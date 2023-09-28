What Is Cardano? Understanding One of the First and Largest Proof-Of-Stake Blockchains

Cardano is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain with many flexible tools supporting Web3 engagement. It is a great alternative to the Ethereum network for innovators and developers of decentralized applications (dApps).

Cardano is one of the first blockchains to introduce the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. While Bitcoin and Ethereum kicked off through the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism, Cardano laid down a more energy-efficient process for the sustainability and stability of its network.

Notably, several other PoS blockchains have emerged in the crypto industry, with Ethereum later migrating to PoS in 2022. But Cardano remains among the top PoS networks through its flexibility and impact in Web3.

Further, Cardano is recorded as the first crypto network founded on peer-reviewed research and designed using evidence-based processes. With a combination of pioneering technologies, Cardano ensures all its projects’ sustainability while maintaining top-notch network security.

History of Cardano

Formerly initiated in 2015, Cardano was finally launched in 2017, following a two-year intensive research and preparations. The Cardano development team took a long period to ensure that all big ideas through the development stages were tested and proven before their validation.

The team boasted that academic rigor is fundamental to ensuring the blockchain’s stability, durability, and security. The crypto blockchain was named after Gerolamo Cardano, a 16th-century Italian polymath. Similarly, Cardano’s native token ADA derived its name from Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century mathematician acclaimed as the world’s first computer programmer.

In the process of its meteoric growth, Cardano had a Shelly upgrade in 2020. This update was set to scale the blockchain to become 50 to 100 times more decentralized than other big blockchains and increase the operation of hundreds of assets on the network.

In September 2021, Alonzo Hard Fork ended the Shelley era on Cardano to introduce the Goguen stage. The Alonzo hard fork launched smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, with over 100 smart contracts deployed within 24 hours after the launch.

Moreover, Cardano’s token, ADA, scaled by 116% during the month of the launch of Alonzo’s hard fork. Also, in 2021, Cardano Blockchain launched the Vasil hard fork to enhance the network’s scalability and speed while maintaining its decentralization.

Here is a summary of Cardano’s historical development.

Date Blockchain Progress 2015 Initiation of Cardano’s concept and subsequent research 2017 Launch of Cardano blockchain. 2018 The transition from a centralized federated system to a distributed platform with stakeholders’ participation in the consensus mechanism. 2021 Introduction of smart contracts through the Alonzo hard fork. 2021 Enhancement of Cardano’s scalability and transaction execution speed through the Vasil hard fork. Future More hard forks could impact Cardano’s on-chain governance in the future.

Founder(s) of Cardano

A co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, Charles Hoskinson, founded Cardano. Hoskinson left Ethereum to start his work on Cardano after a fallout with his co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, over the commercialization of the Ethereum network.

Hoskinson is the CEO and co-founder of IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the engineering company behind Cardano. IOHK is committed to developing blockchains for firms, governments, educational institutions, and corporations.

Hoskinson has been involved in the cryptocurrency since 2011. He developed a course about Bitcoin in 2013 that had up to 80,000 students participation. He is also a technology entrepreneur and mathematician.

How Does Cardano Work?

The functionalities and security of the Cardano blockchain depend on the operation of Ouroboros, a PoS protocol. Cardano is the first network to launch Ouroboros, the primary peer-reviewed and secure blockchain protocol.

Ouroboros powers the decentralization of Cardano’s network while creating a more environmentally sustainable blockchain with enhanced security. The protocol facilitates the project’s vision of transparency and fairness in global payment systems by redistributing control and power within the network.

Ouroboros ensures that Cardano utilizes minimal energy in scaling through global requirements in its operations. This makes Cardano more energy-efficient than most blockchains like Bitcoin and even Ethereum, as it uses less energy for block productions and other performances.

Cardano’s performance-sustainability balance comes through a series of approaches in its functionalities. These include the multi-ledger side chains and the speedy execution of transactions through enhanced channels.

Cardano’s uniqueness comes through its two-layer architecture.

The layers are:

Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) – This houses the ledger of transactions. It is the primary layer that ensures the processing and validation of transactions. The layer forms the foundation of websites and all digital applications developed on it.

Cardano Computation Layer (CCL) – This layer oversees the execution of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain. It operates with Plutus, a special programming language designed to create Cardano smart contracts.

Due to the layer’s flexibility, developers and other innovators could seamlessly engage on the network to build several decentralized applications (dApps) and other systems on the blockchain.

Proof of Stake Vs. Proof of Work

Cardano blockchain is developed as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network, ensuring energy efficiency. Using its PoS mechanism and the Ouroboros protocol, Cardano’s energy consumption is negligible compared to older blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Notably, Bitcoin uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism that requires the mining process for its transaction validation and production of new blocks. Bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy and has raised more concerns about its global negative environmental impact.

However, the PoS uses staking as a process for the validation of transactions and maintaining the security and stability of a network.

Here is a summary of the two main consensus mechanisms used by most crypto protocols: Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW).

