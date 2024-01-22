The 10 Best Bitcoin Betting Sites in 2024

Do you want to know the best Bitcoin betting sites available in the US in 2024? Crypto betting sites are becoming a hugely popular way to bet on sports and it’s not a surprise, because Bitcoin sportsbooks do things bigger and better than the traditional sportsbooks.

On this page, we’ll look at the best crypto sports betting sites, compare their welcome bonus packages as well as unique sports betting features. Let’s kick off with a rundown of our top Bitcoin betting sites.

The Best Betting Sites to Play with Bitcoin in 2024

Lucky Block – No.1 Betting Site To Play With Bitcoin Mega Dice – Top Telegram Bitcoin Sportsbook In US BetOnline – Leading Crypto Betting Site For Parlays & Prop Bets Bovada – Live Stream Top Sports Action BC Game – Rates Highly For Competitive In-Game Odds Everygame – Bitcoin Betting Site With Frequent Parlay Bonuses Xbet – Crypto Betting Site With Exclusive Competitions BetUS – Huge Bonuses For Crypto Depositors MyBookie – Great Option For Parlay Bets And Tips BUSR – Get Dedicates Horse Racing Promotions

Reviews of the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

Let’s look at what makes crypto betting sites stand out from the crowd. Our mini-reviews of the top five will highlight exactly how these operators excel in key areas, such as bonuses, competitiveness of odds, and much more.

1. Lucky Block – No.1 Betting Site To Play With Bitcoin

Lucky Block has quickly established itself as a leading global crypto betting platform. The casino is hugely popular but the sportsbook is also top draw, with over 40 sports to choose from in one of the most comprehensive Bitcoin sportsbook options on the market.

If you want to bet with Bitcoin at Lucky Block, you can unlock a monster welcome bonus package of up to €10,000, paid in 10 installments, with the maximum bonus amount going to anyone who deposits €5,000. Every time you wager your initial deposit 6 times, 10% of the bonus is released.

You won’t be short of top sporting events to bet those bonus funds on either. Lucky Block has a great range of markets on top US sports like football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball, as well as an extensive list of other sports. You’ll also find virtual sports options, including eShooter and eCricket.

Lucky Block Sportsbook bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Offer 200% up to €10,000 No Code Required 35x €20 ✅

What we like: Huge welcome bonus

Huge welcome bonus Wide range of sports and markets

Wide range of sports and markets Regular bonuses & promotions

Regular bonuses & promotions Quick sign-up What we don’t: No live streaming

2. Mega Dice – Top Telegram Bitcoin Sportsbook In US

Top crypto betting site Mega Dice was one of the first sportsbooks to harness Telegram robots to bring online casino gaming to over 700 million users on the messaging app.

Licensed in Curaçao, Mega Dice offers around 30 sports for players to wager on, including top US sports like football, ice hockey, basketball, and baseball. You can also access top international sporting events, like European soccer leagues, top cricket tournaments and big international rugby matches. Esports fans will love the plethora of options that include FIFA and NBA2K, plus select live streaming of games each day.

The value of the welcome bonus varies because you can unlock up to 1BTC which, at the time of writing, has a value of around $42k. It’s a super sign up promo and there’s more available to existing customers in the shape of weekly reload bonuses and a loyalty scheme.

Mega Dice Sportsbook bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Offer 200% bonus Up to 1BTC No Code Required 40x $20 ✅

What we like: 200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC Special section for crypto games

Special section for crypto games Great range of eSports markets

Great range of eSports markets Fully anonymous crypto sports betting What we don’t: No horse racing coverage

3. BetOnline – Leading Crypto Betting Site For Parlays & Prop Bets

BetOnline is one of the oldest and most trusted Bitcoin betting sites available to US sports fans. It’s a site built for North American sports fans, with a strong focus on top leagues like NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB and a variety of other sports on top of that. BetOnline is also one of the few crypto betting sites that features politics and entertainment betting markets.

Licensed in Panama, BetOnline is popular for its extensive range of parlay and prop betting options, especially on the big US games. Adding and removing legs from your parlay is super easy, and you can track your live parlay in your bet slip on the right side of the screen.

BetOnline’s unique prop builder tool is another great feature, clearly displaying all the betting markets available to you. You can choose from the selection of prop bets pre-made, build your own, or even combine multiple props into one ticket and create a unique parlay bet.

BetOnline Sportsbook bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Offer 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Code Required 14x $10 ✅

What we like: Great Bitcoin sportsbook for parlays and bet builders

Great Bitcoin sportsbook for parlays and bet builders Heavy focus on top North American sports

Heavy focus on top North American sports Extensive selection of live betting options

Extensive selection of live betting options 18 cryptocurrency withdrawal options What we don’t: 6% fee on credit card deposits

4. Bovada – Live Stream Top Sports Action

Bovada is a crypto betting industry leader when it comes to live streaming of top US sports action. It has earned its place as one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites because anyone wagering on anything from top NFL action to racing at Aqueduct will be able to watch the action in brilliant HD quality, no matter where you are.

