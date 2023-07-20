7 Best Alternative Data Providers & Websites for 2023
Alternative data providers supply real-time information that can help predict the value of an asset – such as stocks, commodities, or cryptocurrencies. This includes everything from social sentiment and geo-location tracking to bank transactions and surveys.
This guide explores the best alternative data sources for investors wanting an edge in the market.
The Top 7 Alternative Data Platforms Ranked
Overall, we rank the following seven platforms as the best alternative data providers for 2023:
- AltIndex: Stock investors – especially beginners, will find AltIndex is the best alternative data provider. It offers invaluable insights on social sentiment analysis, extracting alternative data from Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms. It looks at dozens of metrics, from Google searches and brand recognition to news mentions and consumer sentiment. AltIndex ranks thousands of stocks based on an AI-generated scoring system.
- Plaid: Plaid will appeal to investors who want real-time insights on spending trends. It has partnered with thousands of banks, providing users with millions of credit card transactions from various countries. In addition to the US, this also includes the UK, Canada, and Europe. Plaid transactions cover various data points and up to 24 months’ worth history.
- Foursquare: Foot traffic is a hot commodity in the alternative data space – so Foursquare is well worth considering. It tracks millions of consumers via geo-location data, including GPS and Bluetooth signals. Foursquare users can evaluate where people are spending money in real-time and how long they spend at each establishment.
- PatentAlert: Another popular area in alternative data is patent research. PatentAlert sends out real-time notifications when a new patent is filed in the US. Users can then review the patent to see if it relates to a new concept or product. If it does, this offers a first-mover advantage – enabling investors to buy stock in the company at a favorable price.
- FlightAware: FlightAware provides alternative data for the aviation industry. Investors can extract many valuable insights, such as airline performance, operational efficiency, cargo supply routes, and the overall health of the global travel niche. FlightAware tracks thousands of flights simultaneously, including private jets.
- MetDesk: MetDesk is one of the best alternative data platforms for real-time weather updates, forecasts, and analysis. The platform appeals to many investment niches, including energy and soft commodity traders. MetDesk also appeals to investors who want to analyze supply chain routes across land, sea, and air.
- SimilarWeb: This alternative data provider offers high-level insights into internet traffic. It supplies analytics and trends on website usage, including visits and time spent on each platform. This will appeal to investors with exposure to internet-based stocks, such as online brokers, hotel chains, and e-commerce marketplaces.
Reviews of the Best Alternative Data Sources for Investors
The providers listed above cover a wide range of alternative data sets. This includes patents, website analytics, social sentiment, flight data, foot traffic, and credit card transactions.
We will now review each platform in full, enabling investors to choose the best alternative data provider for their needs.
1. AltIndex – Best Alternative Data Provider for Stock and Crypto Investors
Retail investors looking for the best alternative data provider for stocks and crypto will like AltIndex. This provider specializes in social sentiment analysis. For those unaware, this alternative data source is popular with fund managers who want insights on social trends, opinions, and overall sentiment.
AltIndex is a market leader in this space, with the platform extracting billions of data points from social media. This includes likes, mentions, comments, posts, and shares. AltIndex collects this data from Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, Twitter, and other popular social networks. In real-time, AltIndex will then analyze the social data to evaluate trends.
For example, suppose a newly listed stock is growing its social media audience at unprecedented levels. When compared to the broader industry, it continues to receive a significant amount of new followers, likes, and overall positive sentiment toward its brand.
AltIndex would then present this trend to users, enabling them to make informed investment decisions based on societal sentiment. The same process is used across thousands of stocks, including both small-cap and large-cap companies, AltIndex also collects data on established and new cryptocurrencies, including some of the best meme coins.
What we really like about AltIndex is that it combines its alternative data with emerging technologies. For example, it uses natural language processing and machine learning to extract and analyze data from social media. It also uses artificial intelligence to yield actionable insights.
This includes ranking stocks and cryptocurrencies based on their investment thesis. The scoring system runs from 1-100. The higher the score, the more chance the stock has of outperforming the market – at least in the short-term. Not only that, but AltIndex is also one of the best stock picking websites.
