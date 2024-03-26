Top Bitcoin Slots Sites for 2024 – The Best Crypto Slot Casinos in the US

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin slots sites have steadily been on the rise. Players love them for their massive bonuses, extensive security, and the ability to play on the go. Using Bitcoin lets you gamble anonymously, enjoy near-instant withdrawals, and much more.

Finding the right crypto slots casino, however, isn’t always easy. Does your casino of choice have a broad selection of slots or just a couple? How generous are the welcome bonuses? Does it offer any responsible gambling tools or additional features?

We know how hard it can be to hunt down the right option. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best Bitcoin slots sites in the USA. Discover the advantages and disadvantages of each to find something you’ll love.

The 10 Best Bitcoin Slot Sites

It can be hard to choose the right casino. Some offer extensive bonuses and a wide array of games; others may not have the security or selection you need. To make choosing a casino easier, we’ve put together a list of the best options available:

TG.Casino – No. 1 Telegram Casino With Incredibly Generous Bonuses Lucky Block – Bitcoin Slot Site With Thousands of Games BC.Game – A Well-Respected Casino Accepting Over 150 Cryptocurrencies Wild.io – An Exciting Array of Bonuses To Take Advantage Of BetPanda – Play With No KYC Requirements Vave – Plenty of Free Spins To Help You Keep Gaming Metaspins – Fantastic Loyalty Program for Returning Players Mega Dice – The Very First Telegram Casino Wall Street Memes Casino – Home of One of the Biggest Up-and-Coming Meme Coins Fairspin – Offering an Incredibly Generous Welcome Bonus

Reviews of the 10 Best Bitcoin Slot Sites

Each of our top casinos has its advantages. Some offer generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, while others have a massive selection of slots or unique features. We’ve broken down the advantages of each option so that you can choose the one that’s right for you.

1. TG.Casino — No. 1 Telegram Casino With Incredibly Generous Bonuses

Telegram casinos can be an excellent way to switch between work and play. With a quick tap, you can bring up the casino app, letting you spin some slots while waiting for a meeting or after talking to team members.

TG.Casino is one of the fastest-growing Telegram casinos available. Launched in 2023, it has quickly made a name for itself for its ease of use, exciting games, and lack of KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements.

One of the biggest perks of playing at TG.Casino is the fantastic bonus. TG.Casino has one of the most generous welcome bonuses available, able to match up to 200% of your initial deposit (up to 10 ETH). The casino also offers profit-sharing options and 450% staking APY. It plans for additional bonuses once it officially releases its native token, the $TGC token; if you choose to play with the token, you can enjoy a 25% cashback bonus.

Getting started is simple; just integrate it with your Telegram account, and you can start browsing over 350 games. Sort by provider to find your favorites, or browse the recommended options to see what other players love.

TG.Casino has a Curacao Gaming Board license and aims to provide players with a safe, exciting online crypto gambling experience. It accepts all major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. With near-instant withdrawals, you can start enjoying your winnings in no time.

TG.Casino casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 200% up to a maximum of 10 ETH N/A 40x $25 of an accepted cryptocurrency Free Spins 50 (for Wanted Dead or a Wild) N/A 40x $25 or more

Why TG.Casino Ranks #1:

Offers incredibly generous bonuses

Offers incredibly generous bonuses Telegram integration makes play easy

Telegram integration makes play easy Has no KYC requirements

2. Lucky Block – Bitcoin Slot Site With Thousands of Games

Visit one of the most popular Bitcoin slots sites and try your luck! Lucky Block offers thousands of games, with approximately 5,000 slots from providers like Spribe, Evolution Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. You can even give the online casino a trial run with its free mode; explore what the casino has to offer, spin some slots, and see whether it’s the right choice for you!

This online casino has a Curacao Gaming License and offers Telegram integration to make playing a breeze. Its user-friendly interface lets you easily search for new games, make deposits, and access your winnings. With transactions protected by SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption, you’re sure to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Lucky Block is one of our favorite Bitcoin slots sites because of its easy sign-up process. Unlike many casinos, Lucky Block is a casino with no KYC requirements; just enter an email and password, and you can start playing.

Lucky Block offers some fantastic bonuses for new players. In particular, you can take advantage of a 200% matching bonus and 50 free spins, letting you kick-start your gaming experience. Plus, if you aren’t getting lucky with the slots during your first week, you can take advantage of a 15% cashback bonus. If you decide to make Lucky Block your home, you can earn additional freespins via Game of the Week missions.

