 80s statement by Gordon Gekko, “Greed is good,” the primary driving factor of the project is the large community of members. Its strong and dedicated community support distinguishes it from those that tend to pop up overnight, driven solely by fads or random tweets from prominent figures in the industry.

Also, $WSM stands out with another great strength in its robust tokenomics. Unlike many meme coins primarily designed for quick returns and susceptible to pump-and-dump schemes, $WSM is structured to address one of the most challenging issues meme coins face – their short lifespan.

Wall Street Memes implemented a resilient tokenomics model to change the outlook of meme coins. A significant portion, 30% of the total token supply, is allocated for community rewards, 50% for marketing, and 10% each for CEX and DEX liquidity.

The platform encourages investors to retain their tokens despite market fluctuations through frequent community giveaways and airdrops. There is an active airdrop for lucky degens to qualify for $50,000 worth of $WSM tokens.

The tokens will be split among five winners selected from simple tasks.

Meanwhile, presales are still ongoing for the project. The token is close to its final stage, with a selling price of $0.0322 per token. So far, the presale stages have raised over $24 million out of a hard cap of $25 million, showing massive interest on the part of investors. Here’s a detailed guide on how to buy Wall Street Memes.

Token Info Wall Street Memes Presale Started 26 May 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT Chain Ethereum Hard Cap $25M Min Investment 100 $WSM Max Investment None

3. Thug Life

Unofficially, Thug Life is the “baller’s” meme coin. It is a super exciting crypto project that jumped on the 2023 meme coin trend, using popular memes like Shiba Inu, Pepe the Frog, and the fist-pumping baby to make things fun.

The project encourages people to stay strong and hold onto their crypto investments, even when prices fluctuate.

Thug Life aims to create a friendly community for investors who may have missed out on other popular meme coins like Pepe or had bad experiences with them.

The project’s primary token, $THUG, doesn’t have any specific use right now, but people are hopeful it will grow in value after launch. The project has gained a lot of followers online, and many investors believe it could be the next big thing like Sponge or the Pepe token, which went up by over 10,000%.

The Thug Life token distinguishes itself through its unique approach of affiliating with famous elements of interest. Marketing posts for the project feature iconic images such as the Shiba Inu, Pepe the Frog, and the Fist-pumping baby, evoking a sense of familiarity and pop culture appeal.

The project includes portraying Snoop Dogg as a gangster, adding a touch of recognition and relevance.

Furthermore, an essential aspect of the Thug Life token is its well-structured project presale, launched a few weeks ago. The presale followed a single-phase approach, offering a stable purchase price.

This strategy aimed to attract more investors, providing them with a straightforward opportunity to participate in the project without concerns about price fluctuations during the presale period. Such features contribute to the token’s distinctive identity and appeal in cryptocurrency.

During the presale of Thug Life, a total of 2.94 billion $THUG tokens were allocated. This amount represented 70% of the entire coin supply, which stands at 4.2 billion for the ERC-20-based token.

The presale was conducted through a single stage, offering the tokens at $0.0007 per token. Surprisingly, the presale garnered significant interest, and within just two weeks, it surpassed the coins’ hard cap of $2,058,000.

Following the successful presale, $THUG was officially launched on Uniswap, commencing its trading journey with an initial market capitalization of $2.9 million.

However, investors who participated in the project’s liquidity provision can access their funds only after a three-month lock-up period. At 12:07 pm EST today, the asset’s selling price is 0.0001377, and the market activity shows more traders are in the buy zone.

Hard Cap $2,058,000 Total Tokens 4.2 billion Tokens available in presale 2.94 billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase None Purchase with USDT, ETH

4. Metacade

Metacade is a dynamic virtual gaming hub offering a unique space for gamers to come together and indulge in many exciting activities. Within this immersive platform, users cannot only play games but also participate in a range of engaging activities.

Firstly, players can enjoy the “play-to-earn” aspect, which allows them to delve into the virtual gaming arcade and earn rewards while having fun.

By competing in various competitions against fellow gamers, users can also “compete-to-earn,” giving them a chance to showcase their skills and claim lucrative prizes.

Moreover, Metacade provides a creative outlet for individuals to build their games, unleashing their imaginations and creativity. By crafting unique gaming experiences, creators have the opportunity to earn money from their inventive endeavors, adding an exciting entrepreneurial aspect to the gaming ecosystem.

Additionally, the platform offers a social dimension, allowing gamers to network and connect. They can explore the latest GameFi (Game Finance) sector developments, participate in thrilling tournaments, and view their achievements on leaderboards.