Based on its AI scores and other data metrics, AltIndex provides alerts on ‘strong buy’ signals. Since it launched its stock picker service in mid-2022, AltIndex has generated a win rate of 65%. There are three plans to choose from. The free plan offers basic access with limited features. While the starter and pro plans offer a lot more functionality – at $29 and $99 per month.
So what is Foursquare and why is it valuable for investors? In a nutshell, Foursquare is a popular app that is used by over 50 million people. It enables users to find suggestions in terms of where to eat and drink. Users leave reviews and ratings, helping people make informed decisions. However, Foursquare is also used by investors and institutions for the sheer amount of alternative data it provides. For example, Foursquare tracks foot traffic movements via geo-location methods. This includes WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth signals from people that use its app. The data is then aggregated and delivered to investors in relatable insights. For example, consider an investor with exposure to Restaurant Brands International stock. This is the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and other popular restaurant chains. An investor can extract data from Foursquare to assess how many people are visiting its restaurants. If the number continues to trend upward, the investor might consider buying more Restaurant Brands International stock. This is just one example of many Foursquare use cases. Pros Cons PatentAlert has a simple yet highly valuable alternative data set – patent records. More specifically, it sends notifications to users when a new patent has been filed in the US. Naturally, a significant number of patents are sent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, so investors will need to choose their variables carefully. For example, pharmaceutical investors can set their filter so they are only alerted on patents related to new drugs and treatments. While technology investors can focus on patents associated with new concepts and inventions. Either way, PatentAlert sends an email notification as soon as the patent is filed. The email will contain a link to the patent document. The investor can then read the patent filing to assess its value. For example, if the patent is for a new drug, the investor can review how many clinical trials it has gone through, if any. PatentAlert offers a free service with limited variables. Full functionality costs just $5 per month. Pros Cons FlightAware is the best alternative data platform for the aviation industry. It supplies insights for a variety of investment niches, including stocks related to airlines, travel, and supply chain. FlightAware tracks the vast majority of global routes – meaning thousands of data points each and every second. For instance, FlightAware provides second-by-second updates on flight departure times. An investor could aggregate this data and filter by individual airlines. This might show that a certain airline is experiencing lots of delays and cancellations. The investor can then compare this with historical data to assess whether any trends are present. FlightAware is also used by investors in the travel industry. For example, users can assess the strength or weakness of the industry by the number of flights. If new routes and destinations are being added, the travel industry is likely doing well. FlightAware also tracks cargo flights, so investors can perform supply chain analysis. Investors also use FlightAware to evaluate fuel efficiency, which has a direct cost to airlines. FlightAware is also used for private jet tracking and real-time weather updates. Prices range from $0 to $149.95 per month, depending on how much data is needed. Pros Cons MetDesk provides local weather updates and forecasts for various investment niches. It offers highly accurate data, covering core metrics like wind speed, temperature, and humidity. This will appeal to investors involved in soft commodities like wheat, sugar, and corn. Through MetDesk, an investor can estimate crop supply levels. For example, if a major crop field is witnessing ideal weather conditions, this could increase production yields. But if there is an expected drought, production yields could decline. MetDesk can also be used to assess optimal locations for renewable energy plants, including solar and wind. Moreover, supply chain estimates can also be extracted from MetDesk. It provides real-time forecasts on key cargo routes across the sea, land, and air. This could give investors an early warning sign of potential delays due to bad weather. Another use case is for the insurance industry. For instance, MetDesk enables insurance companies to create risk management plans based on historical weather patterns. It can also give insurance companies ample notice of severe weather conditions that could negatively impact their business. Do note that MetDesk is aimed at institutions, so pricing will reflect this. Pros Cons Investors with exposure to internet-based stocks will find lots of useful alternative data on SimilarWeb. The platform tracks millions of website metrics in real-time, offering valuable insights on trends and overall sentiment. For example, consider an investor that currently holds SoFi stock. The investor runs a SimilarWeb analysis and finds that SoFi website visits are on an upward trend. In comparison, the investor finds that other stock trading platforms are losing visitors. This highlights that sentiment on SoFi is strong, so the investor increases their exposure to the company. SimilarWeb is also used to evaluate broader trends. For example, consider an investor that holds