In addition to its wide selection of slots, Lucky Block offers table games, an extensive sportsbook, and more. The casino accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and more and has no withdrawal or deposit fees. Sign up to see everything this casino has to offer!

Lucky Block casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 200% up to €10,000 N/A 30x €20 Free Spins 50 free spins upon sign-up N/A 30x (for the welcome bonus) €20 (for the welcome bonus) Cashback Bonus 15% back on losses during your first week N/A N/A $1

Why Lucky Block Ranks #2: Generous bonuses, including free spins

Generous bonuses, including free spins Thousands of slots to choose from

Thousands of slots to choose from No KYC requirements to play

No KYC requirements to play An overall incredible user experience How To Claim the Top Spot: Make the site accessible without a VPN

3. BC.Game ­– A Well-Respected Casino Accepting Over 150 Cryptocurrencies

BC.Game is a tried-and-true online casino that’s offered an outstanding experience to players for years. The site boasts one of the most extensive selections of slots available; explore over 7,000 games from providers like Betsoft and Red Tiger to get the best possible experience. You can browse either by provider or alphabetically, letting you quickly hunt down your favorites.

This Bitcoin slots site is fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Board and has excellent bonuses. Perhaps the most exciting is its four-part deposit bonus; you can earn up to 360% of your deposit, which makes it much easier to kick-start your gaming experience. The bonus has a 40x wagering requirement, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when signing up.

The casino doesn’t forget returning players; become part of the VIP program to take advantage of exciting prizes, including vacations with other players.

BC.Game has the most extensive selection of payment options on the market. The casino accepts over 150 different cryptocurrencies, letting you play slots with your preferred payment method.

BC.Game is easy to navigate and offers a secure, enjoyable gaming experience. It even offers a unique chatroom feature, letting you talk to other players. Gather advice, ask about the best slots, and build lasting friendships with like-minded people.

With BC.Game, there’s plenty to enjoy; check out the site and see everything it has to offer!

BC.Game casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Four-Part Deposit Bonus 180% for the first part, 240% for the second part, 300% for the third part, and 360% for the fourth part N/A 40x $30 Free Lucky Spins Spin daily to win up to 5 BTC N/A N/A No minimum

Why BC.Game Ranks #3: Thousands of slots to explore

Thousands of slots to explore One of the best VIP programs

One of the best VIP programs Accepts over 150 cryptocurrencies How To Claim Position #2: Lower the wagering requirements to levels comparable with other online casinos

Visit BC.Game Here

4. Wild.io – An Exciting Array of Bonuses To Take Advantage Of

Explore fantastic bonuses and try to win big at Wild.io! This crypto slots casino has over 4,000 options from popular manufacturers. It’s a perfect, easy-to-navigate option for new and old players alike.

One of the biggest advantages of this crypto slots casino is its bonuses. Upon signing up, new players can enjoy a 120% deposit match bonus for their first and third deposits and a 110% match on the second. The site even offers 300 free spins to help you start playing!

If you’ve been playing on Wild.io for a while, you can become a member of its VIP program. Play games to earn experience, which will help you level up and gain access to fantastic bonuses.

Wild.io also offers a Wheel of Fortune bonus; spin once daily for a chance to win money, free spins, and more. VIP members can access the upgraded Jungle Wheel with even more exciting prizes. To play, you’ll need to make a $20 deposit and meet a 20x wagering requirement, but the prizes are worth it.

Wild.io has no KYC requirements, making signing up simple. In addition, the site is fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Board and is an entirely safe casino, adhering to high levels of security standards.

This online casino has no withdrawal fees and accepts deposits and withdrawals in several major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The one drawback is that the site doesn’t have a currency exchange option; if one game requires a specific type of currency, you’ll need to have that currency in your account to play.

Wild.io casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 120% on first and third deposits; 110% on second deposit N/A 40x $20 Free Spins 300 N/A 40x $30

Why Wild.io Ranks #4: No KYC requirements to sign up

No KYC requirements to sign up A range of exciting bonuses

A range of exciting bonuses No withdrawal fees How To Claim Position #3: Offer currency exchange options to appeal to a wider user base

Visit Wild.io Here

5. BetPanda – Play With No KYC Requirements

Not everyone feels comfortable putting their information online. Many casinos need to follow Know Your Customer (KYC) laws to protect themselves — and their players — from problems like identity theft. Providing information like your address or bank account information, however, might make you feel uneasy.

