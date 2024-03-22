Best Payout Casinos in the U.S. – Find the Best Online Casinos That Pay Out in 2024

The best payout casinos in 2024 offer high return-to-player rates, competitive odds, accessible withdrawal limits, fast payout speeds, and generous promotional offers. You want to take home real cash when gambling online, so you need to avoid sites with scammy terms, like low payout maximums or high fees on withdrawals. Payout percentages refer to how much casinos pay back players in the long run, meaning high percentages equal better odds for you.

By selecting the highest payout online casino websites, you’re actively choosing gambling sites that give you the best shot at winning big. I did the research for you and compiled a list of all the best online casinos that payout with excellent withdrawal terms, impressive promotions, and diverse gaming options. These websites are 100% safe, licensed, and accessible via various payment methods.

Top 10 Best Payout Casinos in 2024

To compile my list of the best online casinos for payouts, I considered each site’s highest return-to-player (RTP) games and average RTP rates, plus withdrawal terms, payout speeds, banking methods, gaming variety, and a few other factors. Based on my rigorous research and testing, I found the best payout casinos to be the following:

Wild Casino – No. 1 Payout Casino With High-RTP Games Bovada – Best Payout Casino for Hot Drop Jackpots Everygame – Best Payout Casino With Retro-Style Games Raging Bull – Best Payout Casino for Playing Slots TG.Casino – Top Ethereum Casino With Best Payout Terms Lucky Creek – Top Payout Casino for Winning a New Car Drake – Top VIP Program of all Payout Casinos Las Atlantis – No. 1 Payout Casino for Free Spins Promotions SlotoCash – Best Payout Online Casino for Real Money Cashback on Losses Slots of Vegas – Top Payout Casino for RealTime Gaming

The Best Payout Online Casino Sites Reviewed

Below, I go through the best payout casino online in more depth so you can find which brand will work best for your needs. These casinos are licensed, and regulated and can be accessed within seconds.

1. Wild Casino – No. 1 Payout Casino With High-RTP Games

Wild Casino is the best payout online casino, with many games boasting RTP rates as high as 99.85%. The impressive gambling site was established in 2017 and retains its licensing from the highly renowned Curaçao Gaming Control Board, so you can trust the website to provide fair, regulated gaming outcomes. Beyond the competitive odds, Wild Casino provides massive maximum withdrawal terms. It allows you to take out as much as $100,000 per day, depending on your banking method, which is the highest payout limit I’ve seen yet.

Signing up for Wild Casino takes just a few minutes, as the website supports most cryptocurrencies and fiat payments for deposits or withdrawals, with terms varying based on the method you choose. Payouts take between 24 and 48 hours, depending on your banking method. Upon funding your account, you can opt into the generous welcome bonus that matches your first five deposits by 100% to 300% with 125 free spins, as I detail in the chart below.

If free spins pique your interest, you won’t be disappointed to learn that Wild Casino offers over 600 slot titles with highly competitive odds across the board. Beyond slots, you’ll find hundreds of classic table games and live dealer varieties covering just about every base. I found the website to be exceptionally user-friendly, with easy access to support, secure banking methods, and reliable payouts.

Wild Casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? First deposit fiat welcome bonus 250% up to $1,000 WILD250 40x $20 ✅ Fiat next four deposits 100% up to $1,000 WILD100 40x $20 ✅ First deposit crypto welcome bonus 300% up to $3,000 CRYPTO300 45x $20 ✅ Crypto next four deposits 150% up to $1,500 CRYPTO150 45x $20 ✅ Free spins 125 N/A N/A $75 ✅

Why Wild Casino Ranks #1:

Impressive multi-tiered welcome package

99.85% RTP games

Up to $100,000 max payouts per day

Crypto and fiat payments accepted

125 free spins are gifted upon signing up

2. Bovada – Best Payout Casino for Hot Drop Jackpots

Bovada ranks near the top of my list for best online casino payouts for its impressive RTP rates, high maximum withdrawal terms, and Hot Drop Jackpots regularly offering enormous returns in the six-figure range. If you’re into betting on mega jackpots that drop hundreds of thousands all the time, Bovada will be for you. Many of the casino’s games average RTP rates as high as 98.99%, and you won’t have an issue withdrawing your earnings as the casino offers favorable payouts ranging up to $180,000 per week, depending on your banking method.

