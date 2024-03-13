The 10 Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia in 2024

If you are looking for the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia – and love crypto gambling in general – keep scrolling. We’ve compiled an overview of the best Aussie crypto casinos, highlighting their welcome bonuses, special offers, range of exciting games, and accepted cryptocurrencies.

We choose casinos that reward new players and loyal gamblers alike. Of course, we only list vetted, licensed casinos that will protect your personal and financial information. Handy comparison tables for different gaming sites and available bonuses are also provided.

The Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia

Online gambling is a booming industry in Australia. If you search for “crypto/bitcoin casino Aus,” you’ll find an ocean of options, but which cryptocurrency casino should you choose? The following sites made our list.

Lucky Block – No. 1 Australian Bitcoin Casino Offers A Large Bonus + Low Rollover Wall Street Memes Casino – Big Welcome Bonus + Perks for WSM Token Users BC.Game – BCD-Focused Casino With Fast Pay-Outs Betpanda – Crypto-Only Casino With Bonus Up to 1 BTC Wild.io – 400% Match Welcome Bonus + 300 Free Spins Metaspins – Fully Anonymous Gambling With Sportsbook Vave – Extensive Sportsbook + 100% Match Deposit Up to 1 BTC Betplay – 6000+ Games and Attractive Ongoing Promos Flush – Appealing VIP Offers and Flexible Payment Options Jackbit – A Licensed Casino With A Huge Sportsbook and a Variety of Live Dealer Games

Reviews of Australia’s Best Bitcoin Casinos

Now that we’ve listed the best crypto casinos in Australia, we’ll dive deeper into the specs of each gambling platform. All these casinos either hold valid licenses or have a solid reputation for accountability and transparency. For a safe gambling experience, we recommend using a VPN and funding your account with crypto.

1. Lucky Block: No. 1 Bitcoin Casino Offers A Large Bonus + Low Rollover

Lucky Block tops our list thanks to its impressive game selection, substantial welcome bonus, and streamlined sign-up, deposit, and pay-out process. It’s a secure and reputable platform holding a Curacao eGaming license, and all its games and bets are provably fair.

As a new player on Lucky Block, you’re eligible for a massive 200% welcome bonus of up to €25,000, plus 50 free spins. The platform will gradually release 10% of your bonus every time you wager six times the amount. Lucky Block also lists other exciting prizes and bonuses on its Promotions page. You can earn points and unlock exclusive benefits through the casino’s loyalty program.

Lucky Block offers any game you’d expect to find in an online casino, including over 4,000 slots, poker, baccarat, roulette, and live casino games from over 80 gambling game developers. The platform keeps updating its roster of games to ensure players enjoy a fresh and exciting experience. Sports betting fans will also appreciate Lucky Block’s massive sportsbook with hundreds of betting options.

This online crypto casino has a minimum deposit and withdrawal limit of only $1 and approves crypto withdrawals almost instantly. The platform accepts popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum, as well as conventional payment methods.

Lucky Block casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Sign-up offer 200% up to €25,000 + 50 free spins 6x $1

Why Lucky Block ranks #1:

Thousands of games

Thousands of games Huge new player bonus with a comparatively low rollover threshold

Huge new player bonus with a comparatively low rollover threshold Ongoing promotions and loyalty program

Ongoing promotions and loyalty program Super-fast sign-up, deposits, and withdrawals

2. Wall Street Memes Casino – Big Welcome Bonus + Perks for WSM Token Users

Next on our list of the top Australian Bitcoin casinos is Wall Street Memes Casino, a crypto casino built around the popular $WSM crypto token. WSM offers a massive variety of 5000+ games, some unique to the platform, and an impressive sportsbook with dozens of sports. Players can enjoy slots, table games, live dealer games, and live sports betting all in one place.

WSM is a vetted casino that carries a Curacao Gaming license. Besides the WSM token, the platform accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and deposits by credit/debit card. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.0002 BTC, with processing times of under 10 minutes.