BetPanda circumvents this issue by allowing you to play anonymously. All you need to do is enter a valid email address and password; from there, you can enjoy a fantastic gaming experience without worrying about your sensitive information.

This up-and-coming casino offers over 4,000 games to explore, including over 1,000 slots. Enjoy exciting options like Plinko and Aviator and find something that suits your tastes. The site offers around-the-clock support, providing the help you need when you need it.

One of the most exciting parts of BetPanda is its loyalty program. Rise through six different tiers to take advantage of free spins, cashback bonuses, and more. New players can also get in on the action with a welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC.

BetPanda accepts Bitcoin, Binance, Tron, and several other prominent cryptocurrencies. You can easily purchase cryptocurrency on the site if you don’t have any of the accepted payment options.

BetPanda’s biggest drawback is that it doesn’t currently hold a gaming license. It does, however, have solid reviews from existing players. Explore the site yourself to see whether it would work for your needs.

BetPanda casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC N/A 50x No minimum Free Spins Available with VIP program; amount varies N/A N/A No minimum

Why BetPanda Ranks #5: A fantastic VIP program

A fantastic VIP program Offers 24/7 customer support

Offers 24/7 customer support No KYC requirements to play How To Claim Position #4: Obtain a proper license from a reputable gaming authority

Visit Betpanda Here

6. Vave – Plenty of Free Spins To Help You Keep Gaming

Vave is a popular choice for slots players – and for a good reason. This online crypto casino offers over 6,000 slots, letting you explore popular titles like Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, and more. With the addition of a fantastic sportsbook and live dealer games, you’re guaranteed to have an engaging gaming experience.

Vave offers some fantastic bonuses for players to take advantage of. Of note is its VIP program, which lets players enjoy a range of advantages with no withdrawal limits. If you’re just signing up, you can get a matched deposit bonus (up to 1.5 BTC) and 150 free spins.

Want to keep playing but don’t want to worry about making high bets? Every Thursday, the site offers players a reload bonus, letting them gain $150 and 100 free spins. In addition, players can participate in a slots race to win up to 500 free spins.

Vave has a Curacao Gaming License and accepts several payment options, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. It also offers instant withdrawals and deposits, making it easier to start playing and enjoy your winnings.

Vave isn’t currently available to United States players. That said, those interested may be able to access the casino via a VPN. Download one, explore the site, and see whether it suits your needs.

Vave casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus Matched deposit for the first two deposits up to 1.5 BTC N/A 40x $20 Free Spins 150 N/A 40x No minimum Reload Bonus $150 and 100 free spins N/A N/A No minimum Slots Race Up to 500 USDT and 500 free spins per day N/A N/A No minimum

Why Vave Ranks #6: Offers hundreds of free spins

Offers hundreds of free spins Has an extensive VIP program

Has an extensive VIP program Offers over 6,000 slots How To Claim Position #5: Make the site accessible to US players without a VPN

Visit Vave Here

7. Metaspins – Fantastic Loyalty Program for Returning Players

Are you looking for a site that goes above and beyond for its player base? If so, then Metaspins may be the perfect choice. This site has an absolutely fantastic loyalty program. The more you play, the more points you’ll earn. These points help you level up, earning you exciting rakeback bonuses, a 50% reload bonus, and more.

New players aren’t left out of the excitement, however. Anyone signing up can enjoy a deposit match bonus of 100% for up to 1 BTC. In addition, new players will get to spin the bonus wheel; depending on where it lands, you could obtain all sorts of prizes, from free spins to a cashback bonus.

The site offers a colorful, easy-to-navigate user interface and countless gaming options. It has a particularly extensive selection of slots, providing players with over 2,000 popular choices. If you’d like to take a break from slots, Metaspins also features live casino games, sports betting options, table games, and provably fair games for you to check out. You can play for free, though note that you can’t start leveling up without an account.

Play with your favorite cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether. You can easily and securely purchase crypto directly from the site using Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Metaspins holds a Curacao Gaming License and offers a support chat to help resolve any potential issues. In addition, the site uses SSL encryption to protect its users.

