6 Amazon Cyber Monday PC deals worth checking out

If your wallet isn’t empty after Black Friday, it’s time for Cyber Monday to finish it off. We dug through Amazon’s offerings and found a few solid deals.

Toshiba X300 Hard Drives

Spinning rust is going out of style, but you still can’t beat traditional platters when it comes to storage. Amazon has discounts on Toshiba’s X300 performance line for Cyber Monday with upwards of 20% off on 8 TB, 10 TB, and 12 TB drives.

Arris Surfboard Modem/Wi-Fi Router

A good cable modem is a solid investment. It’s not a fun investment, but it unquestionably saves money. If you’re paying $5 or $10 a month in cable modem rental fees, a modem that lasts five or ten years will pay for itself in just one or two. Arris’ Surfboard modems are compatible with many major cable providers, and Amazon has solid details on a few different models, including the SB8200 32×8 Docsis 3.1 modem (modem only) for $109 (45% off). If you need one with a built-in router, the SBG10 is going for $95. This 16×4 Docsis 3.0 modem features an AC1600 wifi router with 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Of course, always check with your provider and cable plan to make sure these models are compatible.

Razer Orbweaver Keypad

This isn’t the keypad with the optical switches, but the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad offers 20 programmable mechanical keys, an 8-way thumbpad for movement, custom key profiles, and Razer’s Chroma LED lighting.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset

Keeping with the accessories lineup, SteelSeries wired gaming headset is going for almost half off at $39.99. This lightweight headset has a retractable mic, an audio output jack for sharing sound, and universal compatibility thanks to its detachable 3.5-mm audio cables.

ViewSonic VX3258

ViewSonic presents a pretty appealing package here. Going for $247 at 35% off, the VX3258 is a 32-inch curved display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The MVA panel offers a 144 Hz refresh rate and 5ms response and is FreeSync compatible. On the back you’ll find two each of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort ports. Note that the monitor doesn’t offer any kind of VESA mounting, despite Amazon offering a deal that comes with a monitor arm.

HP Omen Gaming PC

If you need a whole new rig, isn’t a bad option at all. The 23% discount puts the price at $1,650. That gets you an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8 GB), 32 GB of HyperX RAM, and a 1 TB NVMe M.2 drive. Building your own PC is fun, but speccing out your own rig is going to end up with a very similar price tag.