WSM offers new players a sign-up match bonus of 200% on up to $25,000, plus 10 free spins. However, if you’re betting in WSM tokens, you’re eligible for a whopping 200 free spins. You can withdraw your bonus in ten instalments once you meet the casino’s 30x wagering threshold. Apart from the new players’ bonus, WSM offers other exciting promos.

You’ll never run out of games to explore at the WSM Casino. The platform features a massive variety of slots, classic games, instant win games, and game shows. Almost all games are available in demo mode so that you can try them out risk-free.

Wall Street Memes Casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Sign-up offer 200% up to $25,000 + 10 or 200 spins 30x 0.0001 BTC (around $30)

Why WSM Casino ranks #2: Massive welcome bonus

Massive welcome bonus Huge number of free spins if you bet with WSM token

Huge number of free spins if you bet with WSM token Enormous range of games

Enormous range of games Fast processing times How to Claim the Top Spot: Adding a loyalty program

Adding a loyalty program Lowering the rollover requirement on sign-up bonuses

3. BC.GAME – BCD-Focused Casino With Fast Payouts

The third place on our list goes to BC.Game Casino, a crypto casino centred around Bitcoin Diamond (BCD). The platform features an enormous range of 10,000 classic, original, and live games, plus sports betting, eSports, and horse racing. BC.GAME Casino carries a Curacao gaming license.

One exciting feature of this casino is its multi-layered bonus system that allows players to rake in total sign-up rewards of up to $20,000. BC.GAME offers bonuses mostly in BCD (1 BCD is worth about 0.16 AUD), so figuring it out could take a while if you aren’t used to this cryptocurrency. The sign-up bonus spreads across your first four deposits, with a higher matching percentage (and minimum deposit) for each level. The platform also offers several other perks.

Explore the platform and discover classic casino games, live dealer games, hundreds of lotteries, bingo games, and 35+ sports markets. However, the most popular choices at BC.GAMES are probably the platform’s proprietary games running on the blockchain.

BC.GAME Casino accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BCD, BTC, ETH, and USDT. You can also make deposits in fiat currency, but only through AstroPay. The platform sets no withdrawal thresholds or limits on crypto withdrawals.

BC.GAME casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit 1st deposit 180% up to 20,000 BCD 40x $10 2nd deposit 240% up to 40,000 BCD 40x $50 3rd deposit 300% up to 60,000 BCD 40x $100 4th deposit 360% up to 100,000 BCD 40x $200 No-deposit bonus Up to 500 USDT 60x ❌

Why BC.Game Casino ranks #3: Many different bonuses and rewards

Many different bonuses and rewards VIP club, referral bonus, and affiliate program

VIP club, referral bonus, and affiliate program Low deposit requirements

Low deposit requirements User-friendly, intuitive platform How to Claim Position 2: Reduce rollover requirements

Reduce rollover requirements Add payment options beyond AstroPay for fiat currencies

4. Betpanda – Crypto-Only Casino With Bonus Up to 1 BTC

Betpanda is a crypto-only casino with various gaming offers, no minimum deposit requirements, and excellent privacy levels. At the same time, Betpanda is a highly secure platform. It operates from Costa Rica, where casinos don’t need a special license. However, Betpanda’s gaming software providers carry trusted licenses from gaming authorities.

Betpanda is a crypto-only casino that accepts deposits in a range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT. It offers a generous 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC. You can also earn weekly cashback and work up the VIP member ladder.

Betpanda features over 4,000 provably fair games, including slots, poker, blackjack, crash games, and bespoke games. However, the platform doesn’t offer a sportsbook – yet.

Betpanda processes crypto deposits and withdrawals almost instantly. The casino has no minimum withdrawal threshold but caps daily withdrawals at $5,000.