Metaspins casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC N/A 25x 0.0001 BTC Bonus Wheel Free spins, deposit bonus, or cashback bonus (limited time) N/A N/A No minimum

Why Metaspins Ranks #7: Level up and earn rewards

Level up and earn rewards Thousands of slot games

Thousands of slot games Provides incredibly quick withdrawals How To Claim Position #6: Make the site directly accessible to US players

Visit Metaspins Here

8. Mega Dice – The Very First Telegram Casino

TG.Casino may be the fastest-growing Telegram casino, but it wasn’t the first. That honor goes to Mega Dice, which opened the door for other casinos to integrate this technology. By taking advantage of Telegram’s unique features, Mega Dice offers a seamless gaming experience that makes spinning slots easy.

Mega Dice holds a Curacao Gaming License and offers players thousands of games to choose from, including a vast selection of slots. Enjoy games from Nolimit City, Hacksaw Gaming, Push Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and more; with so many options, you’re sure to find something you’ll love!

Are you a little uncertain whether Mega Dice has everything you’re looking for? The online casino also offers a free-to-play mode, letting you spin some slots without betting any money. To take advantage of your winnings, of course, you’ll need to sign up for an account, and the site offers some exciting bonuses to get new players started. You can enjoy a 200% matching bonus and 50 free spins by signing up.

Mega Dice accepts deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, and more. Purchase cryptocurrency directly on the site, use your existing wallet, or even make bets with fiat currency and begin playing.

The one major drawback is that Mega Dice isn’t currently available in the United States. That said, you should have no problem accessing it using a VPN.

Mega Dice casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 200% up to 1 BTC N/A 40x $1 Free Spins 50 N/A 40x $1

Why Mega Dice Ranks #8: Telegram integration makes playing easy

Telegram integration makes playing easy Accepts fiat money and crypto

Accepts fiat money and crypto A generous welcome bonus How To Claim Position #7: Open the site to all US players without the need for a VPN

Visit Megadice Here

9. Wall Street Memes Casino – Home of One of the Biggest Up-and-Coming Meme Coins

Wall Street Memes Casino has a relatively unique origin. Springing from the Wall Street Bets movement, the casino formed around the unique $WSM Token. This token raised over $30 million in its presale — one of the biggest presales in 2023. This token’s outstanding performance has helped launch Wall Street Memes Casino into the public eye, allowing it to grow into one of the best slots site available.

Wall Street Memes Casino offers a unique interface with a fun design, making for an enjoyable playing experience. The site offers thousands of casino games, with over 3,500 slots alone. Explore exciting options from top providers and play your favorites to win potentially massive prizes!

New players can enjoy a fantastic welcome bonus; the casino offers a 200% deposit bonus, matching up to $25,000. In addition, the casino offers 10 free spins to all new players; if you use the casino’s native token, however, you can gain up to 200 freespins. This can be a great way to start your playing experience without having to worry about severe losses.

Wall Street Memes Casino has a license from the Curacao Gaming Board and uses SSL encryption to help keep players safe. It accepts payments in Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and more, in addition to its native $WSM Token. While relatively new, this casino will likely keep growing, offering more gaming options, payment methods, and bonuses.

Wall Street Memes casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 200% up to $25,000, paid in 10 installments N/A 30x $30 in an accepted cryptocurrency Free Spins 10 (200 if you use $WSM) N/A N/A No minimum

Why Wall Street Memes Ranks #9: Offers 200 free spins with $WSM

Offers 200 free spins with $WSM Thousands of slots to explore

Thousands of slots to explore Fun and easy-to-use interface

Fun and easy-to-use interface Offers one of the most popular meme coins How To Claim Position #8: Add a VIP program

Visit WSM Here

10. Fairspin – Offering an Incredibly Generous Welcome Bonus

Fairspin is a fantastic Bitcoin slots site offering exciting opportunities for new and old players alike.

If you’re just signing up, you can take advantage of Fairspin’s amazing welcome bonus. The site will match 100% of your first four deposits up to $450,000. While you have to meet the 60x wagering requirements within your first three days of play, it’s a fantastic opportunity that can make starting your gaming experience easier. In addition, the casino offers new players free spins, letting you play your favorite slots without any extra risks.

If you’ve been playing for a while, you can take advantage of some of Fairspin’s promotions. Check out exciting slots tournaments, win prizes, or enjoy rakeback bonuses.

Fairspin holds a Curacao Gaming License and offers 4,900 slots titles for players to check out. Enjoy favorites like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Book of Dead, or Lucky Jack and test your luck. If you’d like a break from slots, try some card games, roulette, or live dealer games. You can sort casino games by provider, type, and popularity, easily finding your favorites.