New Bovada players can unlock a 100% Bitcoin deposit match welcome bonus of up to $750 and one the best features of this promo is that it comes with just a 5x wagering requirement. That’s one of the lowest playthrough requirements around and it greatly increases your chances of coming away with some real cash from those bonus funds.

Not only will you be able to enjoy using those bonus funds on all the top sports action like football and basketball, at Bovada you will also find more niche sports like skiing, beach volleyball, and skating, sports you won’t find at many of the best Bitcoin betting sites.

Bovada Sportsbook bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Offer 75% deposit match up to $750 No Code Required 5x $10 ✅

What we like: Low playthrough requirement on welcome bonus

Low playthrough requirement on welcome bonus Wide range of sports including niche sports

Wide range of sports including niche sports Live HD streaming on a range of top sports

Live HD streaming on a range of top sports Bitcoin withdrawals from just $10 What we don’t: Big game odds not always the most competitive

5. BC Game – Rates Highly For Competitive In-Game Odds

Curaçao-licensed BC Game is one of the more innovative and exciting Bitcoin betting sites. The unique design is pleasing on the eye and backed up by strong site performance that ensures markets and odds are downloaded in the blink of an eye.

And when it comes to competitive odds, you won’t be disappointed. BC Game rates highly for competitiveness of odds across a broad spectrum of sporting events. This is enhanced further by frequent odds boosts for premier sporting events. When it comes to any big game, chances are that you’ll find the best odds at BC Game.

Live streaming might not be available at BC Game but this adaptable site provides the next best option via their dynamic live visualizer tool. It provides real-time updates that allow you to make informed bets as a game unfolds. In-game odds update in real time, making the overall experience of live betting a thrilling one, provided your bets cash!

BC Game Sportsbook bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? First Deposit Bonus 180% and 1BTC No Code Required 35x $5 ✅

What we like: Huge welcome bonus

Huge welcome bonus Competitive odds

Competitive odds Regular bonuses & promotions

Regular bonuses & promotions Dynamic live visualizer tool for in-game updates What we don’t: No live streaming

How We Rank Crypto Betting Sites

We are a team of experts with years of experience in the crypto betting industry. Our research has enabled us to unearth the best cryptocurrency betting sites. Here are some of the key criteria that we use to assess the top Bitcoin betting sites.

Security

The best Bitcoin betting apps, like the ones on this page, have stringent security measures such as two-factor authentication, password encryption, and software security updates, to ensure players’ data is safe and secure.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

All the best BTC betting sites accept a whole range of cryptocurrencies, including ethereum and litecoin, but not all support credit and debit card payments. Crypto sports betting sites will allow deposit and withdrawal via credit and debit cards but some only enable depositing via these methods. Also, many facilitate e-wallet banking from the likes of PayPal, Skrill and Neteller.

Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome bonus packages are a key part of the experience for players of Bitcoin betting sites. These sites don’t have the overheads of traditional online sportsbooks, which enables them to offer much bigger bonuses, as well as regular promos and boosts for existing players. Players who like a spin in the casino can also collect bonuses and free spins as all sportsbooks in our list also have great casinos attached to them.

Sports Covered

Coverage is crucial, especially in a global world of sports betting. You won’t struggle to find Bitcoin betting sites that cover the top pro leagues in the USA. However, not all will have the same level of coverage and the same depth of markets, including in-play odds. Smaller sports like futsal, hockey and table tennis won’t appear on many of these sites but we’ve found the ones that take sports coverage seriously.

Mobile Compatibility

One of the best features of Bitcoin sports betting sites is that they are all accessible from any device anywhere, especially if you have a VPN. Though they don’t have dedicated apps, all sites are optimized for mobile users so your betting experience will be smooth no matter where you are. If you have a mobile or WiFi connection, you can bet on any game you want.

Responsible Gambling Measures

Each and every one of the betting sites on our list takes responsible gambling seriously and, as such, they offer a variety of ways in which players who may have a problem can get help. The best Bitcoin betting sites will provide facilities like self exclusion and deposit limits, as well as providing contact details to external resources that can help anyone with a gambling problem. There are also organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling have resources to help anyone who thinks gambling may be a problem.

Best Bitcoin Betting Sites Compared

Use the table below to compare the key features of 10 Bitcoin betting sites in the US. Whether you’re looking for a big bonus or fast payouts, there’s a site to suit everyone.

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Payout Speed Minimum deposit Minimum withdrawal Fees Lucky Block 200% up to €10,000 N/A 0-48 hrs €20 €1 No Mega Dice 200% bonus Up to 1BTC N/A 0-72 hrs $20 $10 No BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 N/A 0-72 hrs $10 $50 Yes Bovada 75% deposit match up to $750 N/A 24-72 hrs $20 $10 No BC Game 180% and 1BTC N/A 0-72 hrs $5 $10 No Everygame 100% up to $200 N/A 0-48 hrs $10 $20 No XBet 50% up to $500 N/A 0-48 hrs $100 $100 No BetUS 125% up to $2,500 N/A 24-72 hrs $10 $10 No MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 N/A 0-48 hrs $25 $50 No BUSR 100% up to $2,500 N/A 0-72 hrs $100 $100 No

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Available

Whether you’re looking for a fast payout Bitcoin sports betting site (payment within a few days) or an instant withdrawal site (within 24 hours), you’re in the right place. We’ve broken down deposit and withdrawal methods from our top 10 betting sites on this page.

