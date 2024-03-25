The Top 10 UK Bitcoin Casinos in 2024

The best Bitcoin casinos in the UK let you deposit with a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and numerous others. These casinos offer excellent welcome bonuses, but the promotions don’t stop once you make your account. They also provide ongoing promotions and bonuses that reward you consistently as you play.

Top-quality crypto casinos in the UK are licensed overseas, offering a safe and reliable gambling experience. They simplify the process of depositing crypto in your account but also include other deposit methods for days when you’d rather use credit cards for your casino payments.

I’ve reviewed the top 10 UK Bitcoin casinos to help you find the right crypto-gambling platform. Each casino on the list offers top-tier gambling experiences so you can get your casino fix and feel confident in your safety.

The Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

Numerous online casinos across the web accept cryptocurrencies, but not all of them are accessible in the UK and trustworthy. I’ve scoured the internet for the top Bitcoin casinos in the UK. Here’s what I discovered, ranked in the order I’d recommend them.

Reviews of the Best Crypto Casinos

Here, I’ll go through the top five offshore casinos on the list in more detail. All of these casinos are licenced and regulated, and while they’re each accessible in the UK, the best way is to gamble with a VPN and use crypto for deposits and withdrawals.

1. Lucky Block – No. 1 Bitcoin Casino in the UK with 16+ Cryptocurrencies and Extensive Casino Game Selection

Lucky Block is my number-one choice for the best Bitcoin casino in the UK. It accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies along with more traditional payment methods, has all the games you could dream of playing (and then some) and offers a high-quality and reliable user experience.

Lucky Block sorts its casino games into several categories: casino, slots, live dealer games, crash games, and sports. Once you find a game you love, you can add it to your favourites and never have trouble finding it again. If you’re unsure where to begin, just head to the Popular tab and browse some top-rated options.

I love how easy it is to gamble with crypto on this Telegram casino. You can buy crypto directly through the platform — no additional accounts necessary. Connect your credit or debit card and click ‘Buy Crypto,’ the cashier will make the transaction for you. You can also use WalletConnect to deposit crypto if you prefer.

Lucky Block accepts all the major cryptocurrencies and more obscure options like BNB, Ripple, Tron, and Cardano. The casino even offers its own cryptocurrency that you can purchase and gamble with. The LBLOCK token comes with no selling tax and gives you access to exclusive jackpots and tournaments.

With Lucky Block’s generous welcome bonus of 200% up to 25,000 EUR, you can stretch your initial deposit farther and play for longer. And rest assured: the platform is licenced through the Governor of Curaçao.

Lucky Block casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum Deposit Welcome deposit bonus 200% up to 25,000 EUR + 50 free spins None needed 60x 20 EUR

Why Lucky Block ranks #1:

16+ cryptocurrencies accepted

16+ cryptocurrencies accepted Special Lucky Block crypto token

Special Lucky Block crypto token Generous welcome bonus

Generous welcome bonus Vast selection of casino games

2. Wall Street Memes Casino – Play 5,000+ Casino Games With the $WSM Token & Other Cryptocurrencies

If you’re a fan of the $WSM token, Wall Street Memes Casino is the UK Bitcoin casino for you. But even if you don’t invest in $WSM, you’ll enjoy a high-quality and reliable online gambling experience at this new online casino.

Wall Street Memes Casino just launched in 2023, but it’s already built a reputation as one of the best crypto casino sites on the web. The site features over 5,000 games, including slots, live casino games, crash games, sports betting, game shows, and more. I’m a big fan of sports betting, and I found the platform to have all the major events I like to participate in and even some more obscure ones, like the UEFA Europa League.

This platform operates in partnership with the $WSM blockchain, so connecting your accounts and depositing with the $WSM token is easy. You can also buy numerous other cryptocurrencies directly through the WSM Casino platform. The site accepts 15 currencies but doesn’t allow you to deposit directly with a credit or debit card. If you want to use one of these payment methods, you’ll need to purchase crypto with it.