Fairspin accepts deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, and more. With its near-instant withdrawals, you can enjoy your winnings in no time.

Fairspin casino bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Welcome Bonus 100% up to $450,000 across the first four deposits N/A 60x $20 Free Spins 30 N/A 60x $20

Why Fairspin Ranks #10: Offers a fantastic welcome bonus

Offers a fantastic welcome bonus Choose from nearly 5,000 slots

Choose from nearly 5,000 slots Tournaments available for returning players Why Fairspin Ranks #10: Lower the wagering requirements

Visit Fairspin Here

The Top 10 Bitcoin Slots Casinos at a Glance

Still uncertain about which crypto slots casino to choose? Compare their bonuses, number of slots, and more with the table below.

Casino Bonus Wagering requirement Total number of slots Best crypto slots Minimum deposit TG.Casino 200% up to a maximum of 10 ETH 40x 100+ Book of Ra

Wanted Dead or a Wild

Monopoly $25 Lucky Block 200% up to €10,000, 50 free spins 30x 5000+ Wanted Dead or a Wild

Book of Dead

Starburst €20 BC.Game Four-part deposit bonus, up to 360% 40x 6,900+ Bonanza

Fire in the Hole

Dead or Alive 2 $30 Wild.io 120% on first and third deposits; 110% on second deposit 40x 4,000+ Book of Dead

Gates of Olympus

Wild Spin $20 BetPanda 100% up to 1 BTC 50x 1,000+ Wild Wild Riches

Sweet Bonanza

Sweet Candy Cash No minimum Vave Matched deposit for the first two deposits up to 1.5 BTC 40x 6,000+ Sweet Bonanza

Book of Dead

Rainbow Wilds Megaways $20 Metaspins 100% up to 1 BTC 25x 2,000+ Gates of Olympus

Sweet Bonanza

Book of Dead 0.0001 BTC Mega Dice 200% up to 1 BTC, 50 free spins 40x 1,000+ Wanted Dead or a Wild

Wild Wild Riches

Book of Ra $1 Wall Street Memes Casino 200% up to $25,000, paid in 10 installments 30x 3,500+ Thunderstruck II

Sweet Bonanza

Aviator $30 Fairspin 100% up to $450,000 across the first four deposits 60x 4,900+ Wild Cash

Sweet Bonanza

Treasures of Aztec $20

This Is How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Slots Sites

Not all Bitcoin slots sites are created equal. Some have better welcome bonuses; others offer a bigger list of casino games. We want to ensure you have the best options to choose from; that’s why we’ve ranked each site based on the following list. Learn more about how we rate Bitcoin slots sites and find the option that works for you.

Selection of Slot Machines and Other Crypto Casino Games

Everyone’s tastes are different. The bigger the selection of games, the more likely you are to find something you’ll love. We’ve chosen casinos offering thousands of slots — along with other games like poker, blackjack, and baccarat — so you can play your favorites.

Smooth Account Registration

You’ve chosen your online crypto gambling sites, you’ve purchased crypto beforehand, and you’re ready to start playing. However, you’ve reached the sign-up page and found that creating an account is more frustrating than expected. Maybe the site requires extra identifying information before it’ll let you create an account. Or, perhaps the page layout is confusing, making it difficult to know what you need to do.

A frustrating sign-up process can drive away players and ruin the overall experience. That’s why we’ve only chosen casinos that make registration easy. Many only require an email address and password to make your account. Sign up and start gaming in no time at all!

Fast Payments Methods, Including Bitcoin and Other Crypto

Online gambling is exciting; if you hit the odds, you can quickly earn large sums of money. Most players want to enjoy their winnings as soon as they obtain them, so it can be frustrating when the casino has a prolonged withdrawal process. Each casino on our list has quick withdrawals and deposits — some near-instant — which can help you start playing and taking advantage of your winnings.

Bitcoin Welcome Bonuses and Promos

The best casinos offer generous welcome bonuses to help new players kick-start their gaming experience. Many of our favorites offer a deposit match bonus or free slot spins, making it easier for you to start playing.

Mobile Access

One of the most significant benefits of online casinos is that you can play them anywhere, anytime. That advantage disappears if the site in question isn’t designed for mobile play. We’ve vetted each site on our list as easily accessible from mobile phones, letting you enjoy crypto gambling on the go.