Payment Method About Examples Cryptocurrencies No fees

Instant withdrawals

Completely private

Safe and secure Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum Traditional Payment Methods Convenient but not universally accepted

Withdrawal speeds slower than crypto Debit cards

Credit cards

Bank transfers

Payment vouchers eWallets Safe and secure

Speedy withdrawals

Centralises gambling funds so that they can be used across multiple sites PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

Deposit Options

Deposit options vary across our top betting sites. Cryptocurrencies are standard, especially Bitcoin, but not all sites accept credit/debit cards and some other fiat methods. The below table clarifies deposit methods across the best Bitcoin betting sites.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit / Credit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mega Dice ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BetOnline ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bovada ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ BC Game ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Everygame ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ XBet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BetUS ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ MyBookie ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BUSR ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

Withdrawal Options

Withdrawal options do not always mirror the deposit options on crypto betting sites, especially when it comes to credit/debit cards and e-wallet options. The table below details the withdrawal methods available at all the Bitcoin sports betting sites on this page.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit / Credit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mega Dice ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BetOnline ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bovada ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ BC Game ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Everygame ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ XBet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BetUS ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ MyBookie ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ BUSR ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

Bonuses and Promotions Available

Bonus Type About Recommended Site Welcome Bonus Often substantial initial bonus to new customers, often linked to initial deposit size Lucky Block – 200% up to 10,000 EUR Ongoing Promotions These bonuses are awarded to existing customers and come in all shapes and sizes. Odds boosts, bonuses on multiples and loyalty bonuses are just some of the many types of ongoing promotions. BetOnline – 30% Reload Bonus when you reload using cryptocurrency No Deposit Bonuses These are bonuses that don’t require the customer to make a deposit, which is often the case re Welcome Bonuses. No deposit bonuses often come in the form of free casino spins. Mega Dice – Up to 150 Free Spins to play on game of the week

Comparing Sign-Up Bonuses

Sportsbook Sign-up bonus Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Expiry date Bitcoin accepted? Lucky Block 200% up to €10,000 N/A 35x €20 30 days Yes Mega Dice 200% bonus Up to 1BTC N/A 40x $20 14 days Yes BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 N/A 14x $10 30 days Yes Bovada 75% deposit match up to $750 N/A 5x $20 6 months Yes BC Game 180% and 1BTC N/A 35x $5 7 days Yes Everygame 100% up to $200 N/A 30x $10 100 days Yes XBet 50% up to $500 N/A 7x $100 60 days Yes BetUS 125% up to $2,500 N/A 30x $10 14 days Yes MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 N/A 20x $25 6 months Yes BUSR 150% up to $2,500 N/A 10x $100 14 days Yes

How to Sign Up with a Bitcoin Sports Gambling Site

By now you should love what the best crypto betting sites on this page have to offer. So, let’s take you through the sign-up process. Simply follow the below step-by-step guide to get up and running and betting on your favourite sports in no time at all.

Step 1: Choose a Betting Site from the List Above

We recommend all of the sites on this page but our number one choice is Lucky Block.

Step 2: Create an Account

To sign up with Lucky Block, click on the “Join Now” button at the top right of the home screen. Create your account by completing your personal details and then verify your new account via the email link, which completes the sign-up process.

Step 3: Verification (if Necessary)

Verification couldn’t be any simpler. Once you’ve filled in the sign-up form on the website, you will be sent a verification email. Click on the link to verify the email address and your new betting account is verified.

Step 4: Fund Your Account & Enter a Promo Code

If you want to access the monster Lucky Block welcome bonus of up to €10,000, you will need to deposit a minimum of €20. You don’t need to enter a promo code, but remember, the amount of bonus funds you unlock depends entirely on the amount of your initial deposit.

Step 5: Start Playing

Once you’ve loaded funds onto your account, you’re ready to start betting on your favourite sports.

Advantages of Betting Online With Bitcoin

Bitcoin betting has quickly become the method of choice for many sports betting and casino fans around the globe. Why? Well, the anonymity Bitcoin betting sites provide is a big draw, but it’s also safe, secure, completely private and, just as importantly, the fastest way to deposit and withdraw.

Crypto transactions are much less likely to attract fees than fiat methods like credit/debit cards and the value of your Bitcoin is not subject to exchange rates.

Are there BTC Sports Betting Apps?

The best bitcoin betting sites, like the ones on this page, are all web-based. From sign-up to withdrawal of winnings, you can get full and uninterrupted access to these great sites via any mobile or desktop browser.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Site

We highly recommend all of the crypto sports betting sites on this page but our number one Bitcoin sportsbook is Lucky Block. Not only is Lucky Block one of the most comprehensive Bitcoin betting sites on the market, covering over 40 different sports from around the world, it also serves up one of the biggest welcome bonus packages of any betting site on the planet.

FAQs