I recommend depositing and withdrawing funds using crypto if you wish to receive the most favorable terms, but Bovada also accepts credit and debit card deposits. Most withdrawals take 24 to 48 hours, but specific cryptos, like Bitcoin, will process faster. When you fund your account, you can opt into an impressive welcome package with 100% matching on your first few deposits, as I explain below.

Bovada was established in 2011, so it has been around far longer than many of the best payout online casinos on my list and has had ample time to refine its gaming experience. You can choose from over 300 casino games, 3D varieties, slot titles, and jackpots, with table games offering RTP rates over 98% and slots offering RTP rates between 97% and 98%. While the Curaçao-licensed website may not provide the best support options, it does offer fast crypto payouts, competitive odds, and a seamless UI.

Bovada casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? First deposit fiat welcome bonus 100% up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25x N/A ✅ Fiat next two deposits 100% up to $1,000 BV2NDCWB 25x N/A ✅ First deposit crypto welcome bonus 125% up to $1,250 BTCCWB1250 25x N/A ✅ Crypto next two deposits 125% up to $1,250 BTC2NDCWB 50x N/A ✅

Massive Hot Drop Jackpots hitting six figures

Multi-tiered welcome package

Low wagering requirements on bonuses

RTP rates over 98% on table games

Payout limits of $180,000 per week

Offer more favorable fiat banking terms Improve customer support offerings

3. Everygame – Best Payout Casino With Retro-Style Games

Everygame is a well-rounded casino boasting just about every game in the industry, as you likely could have guessed from its name. As one of the best casino payout sites on the market, you can find games with RTP rates as high as 98.99% or choose from more retro-style slots with lower payouts of around 95%. The website breaks its gaming categories down into multiple sections: Casino Red for modern and high-RTP games, Casino Classic for retro titles, Poker, the Sportsbook, and a live betting section.

I found the account creation process for Everygame to be quite simple, quick, and easy. You can fund your account using a few different popular cryptocurrencies or debit and credit cards, though remember that you cannot withdraw funds using your card. Speaking of payouts, Everygame’s maximum withdrawal limit is a bit lower than the other contenders on my list, coming in at $2,500 per week, so you should manage your account carefully when using this casino.

After funding your account, you can opt into one of Evergame’s many welcome offers, including matching on your first four deposits, offering up to $5,555 in bonus funds. Beyond this, the Curaçao-licensed provider offers an array of rotating promotions such as weekly giveaways, loyalty points, sportsbook bonuses, and more. While Everygame may not offer the best payout maximums, payment methods, or RTP rates, the casino provides generous promotional offers and a premier gaming selection.

Everygame casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? First deposit match 125% up to $1,000 SIGNUP1000 30x $20 ✅ Second deposit match 150% up to $1,500 MATCHUP2 30x $20 ✅ Third deposit match 125% up to $1,000 MATCHUP3 30x $20 ✅ Fourth deposit match 150% up to $2,000 MATCHUP4 30x $20 ✅ Bonus cash $55 FREEBIE55 20x $20 ✅

Multi-tiered welcome package

Large sportsbook and casino library

RTP rates up to 98.99%

Retro-style games

Increase maximum withdrawal limit Offer more accessible banking methods

4. Raging Bull – Best Payout Casino for Playing Slots

Raging Bull is a payout gambling site focusing on high-quality slot machines with decently high payout rates. The website’s average RTP sits at 96.5%, which is relatively high, given that most games are slots, which generally have lower RTP rates than table games.

The payout limits at Raging Bull are a bit challenging to understand, as they vary based on the “cashout coupon” you receive. In most cases, you will receive a 10x coupon that restricts your withdrawals to 10 times the amount you deposited. So, if you deposit $100, you will only be able to withdraw $1,000.