Betpanda casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Sign-up offer 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC 50x ❌

Why Betpanda Ranks #4: Large welcome bonus

Large welcome bonus Cashback offer for ongoing players

Cashback offer for ongoing players Attractive perks for VIP members

Attractive perks for VIP members Fast transactions How How to Reach Top 3: Add a sportsbook

Add a sportsbook Offer more ongoing promos for non-VIP members

5. Wild.io – 400% Match Welcome Bonus + 300 Free Spins

Wild.io is another crypto-only gambling platform offering over 3,000 games, an incredible welcome package, and instant withdrawals. This relatively new online casino has excellent online reviews and the reputation of a safe, secure platform. Wild.io holds a Curacao license.

Wild.io has an incredible selection of table games, roulette games, live games, and online slots. The straightforward, user-friendly interface allows you to search for games by category or provider. It also offers a sportsbook, but the categories are somewhat limited.

Currently, the casino offers a 400% match welcome bonus of up to $10,000, plus 300 free spins. You can also earn 20% weekly cashback of up to $50,000. On top of that, Wild.io runs ongoing bonuses and promotions like the Wheel of Fortune, prize pools, and weekly spotlights for games that double your status points. The points you earn allow you to unlock VIP levels.

All deposits and withdrawals must be in crypto since Wild.io doesn’t accept fiat currencies. You can fund your account and withdraw winnings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.

Wild.io casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome offer 400% up to $10,000 + 300 free spins 40x 0.0002 BTC or equivalent

Why Wild.io Ranks #5: Attractive bonuses and VIP offers

Attractive bonuses and VIP offers Generous cashback

Generous cashback High level of privacy

High level of privacy Secure gaming and transactions How to Reach Top 3: Adding a sportsbook

Adding a sportsbook Adding a no-deposit bonus

6. Metaspins – Fully Anonymous Gambling With Sportsbook

Metaspins opens the second half of our top 10 Bitcoin casinos in Australia. Like Betpanda and Wild.io, Metaspins accepts deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrency only. It works with Bitcoin and various altcoins, including Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. Metaspins is a secure casino with over 2,500 games and a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Games on Metaspins are blockchain-based and thus provably fair. You can choose from table games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and live dealer games. Metaspins also offers a solid range of slot games, although many other Australian crypto casino sites have a more extensive selection of slots. Finally, while surveying the Metaspins site, we discovered that this crypto casino recently added a sportsbook with football, tennis, basketball, and other popular sports.

Right now, Metaspins offers a first deposit 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC. Additionally, players can claim an only-win free bets sports welcome offer worth $1,000. Also, as you play and earn points, you can unlock attractive prizes like up to 60% rakeback, generous token rewards, and 50% reload bonuses.

Metaspins is big on privacy protection. As with other crypto casinos, you only need to provide an email and password for registration. You can even hide your username from other players on the site.

Metaspins casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome offer 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC 25x 0.0001 BTC or equivalent

Why Metaspins Ranks #6: Robust bonuses for new and existing players

Robust bonuses for new and existing players Recent addition of a sportsbook

Recent addition of a sportsbook High level of privacy protection

High level of privacy protection Lower wager requirements for the welcome bonus than many other crypto casinos How to Reach Top 5: By including a more extensive selection of slot games

By including a more extensive selection of slot games Adding a no-deposit bonus for new players

7. Vave Casino – Extensive Sportsbook + 100% Match Deposit Up to 1 BTC

Vave is a trusted and popular crypto casino with a massive selection of gambling games by top-rated providers. You can play exciting slot games or opt for classics like poker, blackjack, and baccarat, including live variations. Vave also offers a sportsbook with 70+ markets. This is a casino with provably fair games and licensing from the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Vave currently offers a 100% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC. You have to fulfill a wagering requirement of 40x within five days to take advantage of the welcome bonus. The sportsbook has a far lower bar for extracting the bonus: a 5x wagering requirement, which you must complete in a week. The Wheel of Fortune allows you to win an extra no-deposit bonus.

Vave’s extensive sportsbook is excellent for all crypto users who love sports betting. It features 30+ sports games and eSports, a separate VIP club for the sportsbook, and a regular casino loyalty program.