e-commerce stocks like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. After running a SimilarWeb analysis, the investor finds that e-commerce visits have been on the decline for several months. This could be because of wider economic concerns, meaning consumers are spending less on non-essential products. Nonetheless, this data would allow the investor to reduce their exposure to the e-commerce space. SimilarWeb fees are based on the features required, with plans ranging from $125 to $333 per month. Pros Cons Still asking the question – What is alternative data? Let’s take a closer look at some real-world use cases and examples to help clear the mist. Hedge funds and other investment houses are now exploring data sets outside of fundamental and technical research. At the forefront of this is social sentiment analysis. This alternative data method collects data from social media networks and internet search engines, like Google. The idea is to find trends in consumer sentiment and broader public opinions. This can help identify stocks that have a positive or negative reputation from society. And hence, investors can use this alternative data to make smart, timely trades. Billions of data points go through these mediums every day – so the process cannot be done manually. Instead, a specialist sentiment analysis platform like AltIndex is a must. AltIndex collects data from social networks and aggregates it into insights. The platform covers thousands of US-listed stocks. It also supports Bitcoin and some of the best altcoins. In addition to data collection and analysis, AltIndex uses artificial intelligence. This generates an overall sentiment score on stocks and cryptocurrencies. The higher the sentiment, the more chance of the asset performing well. We also discussed Plaid earlier, which is one of the best alternative data providers for evaluating consumer spending habits. The provider supplies investors with credit card transactions from over 20,000 financial institutions. Investors can use this data to find insights about specific industries, as well as the broader economy. Plaid not only collects data from US banks but also those in Canada, the UK, and Europe. Consumer spending habits are also handy for assessing trust in the economy. For instance, if essential spending remains constant but non-essential purchases are down, this could mean consumer sentiment is turning negative. Foot traffic and geo-location signals are also useful for investors. This data set provides insights into where consumers are spending time and for how long. Foursquare, for example, uses GPS and Bluetooth tracking to provide foot traffic on over 50 million users. As per the above, the investor decides to invest in an ETF that tracks sustainable food stocks. An increasing number of investors are also turning to patent and regulatory data sets. For example, we mentioned earlier that PatentAlerts sends notifications when a new patent is filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here’s why patents are valuable alternative data set: The investor can then read the patent document to assess information on the medicine. If the medicine has passed clinical trials and is now waiting for FDA approval, this could represent an attractive time to buy stocks in the firm. Alternative data enables investors to make early judgments on airline stocks. For instance: As per the above, the investor concludes that the airline is facing operational issues. To profit from this, the investor decides to enter a short-selling position. Some of the investment benefits when using alternative data sources include: Now let’s explore what factors need to be considered when researching the best alternative data providers. Each alternative data type will serve a specific investment niche. As such, the first step is to understand what alternative data the provider supplies. For example: Just remember, one alternative data source alone is often not sufficient to make an informed decision. Instead, it’s wise to use multiple sources of information. It goes without saying that alternative data is only useful if it is accurate. Some providers only offer estimates or forecasts, meaning that their data might not be 100% valid. For example, while SimilarWeb is considered reliable, its website analytics are estimated based on wider trends. Similarly, although MetDesk offers high-level weather predictions, this will never be 100% accurate. Another factor is speed. Alternative data is only valuable to investors if it offers a time advantage. The aim is to obtain data before the broader markets. Unlike traditional media sources, alternative data is rarely free. The cost will depend on how advanced, accurate, and timely the data is. For example, satellite imagery is one of the most expensive alternative data sources. This is also the case with advanced weather forecasts for the institutional space. Irrespective of the source, the price of obtaining the alternative data must make sense financially. The data will be used to make investment decisions, so there must be a suitable upside on the price paid. It is also wise to explore whether the provider complies with data privacy laws. For example, data taken from social media or geo-location tracking must be anonymized. This means that the identity of each user remains private. In particular, the alternative data source should comply with Europe’s GDPR and the US’s CCPA. Ultimately, using alternative data that isn’t regulatory compliant can yield serious consequences. The price of alternative data will vary wildly. On the one hand, there are alternative data sources used by hedge funds. They will usually sign licensing agreements