Raging Bull’s sign-up process is relatively simple, as the casino accepts Bitcoin and fiat payments for instant deposits. After funding your account, you can opt into the $2,500 welcome package, as I explain below, plus 50 free spins to get you started on the popular Mighty Drums slot game.

Raging Bull has its licensing from Curaçao, like many of the payout casinos on my list. Most of the website’s games are powered by RealTime Gaming, including over 200 slots and table games. If you have issues while enjoying the website’s gaming experience, you can use the 24/7 live support channels.

Raging Bull casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Casino sign-up offer 250% (no max rules) MIGHTY250 10x (or 40x for crypto) N/A ✅ Free spins 50 MIGHTY250 10x (or 40x for crypto) N/A ✅

50 free spins on Mighty Drums

250% matching with no cap

Low wagering requirements

Low wagering requirements 24/7 live support channels How To Reach Top 3: Increase payout limits

Increase payout limits Offer games with higher RTP rates

5. TG.Casino – Top Ethereum Casino With Best Payout Terms

If you plan on funding your gambling account with Ethereum, TG.Casino may be for you. This payout casino provides favoring terms for Ethereum players, including a welcome bonus offering 200% matching on up to 10 ETH. Aside from its crypto perks, TG.Casino offers a premier level of security, anonymity, and favorable payout policies.

To start, TG.Casino is a Telegram casino, allowing you to enjoy anonymous messaging with other players, command-based prompts, and one of the fastest sign-up processes I experienced of all the payout casinos I reviewed. With TG.Casino, you can skip the hassles of KYC verification steps, allowing you to remain anonymous as you play. The crypto casino supports over 10 banking methods beyond Ethereum, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more, providing free, instant deposits and withdrawals with high payout limits of $50,000 per month.

When you’re ready to begin gaming, you’ll find an overwhelming selection of hundreds of casino games, plus an expansive sportsbook with over 30 betting markets. The Curaçao-licensed provider sources its games from top developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Evolution, boasting up to 96.38% RTP rates. While this payout rate may not be as high as some other casinos on my list, you can maximize your earnings at TG.Casino by joining the High Roller NFT for added perks and cashback.

TG.Casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Casino sign-up offer 200% up to 10 ETH N/A 40x $25 ✅

High maximum withdrawal limits

No KYC requirements

Telegram integration

Fast and free deposits and withdrawals

Offer fiat withdrawals Provider higher RTP games

How We Ranked the Highest Payout Online Casinos

Now that I’ve covered each of my top five brands in depth, it’s time to look at how we rated the highest payout online casino sites so you can better understand the factors going into my research. I recommend considering similar factors when deciding which casino to sign up for.

Payout Percentage – RTP

The payout percentage, or Return To Player (RTP), refers to the percentage of earnings you can expect to receive back from any game or casino. For example, if a game has an RTP of 98%, you could expect to get an average of $98 for every $100 spent, and the same goes for casino RTP averages. To find the best payout casinos, the number-one factor I considered was high payout percentages, as this helped me find websites where users win more often.

Fast Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

When you’re gambling online, you need to be able to deposit and withdraw your funds quickly so you aren’t waiting in limbo. While some websites have long processing periods of up to two weeks for payouts, I prioritized casinos with lightning-fast banking. Most of the websites on my list offer instant deposits and can process withdrawals in under 48 hours.

Withdrawal Limit

The withdrawal limit refers to how much money you can take from your account in a specified period. Unfortunately, some scammy websites will offer mega bonuses and jackpots exceeding tens of thousands but limit payouts to only $1,000 a week, so you cannot access the money you deposited or won. The top payout casinos on my list provide significant withdrawal limits of $50,000 to $100,000, allowing you to manage your account easily.

Smooth Sign-Up Procedure

Some online casinos make you undergo lengthy sign-up processes, requiring invasive ID verification steps, software downloading, and more. To help you get to gaming as quickly as possible, I found payout casinos with smooth sign-up procedures, allowing you to create your account in only a few minutes. Many websites on my list are casinos with no KYC verification, so all you need to do is enter an email and password to fund your account.