You can deposit funds on Vave in all widely used cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, and Litecoin. Vave also allows fiat currency (currently USD and EUR only) through third-party services. Withdrawals are in crypto only, with no minimum threshold.

Vave casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome offer 100% match up to 1 BTC 40x for casino 5x for sportsbook $20 No-deposit bonus Up to 1 BTC (Wheel of Fortune Spin) None ❌

Why Vave Casino Ranks #7: Sizeable bonuses

Sizeable bonuses Attractive sportsbook offers

Attractive sportsbook offers Varied sports betting options

Varied sports betting options No deposit or withdrawal fees or limits How to Reach Top 5: More eSports options

More eSports options More time to claim the welcome bonus

8. Betplay – 6000+ Games and Attractive Ongoing Promos

Betplay Casino offers a selection of 6,000 popular crypto casino games and counting. You’ll have plenty to choose from in all categories: slots, table games and casino classics, live dealers, game shows, and more. You’ll also enjoy exclusive Betplay games. Betplay features at least 1,000 variations of blackjack alone. The casino also offers a solid sportsbook.

Betplay’s welcome bonus is comparatively small: a 100% match bonus on the equivalent of about $1,000 in various crypto options. Moreover, you’ll need to wager 80x your first deposit amount to collect the welcome offer. However, the low minimum deposit (only $1) and the many ongoing promos for loyal players somewhat compensate for the modest sign-up offer.

Betplay doesn’t hold a license from any gaming authority, but many of its games are provably fair, and the casino enjoys a positive reputation among gambling enthusiasts. The platform uses secure encryption to protect your privacy, and since it’s a crypto-only casino, it offers complete anonymity. The casino accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and several other popular altcoins.

Betplay’s streamlined user interface makes life easy, even for those new to crypto gambling. Whether playing in a browser or a mobile app, you can easily navigate the platform and explore the different games.

Betplay casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome offer 100% up to $1,000 80x $1

Why Betplay Ranks #8: A huge selection of games

A huge selection of games An attractive VIP program

An attractive VIP program Fast and secure transactions

Fast and secure transactions Straightforward interface and convenient app How to Reach Top 5: Lowering the wagering requirements

Lowering the wagering requirements Adding a bigger welcome bonus

9. Flush – Appealing VIP Offers and Flexible Payment Options

Flush is a Curacao-licensed crypto casino with over 5,000 games, from casino classics like poker and roulette to a massive selection of slot games. And, of course, you can choose live dealer games for an interactive experience. The platform constantly updates its selection of games, including exclusive Flush Originals. One thing Flush hasn’t added yet is a sportsbook.

This platform’s welcome bonus system features two tiers. Tier 1 new players who deposit $10 to $200 are eligible for a 100% match deposit welcome bonus, which they can claim after wagering the deposit amount 30x. Depositing between $200 to $1,000 will generate a 150% match welcome bonus. The wagering requirement for Tier 2 is 35x.

The sign-up offer isn’t very impressive, but Flush rewards its existing players by offering VIP free spins, cashback, and other rewards. You unlock VIP levels by playing and earning points. Flush also runs an affiliate program allowing members to earn a commission.

Flush is crypto-exclusive. It will only accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, USDC, and Litecoin. However, you can easily buy crypto on the platform. This is a no KYC casino, so the sign-up process is straightforward; you only need to provide your name, email, username, and password.