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Proof-of-Work (PoW) Depends on the agreement of multiple validators about the accuracy of transactions to add new blocks. Users solve complex cryptographic puzzles to create new blocks. It’s highly energy efficient. Consumes a huge amount of energy. Uses the staking process for its validation. Using the mining process for its validation.

Cardano’s Native Token – ADA

Cardano native token is ADA, usually represented as $ADA on crypto exchanges. ADA was launched in 2017 through a public sale of 25.9 billion ADA coins in September 2015. Further, the blockchain later issued and distributed about 5.2 billion ADA tokens to three key entities behind its development and marketing.

Cardano Foundation, Input Output Global (IOG), and Emurgo received 648 million, 2.46 billion, and 2.06 billion ADA coins. The initial public trading price of ADA was $0.02.

Following the crypto bull run in 2017, the price of ADA skyrocketed to $1.31 within 96 days of its first public trading. This represented about a 6,450% increase from its initial trading price.

ADA hit its all-time high (ATH) of $3.10 on September 2, 2021, during the bullish market run in that year. Following the uncertainty and high volatility within the crypto market, ADA’s price trend has been on a roller-coaster. At the time of timing as of September 5, 2023, ADA is trading at $0.256, reflecting a decrease of 91.71% from its ATH.

Uses of ADA

Cardano’s native coin, ADA, offers multiple functions within the Cardano ecosystem.

Here are some of the key uses of ADA.

Payment of Transaction Fees

As the native token of the Cardano blockchain, ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the network. Also, ADA coins could be used for exchanging other crypto assets for seamless engagement in the digital world.

Transfer of Value

Besides its role as the payment token for transaction fees on the Cardano blockchain, ADA serves the purchase of transfer of value like fiat currencies.

Just like BTC and ETH are used to settle bills, some business entities accepted ADA as a payment option. Cardano has expanded its functionalities and relevance through many prominent collaborations, placing ADA at the center of its deals.

There are over 700 different companies, stores, shops, and merchants across the world that accept ADA as a payment method. These include Alfacash Store, Coinsbee.com, ThunderVM, and COIN.HOST, PlayFina Casino, and others.

Users can pay for their purchases and settle bills by transferring ADA coins to creditors. The key benefits include speedy processing of the payments with reduced cost implications compared to other conventional payment vendors. Also, users can complete the payment in the comfort of their homes and at any time without issues of potential network downtime.

Governance Token

ADA is the governance token of the Cardano ecosystem. Holders can contribute their voices and share the control of all future developments within the Cardano ecosystem.

Holding ADA coins offers you expression participation in its community activities. These include voting on proposals and decisions within the network.

Cardano boasts a transparent governance system that reflects true democracy with fairness. Users’ votes remain immutable, and the community decides the deployment of the Cardano’s treasury funds.

Used for Staking

Users of Cardano tokens can stake their ADA holding to earn passive income from the staking pools. The network incentivizes stakers with more ADA tokens that aid the growth of their holdings on the platform.

Also, the staking processing ensures the security and stability of the overall network. By staking, a user could become a validator and join in the execution of transactions on the network. This process helps in the formation of new blocks that support the sustainability of the blockchain.

What is Cardano Staking

Cardano staking represents the number of ADA coins held on the network. This means that the size of a Cardano Stake is directly proportional to the number of ADA tokens held within the stake pool.

The fundamental functionality of Cardano depends on the possibility of delegating a stake as it operates with a Proof-of-Stake mechanism.

Ouroboros selects an ADA holder as a key validator depending on the total staked ADA tokens and the period of the staking. The winner will become the one to add the next block to the Cardano blockchain and receive more ADA tokens as rewards.

Usually, the higher the number of staked ADA coins within a Cardano stake pool (reach a specific amount), the greater the possibility of producing the new block.

The rewards released to any staking pool are shared among all ADA holders that s\delegated their coins to the pool according to their staking contributions.

Without becoming the validators on Cardano networks, users could participate in delegated Cardano staking and earn passive income from the rewards.

Future of Cardano (ADA)

The team behind the Cardano ADA blockchain laid out its developmental stages called ‘eras’ in its network’s roadmap. The different eras are named after prominent poetic personalities and computer science historical accounts. They are Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire.

The Cardano blockchain has completed the first four eras and is preparing to advance to the last one. The final era, Voltaire, is designed to bring in a fully decentralized and community-driven Cardano blockchain. This means that the community could have 100% control over the functionalities and security of the network.

Voltaire will enable the Cardano community to decide on the network’s software updates, technical enhancements, and funds-related issues. It is known as Cardano Improvement Proposals (CIPs) and Funding Proposals (FPs).

Conclusion

Cardano is a decentralized crypto blockchain that operates with the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. It aims to improve users’ experiences through its innovative and flexible tools that support Web3 engagements.

The blockchain is a more energy-efficient network compared to the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The native token, ADA, is used for different purposes that enhance the prominence of the Cardano blockchain.

These include its role as a governance token, transfer of value, payment of transactions, and others. However, you should always do personal and detailed research on any crypto asset to understand the dynamics before engaging in them.