The welcome bonus is the same as Lucky Block’s: 200% match up to 25,000 EUR. The big difference is that you have to deposit $WSM to take advantage of the offer. Aside from this bonus, the site has a few other promotions, like a Monday Reload bonus that gives you an extra $500 every Monday.

WSM Casino has a very similar feel and layout to Lucky Block. So you can’t go wrong with choosing either casino unless you don’t want to deposit with crypto; in that case, choose Lucky Block since it has more payment options.

Wall Street Memes casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum Deposit Welcome Offer 200% up to 25,000 EUR None needed 60x N/A

Why Wall Street Memes Casino Ranks #2: Accepts 16 cryptocurrencies

Accepts 16 cryptocurrencies Great selection of over 5,000 games

Great selection of over 5,000 games Comprehensive sports book How Wall Street Memes Casino Can Claim the Top Spot: Make the welcome offer for everyone—not just $WSM users

Make the welcome offer for everyone—not just $WSM users Accept additional payment methods

3. BC.GAME – Fully Regulated Online Casino With 30+ Cryptocurrencies

BC.GAME is a popular online casino that users around the globe enjoy. As a Brit, you’ll need to use the bcgame.uk link instead of the standard site if you’re not on a VPN. This platform gives you access to a full casino and sportsbook that you can access from a desktop or mobile devices. However, switching to the main site with a VPN will give you access to more cryptocurrencies for deposit.

BC.GAME accepts over 30 cryptocurrencies, so you won’t have any problem finding one you want to deposit with. The site even has a BC Dollar token (BCD).

It also accepts payments with debit cards and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. These e-wallets let you link your bank account to your gambling account so you can fund your online gambling with direct deposit.

This site has a traditional sports book and virtual sports like football, basketball, and tennis that you can also place bets on. On the casino side of the platform, you’ll find over 300 slots along with “casual games” like Plinko and Minesweeper, table games, live games, scratch cards, and others.

I appreciate that the UK version of BC.GAME is very transparent about RTP percentages and volatility. This information is easy to find for every casino game, allowing you to fully understand your odds before placing bets.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the UK version of the platform has welcome bonuses, so you’ll need to use the international version if you want a deposit promotion. This promotion is an up to 360% match totalling up to 100,000 BCD.

One final note: bcgame.uk is regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission, making it one of the only sites on the list actually regulated in the UK instead of overseas.

BC.Game casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum Deposit Deposit Bonus Up to 360% match, totalling up to 100,000 BCD None needed 40x 10 EUR

Why BC.GAME Ranks #3: Good selection of unique games

Good selection of unique games Great deposit bonus match

Great deposit bonus match Numerous cryptocurrencies accepted How BC.GAME Can Claim Position #2: Expand features for UK platform

Expand features for UK platform Add more slot games

4. Betpanda.io – Anonymous Casino With a High Welcome Bonus of up to 1 BTC

Betpanda.io is one of the most impressive Bitcoin live casinos in the UK I’ve seen. The site is smooth and user-friendly, and it looks like Betpanda.io takes a lot of measures to facilitate safe and trustworthy gameplay.

Before entering the platform, Betpanda.io verifies your location and that you are a human (not a bot). This step only takes a few seconds but ensures a more reliable online gambling experience.

Still, Betpanda.io allows you to gamble anonymously on the platform if preferred. You can sign up with any email address to get started, and you don’t need to supply contact information. This is huge in the online crypto casino world where virtually every platform makes you verify your identity before joining.

The site accepts a good number of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, USDT, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, and several others. It doesn’t have quite as good of a selection as other sites on the list, but it takes all the major tokens.

The platform’s welcome bonus match is just 100%, but the limit is steep at 1 BTC. For reference, that’s equal to about 62,000 EUR. So if you plan to drop a lot of money into your casino account, choosing Betpanda.io over another platform could be worthwhile.