Flush casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Sign-up offer: Tier 1 100% deposit match up to $200 30x $10 Sign-up offer: Tier 2 150% deposit match up to $1,000 35x $200

Why Flush Ranks #9: Solid welcome bonus

Solid welcome bonus Attractive VIP offers

Attractive VIP offers Large selection of games

Large selection of games Security and positive reputation How to Reach Top 5: By adding a sportsbook

By adding a sportsbook By increasing the sign-up bonus value

10. Jackbit – A Licensed Casino With A Huge Sportsbook and A Variety of Live Dealer Games

We round up our top 10 list with Jackbit, a provably fair crypto casino and sportsbook with a Curacao license. Jackbit features over 5,000 casino games, a massive sportsbook with in-play betting, and live dealer tables. Jackbit is a highly secure, efficient platform with instant transactions, 24/7 customer support, and a fully anonymous casino account. Overall, Jackbit is on par with the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia

So, why does Jackbit only make the bottom of our list? Jackbit doesn’t offer a match deposit bonus, unlike the other casinos we reviewed. It only gives you 100 free spins and a no-risk first sports bet to new players, and that’s if you make a first deposit of $50. However, VIP players can unlock an attractive 20% rakeback on casino games and sports and 10% on live casino games. Sports betting players can also claim one free bet after every three paid bets.

Live dealer games are one of Jackbit’s most robust features. The platform offers over 200 live classic table games, including baccarat, craps, blackjack, and roulette.

Jackbit accepts all major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Ripple, and Litecoin. You can also pay with a credit card, but the latter option requires a KYC process.

Jackbit casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome bonus 100 free spins ❌ $50

Why Jackbit Ranks #10: Large variety of games

Large variety of games Interactive sportsbook

Interactive sportsbook 100 free spins for new players

100 free spins for new players Secure, discreet platform How to Reach Top 5: By adding a match deposit bonus

Bitcoin Gaming Sites Compared

To recap the list of crypto gambling sites we’ve reviewed, the following table presents the most essential features of each platform.

Site name Bonus amount Sportsbook Pay-out speed Minimum deposit Minimum withdrawal Fees Lucky Block 200% on up to €25,000 ✅ Instant $1 0.0002 BTC ❌ WSM 200% on up to $25,000, + 10 free spins ✅ A few minutes to an hour 0.0001 BTC 0.0002 BTC ❌ BC.Game Up to $20,000 in steps ✅ Up to 24 hours $10 ❌ ❌ Betpanda 100% on up to 1 BTC ❌ Under 12 hours ❌ ❌ ❌ Wild.io 400% on up to $10,000 + 300 free spins ✅ Within minutes $20 0.002 BTC ❌ Metaspins 100% on up to 1 BTC ✅ Within 1 hour 0.0001 BTC 0.2 BTC ❌ Vave 100% on up to 1 BTC ✅ 10 minutes to three business days $20 ❌ ❌ Betplay 100% on up to $1,000 in crypto ✅ 24-48 hours $1 $5 ❌ Flush 150% on up to $1000 (Tier 2) ❌ Instant $10 to collect bonus $15 ❌ Jackbit 100 free spins ✅ 1 hour $1, or $50 to collect bonus 0.0017 BTC ❌

How We Rank Bitcoin Casinos

Online gambling is a huge market in Australia, expected to reach 7M users by 2028. New casinos pop up constantly, making it hard to decide which to choose. So, how do we grade the best crypto casinos in Australia? We considered different elements that matter to newbies and seasoned players alike.

Size of Welcome and Other Bonuses

A match bonus on your first deposit is a standard feature in the top Bitcoin casinos in Australia. Many highly rated casinos also offer free spins. These bonuses help you maximise your winnings as you start using the platform.

Reload Bonuses and Other Regular Bonuses

The welcome bonus draws many new players to a gambling platform, but you should also consider ongoing promos and loyalty perks. Most casinos we reviewed feature VIP clubs and programs allowing existing players to earn points and unlock awards.

Bitcoin Casino Games Available

All the casinos on our list offer thousands of games across various categories, like slots, classic table games, and lotteries. Most also feature a sportsbook. Moreover, the best casinos keep updating and improving their game roster.

Cryptocurrencies Supported

The casinos we chose support a list of widely used cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin, like Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether. Some also allow fiat currencies or purchasing crypto directly via the platform.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods and Speed

We focused on casinos with fast, efficient transaction processing. However, remember that large withdrawals may take longer on any platform.