Anonymous Gaming

Gambling online can place you at risk of things like identity theft and bank fraud when you release your private information. Anonymous gambling sites allow you to play on secure servers without providing any sensitive details so that you can reduce such risks. Many of the payout casinos I selected above offer fully anonymous gambling without any KYC verification requirements.

Bonuses and Promos

Bonuses and promotions allow you to amplify playing funds so you can hopefully win big when gambling online. I found that the best payout casinos offer multiple welcome bonuses to cater to different deposit methods while matching your first few deposits. I also considered factors like minimum deposits and wagering requirements to find bonuses with accessible terms.

Selection of Casino Games and Software Providers

The best payout online casinos will only work for you if they offer your preferred games. The casinos on my list above offer a wide variety of hundreds to thousands of highly optimized games from top software providers. Because they offer games from multiple providers, you can enjoy diverse titles, including some of the industry’s most popular games and more niche options.

Mobile Compatibility

If you want to gamble on the go, you need payout casinos with mobile-optimized websites. I tested all the sites above to ensure the games work well on different screen sizes without usability concerns. Many of the payout casinos on my list offer responsive designs for mobile browser gaming, plus mobile apps that you can download to your phone for even more convenience.

Safety and Security

Safety and security are top priorities when gambling online. Not only do you want to avoid risks like identity theft, but you also need to ensure the casino provides fair outcomes across its games. I selected licensed and regulated websites that provide features like SSL encryption and 2FA so you can feel safe depositing funds and wagering.

Responsible gaming tools allow you to set limits on your playing time, spending levels, and more so you can maintain a safe mindset and healthy habits when gambling online. The websites I review offer responsible gambling tools to prioritize user safety. For more support, visit the Responsible Gambling Council website or contact the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.

How To Verify Casino Payout Percentages

The best way to find and verify payout percentages for different games at a casino is by viewing the information on the casino’s website. To do so, visit the casino site you wish to gamble on, click the game you want to play, then scroll down for more information. Most casinos list each game’s RTP next to the game title or beneath the game, where the details on how to play are found.

Payout percentages can significantly impact the gaming experience, so always consider these figures when selecting games. For example, if you’re choosing between two slot machines, look at the percentages and always pick the one with the highest RTP. Even a relatively small difference, of say 1%, can make a huge difference in your winning chances.

How Are the Payout Percentages Calculated?

Payout percentages are calculated by determining the amount of money players earn back from a gambling machine in the long term compared to how much they deposited. For example, you could determine the payout percentage on a slot machine by calculating the average returns every player receives for every $100 spent on that machine. Using this example, if players average around $95 in long-term earnings from that machine, the payout percentage would be 95%.

Can I Trust the Payout Percentage?

While you can trust payout percentage accuracy, you should not rely on it. Just because a machine has an RTP of 98% does not mean you have a 98% chance of winning, nor does it mean that you will receive 98% of your funds back. Payout percentages simply display averages of enormous sets of data based on thousands of players who have used the machine over a long period of time.

How Does the Payout Rate Affect My Winning Chances?

Payout rates affect your winning chances because games with high RTP rates generally offer better odds for players since they have higher payout percentages. Essentially, if you select a game with a higher RTP, you should, theoretically, have a higher chance of winning. Of course, games like blackjack still involve strategizing to win, so you cannot simply rely on odds.

What Is a Considered Good Payout Percentage?

A good payout percentage for slot machines is typically over 96%. For table games, good payout rates are often between 97% and 98%. The best payout casinos offer table games with RTP rates over 99%.

Payout Rates at Online Casinos vs. Land-Based Casinos

Online casinos generally offer games with higher payout rates than land-based casinos. Because you’re playing online, you can also easily compare RTP rates between games without needing to manually comb the fine print across machines. I recommend choosing one of my listed payout casinos above for the best odds.

