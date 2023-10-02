Worldcoin Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

In our dynamic world today, with over 8 billion individuals globally, it’s sad not everyone can be identified. Only 2 billion digital identities–or only that amount of people can be determined over the internet globally.

Worldcoin is an innovative project that emerged to mitigate this challenge. Its recent launch has accrued varying perspectives from many crypto pundits, and some point to issues that may affect the coin’s price in the future.

This article concisely reviews Worldcoin (WLD) price prediction in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2030. Read on for more information below.

Worldcoin Price History

Worldcoin crypto was deployed in 2019 by OpenAI Co-Founder and boss Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern. It was developed by Berlin and San Francisco-based Tools for Humanity and aims to establish a ‘virtual passport’ via a ‘Proof of personhood’ consensus algorithm.

Users in the community must complete an in-person iris scan by utilizing Worldcoin’s AI-powered scanners called orbs. This enables them to get a Worldcoin ID.

As per Crunchbase data, Worldcoin successfully raised $125 million through two funding rounds. The project’s Series A round occurred on 21 October 2021 and was led by Andreessen Horowitz, who raised $25 million and placed the project at a $975 million valuation.

After this, Worldcoin’s ICO was deployed, raising $100 million between Khosla Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz investments. This round increased the protocol’s valuation to $2.9 billion.

Currently, the Worldcoin project is about a month old. After its launch, when it traded at $0.3, Worldcoin’s price leaped, recording an All-Time high price of $3.58. Following its ATH price, Worldcoin’s price has since proceeded in a downtrend, trading at $1.81, according to Coinmarketcap.

It is worth noting that Worldcoin currently has a market cap of $239,023,006, with a current circulating market supply of 131,813,486 WLD. Moreover, the project has an overall collection of 10,000,0000,000 WLD tokens, placing the FDV at a massive $21,636,487,757.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2023

Worldcoin is a new crypto project recently launched, so there may be several short-term volatility. Regardless, it’s also possible that the coin’s price may find a trading range as we approach year’s end, resulting in less volatility.

The project currently boasts over two million registrations to leverage its platform and has an average of 40,000 new registrations per week.

Worldcoin referenced McKinsey Global Institute’s (MGI) Digital identification report, which found that 4.4 billion persons globally don’t have digital identities. Thus, the project emerges to mitigate this challenge with the long-term aim of onboarding two billion individuals into the network.

Users can access the Worldcoin protocol using The World App–a protocol-supported digital wallet that manages biometric data and World ID obtained from the orb.

It is also worth noting that Worldcoin is an Ethereum Network layer two and leverages ZK-SNARKS to secure the real-world identity of users cryptographically, differentiating them from their blockchain activity.

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Network’s CEO and Co-Founder, made a post in response to Worldcoin’s launch. His post highlighted four main concerns associated with the Woldcoin project.

These concerns include centralization, security, accessibility, and privacy. Interestingly, he shares this concern with many other crypto enthusiasts, especially as Worldcoin is directly connected to OpenAI. Also, the broader crypto market utterly dislikes the centralization of data and control.

Therefore, despite its hyped launch, it isn’t likely that retail investors will rally behind the coin until it verifies itself concerning decentralization and security.

Thus, our Worldcoin price prediction for 2023 is that the currency might trade at a minimum price of $3.5, a peak of $4.8, and an average price of $4.15.

Month Possible Low Price Possible Average Price Possible Peak Price September $2.2 $2.8 $3.4 October $2.6 $3.2 $3.8 November $3.1 $3.7 $4.3 December $3.5 $4.15 $4.8

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2024

Considering 2024, Bitcoin’s mining halving is projected to occur in April. It is worth noting that this tallies with the recent expectations of the next bull run to commence next year. Moreover, it remains a mystery what impact the bull run may have on the value of the Worldcoin token.

The total number of WLD tokens circulating is 113 million, with an unlimited supply of 10 billion coins.