Mobile Compatibility

Many crypto gamblers love playing on the go or while traveling. The best Bitcoin gambling sites in Australia have optimised their sites for top performance on all devices. Some also offer a dedicated mobile app.

Responsible Gaming Measures

Legitimate online casinos will typically provide measures for responsible gambling, like daily or weekly deposit limits, loss limits, and time limits. On many gambling sites, players can set their account on a time-out or self-exclusion period.

How To Sign Up With a Crypto Casino

The sign-up process for online casinos is usually quick and straightforward. You’ll only need to provide basic details, like your name and email. Setting up an account only takes a couple of minutes on most platforms.

Step 1: Choose a BTC Casino From the List Above

First, choose your gambling platform. For this example, we’ll go with our top choice, Lucky Block.

Step 2: Create an Account

Lucky Block has a quick, straightforward sign-up form that only requires inputting a valid email address and choosing a username and secure password. If you have a referral code, enter it as well. Finally, tick the box attesting that you’re of age and accept the terms of service, then click Sign Up & Play.

Step 3: Verification

Lucky Block has no KYC process unless you opt to use fiat currency. However, the platform may run a verification check at any point to ensure fair and legal gambling.

Step 4: Fund Your Account and Enter a Promo Code

Once you create your account, select “Wallet” from the drop-down menu. Choose your preferred cryptocurrency and make your deposit. You can also deposit traditional currency via credit card, Apple Pay, or bank transfer. Enter a promo code if you have one.

Step 5: Start Playing

That’s it! You’re good to go and can start exploring the available games and sports betting markets.

Bonuses and Promotions Available

The table below summarises the different bonuses you can claim in crypto casino sites.

Bonus type About Recommended site Welcome bonus A bonus for new players

Can be a match deposit bonus or free spins WSM: 200% on up to $25,000 + 10/200 free spins Ongoing promotions Promos for existing players

Different promos: rakebacks, draws, raffles, free spins, etc. Lucky Block: Wednesday deposit bonuses, depending on player level No-deposit bonuses Bonuses that don’t require a minimum deposit

Usually free spins Wild.io: Win free spins on social media giveaways

Comparing Sign-Up Bonuses

This is a bird’s eye view of sign-up bonuses from our list of top 10 Bitcoin casino sites in Australia.

Casino Sign-up bonus Rollover Minimum deposit Expiry date Lucky Block 200% up to €25,000 + 50 free spins 6x $1 30 days WSM 200% up to $25,000 + 10 free spins 30x 0.0001 BTC 7 days BC.Game Up to $20,000 with different match percentages by level 40x $10 30 days, 7 days for no-deposit offers Betpanda 100% up to 1 BTC 50x None 30 days Wild.io 400% up to $10,000 + 300 free spins 40x 0.0002 BTC 7 days Metaspins 100% up to 1 BTC 25x 0.0001 BTC 7 days Vave 100% up to 1 BTC 40x for casino, 5x for sportsbook $40 7 days Betplay 100% up to $1,000 80x $1 30 days Flush 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $2,000 30-35x $10 30 days Jackbit 100 free spins ❌ $50 24 hours

Dedicated Telegram Casinos

Many leading online crypto casinos, like Lucky Block, WSM, and Wild.io, have a Telegram channel. Telegram casinos work directly through the Telegram messenger, so players can enjoy a seamless mobile gambling experience without downloading a dedicated app.

This setup allows a quick, simplified gaming process with streamlined navigation and a high level of privacy. However, Telegram casino channels usually give you access to a limited range of games compared to a browser or app.

Most Common Cryptocurrencies Accepted By Casinos

The casinos we’ve reviewed accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to the ones below.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the first, best-known, and most widely used cryptocurrency. You can use BTC at any crypto casino.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a Bitcoin spinoff that works on its own blockchain. BCH is as secure and efficient as BTC, but some casinos don’t accept this currency because it’s still new.