The Main Factors That Affect the Payout Ratio

Payout ratios can vary rather drastically between casinos. The top factors affecting payout rates include the following:

The Selection of Online Casino Games

Different types of online casino games have varying average RTP rates. For example, slots and jackpots can have RTP rates in the 80% range, while blackjack often reaches over 99%. The types of games a casino offers will significantly impact its overall average payout rate, as a casino with thousands of slots and jackpot games may skew on the lower end. In contrast, websites with more table games often have higher payout ratios.

Software Providers

Some software providers produce games with impressively high payout rates; others offer relatively standard odds. The software providers that the casino partners with will dictate which games it can offer, ultimately impacting its payout rates.

Online Casino Game Odds and RTP Rates

As mentioned above, some games offer more competitive odds than others. A casino offering 300 blackjack games will likely have a higher average RTP than one offering only slots.

Jackpots

Jackpots often come with lower RTP rates, but some casinos offer jackpots with high payouts. The types of jackpots offered can significantly impact a casino’s payout rates, so be sure to read the fine print. While a large jackpot can look appealing, it may not be as impressive as it seems if the RTP is low.

Operational Efficiencies

While operational efficiencies may not directly affect payout rates, they can impact the payout experience. Things like instant withdrawals, high payout limits, and free transactions can help you enjoy a much smoother and easier payout process when you’re ready to withdraw your winnings.

Comparing Bonuses at the Best Online Casinos That Pay Out

The best online casinos that payout provide generous welcome bonuses to raise your payout percentage, but you must carefully calculate the wagering requirements, minimum withdrawal terms, and withdrawal limits to plan accordingly. View the table below for the best welcome offer for your gambling preferences.

Casino Casino Bonus Amount Promo Code Payout Speed Wagering Requirement Minimum Withdrawal Expiry Date Withdrawal Limits Wild Casino 100% to 250% on $1,000 for fiat OR 150% to 300% on 3,000 for crypto WILD100 / WILD150 / CRYPTO300 / CRYPTO150 24-48 hours 40-45x $20 (higher for fiat) N/A $10,000-100,000/day (lower for person-to-person and checks) Bovada 100% on $1,000 (x3) for fiat OR 125% on 1,250 for crypto (x3) CAWELCOME100 / BV2NDCWB / BTCCWB1250 / BTC2NDCWB 24-48 hours 25-50x $10-$50 (higher for fiat) N/A $2,500-$180,000/week Everygame 125% to 150% on $1,000 to $2,000 (4x) plus $55 free bonus SIGNUP1000 / MATCHUP2 / MATCHUP3 / MATCHUP4 / FREEBIE55 48 hours 30x $100 N/A $2,500/week Raging Bull 250% plus 50 free spins MIGHTY250 24-72 hours 10x (or 40x for crypto deposits) $100 N/A 10x your initial deposits (in most scenarios) TG.Casino 200% up to 10 ETH N/A Instant 40x 0.0002 BTC N/A $50,000/month Lucky Creek 200% on up to $7,500 plus 30 free spins 200GETLUCKY 72 hours 60x $100 N/A $2,500 (or in installments if greater, but cannot exceed $10,000) Drake 300% up to $2,000 (3x) plus 540 free spins OR 350% up to $500 for crypto N/A 24-72 hours (longer for fiat) 50x $100-$125 N/A $2,500-$3,500/transaction Las Atlantis 150% to 250% on $1,500 to $2,500 (5 deposits total) UNDERTOW / DEEPSTREAM / WHIRLPOOL 24-48 hours 35x $20 to $40 N/A Unlimited for crypto ($1,000 for fiat) Sloto Cash Up to $7,777 on slots OR 150% matching on table games SLOTO1MATCH (replacing the 1 with 2, 3, 4, and 5) / TABLE1MATCH / TABLE2MATCH 48 hours 25x $100 N/A $2,500/week Slots of Vegas 250% on $2,500 for slots OR 190% on $1,900 for blackjack/video poker NEW250 10-15 business days 5x-30x $200-$300 N/A $2,000/week but may be unlimited for the welcome bonus (terms vary)

Popular Casino Bonuses

Casino bonuses allow you to maximize your payout percentage and playing funds. Read more about the different types of promotions at the best payout casinos below, plus my top recommendations for each.