In essence, Metacade fosters an innovative space where gaming, creativity, competition, and earning converge, making it an enticing destination for blockchain enthusiasts.

The MCADE token serves as the primary native currency of the game, acting as the fundamental means of payment within the vibrant and immersive Metacade metaverse.

As the project continues to evolve, MCADE will play a crucial role in the next stage of development, becoming the designated metaverse cryptocurrency for acquiring virtual real estate. $MCADE market price is at $0.01051, with a 9.22% decrease in the last 24 hours.

5. The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a captivating blockchain-based virtual world that empowers users to unleash their creativity by crafting, owning, and monetizing unique gaming experiences and virtual assets.

Initially starting as a 2D mobile game in 2012 under the same name, The Sandbox’s developer and publisher, Pixowl, transformed the platform. Sandbox became an immersive 3D user-generated open-world game powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Players are given the keys to their imagination in this remarkable virtual universe. Through intuitive in-game editing and game-making applications, users can fashion their very own 3D imaginative worlds.

The metaverse within The Sandbox beckons players to explore exciting opportunities, with the option to acquire digital real estate, referred to as ‘LAND.’ Once in possession of a plot of LAND, players can construct interactive and captivating worlds.

Within these personalized domains, players control their avatars, allowing them to explore the virtual landscape and engage with the various creations built upon each parcel of LAND.

The amalgamation of these creative and interactive worlds forms a vast and interconnected metaverse that exists exclusively within The Sandbox.

While great emphasis is placed on decentralized governance, the project utilizes its native token, SAND, to facilitate public feedback on project progress.

$SAND is listed on eToro, Binance, Gate.io, Uniswap, and several other exchange platforms and comes highly recommended as a gaming crypto token. The asset’s price is $0.4242, with little fluctuations due to market usage.

6. Decentraland

Decentraland is a 3D user-generated open-world game initially conceptualized in 2015 as pixelated. However, it evolved and was eventually redeveloped into a fully immersive 3D experience in 2020.

Decentraland is a revolutionary virtual social world, serving as the pioneering decentralized metaverse and, notably, a singular open-source option.

By running seamlessly on browsers and desktop clients, the Decentraland platform offers an array of opportunities for users to create, explore, and monetize content and applications.

It also fosters a vibrant social environment, allowing individuals to connect and partake in various community-driven events.

Within Decentraland’s captivating virtual realm, game players are empowered to forge interactive and imaginative worlds, collectively forming a vast and interconnected metaverse that thrives on the Ethereum blockchain.

An outstanding feature of Decentraland is its unique ownership and governance structure. Unlike traditional platforms, Decentraland is owned, created, and governed by its active user base.

This is achieved by implementing a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) where users can actively participate in submitting, voting on, and shaping proposals. Moreover, community members can apply for grants, with the power to vote on projects that will benefit the collective.

Decentraland’s native token, MANA, operates on the MANA blockchain and plays a crucial role in the platform’s operations. As the native token, MANA is the backbone of all financial transactions within Decentraland. It serves as the primary means of conducting various activities and interactions on the platform.

For instance, users utilize MANA to purchase virtual real estate known as LAND within the metaverse. $MANA also empowers participants to engage in policy decisions concerning LAND, giving them a say in the governance of the virtual world.

It enables the accrual of rewards and benefits, motivating users to actively participate in the Decentraland ecosystem and contribute to its vibrant and growing community. On several exchange platforms, $MANA sells at $0.3843 per token and is expected to surge as transactions increase.

7. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity, a Pokémon-inspired game, has emerged as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency gaming landscape. Participants are immersed in a captivating world within this innovative platform where they can purchase, collect, battle, and exchange virtual creatures known as Axies.

These Axies function as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that players must possess to embark on their gaming journey. In Axie Infinity, each Axie can only be bred up to seven times.

This strategic restriction was designed to maintain control over the Axie population, distinguishing it from other blockchain-based combat and breeding games.

Players can utilize the game’s specialized mating hub to increase the likelihood of obtaining a rare or powerful offspring. Within this dedicated hub, users can carefully select a compatible mate for their Axie, optimizing the breeding process and enhancing the potential of their progeny.

Setting a new standard in the gaming realm, Axie Infinity pioneers the concept of play-to-earn. Gamers who indulge in exciting gameplay can earn the token AXS as a reward. This novel approach transforms gaming into a lucrative and rewarding experience, incentivizing players to immerse themselves in the virtual world of Axie Infinity and unleash their gaming prowess.

Shortly, AXS token owners can stake their tokens and participate in wagering to receive regular payouts. Unlike holders of other stackable assets who may only need to vote or engage in a specific game to earn rewards, AXS holders must perform both actions to be eligible for payouts.