Litecoin

Established in 2011, Litecoin was one of the first altcoins. Litecoin transactions are faster and cheaper compared to Bitcoin, and most crypto online casinos accept this cryptocurrency. However, Litecoin can be volatile.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. It’s widely accepted, and ETH transactions are quicker and come with lower fees compared to BTH.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a community-oriented cryptocurrency that works great for small transactions. It also has lower fees and faster transaction times than Bitcoin. You will find many Australian crypto casinos accepting Dogecoin.

USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a digital currency tied to the U.S. dollar. It’s a secure and widely accepted stablecoin that uses the Ethereum network, but its transaction costs can be high.

Casino-Specific Coins

Some casinos, like WSM, lean heavily towards a specific crypto coin or token. Using this cryptocurrency could help you claim extra rewards.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Available

When choosing a deposit and withdrawal method for online gambling, consider factors like transaction speeds, security, and exchange rates. You’ll also need to ensure the platform accepts your preferred payment method.

Payment method About Examples Cryptocurrencies Fast

Anonymous

Low fees Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum Traditional payment methods Convenient

Secure

Not always accepted in crypto casinos Debit cards

Credit cards

Bank transfers

Payment vouchers eWallets Fast

Secure

May involve hidden fees PayPal

Skrill

NETELLER

ecoPayz

Deposit Options

Now, let’s review the deposit methods available at each gambling platform we reviewed.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit/Credit cards Bank transfer PayPal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WSM ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ BC.Game ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Betpanda ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Wild.io ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Metaspins ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Vave ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Betplay ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Flush ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Jackbit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

Withdrawal Options

The following table shows the withdrawal options on the same gambling platforms.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit/Credit Cards Bank transfer PayPal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ WSM ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ BC.Game ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Betpanda ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Wild.io ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Metaspins ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Vave ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Betplay ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Flush ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Jackbit ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌

How To Buy Crypto

Many of the casinos we reviewed here are crypto-only and won’t accept fiat currency. If you’ve never bought crypto before, no worries; you can do so easily via a coin exchange like Coinbase or Kraken, and then use it to fund your account.

Some casinos also let you buy crypto directly on their platform, but you must ensure you’re getting a good exchange rate. Finally, some casinos have their own coins (like $LBLOCK on Lucky Block), which may be the best choices for those gambling venues.

Pros and Cons of Gambling With Crypto on Australian Casino Sites

Crypto gambling is a popular choice, but it also has its drawbacks. Let’s recap the pros and cons of using crypto in online casinos.

Gambling With Crypto: Pros

Many gamblers choose to make deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrency for:

Decentralisation and autonomy from banks

Potential appreciation in value

Privacy

Security

Gambling With Crypto: Cons

On the other hand, crypto gambling may involve the risks of:

High volatility

Financial fraud unless you use highly secure sites

Is It Legal To Use Online Casinos in Australia?

The Interactive Gambling Act 2001 (the IGA) makes it illegal for operators based in Australia to provide online casino gambling games. However, it’s not illegal to gamble via offshore sites like the ones we cover in our review.

One caveat: If you run into trouble while using an offshore casino with a Curacao license, for example, if the casino withholds your winnings, Australian law won’t be able to help you. However, this shouldn’t be a problem if you use a trusted platform.

Do Aussie Bitcoin Casinos Have Apps?

Most of the casinos we listed don’t have a dedicated app, but their sites all deliver superb performance on desktop and mobile. Lucky Block, Wild.io, and most other top-rated online casinos work smoothly across devices. Many casinos also have a Telegram channel for a streamlined, minimalistic gaming experience.

The Best Bitcoin Casino in Australia

Overall, Lucky Block gains our No.1 spot among the best Bitcoin casino sites in Australia. We chose this casino for its range of games, easy transactions, and attractive bonuses. Moreover, Lucky Block has a low rollover requirement of only 6x.

Lucky Block is a highly trustworthy online casino with an established reputation, provably fair games, and a Curacao license. Try it out today and enjoy a smooth, secure crypto gambling experience.

FAQs