As per Worldcoin’s whitepaper, the protocol will automatically unlock 3.5 billion tokens between the deployment and the end of the third year’s launch. This figure reveals a nearly 35x growth in circulating supply.

It is worth noting that these circulating coins will be distributed between early users who register in return for airdrops and investors. Similarly, most users will sell their coins once unlocked, resulting in massive sell pressure, which will affect new buyers.

Considering this, it is essential to determine where the new liquidity will emerge from. Our foremost source would be speculation, though we have mentioned that it is quite unlikely that many investors would be interested in Worldcoin. The main reason for this is because of issues with centralization and its relationship to OpenAI.

The second possible liquidity source would be the coin’s utility. Notably, the only utility the project has verified is governance. Even though this could rally the price, it will be better to democratize voting and power between World IDs.

Furthermore, the project’s whitepaper must include other possible utilities like a store of value and payments.

Therefore, the project’s $21.6 billion market cap is an over-evaluation based on its lack of coin utility. In addition, because of its vesting schedule, it is possible that the WLD coin’s price would see little increase even though its market cap increases.

Thus, our Worldcoin 2024 price prediction approximates a potential low price of $3.8, a maximum price of $5.2, and an average of $4.5 by the year’s end.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2025

Worldcoin must change its stance from a centralized VC coin to a permissionless and decentralized protocol that empowers individuals daily to thrive. In its decentralization blog post, the project outlines its long-term goals to accomplish true decentralization.

The blog post answers Vitalik Buterin’s concerns, including allowing multiple entities or groups to develop Worldcoin infrastructure.

Should Worldcoin tackle its decentralization challenge, it may stand a better chance at luring speculative investment from defi-focused retail traders and investors. Another thing to consider is the project’s use cases. Interestingly, the platform highlighted some of Worldcoin’s use cases in a blog post.

Some use cases include Talent Protocol, the pioneering web3 protocol in Europe to incorporate World ID, and Okta’s Auth() developing a “Sign in with Worlcoin” feature.

Linking an off-chain user identity to an on-chain crypto wallet via cryptographic proofs is a transformational innovation for the crypto industry. It can lead to many other use cases.

The potential for such high-end technologies is limitless, but we must consider their concerns when projecting the Worldcoin price. Poor tokenomics, opposing retail sentiment, and challenges concerning centralization, security, privacy, and possible legality likely inhibit its price. OpenAI was recently sued for private data theft.

Thus, Worldcoin’s utilization of artificial intelligence and management of such massive biometric data records could place it in a vulnerable position regarding regulation.

Considering this, our Worldcoin price projection for 2024 approximates potential lows of $4, peaks of $6.5, and an average price of $5.25.

Worldcoin Price Prediction 2030

It is worth noting that Worldcoin is an interesting cryptocurrency project. It offers a profitable infrastructure that could rally crypto mass adoption.

Moreover, many of the actions, philosophies, and origins of the Worldcoin project are contrary to the core philosophies of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Worldcoin has noted that it aims to comply with these values, admitting that the journey to decentralization will be challenging and that the result is uncertain.

The WLD circulating supply will be more than 8 billion WLD by 2030. Although the project has considerable potential as a crypto infrastructure, it remains to be seen whether it can outperform its huge $22 billion FDV.

To accomplish this, the project must include more utility, including decentralizing the protocol orbs and implementing a staking and slashing mechanism to ensure they function properly.

While the long-term performance of Worldcoin remains unpredictable, our Worlcoin price projection for 2030 expects a low of $3.5, a peak of $4.9, and an average price of $ 6.25 by the year’s end.

Potential Lows and Highs of Worldcoin Price

Worldcoin has proven to be one of the leading ICOs, raising exactly $125 million in funding. However, most of the crypto community’s sentiment toward it has been unwelcoming.

We have provided a tabulated summary of where Worldcoin’s price is predicted to trade from 2023-2030.