AXS is listed on prominent exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX. Its market price is $5.25, recording a significant increase in the last 24 hours.

8. Tamadoge

Tamadoge (TAMA) is an intriguing meme coin blockchain project dating back to September 2022. The ecosystem presents a unique fusion of NFT trading and virtual pet ownership at its core. With its innovative blend of meme coin dynamics, NFTs, and virtual pet interactions, Tamadoge offers a one-of-a-kind and engaging ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts and gamers alike.

The project originated from the Tamaverse project, an immersive virtual world where players are immersed in a delightful pet-centric experience. Within this metaverse, users can create, purchase, breed, nurture, and interact with their unique pets engagingly.

The Tamaverse is also an exciting Play-to-Earn (P2E) environment that leverages tradable NFT (Non-Fungible Token) protocols, empowering users to monetize their gaming activities.

At the heart of this thriving ecosystem lies the native cryptocurrency, the Tamadoge token (TAMA). Players can earn and trade TAMA tokens in this innovative space, making their gaming experiences enjoyable and financially rewarding.

During the presale phase, 1 billion $TAMA tokens were released, accounting for 50% of the total supply of 2 billion coins. The presale period spanned eight weeks and proved highly successful, enabling Tamadoge to raise an impressive $19 million in funds.

This achievement catapulted the project into the ranks of the top crypto projects of 2022, garnering attention and recognition within the cryptocurrency community.

Looking ahead, the Tamadoge team remains dedicated to continuous growth and advancement. Over the next several years, they plan to introduce various Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystems, further expanding the platform’s and its users’ possibilities and opportunities.

$TAMA was listed on several exchange platforms, with OKX being the most prominent among them. $TAMA is selling at $0.01036, experiencing an increase of 0.43% in the last 24 hours.

What You Need to Know About Crypto Gaming

Crypto gaming refers to integrating blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies into the gaming industry. It encompasses various games that utilize digital assets, blockchain-based tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance gameplay, reward players, and enable true ownership of in-game purchases.

Crypto gaming introduces unique features like play-to-earn mechanics, where players can earn cryptocurrencies or digital assets by participating. Additionally, NFTs in crypto gaming allow players to buy, sell, and trade exclusive in-game items, characters, and collectibles on decentralized marketplaces.

This innovative fusion of gaming and blockchain technology has opened up new opportunities, promoting transparency, security, and financial inclusivity within the gaming ecosystem. In crypto games, items like weapons and skins are not centralized; players can acquire them through participation in crypto-related contests.

As a result, players can trade these items with others or retain ownership even if they leave the game. Moreover, these in-game virtual items are often represented as NFTs or gaming coins, which are unique and non-interchangeable tokens.

Pros Players can earn real cryptocurrencies or valuable in-game assets, creating an additional source of income.

Players can earn real cryptocurrencies or valuable in-game assets, creating an additional source of income. Through NFTs, players have verifiable ownership of in-game items, allowing them to buy, sell, and trade assets outside the game.

Through NFTs, players have verifiable ownership of in-game items, allowing them to buy, sell, and trade assets outside the game. P2E games are often built on blockchain, providing transparency and security, as the game mechanics can be publicly audited.

P2E games are often built on blockchain, providing transparency and security, as the game mechanics can be publicly audited. P2E gaming opens opportunities for players from developing regions with limited access to traditional financial systems to participate in the digital economy. Cons Some P2E games require initial investments, such as purchasing NFTs or acquiring cryptocurrencies.

Some P2E games require initial investments, such as purchasing NFTs or acquiring cryptocurrencies. In Axie Infinity, players need to buy three Axie NFTs.

In Axie Infinity, players need to buy three Axie NFTs. The value of in-game assets and cryptocurrencies earned can be subject to high price fluctuations.

The value of in-game assets and cryptocurrencies earned can be subject to high price fluctuations. P2E games may encounter legal and regulatory challenges as the intersection of gaming and cryptocurrencies faces evolving regulations in different jurisdictions.

Conclusion

GameFi is a fast-growing sector in the crypto world, with many new games being made. These games change how gaming works by permitting the use of skills to make money and creating personalized games to share with others. The use of gaming crypto tokens influences the sector of GameFi.

Cryptocurrency gaming currencies streamline virtual goods trading, boost transaction speed, and offer secure rewards for players.

Chimpzee is considered one of the best GameFi coins on this list of top gaming tokens. This choice is owed to the triple forms of user participation and seeing the coin has attained significant strides in its presales.