that offer exclusivity – meaning nobody else can access the same data. This gives hedge funds an unprecedented advantage over the rest of the market. But this comes at a cost of many thousands or even millions of dollars per year. That said, some of the best alternative data platforms are suitable for retail clients. They offer affordable rates without compromising on the quality, accuracy, or speed of the data. For example, AltIndex charges $29 or $99 per month for its social sentiment tools. It tracks thousands of stocks and cryptocurrencies, providing valuable insights on trends. AltIndex also offers a free plan, enabling investors to try the service before paying. PatentAlert is another alternative data source that is suitable for those on a budget. It charges just $5 per month for its premium account, meaning investors will receive real-time notifications on newly filed patents. In summary, hedge funds and other financial institutions are spending vast sums on alternative data sets. This trend is now entering the retail client space. We particularly like AltIndex in this regard. AltIndex enables investors to find early trends on hot stocks and cryptocurrencies. It specializes in social sentiment analysis – which is one of the fastest-growing alternative data sets. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/development-approval-process-drugs/drug-approvals-and-databases https://www.ibm.com/topics/artificial-intelligence https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin/ https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/geolocation https://www.statista.com/statistics/1092227/facebook-product-dau/ https://oag.ca.gov/privacy/ccpa https://www.precedenceresearch.com/alternative-data-market
2. Plaid – Leading Alternative Data Source for Credit Card Transactions
3. Foursquare – Foot Traffic Data for Over 50 Million Consumers
4. PatentAlert – Real-Time Notifications When US Patents are Filed
5. FlightAware – Invaluable Data and Trends for the Aviation Industry
6. MetDesk – Localized Weather Updates and Forecasts for Professional Investors
7. SimilarWeb – Web Traffic and Trend Indicators for Evaluating Performance and Sentiment
How Does Alternative Data Work? Real-World Examples
Social Sentiment Analysis
Consumer Spending Habits
Foot Traffic and Geo-Locational Signals
Patent and Regulatory Alerts
Airline Tracking to Assess Performance
Advantages of Alternative Data Sources for Investors
Researching Alternative Data Providers: What to Consider
Type of Data Provided
Accuracy and Speed
Pricing
Why do Some Alternative Data Providers Not Display Their Prices?
Compliance
Alternative Data Prices
The Verdict
References
Plaid is the best alternative data provider for obtaining credit card transactions. After connecting to the Plaid API, users can obtain millions of credit card transactions for the prior two years. The transactions are supplied by thousands of banks from the US, Canada, and Europe.
Each transaction provides a range of information about the purchase. Not only the date, amount, and location – but the spending category. This provides valuable insights into consumer spending habits and overall sentiment on the economy. For example, consider an investor that wants reliable and recent data on the hospitality industry.
The investor sets up bespoke filters on Plaid to aggregate all relevant transactions over the prior three months. The data shows that consumer spending on hospitality outlets – such as restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, is on a continued decline. This highlights that the health of the industry could be at critical levels.
These insights provided by Plaid enable the investor to take appropriate action. For instance, if they currently hold hospitality stocks, they might decide to reduce their position. Plaid also provides indicators on wider economic trends, such as which countries or regions have positive consumer sentiment.
After all, if spending on non-essential products and services is up, this highlights the economy is good – at least from the perspective of consumers. Those wanting to test Plaid out can do so via the free plan – which permits up to 100 credit card transactions. Plaid allows users to pay for the data they need, or sign up for a custom plan with unlimited usage.
Next up is Foursquare – an alternative data provider specializing in foot traffic. This alternative data source allows investors to view real-time movements. It is useful for many different niches, including real estate, hospitality, and overall economic sentiment. So what is Foursquare and why is it valuable for investors?
In a nutshell, Foursquare is a popular app that is used by over 50 million people. It enables users to find suggestions in terms of where to eat and drink. Users leave reviews and ratings, helping people make informed decisions. However, Foursquare is also used by investors and institutions for the sheer amount of alternative data it provides.
For example, Foursquare tracks foot traffic movements via geo-location methods. This includes WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth signals from people that use its app. The data is then aggregated and delivered to investors in relatable insights. For example, consider an investor with exposure to Restaurant Brands International stock.
This is the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and other popular restaurant chains. An investor can extract data from Foursquare to assess how many people are visiting its restaurants. If the number continues to trend upward, the investor might consider buying more Restaurant Brands International stock. This is just one example of many Foursquare use cases.