Year Minimum Price Peak Price 2023 $3.5 $4.8 2024 $3.8 $5.2 2025 $4 $6.5 2030 $3.5 $9

What Other Analysts Predict for Worldcoin

Worldcoin ranks as one of the leading uprising coins to look out for in 2023. Moreover, it is imperative to state that projections on its price change each day. Below is a summary of other notable analyst’s predictions of Worldcoin.

CoinCodex’s Worldcoin (WLD) prediction is that the coin could be trading at a minimum of $1.776928 and a peak of $2.87 by the end of 2023.

Pick A Crypto predicts that the WLD token could be trading at a minimum of $3.618 and a maximum price of $9.449 by 2023 end.

WLD token will hit the low price of $3.85 , a maximum fee of $5.62, and an average of $4,72 by December 2023 . Moreover, we must pay attention to the fact that Telagon also projects considerable long-term gains for the Worldcoin project, projecting a peak price of $35.19 by December 2030. Telagon’s projection of the Worldcoin price projects that the. Moreover, we must pay attention to the fact that Telagon also projects considerable long-term gains for the Worldcoin project, projecting a peak price of $35.19 by December 2030.

CryptoBullsClub expects to see the WLD token trading at a low price of $5.05 and a peak of $6.06 by 2023 end.

What Is Worldcoin and What Is It Used For?

Worldcoin (WLD) is a recent digital asset protocol established to function as a digital passport for users across the globe. The platform collects biometric data by scanning users’ iris using its orb scanners and is currently in 34 countries.

Overall, Worldcoin seeks these digital passports to enable token holders to acquire a universal basic income. Thus, the platform prevents fraudulent activity in the network by protecting against online bots and preventing users from creating multiple accounts.

Users will receive WLD tokens for registering and creating a World ID. It is worth noting that the Worldcoin Network was built and hosted on the Ethereum Network and ran on the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem via optimistic roll-up tech.

Worldcoin Overview

Cryptocurrency Worldcoin Ticker Symbol WLD Price $2.12 Rank 124 Market Cap $228,938,506 Price Change 24H $471M All-Time High $3.58 All-Time Low $1.66 Circulating Supply 107,644,298 WLD

Factors Influencing the Worldcoin Price

Worldcoin has a massive market cap, with at most 1% of WLD tokens circulating. This makes it unlikely that the token might spike massively in the years to come. Regardless, its innovative and pioneering use case offers unlimited possibilities.

Investor sentiment is one primary factor that influences the WLD price rally. Worldcoin currently needs better retail sentiment due to its level of centralization. Moreover, the project has recognized this and says it will promote decentralization as time passes, but this remains a mystery.

Another determining factor affecting Worldcoin’s price is the protocol’s liquidity and vesting schedule. The protocol currently has tokens worth more than $21 billion (about 98%) to be unlocked. Therefore, it must generate considerably more demand to sustain its present price.

According to its website, the only integrated utility of the WLD token is for governance. While this could rally demand, the project has hinted at a “one-user-one-vote” consensus mechanism on its whitepaper. Consequently, accruing massive WLD tokens would be optional, as governance may not be a major demand driver.

Lastly, an expanding (DeFi) ecosystem will positively affect the Worldcoin price. However, the extent of its influence is based on the factors discussed above. Regardless, adoption from web2 and web3 firms and projects could result in new ways to introduce value to the Worldcoin network.

Is Worldcoin a Buy?

It is worth noting that Worldcoin’s utilization of cryptographically verifying an individual’s identity while providing anonymity is transformational. This offers boundless potential.

Regulatory concerns and crypto ethics could inhibit the WLD price in the coming years.

In addition, while its tokenomics raises various questions, the Worldcoin project has already submitted a massive $22 billion FDV, suggesting the project has a high upside potential.

Conclusion

Worldcoin emerged as a daring and transformational project. Its value proposition and increased investor interest could propel its price beyond expert predictions.

However, it’s still important to recognize the dynamic nature of the crypto market. The external factors are always at play in crypto asset price trajectories, changing the expected outcomes.

So, investors and traders should always monitor the market dynamics, macros, and internal factors around WLD to make informed investment decisions.

FAQs