Bonus Type About Recommended Site Welcome bonus Awarded when you create your account and deposit a minimum amount of funds

Requires you to wager a certain amount (like 30 times the bonus) before you can withdraw the bonus money

The bonus offer usually matches your deposit by a percentage (i.e., 150% on up to $1,000) Wild Casino – 100% to 250% on $1,000 for fiat OR 150% to 300% on 3,000 for crypto Ongoing promotions Can include jackpots, cashback offers, deposit matches, VIP programs, free spins, and more

Promotions typically come with minimum deposit requirements and wagering requirements SlotoCash – progressive jackpots, daily free spins on slots, instant cashback on losses, VIP points, and more No-deposit bonuses Bonuses that do not require minimum deposits

Promotions could include free bets or spins, cashback bonuses, etc.

Usually require specific wagers Las Atlantis – free spins and free chips

Tips for Maximizing Your Winnings at High Payout Casinos

If you’re searching for the best payout casinos, you’re likely in the business of making money while gambling online. You want to maximize your earnings in every way possible, so here are a few tips for growing your account:

Pick a Casino With a Higher Payout Percentage

First, you should select one of the best payout casinos listed above, as this will increase your chances of winning. Casinos with high average RTP rates provide increased payout odds, meaning you should technically be able to bring home more cash over time. To maximize your earnings, you must play at a casino that returns more cash to its users.

Play High-RTP Games

Next, you need to focus your wagering funds on high-RTP games. Not all games at a casino yield high payout percentages, so you don’t want to waste your funds on games with poor odds. Instead, you should focus on games that give you a competitive edge over the house.

If you were gambling online just for the fun of it, you could, of course, play your favorite games, regardless of odds. Since you want to maximize your earnings, you need to think about the games that will make you money. I discuss the best high-RTP games in more depth below so you can re-shape your gaming strategy.

Compare RTP Rates Between Game Variants

Once you choose a category of games, like blackjack, you will notice that the casino typically offers dozens of variants. Each of these variants will have different RTP rates. Before selecting which variant you wish to play, be sure to compare RTP rates.

For example, the house edge in European blackjack is typically higher than in American blackjack, so you will usually have a better RTP rate by choosing American (classic) blackjack.

Apply Gaming Strategies

Once you’ve selected the best games for high payouts, you need to spend a bit of time refining your strategies. If you want the highest chances of winning big, you usually cannot rely on random odds. Most games require careful strategizing, research, and practice.

You can read about gaming strategies on some casino websites or conduct your own research to learn more. You may also play in practice mode to sharpen your strategy without risking any of your wagers. When you’re ready to play, apply the gaming strategies you’ve learned while taking the time to think between each hand.

Be Meticulous About Your Bankroll Management

Meticulous bankroll management is vital to successful gambling outcomes. As you begin winning big, you may feel tempted to place all of your earnings down to amplify your chances at even larger outcomes. With this strategy, though, one sudden loss could cause you to lose everything.

Instead, many recommend setting hard spending limits. For example, say you start with $1,000 in your account. You may play a few games and turn that initial deposit into $3,000. Rather than placing the total $3,000 down on your next game, you could set a limit stating that you will only wager with your initial $1,000 while keeping the rest aside so you know you won’t leave at a total loss.

You can create your own spending rules and bankroll management terms based on your comfort in risk-taking, financial goals, and budget, as there are no set rules here. I recommend creating a plan in advance and sticking to it so you aren’t left with $0.

Claim Lucrative Casino Bonuses

A great way to amplify your earnings is by claiming casino bonuses. First, you can opt into the welcome bonus package, which usually comes with a minimum deposit and wagering requirement. Assuming you deposit enough money, you will need to meet the rollover requirement to cash the bonus out.

Wagering requirements can be pretty challenging to meet but may be worth the effort for large deposit matches. You can also opt into ongoing promotions like reload bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, friend referrals, VIP rewards programs, and more.