Betpanda.io has provably fair games, VPN-friendly payments, 24/7 customer service, and lightning-fast transactions — all of which make for a top-tier gambling experience. The site is regulated through Costa Rica.

Betpanda casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum Deposit Welcome deposit bonus 100% up to 1 BTC None needed 50x ❌

Why Betpanda Ranks #4: Anonymous crypto casino

Anonymous crypto casino Safe and secure online gambling experience

Safe and secure online gambling experience High-limit welcome bonus How Betpanda Can Reach Top 3: Add a sportsbook

Add a sportsbook Increase the bonus match percentage

5. Metaspins – Full-Scale Crypto Casino With Web3 Integration

Metaspins is a fully integrated cryptocurrency casino accessible in the UK. It’s one of the only casinos featuring Web3 integration, which makes the process of funding your account with cryptocurrency simple.

Web3 is an extension of cryptocurrency that some crypto fans hope will eventually replace the World Wide Web as we know it. But in terms of its usefulness for crypto gambling, Web3 lets you play casino games on Metaspins with any NFTs you own. Once you link your Web3 Ethereum wallet to your account, depositing crypto is seamless.

Metaspins features a wide selection of slots, provably fair games, live casino games, and sports betting options. You can sort the selection by Popular, New Games, or game category. There’s also a fun feature called the MetaLotto, which gives you a chance to win 20,000 EUR each day you purchase tickets.

This site features a daily reward you can claim every day you log into your account. I also appreciate the P2P (player-to-player) chat feature that lets you gab with other gamblers while you play. This creates a community feeling that almost compares to going to a real casino.

Metaspins offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC, the same as Betpanda.io. The main difference is that Metaspins’ bonus has a smaller rollover, allowing you to reach a payout faster.

This site is regulated through the Curacao Gaming Authority and has KYC verification requirements that could make for a safer gambling experience.

Metaspins casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC None needed 40x ❌

Why Metaspins Ranks #5: Web3 integration

Web3 integration Player-to-player chat

Player-to-player chat MetaLotto and daily rewards How Metaspins Can Reach Top 3: Increase bonus match percentage

Increase bonus match percentage Accept more cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Gaming Sites Compared

Feeling overwhelmed keeping all of the UK Bitcoin casino sites straight? Use this table to review the top ten choices on my list.

Casino Welcome bonus amount Promo Code Cryptocurrencies accepted Speed of payouts Minimum deposit Maximum Withdrawal Fees Lucky Block 200% deposit bonus up to 25,000 EUR + 50 free spins None needed BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, + 11 ~5 minutes 0.0001 BTC 500,000 EUR per month ❌ Wall Street Memes Casino 200% deposit bonus up to 25,000 EUR None needed BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, + 10 Up to 24 hours 0.0001 BTC 50,000 EUR ❌ BC.GAME Up to 360% deposit bonus match, totalling up to 100,000 BCD None needed BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, + 25 3-5 days 10 EUR 2,000 EUR per day ❌ Betpanda.io 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC None needed BTC, BCH, DOGE, LTC, ETH, + 3 Up to 12 hours None 5,000 EUR per day ❌ Metaspins 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC None needed BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, +3 Up to 24 hours 0.0001 BTC 20 BTC per week ❌ VAVE 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC None needed BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, + 3 Up to 72 hours 20 EUR 50,000 EUR per month ❌ Betplay 100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 micro BTC None needed BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, DOGE, +8 Instant None 10,000 EUR per day ❌ Flush 150% deposit bonus up to 1,000 EUR None needed BTC, ETH, LITE, USDT, DOGE, + 4 Instant 10 EUR 2,500 EUR per day or 10,000 per month ❌ Inmerion 20% cashback daily N/A BTC, ETH, SALT, LTC, USDT Instant 10 EUR N/A ❌ Jackbit 100 free spins WELCOME BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, + 16 Up to 1 hour 20 EUR 15,000 EUR per month ❌

How We Rank the Best Bitcoin Casinos UK

If you search for “Bitcoin casinos UK” in Google, you’ll find dozens, if not hundreds, of options. So how do you know which ones to choose?