PatentAlert has a simple yet highly valuable alternative data set – patent records. More specifically, it sends notifications to users when a new patent has been filed in the US. Naturally, a significant number of patents are sent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, so investors will need to choose their variables carefully.
For example, pharmaceutical investors can set their filter so they are only alerted on patents related to new drugs and treatments. While technology investors can focus on patents associated with new concepts and inventions. Either way, PatentAlert sends an email notification as soon as the patent is filed.
The email will contain a link to the patent document. The investor can then read the patent filing to assess its value. For example, if the patent is for a new drug, the investor can review how many clinical trials it has gone through, if any. PatentAlert offers a free service with limited variables. Full functionality costs just $5 per month.
FlightAware is the best alternative data platform for the aviation industry. It supplies insights for a variety of investment niches, including stocks related to airlines, travel, and supply chain. FlightAware tracks the vast majority of global routes – meaning thousands of data points each and every second.
For instance, FlightAware provides second-by-second updates on flight departure times. An investor could aggregate this data and filter by individual airlines. This might show that a certain airline is experiencing lots of delays and cancellations. The investor can then compare this with historical data to assess whether any trends are present.
FlightAware is also used by investors in the travel industry. For example, users can assess the strength or weakness of the industry by the number of flights. If new routes and destinations are being added, the travel industry is likely doing well. FlightAware also tracks cargo flights, so investors can perform supply chain analysis.
Investors also use FlightAware to evaluate fuel efficiency, which has a direct cost to airlines. FlightAware is also used for private jet tracking and real-time weather updates. Prices range from $0 to $149.95 per month, depending on how much data is needed.
MetDesk provides local weather updates and forecasts for various investment niches. It offers highly accurate data, covering core metrics like wind speed, temperature, and humidity. This will appeal to investors involved in soft commodities like wheat, sugar, and corn. Through MetDesk, an investor can estimate crop supply levels.
For example, if a major crop field is witnessing ideal weather conditions, this could increase production yields. But if there is an expected drought, production yields could decline. MetDesk can also be used to assess optimal locations for renewable energy plants, including solar and wind.
Moreover, supply chain estimates can also be extracted from MetDesk. It provides real-time forecasts on key cargo routes across the sea, land, and air. This could give investors an early warning sign of potential delays due to bad weather. Another use case is for the insurance industry.
For instance, MetDesk enables insurance companies to create risk management plans based on historical weather patterns. It can also give insurance companies ample notice of severe weather conditions that could negatively impact their business. Do note that MetDesk is aimed at institutions, so pricing will reflect this.
Investors with exposure to internet-based stocks will find lots of useful alternative data on SimilarWeb. The platform tracks millions of website metrics in real-time, offering valuable insights on trends and overall sentiment. For example, consider an investor that currently holds SoFi stock.
The investor runs a SimilarWeb analysis and finds that SoFi website visits are on an upward trend. In comparison, the investor finds that other stock trading platforms are losing visitors. This highlights that sentiment on SoFi is strong, so the investor increases their exposure to the company.
SimilarWeb is also used to evaluate broader trends. For example, consider an investor that holds e-commerce stocks like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. After running a SimilarWeb analysis, the investor finds that e-commerce visits have been on the decline for several months.
This could be because of wider economic concerns, meaning consumers are spending less on non-essential products. Nonetheless, this data would allow the investor to reduce their exposure to the e-commerce space. SimilarWeb fees are based on the features required, with plans ranging from $125 to $333 per month.
Still asking the question – What is alternative data? Let’s take a closer look at some real-world use cases and examples to help clear the mist.
Hedge funds and other investment houses are now exploring data sets outside of fundamental and technical research. At the forefront of this is social sentiment analysis. This alternative data method collects data from social media networks and internet search engines, like Google. The idea is to find trends in consumer sentiment and broader public opinions.
This can help identify stocks that have a positive or negative reputation from society. And hence, investors can use this alternative data to make smart, timely trades. Billions of data points go through these mediums every day – so the process cannot be done manually.
Instead, a specialist sentiment analysis platform like AltIndex is a must. AltIndex collects data from social networks and aggregates it into insights. The platform covers thousands of US-listed stocks. It also supports Bitcoin and some of the best altcoins.