Withdraw Your Winnings

As you play, win money, and qualify for bonuses, the funds in your account will grow. You must keep an eye on your account, as most casinos have withdrawal maximums. To avoid payout complications, I recommend withdrawing your winnings on a regular basis.

While the best payout casinos on my list offer high payout maximums, a few still have lower caps, like a few thousand per week. If you hit the jackpot, you will need to begin processing payouts immediately.

Research the Casino’s Banking Policies

Before requesting any payouts, be sure to read the casino’s banking policies carefully. Most casinos have varying terms for each payment method. For example, withdrawals for Bitcoin may have higher maximums and faster processing times than fiat withdrawals.

If you want to enjoy the easiest payouts without any fees, you should use one of the casino’s preferred banking methods. Online casinos often offer the fastest and easiest banking policies for cryptocurrencies.

High Payout Casino Games

As mentioned above, one of the best ways to maximize your earnings at payout casinos is by choosing games with high RTP rates. In general, table games offer the highest RTP rates at online casinos, but slot machines can also offer decent payouts. Below, I discuss the RTP span for all the highest-paying casino games and the strategies you can apply to each.

Online Slots

RTP rates vary greatly for online slots, with some rates sitting as low as 80% while others can reach up to 97%. Casinos like Las Atlantis and Wild Casino are known to offer online slots with high payout rates, allowing you to enjoy the spin of the reel without poor odds.

Slot machines are entirely luck-based, as casinos use Random Number Generator technology for fair outcomes. Because of this, you do not need to worry about any strategizing when playing slots, as the outcome will be entirely random. Instead, focus on selecting a slot machine with the highest RTP rate possible to increase your odds of a drop.

Progressive Jackpot Slots

Progressive jackpot slots build up cash over time before dropping for one lucky user who will win the total allotment. Because jackpots do not drop as often as traditional online slots, they usually have lower RTPs but much larger rewards. Like regular online slots, you cannot use any strategy when playing jackpots, as the outcome will be entirely randomized.

Blackjack

Blackjack has the best odds of all casino games, with the average RTP sitting at over 99% for practically all game variants. The type of blackjack you play will affect the odds, as different versions give the house more or less of an edge, meaning your winning odds will vary. Read more on our page about the best Blackjack casinos.

Blackjack has a strategic component that dramatically affects the RTP rate. You must understand the different factors that decide whether you should hold, double down, etc. if you want to achieve that 99% payout rate.

Roulette

The RTP rate for roulette can vary anywhere from 94% to nearly 99%, depending on the variant you choose to play and your strategy. For example, American roulette has a 0 and 00, increasing the house edge, meaning your payout percentage drops lower to around 94%. For better odds, you can play European Roulette, which has just the single 0, bringing the RTP rate to over 97%, or French roulette, which has even stricter rules for higher payout odds of around 98%.

Roulette does involve strategizing and knowledge of the different possible outcomes. Most of the strategizing revolves around understanding game odds, safe bets, betting timing and percentages, and more.

Baccarat

Baccarat is quite easy to learn and typically offers a high RTP of over 98.8%. If you use the right strategy, you can increase that rate to over 98.9%. Most recommend betting on the banker, as betting on the player can lower odds, and betting on a tie is usually not recommended.

Craps

Craps is not as common at the best payout casinos, but you can usually find at least a few variants. The RTP rate can vary greatly between craps games, with percentages ranging from around 80% to over 98%. Some of the most popular strategies for craps include Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line, each of which can lower the house edge.

Poker

Poker has an average RTP rate of 95%, with games varying from around 94% to up to 99%, depending on your strategy. Texas Hold’em can offer the best payout rates when played with optimal strategy. Poker strategizing usually involves understanding when to place bets, increase bets, or fold cards based on your hand and other players’ actions.

Live Casino Games

Live casino games introduce a new layer to the mix as you will play against other real players rather than an automated system. The RTP rate for live casino games depends on the type of game you choose, as live blackjack games will skew much higher than things like live game show betting. When playing any live games, you can take advantage of features like player messaging or video chatting to analyze other players’ mannerisms when shaping your strategy.