I created my list of the top ten UK crypto casinos by reviewing specific criteria in each casino. While my main focus was on bonus size, cryptocurrencies accepted, and regulations, other factors can also impact your gambling experience. I considered a broad scope of criteria to narrow my list to the best-of-the-best options.

Size of Welcome and Other Bonuses

The welcome bonuses on crypto casinos can significantly impact your gambling experience. An excellent welcome bonus will enable you to stretch your initial deposit and play for longer. It will also have a high enough cap that you don’t exceed its maximum on your first deposit.

All of the sites on the list have good welcome bonuses, but Lucky Block, WSM Casino, and BC.GAME have some of the highest-value ones. On new crypto casinos like Inmerion, you’ll often find that they don’t start ramping up their welcome bonuses until they have a bigger user base.

I also looked for Bitcoin casino sites in the UK that offer other promotions besides the welcome bonus. Most casinos above have weekly or even daily promotions that give you additional cash or crypto to spend on your favourite games.

Reload Bonuses and Other Regular Bonuses

While gaining access to a great welcome bonus is nice, it’s even better when a casino extends the love throughout your subsequent deposits as well. Many of the best casinos above have reload bonuses that match your deposit by a certain amount. Others have welcome bonuses that don’t just apply to your initial deposit but also to your subsequent three or four deposits.

I reviewed the Promotions pages closely for each casino on the list and only included the ones with the best bonuses.

Casino Games Available

When you join a casino platform, you want to be able to play all of your favourite games on that site without having to switch to another platform. I only looked for casinos with at least 100 games and with games across several categories.

All the casinos on my shortlist have hundreds or even thousands of casino games. They include classic options like slots, video poker games, and roulette, along with speciality options like crash games, scratch cards, live game shows, and more.

Cryptocurrencies Supported

Of course, when generating my list of the best Bitcoin casinos in the UK, I made sure to choose options that support at least five cryptocurrencies. All the casinos on the list support the major tokens like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, while several — like BC.GAME and Jackbit — have over 20 tokens to choose from.

Many of these platforms let you purchase crypto right on their websites. You can simply link your credit or debit card, indicate how much money you want to spend and the crypto you want to buy, and finalise your transaction. The virtual “cashier” will take care of the process for you.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods and Speed

One of the benefits of depositing with crypto vs. other payment methods is transaction speed. Generally, your payment will process within a few hours when you use a cryptocurrency.

All the casinos above have fast payouts, but some have instant payouts, allowing you to see your withdrawal in your bank account within minutes of hitting “submit.” I also made sure to include some casinos that accept traditional payment methods like debit cards, credit cards, and instant bank transfers, in case you ever don’t want to deposit with crypto.

Mobile Compatibility

The best crypto casinos that are mobile-compatible let you play your favourite casino games from anywhere. My list includes mobile-friendly websites you can access on Android, iOS, Windows, and other mobile devices.

Platforms like Lucky Block and BC.GAME don’t require you to download an app; just open the website on your mobile browser and start playing. These sites feature responsive designs that look great on any device.

Responsible Gaming Measures

Linking your payment information to an online casino shouldn’t be a gamble. Yet many online casinos in the UK aren’t safe or trustworthy, and you put your personal information at risk every time you log into them.

I looked specifically for online casinos with thorough, comprehensive safety measures that create a reliable gambling experience. Some casinos on my list are no KYC casinos, while others require some KYC verifications, allowing you to choose the option you’re most comfortable with. These casinos also have SSL encryption and other safety measures to prevent fraud.

Additionally, the best Bitcoin casino sites in the UK take measures to ensure their users are responsible. Many of these sites have features that allow you to block your account for a designated time, forcing you to take a break from gambling.