Safety and Security

Many casinos will require some identifying information due to Know Your Customer (KYC) laws; at the very least, they’ll likely need to know where to send money. Providing this information can be nerve-wracking since you don’t want to risk it landing in the wrong hands. The best casinos offer extensive security, going above and beyond to protect your sensitive information so you can play without fear.

While gambling can be a fun experience, it can also become addicting. The best casinos understand this and take measures to protect their players by providing responsible gambling tools. For example, some may let you suspend your account for a time so you aren’t tempted to return to a bad habit. Our favorite slot sites have extensive responsible gaming options that will help you enjoy gambling with fewer drawbacks.

Crypto Casino Bonuses and Promos Explained

Bonuses are some of the most exciting parts of playing Bitcoin slot machines. Players can enjoy welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and even crypto slots no-deposit bonuses, depending on the online gambling platform.

Bonus type About Recommended site Welcome Bonus Deposit Match Bonus (200%, 100%, etc.)

Free Spins TG.Casino – 200% up to a maximum of 10 ETH

– 200% up to a maximum of 10 ETH Lucky Block – 200% up to €10,000, 50 free spins

– 200% up to €10,000, 50 free spins Mega Dice – 200% up to 1 BTC, 50 free spins Ongoing Promotions Free Spins

Cashback on Losses

Rakeback Bonuses

Reload Bonuses

Tournaments Lucky Block – Free spins available via Game of the Week missions

– Free spins available via Game of the Week missions Vave – Slots Race to earn up to 500 USDT and 500 free spins per day, reload bonus of $150 and 100 free spins No Deposit Bonuses Play for Free

Add Free Spins, Funds, or Other Bonuses Upon Sign-Up (No Deposit Required) Metaspins – Spin the Bonus Wheel upon sign-up and receive free spins, deposit bonuses, or other prizes

The Best Online Slot Games

Players can explore thousands of Bitcoin casino slots, each with unique themes and ways to win. Because of this, it can sometimes be hard for new players to figure out where to start. We’ve determined some of the best based on their popularity, bonuses, and more.

1. Starburst

Released by popular game provider NetEnt Studios, Starburst has been a player favorite since 2012. This beautiful-looking slots game features five reels and three rows of gorgeous jewels; line them up, and you could win big. Perhaps the most exciting feature is Starburst Wilds, which lets you re-spin the wheel if the results don’t work in your favor.

2. Bonanza

Bonanza is a unique-looking game that offers players over 100,000 ways to win. Created by Big Time Gaming, Bonanza features seven rows where you’ll line up symbols like gems, gold, and more. In addition, it offers free slot spins, cascading reels, and more, upping players’ chances to win. Set against a backdrop filled with nature, this game can make any playing experience memorable.

3. Book of Dead

Are you interested in playing one of the most popular slots of all time? If so, try out Book of Dead. This Egyptian-themed slot game was developed by Play’n GO and features 10 pay lines. Line up themed symbols across five reels and three rows to win. Additionally, the game features a bonus round, letting players spin 10 times for free.

4. Buffalo Gold

Buffalo Gold was developed by Aristocrat and offers players over 1,000 different ways to win. The game features five reels and four rows, all set against the backdrop of the American West. Take advantage of exciting bonus features, including free slot spins, multipliers, and more. If you’re feeling particularly lucky, you can test yourself with Buffalo Gold’s risk game feature, where the difficulty is higher, but you could potentially double your rewards.

5. Thunderstruck II

Take a chance on Thunderstruck II, a popular game by Microgaming. Based around Norse mythology, this slots game offers players hundreds of ways to win and exciting bonus features. Perhaps the most notable is the Wildstorm feature, which can make reels wild to turn a losing game into a winning one. You could even win free spins and other exciting bonuses.

6. Wild Wolf

Developed by IGT, Wild Wolf is a fun, gorgeous game that lets you match animal totems, symbols, and more. With over 50 potential pay lines, players have the ability to enjoy big wins and an exciting playing experience. True to its name, the game may randomly increase your odds of obtaining a wild symbol, giving you a better chance at winning the game.

7. Wild Toro

Are you looking for a game with fantastic payouts? Then give Wild Toro a try! This slots game lets players win over 2,000 times their initial wager, meaning you don’t need to bet much to win big. It has earned acclaim for its high earning potential and its fantastic array of bonuses, including the ability to re-spin if luck isn’t on your side. Developed by ELK Studios, it’s an excellent game for any slots lover.