Payment Methods at the Best Payout Casinos

The best payout casinos accept a wide range of payment options, so you can easily fund your account using cryptocurrencies or fiat banking methods. View the table below for a comprehensive view of the different acceptable banking methods from the top 10 payout casinos on my list:

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Other Crypto Debit/Credit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal Wild Casino ✅ ✅ ✅ ADA, DOGE, LTC, +13 ✅ ✅ ❌ Bovada ✅ ✅ ✅ USDT, LTC, BSV, +3 ✅ ❌ ❌ Everygame ✅ ✅ ❌ LTC, LN ✅ ❌ ❌ Raging Bull ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ TG.Casino ✅ ✅ ✅ USDT, DOGE, LTC +9 ✅ ✅ ❌ Lucky Creek ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Drake ✅ ✅ ❌ LTC, XRP ✅ ❌ ❌ Las Atlantis ✅ ❌ ✅ LTC, DOGE, USDT, +4 ✅ ✅ ❌ Sloto Cash ✅ ✅ ❌ LTC ✅ ❌ ❌ Slots of Vegas ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌

Sign Up For the Best Payout Online Casino

Now that you know all about the best payout casinos, you’re hopefully ready to begin placing wagers. Creating an account with any of my recommended sites is easy and only takes a few minutes. Follow my steps below to sign up for an online payout casino:

Step 1: Pick a High Payout Casino From Our Top List

First, you need to select which high-payout casino you wish to use from my list. If you’re still unsure which one will work best for you, consider the acceptable banking methods and welcome bonus terms listed above. For the purpose of this step-by-step guide, I will walk you through creating an account with my top choice, Wild Casino.

To create your account with Wild Casino, visit https://wild.io/ and click “Sign Up Now.” The sign-up process only takes about 30 seconds. Simply enter an email address and create a password to get started.

Step 2: Deposit Money and Claim Your Bonus

You can begin depositing funds upon creating your account with your preferred casino. Wild Casino accepts 16 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and more, plus debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and a few peer-to-peer options. Your funds should hit your account almost immediately.

If you hope to opt for the welcome bonus, make sure you deposit enough money to qualify. For example, Wild Casino requires a minimum deposit of $20 for the welcome bonus or $75 for the free spins. You can claim the welcome bonus at Wild Casino up to five times, so keep this minimum in mind each time you reload your account.

Step 3: Start Playing Your Favorite Casino Games

Now that you’ve funded your account, you can begin playing your favorite games. Keep in mind that certain games will offer higher RTP rates than others, as listed above. If you want to maximize your earnings, be sure to select games with the highest payout rates and use the correct strategies to increase your odds of winning.

Remember the rollover requirements for qualifying for the bonus as you place wagers. For example, Wild Casino’s welcome bonus has a 40x wagering requirement (or 45x for the crypto welcome package), meaning you will need to put down your bonus amount 40 times before you can cash out the bonus funds.

As your account grows, cash out your winnings before you hit the maximum withdrawal cap. While Wild Casino may have a very high payout limit, some casinos cap your withdrawals per week or month to just a few thousand dollars. In this case, you must regularly request payouts before reaching the maximum limit.

The No. 1 Online Casino With the Best Payouts

Based on my thorough research and testing, I found the number-one online casino with the best payouts to be Wild Casino. Wild Casino offers games with RTP rates as high as 99.85%, which is well above what you will often find from other providers in the industry. Beyond its payout rates, Wild Casino provides an exceptional maximum withdrawal limit of $100,000 for most methods, surpassing nearly all other contenders on my list for best payout casinos.

Wild Casino supports just about every popular cryptocurrency, plus debit and credit cards, bank wires, and peer-to-peer payments for highly accessible banking. You can enjoy fast payouts, a generous multi-tiered welcome bonus package, phenomenal security, a diverse gaming library, and everything else you need from a payout casino.

FAQs