Pros and Cons of Gambling With Crypto

Are you new to gambling with cryptocurrency or simply wondering why the practice is gaining popularity? Explore the pros that make crypto the preferred payment method for many, along with the cons to keep in mind.

Gambling With Crypto: Pros

No fees: Most crypto casinos don’t charge fees for you to deposit and withdraw with cryptocurrency, compared to other payment methods that may have significant fees.

Most crypto casinos don’t charge fees for you to deposit and withdraw with cryptocurrency, compared to other payment methods that may have significant fees. Anonymity: You can sign up for many UK crypto casinos without verifying your personal information and then enjoy the anonymity of gambling with a decentralised currency.

You can sign up for many UK crypto casinos without verifying your personal information and then enjoy the anonymity of gambling with a decentralised currency. Better bonuses: Casinos often provide better deposit bonuses when you deposit with crypto instead of a traditional payment method.

Casinos often provide better deposit bonuses when you deposit with crypto instead of a traditional payment method. Speed: You can deposit and withdraw money almost instantly with crypto tokens, rather than waiting a few business days as you would with traditional payment methods.

Gambling With Crypto: Cons

Less regulated: Cryptocurrency is anonymous, but it isn’t as regulated as other payment methods. You may not be able to get your money back if something goes wrong.

Cryptocurrency is anonymous, but it isn’t as regulated as other payment methods. You may not be able to get your money back if something goes wrong. Volatility: Buying cryptocurrency is a gamble in itself, as the value fluctuates just like other investments.

Buying cryptocurrency is a gamble in itself, as the value fluctuates just like other investments. Confusion: If you aren’t familiar with cryptocurrency, you risk approaching this payment method incorrectly and losing your money.

Bonuses and Promotions Available

Understanding the different types of bonuses and promotions available through Bitcoin casinos in the UK can help you maximise your initial deposit. These are the most common bonuses you’ll see on the best crypto casinos in the UK:

Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus is a casino bonus that you can qualify for when you make your first deposit. Typically, these bonuses will match your initial deposit by a certain percentage, such as 100% or 200%. For example, if you deposit 100 EUR and the welcome bonus is 100%, the casino will give you another 100 EUR that you can use to bet on games.

However, keep in mind that welcome bonuses usually have rollover requirements. This means you’ll need to wager a certain amount to unlock the bonus. All the casinos above have different rollovers for their welcome bonus, but they average around 30x. This means you’ll need to wager your initial deposit amount at least 30 times before receiving the percentage match.

Ensure you understand the rollover and wagering requirements before submitting your first deposit in an online casino.

Ongoing Promotions

The best Bitcoin casinos in the UK don’t just give bonuses to new users; everyone can take advantage of ongoing promotions no matter how long they have been a member.

Ongoing promotions can include VIP rewards, cashback offers, deposit bonuses, and other one-off promotions that allow you to bet and win more money. As always, be sure to read the terms and conditions of a promotion to understand precisely what you need to do to activate it.

No-Deposit Bonuses

Some casinos offer no-deposit bonuses, which you can qualify for even if you don’t deposit money into the casino platform. For example, you may be able to claim an offer that gives you 100 free spins to use toward certain slot games. These bonuses are rarer, and none of the casinos above currently offer them.

Comparing Sign-Up Bonuses

The most generous casino bonuses are always the sign-up or welcome bonuses. The table below summarises the sign-up bonuses available through the top 10 casinos above and gives vital details you should know.

Casino Sign-up bonus Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Expiry date Lucky Block 200% up to 25,000 EUR + 50 free spins None needed 60x 20 EUR 14 days Wall Street Memes Casino 200% up to 25,000 EUR None needed 60x N/A 14 days BC.GAME Up to 360% match, totalling up to 100,000 BCD None needed 40x 10 EUR 7 days Betpanda.io 100% up to 1 BTC None needed 50x None 7 days Metaspins 100% up to 1 BTC None needed 40x None 7 days VAVE 100% up to 1 BTC None needed 30x 20 EUR 14 days Betplay 100% up to 50,000 micro BTC None needed 80x None 30 days Flush 150% up to 1,000 EUR None needed 35x 0.2 EUR N/A Inmerion 20% cashback daily N/A N/A N/A N/A Jackbit 100 free spins WELCOME ❌ 50 EUR 24 hours

How Do Bitcoin Casinos Differ From Fiat Casinos?