8. Better Wilds

Developed by Playtech, Better Wilds lives up to its name. The game lets you customize how you want wild symbols to appear, helping you to tailor the playing experience. It generously offers free spins, re-spins, and more, helping you regain momentum if you’ve had bad luck. With the chance to win over 500 times what you bet, it’s a great game for players looking to score big wins.

9. Wheel of Fortune

If you love watching Wheel of Fortune on TV, you might enjoy checking out the slots version. IGT developed this game with the goal of bringing players some of the excitement of the famous television show. Match symbols and play in this popular progressive jackpot slots game that could let you win massive payouts.

10. Classic Fruit

Classic Fruit proves you don’t need anything particularly fancy to be popular. While this game has limited reels and few bonuses, it offers a simple, classic playstyle that appeals to people looking for a more traditional experience.

Why You Should Play Slots With Crypto

Traditionally, most casinos have only allowed players to use fiat currency. With the rise of cryptocurrency, however, the playing field has changed. Playing with Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) offers plenty of advantages that will help you make the most of your gaming experience.

Anonymous Online Gambling

Many people prefer not to share sensitive information online. Sharing your address, name, or bank account details puts you at risk for identity theft. Crypto casinos let you play anonymously; while some might have KYC requirements to withdraw funds, many let you play without providing any additional information. This way, you can enjoy your gaming experience with a little less stress.

Faster Payouts

You don’t want to wait to obtain your winnings. Because of the regulatory requirements, many fiat casinos may take a while to deposit the money into your account. Crypto casinos don’t have the same problem; because cryptocurrency isn’t regulated by any third parties, you can enjoy instant or near-instant withdrawals, letting you access your winnings sooner.

Exclusive Game Access

Crypto casinos often offer unique Bitcoin gambling games that aren’t available anywhere else. Access exciting options such as Aviator, Plinko, and more. This alone makes them a worthwhile pursuit for those tired of or disinterested in the hectic environments of brick-and-mortar casinos.

Lucrative Bonuses

Bonuses can be a great way for casinos to help new players and reward old ones. Crypto casinos, in particular, can offer incredibly generous ones. Some casinos have extensive VIP programs, letting veteran players level up to win fantastic prizes. Others offer extensive welcome bonuses, matching up to 200% of your first deposit. Explore our top options and take advantage of the best bonuses available!

How To Start Playing Slots With Crypto

You’ve seen the advantages of playing with Bitcoin, you’ve explored our options, and now you’re ready to begin playing. To do so, however, you’ll have to create an account. We’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Pick an Online Casino From Our Top List

Before you begin playing, you’ll need to determine the right casino for your needs. While everyone’s preferences will differ, there are some general considerations to keep in mind during your search, including the following:

What sorts of bonuses does the casino offer? Does it offer a generous deposit match bonus? Can you get free slot spins by signing up? Does it have ongoing promotions, such as a VIP program or cashback bonuses? Take the time to examine the bonuses and determine what’s most favorable.

Does it offer a generous deposit match bonus? Can you get free slot spins by signing up? Does it have ongoing promotions, such as a VIP program or cashback bonuses? Take the time to examine the bonuses and determine what’s most favorable. What sorts of payment options are there? Most crypto casinos will accept Bitcoin, but some players would like to play with other currencies. Explore what options they accept for deposits and withdrawals to confirm that they offer everything you want.

Most crypto casinos will accept Bitcoin, but some players would like to play with other currencies. Explore what options they accept for deposits and withdrawals to confirm that they offer everything you want. How easy is the site to navigate? Can you find your favorite slots easily, or does it take some searching? Can you deposit or withdraw crypto without any extra hassle? Explore the site a little before you sign up to ensure it is user-friendly.

Can you find your favorite slots easily, or does it take some searching? Can you deposit or withdraw crypto without any extra hassle? Explore the site a little before you sign up to ensure it is user-friendly. Will you need a VPN to access the site? Several crypto casinos aren’t available in the United States. While this isn’t a deal breaker, it will mean you’ll need a VPN if you want to play.

Several crypto casinos aren’t available in the United States. While this isn’t a deal breaker, it will mean you’ll need a VPN if you want to play. How many slots (and other games) do they offer? The bigger the selection of slots, the more likely you are to find your favorite. In addition, while you may be primarily looking for slots, choosing a casino with a broader selection of additional games is still a good idea. This way, you have plenty of options to enhance your gaming experience.

