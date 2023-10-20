Countries
All About Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens Explained

Wrapped cryptocurrency tokens are like digital gift wrappers for cryptocurrencies. They take an existing cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, and put it inside a special digital wrapper. This wrapper allows the original cryptocurrency to be used on a different blockchain.

It helps to make different cryptocurrencies work together and be used in various applications and services, even if they originally belong to different blockchain networks.

The concept of wrapped tokens is vast and complex. However, this concise explanation will help you understand them better. So, keep reading to learn more.

What are Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens?

Wrapped tokens are like a special version of a cryptocurrency or digital asset tied to another coin or asset. They are usually one from a specific blockchain. They are called “wrapped” because they are wrapped around the original asset. 

Now, what’s the importance of wrapped tokens? They’re essential for making different blockchains work together and for using decentralized financial services. 

In other words, they let you easily use assets from one blockchain on another. Wrapped tokens can represent various things, like regular stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even unique digital items (NFTs).

For example, consider Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) on the Ethereum network. It stands for Bitcoin (BTC) and allows people to interact with Ethereum-based DeFi platforms and decentralized exchanges.

All these are achievable while the value and features of Bitcoin are maintained.

Wrapped Tokens Mechanism – How They Work?

So, you’ve learned that a wrapped token is like a copy of a cryptocurrency from a different blockchain or sometimes just a different version of the same chain. But how do we actually “wrap” these tokens?

Let’s take Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) as an example. Three types of entities are involved in creating wBTC on Ethereum:

  1. Merchants: These are entities that lock their Bitcoin to make new wBTC on Ethereum, or, if they want, they can burn wBTC to free up their locked Bitcoin.
  2. Custodians: These organizations are responsible for keeping Bitcoin safe on the network.
  3. Wrapped Tokens DAO: It’s a bunch of organizations that work as a decentralized group (DAO) and decide which custodians and merchants should be added or removed from the wBTC Network. They use a multi-signature wallet to make these choices.

Now that you know these three key players in wBTC, let’s go through the simple process of wrapping a token:

  • Step 1: A merchant sends the custodian 10 Bitcoins (BTC).
  • Step 2: The custodian puts it into a reserve, which is like a special wallet with proof that’s shown on the blockchain.
  • Step 3: An equal amount of wBTC, which works on Ethereum, gets created.

Merchants can do something similar to get their BTC back and burn their wBTC on the Ethereum blockchain. wBTC relies on a DAO system to ensure everything is safe and decentralized.

But there are also wrapped tokens made by centralized groups or smart contracts. 

Most people into DeFi suggest avoiding wrapped tokens managed by a centralized group. Why? Because a central group could, at any time, mess with the money that’s supposed to back the wrapped token.

That money decides how much the wrapped token is worth. So, if something goes wrong with the money, the wrapped token can quickly lose its value.

Types of Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens

Besides wBTC, there are lots of other wrapped tokens like wETH, wMATIC, renBTC, and wFTM. In the DeFi world, various platforms are creating these kinds of tokens. They are made to work smoothly with specific blockchain systems, helping to bring many different assets into a single ecosystem.

For example, Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) allows owners to use their BTC on Ethereum’s decentralized apps and DeFi platforms. Wrapped Ether (wETH) makes Ethereum more efficient for trading and smart contracts.

Stablecoins, like Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT), can be easily used on different blockchains thanks to their wrapped versions. Some blockchains, like Polygon and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), have their own wrapped tokens, which help connect different blockchains and enable various decentralized uses.

In the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency, these tokens are vital for connecting different blockchain networks, promoting compatibility, increasing liquidity, and making cryptocurrency more accessible.

Benefits of Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens

Wrapped tokens provide several benefits in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Firstly, they enhance cross-chain compatibility, allowing assets from different blockchains to work together in a specific ecosystem seamlessly.

This, in turn, improves access to a wider range of assets and increases liquidity.

Secondly, wrapped tokens streamline the use of assets for various functionalities. For example, Wrapped BTC facilitates the use of Bitcoin in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.

Also, they standardize and simplify how assets interact, making them more user-friendly.

Moreover, wrapped tokens empower users by giving them more control over their assets. These tokens significantly boost the utility, flexibility, and accessibility of crypto assets across several blockchain networks, promoting a more interconnected and dynamic cryptocurrency economy.

Limitations of Wrapped Crypto Tokens

Wrapped tokens come with certain limitations despite their role in connecting different blockchain systems and increasing asset utility.

One key concern is centralization risk because wrapped tokens rely on custodians to hold the original assets, potentially leading to issues if the custodian faces problems.

This might affect the value and usefulness of the wrapped token. Moreover, the process of wrapping and unwrapping tokens can be complex and may involve additional costs, which could discourage some users.

Additionally, using external bridges and protocols for wrapping tokens carries security risks and requires trust in third-party systems.

Despite these drawbacks, wrapped tokens remain essential for linking blockchain ecosystems and expanding asset functionality. However, users should exercise caution and stay informed when utilizing them.

Securing Wrapped Tokens

Wrapped tokens, like any digital value, need to be protected just like you’d safeguard physical assets in the real world. Regarding security, nothing beats hardware wallets like Nano X, Ledger Nano S Plus, or Stax.

With Ledger wallets, your private keys and seed phrases are kept offline, ensuring no one can tamper with or access your wrapped tokens digitally.

Even though your keys are offline, you can still use a wide range of DeFi platforms through Ledger Live, a mobile and desktop app that connects with your Ledger wallet. This means you get top-notch security for your wrapped tokens without giving up the flexibility to use them on various DeFi platforms.

Future of Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens

Establishing compatibility between various blockchains presents a significant challenge to the cryptocurrency industry. The issue arises because as more blockchains are created, the number of connections required to enable smooth asset transfers grows exponentially.

Efforts are underway to simplify and enhance the process of bridging assets across blockchains. One approach involves using a central bridge hub, which acts as a central point to which all other blockchains connect.

An example is Darwinia, a cross-chain bridge hub undergoing development on the Substrate platform. Shortly, bridges and wrapped crypto tokens are expected to remain integral components of the solution for achieving interoperability between different blockchains.

Conclusion

Wrapped tokens are like digital versions of real-world assets, and they play a vital role in connecting different blockchains and expanding the use of cryptocurrencies

They offer benefits like interoperability and improved utility, but there are also risks to consider, such as centralization and regulatory concerns. 

To keep your wrapped tokens secure, hardware wallets like Ledger provide the best protection while allowing you to use your assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). 

So, while wrapped tokens have their advantages, being cautious and well-informed is key to using them effectively in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