Bitcoin casinos in the UK have a few key differences from traditional online casinos offering fiat payments. Explore these distinctions to determine which type of casino is right for you:

Anonymity: Crypto casinos are typically more anonymous than fiat ones. You’re depositing with crypto rather than a credit card tied to your name and location.

Crypto casinos are typically more anonymous than fiat ones. You’re depositing with crypto rather than a credit card tied to your name and location. Know Your Customer (KYC) verification: It’s common for crypto casinos not to have any KYC verification requirements, which means anyone can sign up regardless of location or other demographic factors.

It’s common for crypto casinos not to have any KYC verification requirements, which means anyone can sign up regardless of location or other demographic factors. Withdrawal speed: Crypto casinos offer lightning-fast withdrawals, often within minutes. With fiat money, you sometimes have to wait several days to see your winnings in your bank account.

Crypto casinos offer lightning-fast withdrawals, often within minutes. With fiat money, you sometimes have to wait several days to see your winnings in your bank account. Limits: You can typically deposit and withdraw more money at a time when you choose crypto as your payment method instead of a card or eWallet. Many have withdrawal limits as high as €15,000.

You can typically deposit and withdraw more money at a time when you choose crypto as your payment method instead of a card or eWallet. Many have withdrawal limits as high as €15,000. VPN requirements: Some crypto casinos have location requirements, which means you can’t access them in the UK without a VPN set to the right location.

Some crypto casinos have location requirements, which means you can’t access them in the UK without a VPN set to the right location. Fees: When you use crypto as a payment method on most online casinos, you don’t need to pay deposit or withdrawal fees. But other payment methods charge a fee of upwards of 10% of your transaction amount.

When you use crypto as a payment method on most online casinos, you don’t need to pay deposit or withdrawal fees. But other payment methods charge a fee of upwards of 10% of your transaction amount. Bonuses: As a trend, crypto casinos tend to have higher welcome bonuses than fiat casinos. You may be able to stretch your initial deposit further with a UK crypto casino.

As a trend, crypto casinos tend to have higher welcome bonuses than fiat casinos. You may be able to stretch your initial deposit further with a UK crypto casino. Newness: Cryptocurrency is still a relatively new concept, and many crypto casinos have just launched within the past few years. Meanwhile, fiat casinos have a longstanding history, with some in business for over 20 years.

Most Common Cryptocurrencies Accepted by Casinos

BTC casinos in the UK typically accept the most common cryptocurrencies. But if you’re new to crypto, you may be unsure which token to purchase and fund your account. Below, We’ve provided more details about cryptocurrencies, including their pros and cons.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is perhaps the most common cryptocurrency in the world. Its name has become synonymous with “cryptocurrency” because it was the first decentralised cryptocurrency to enter the market. If you’re new to cryptocurrency, you may feel more comfortable purchasing Bitcoin compared to some of the more niche tokens below.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a spinoff or altcoin of Bitcoin created in 2017. Bitcoin miners created it when they became concerned about scaling Bitcoin effectively. BCH solves a few challenges associated with Bitcoin; namely, it has a faster processing time and lower transaction fees.

Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a Bitcoin fork or altcoin that uses the same underlying blockchain and verification method as Bitcoin. However, it can potentially produce more coins than Bitcoin and uses a different cryptographic algorithm. The actual value is lower than BTC because of the greater coin production; while Bitcoin can never exceed 21 million coins, Litecoin can accommodate up to 84 million.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is the world’s second most popular digital currency, next to Bitcoin. The main difference between the two lies in their purposes; Bitcoin was designed as an alternative currency, whereas Ethereum has more complex applications within intelligent contracts and NFTs. There are currently over 120 million ETH in circulation, which means the value of ETH is lower than BTC.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) started as an accidental cryptocurrency movement intended to be a lighthearted alternative to Bitcoin. Its initial purpose was to capitalise on the popularity of the doge meme. While DOGE transactions are less secure than BTC transactions, many people prefer this meme coin because it has faster transaction speeds and block times.

USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a type of cryptocurrency in which the value remains stable. One USDC token is very close in value to one U.S. dollar. Many people invest in USDC as a hedge against volatility and because they can quickly compare the price to fiat money. However, this coin tends to have higher transaction fees than other cryptocurrencies.

Casino-Specific Coins

You’ll often find that cryptocurrency casinos have their own casino-specific coins. For example, Lucky Block has LBLOCK, WSM Casino has $WSM, and BC.GAME has BC Dollar. Purchasing casino-specific coins gives you access to special promotions through the casino, but these coins may not be as regulated or secure as more popular coins like BTC and ETH.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Available

I scrutinised the deposit and withdrawal methods for each casino on the list above to determine the overall ease of payment processes. I judged the speed and security of all available transactions and how widely each is accepted. Below are the most common payment methods on crypto gambling sites in the UK.

Payment Method About Examples Cryptocurrencies No fees

Fast transactions

Anonymous payments Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum Traditional Payment Methods More familiar to most gamblers

No volatility involved

Often come with transaction fees Debit cards

Credit cards

Bank transfer

Payment vouchers eWallets More secure than direct deposits

Connect to your account within seconds

Support multiple payment types PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

Deposit Options

Below are the deposit options at each of the ten brands on my list. Note that every casino on the list accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit/Credit Cards Bank Transfer Paypal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wall Street Memes Casino ✅ ✅ ✅ Only to buy crypto ❌ ❌ BC.GAME ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Betpanda.io ✅ ✅ ✅ Only to buy crypto ❌ ❌ Metaspins ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ VAVE ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Betplay ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Flush ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Inmerion ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Jackbit ✅ ✅ ✅ Only to buy crypto ❌ ❌

Withdrawal Options

These withdrawal methods are available for the top ten Bitcoin casinos in the UK.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit/Credit Cards Bank Transfer Paypal Lucky Block ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wall Street Memes Casino ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ BC.GAME ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Betpanda.io ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Metaspins ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ VAVE ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Betplay ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Flush ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Inmerion ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Jackbit ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌

How To Buy Crypto

Before funding your casino account with crypto, ensure you understand how to purchase cryptocurrencies. The process may differ depending on the casino platform you’re using.

Many casinos, such as Lucky Block and WSM Casino, let you buy crypto directly through their sites. If this is an option on your chosen casino, just click the “Buy Crypto” button and follow the steps indicated by the platform.

Otherwise, you’ll need to use a platform like Coinbase to buy crypto, and then connect it to your casino account. Purchasing crypto on Coinbase is very easy:

Create and sign into your account on coinbase.com Click the Buy & Sell button in the toolbar Enter the amount you’d like to buy Set the frequency of the transaction Select the asset (BTC, ETH, BCH, etc.) Enter your payment method Preview the transaction Click Buy now

Other platforms have similar methods for buying crypto, and they typically walk you through the steps. Make sure you understand what you’re purchasing and agreeing to, including the volatility of the transaction, when you purchase crypto for the first time.

How To Sign Up With a Crypto Casino

Creating an account on a crypto casino platform is usually pretty straightforward. The platform will guide you through the necessary steps to sign up, fund your account, and start playing. But I’ve included a short guide here in case you need some assistance.

Step 1: Choose a BTC Casino from the List Above

First, spend some time considering which casino is suitable for your needs. I typically like to stick with one casino for at least a few months to get my money’s worth out of my deposit and fully take advantage of the welcome bonus. But some gamblers like to get as many welcome bonuses as they can, spreading out their gameplay across several casinos. The choice is ultimately up to you.