In addition to data collection and analysis, AltIndex uses artificial intelligence. This generates an overall sentiment score on stocks and cryptocurrencies. The higher the sentiment, the more chance of the asset performing well.
We also discussed Plaid earlier, which is one of the best alternative data providers for evaluating consumer spending habits. The provider supplies investors with credit card transactions from over 20,000 financial institutions.
Investors can use this data to find insights about specific industries, as well as the broader economy. Plaid not only collects data from US banks but also those in Canada, the UK, and Europe.
Consumer spending habits are also handy for assessing trust in the economy. For instance, if essential spending remains constant but non-essential purchases are down, this could mean consumer sentiment is turning negative.
Foot traffic and geo-location signals are also useful for investors. This data set provides insights into where consumers are spending time and for how long. Foursquare, for example, uses GPS and Bluetooth tracking to provide foot traffic on over 50 million users.
As per the above, the investor decides to invest in an ETF that tracks sustainable food stocks.
An increasing number of investors are also turning to patent and regulatory data sets. For example, we mentioned earlier that PatentAlerts sends notifications when a new patent is filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Here’s why patents are valuable alternative data set:
The investor can then read the patent document to assess information on the medicine. If the medicine has passed clinical trials and is now waiting for FDA approval, this could represent an attractive time to buy stocks in the firm.
Alternative data enables investors to make early judgments on airline stocks.
For instance:
As per the above, the investor concludes that the airline is facing operational issues. To profit from this, the investor decides to enter a short-selling position.
Some of the investment benefits when using alternative data sources include:
Now let’s explore what factors need to be considered when researching the best alternative data providers.
Each alternative data type will serve a specific investment niche. As such, the first step is to understand what alternative data the provider supplies.
For example:
Just remember, one alternative data source alone is often not sufficient to make an informed decision. Instead, it’s wise to use multiple sources of information.
It goes without saying that alternative data is only useful if it is accurate. Some providers only offer estimates or forecasts, meaning that their data might not be 100% valid.
For example, while SimilarWeb is considered reliable, its website analytics are estimated based on wider trends. Similarly, although MetDesk offers high-level weather predictions, this will never be 100% accurate.
Another factor is speed. Alternative data is only valuable to investors if it offers a time advantage. The aim is to obtain data before the broader markets.
Unlike traditional media sources, alternative data is rarely free. The cost will depend on how advanced, accurate, and timely the data is. For example, satellite imagery is one of the most expensive alternative data sources. This is also the case with advanced weather forecasts for the institutional space.
Irrespective of the source, the price of obtaining the alternative data must make sense financially. The data will be used to make investment decisions, so there must be a suitable upside on the price paid.
It is also wise to explore whether the provider complies with data privacy laws. For example, data taken from social media or geo-location tracking must be anonymized. This means that the identity of each user remains private.
In particular, the alternative data source should comply with Europe’s GDPR and the US’s CCPA. Ultimately, using alternative data that isn’t regulatory compliant can yield serious consequences.
The price of alternative data will vary wildly. On the one hand, there are alternative data sources used by hedge funds. They will usually sign licensing agreements that offer exclusivity – meaning nobody else can access the same data.
This gives hedge funds an unprecedented advantage over the rest of the market. But this comes at a cost of many thousands or even millions of dollars per year.
That said, some of the best alternative data platforms are suitable for retail clients. They offer affordable rates without compromising on the quality, accuracy, or speed of the data.
For example, AltIndex charges $29 or $99 per month for its social sentiment tools. It tracks thousands of stocks and cryptocurrencies, providing valuable insights on trends. AltIndex also offers a free plan, enabling investors to try the service before paying.
PatentAlert is another alternative data source that is suitable for those on a budget. It charges just $5 per month for its premium account, meaning investors will receive real-time notifications on newly filed patents.
In summary, hedge funds and other financial institutions are spending vast sums on alternative data sets. This trend is now entering the retail client space.
We particularly like AltIndex in this regard. AltIndex enables investors to find early trends on hot stocks and cryptocurrencies. It specializes in social sentiment analysis – which is one of the fastest-growing alternative data sets.