While every option on our list has its advantages, TG.Casino is the best overall for its Telegram integration and outstanding bonuses. That said, you’ll still want to take the time to think carefully about your needs to find something that works for you.

Step 2: Sign Up, Verify, and Connect Your Crypto Wallet

Once you’ve picked out your online slots site, you’ll need to create an account to start playing. Generally, this involves putting in an email address, password, and username, though some sites might require additional information. Depending on the site you choose, you may need to provide identifying information (such as a driver’s license or bank account number) before you can begin playing.

We’ll use TG.Casino as an example. For this particular casino, you’ll need to sign up via Telegram. If you don’t already have the Telegram app, you’ll want to download it and create an account. From there, you’ll search for @TGCasinoOfficialBot in the app. The TG.Casino application will automatically connect to your Telegram account, helping you circumvent any additional sign-up procedures.

Many sites also give you the opportunity to connect your crypto wallet. Sometimes, you’ll receive a prompt after creating your account; other times, you may not get the option to connect until you make your first deposit. In TG.Casino’s case, you can easily connect your wallet via the WalletConnect feature; simply click the button and follow the prompts.

Step 3: Deposit Funds and Claim Your Bonus

Setting up your account is only the first step; you’ll also need to ensure your account has the proper funds. Generally, this means navigating to the part of the site that says, “Buy Coins,” “Deposit,” or something similar.

With TG.Casino, you’ll click on “Deposit,” choose what sort of currency you want to deposit (and how much), and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. If you don’t have cryptocurrency, TG.Casino also lets you purchase some; click “Buy Crypto,” choose your preferred option, then confirm your selection and enter your payment information.

Be sure to claim your bonuses before you start playing. Generally, these will be under the “Promotions” tab, easily accessible via the toolbar.

Step 4: Start Playing Your Favorite Slot Games

Once you’ve created your account and deposited funds, you’re good to go! You should be able to find your favorites via the toolbar easily; just click on “Slots,” search for your preferred options, and start playing.

Are Bitcoin Casino Sites Legal?

Online crypto gambling can be a somewhat controversial topic. Many countries ban gambling altogether. Others may not ban gambling entirely but could still have restrictions. The United States, for example, doesn’t have any federal laws prohibiting gambling at online casinos. That said, SOME states have restrictions, which can make playing feel a bit nerve-wracking.

Crypto casinos, however, are legal to play at. Cryptocurrencies don’t have the same regulations as fiat currencies; in addition, many gambling laws only specify fiat currencies rather than cryptocurrencies, putting them in a sort of legal gray area. This lack of regulation means these off-shore crypto casinos are safe to play at. That said, it’s still good practice to double-check your state’s laws before signing up.

Play Bitcoin Slots on Mobile Devices

Almost everyone has a mobile device in this day and age. We use them to communicate with others, browse the internet, and play games — including casino games. Many online casinos have mobile-friendly sites, letting you enjoy them even when you’re on the go.

Some Bitcoin slots sites go above and beyond by providing dedicated mobile apps. These apps are tailored to mobile users, letting you enjoy a unique gaming experience at your fingertips. Simply tap the dedicated app, open the casino, and begin playing your favorite slots.

Other casinos may not have dedicated apps, but they do integrate with existing ones. For example, TG.Casino and Mega Dice both integrate with the Telegram app, letting you easily switch from conversing with others to playing games.

That said, it’s important to understand that some casinos will have geo restrictions. Many sites, for example, aren’t available in the United States. Because of this, you’ll need to use a VPN to access them. Do your research to find a reliable option; once you find one that works for you, you can begin your mobile gaming experience.

The Best Bitcoin Slot Casino

There are countless fantastic Bitcoin slots sites out there, each with advantages and disadvantages. TG.Casino, however, stands out as one of the best. Its Telegram integration makes it easy to play while on the go and takes some of the hassle out of the sign-up process. In addition, the site offers a fantastic welcome bonus, exciting games, and much more.

Are you ready to start playing Bitcoin slots online? Sign up for TG.Casino today and learn more about what this site can offer! Discover the best Bitcoin gambling sites in the USA and begin your gaming journey.

FAQs

While Bitcoin slots sites offer many advantages, we understand that people may have questions. How do you know you’re choosing a safe crypto casino? Do you have to worry about rigged games? Are there any additional legal concerns you should be aware of?

We understand just how pressing these questions may be. That’s why we’ve taken the time to answer some of the most common ones below. Learn more so that you can start gaming with confidence.