For this guide, I’ve chosen Lucky Block to create an account on. But I can assume that all of them have similar processes.

Step 2: Create an Account

Next, navigate to your chosen casino’s “Sign Up” or “Create an Account” button.

You’ll be prompted to enter a few pieces of information, like your email address, desired username and password, and a referral code if you have one.

Step 3: Verification

Different online casinos have different verification processes. Some have KYC verification, which requires you to upload documents proving that you live in an area where the casino is legal and that you are old enough to gamble.

Lucky Block does not require KYC verification in the initial signup. You can create your account with just the information above. However, if it becomes suspicious of your location, you may need to complete this process down the line.

Step 4: Fund Your Account & Enter a Promo Code

Once you’ve finished creating your account, you can head to the “Wallet” section of the platform to deposit funds. Lucky Block makes it easy to choose the cryptocurrency you want to deposit. You can simply link a credit or debit card to your Lucky Block account and purchase crypto through the platform.

Make sure to indicate that you want to redeem the welcome bonus before finalising your deposit. Some casinos require you to enter a promo code, but Lucky Block does not.

Step 5: Start Playing

Now you’re ready to start gambling with crypto! Browse the Bitcoin casino games and sports betting options and have fun playing your favourite games. When you’re ready to cash out your winnings, return to the Payments page and initiate a transfer. The site will indicate how quickly you can expect the transaction to process based on your payment method.

The Most Popular Casino Games To Play With Crypto

The best Bitcoin casinos in the UK have an extensive selection of games you can play with cryptocurrency. Explore the most popular games you’ll find on these gambling platforms.

Slots

Slots are the games most people think of when they picture a casino. These colourful, fast-moving games invite you to spin a virtual slot machine, betting a certain amount of money on each spin. When you land on winning combinations of symbols, you’ll win money — otherwise, you’ll lose that bet.

Roulette

Roulette is a simple casino game where you bet on a number or colour on a wheel. The virtual dealer spins the wheel, and if the ball lands in the category you placed your bet, you’ll win. This game takes no skill and is an excellent choice for beginners.

Blackjack

Blackjack is another traditional casino game that’s relatively easy to play. A virtual dealer gives you cards one at a time. Your aim is to reach a sum of cards that is as close to 21 as you can get without going over. On online crypto casinos, you’ll see several variations of the traditional blackjack game, like Progressive Blackjack, Spanish 22, and Switch.

Game Shows

Modern BTC casinos in the UK feature live game shows, like Crazy Time, Mega Ball, Cash or Crash, and Monopoly Live. These game shows often feature a live, real host who hosts the game on a TV set. They’re a fun way to press your luck.

Poker

Of course, poker is a classic you’ll find at virtually any crypto casino in the UK. Most casinos have at least a handful of poker variations, like Texas Hold’em, Seven-Card Stud, Five-Card Draw, and Chinese Poker.

Do Bitcoin Casinos Have Apps?

None of the casinos on my list have dedicated apps, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play them on your phone. Most are available to play on a mobile browser. Enter the casino website on your phone or tablet and start playing your favourite games from anywhere.

As an example, BC.GAME and Lucky Block are two leading Bitcoin casinos in the UK fully optimised for mobile. These websites are easy to navigate on a mobile browser and have all the same features you’d find on their desktop versions.

The Best Bitcoin Casino in the UK

Lucky Block is my top choice for the best Bitcoin casino in the UK. This site has a great welcome bonus with a 200% match, thousands of casino games, and compatibility with 16 cryptocurrencies. All of these features could allow Lucky Block to become your go-to online casino long-term.

You may also appreciate that the site doesn’t have KYC requirements for new users and sells its own digital token, LBLOCK. Whatever features you’re looking for in an online casino, you probably will find at least most of them on Lucky Block. And you can feel confident that you’ll have a reliable and safe gambling experience at the same time.

FAQs