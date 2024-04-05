Best Craps Strategy – How to Win at Craps

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Hone your craps strategy and get into the best online/in-person table action today. Dating back 800+ years, craps has become a thrilling part of casino life. In this guide, we unpack how to play smarter and win more.

From the basics like Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line bets to advanced moves such as the Iron Cross and 3-Point Molly — discover strategies to sharpen your skills and, with a bit of luck, tip the odds in your favor.

Basic Craps Strategy

Diving into craps without a plan is like going on a road trip with no directions. With this in mind, a basic craps strategy can become your roadmap, helping you find the best routes while steering clear of those (potentially) loss-inducing pitfalls and potholes along the way.

So, in a bid to make smarter moves and get the most out of every game, here are some need-to-knows for a beginner craps strategy, including understanding the game’s rules and finding the right table while getting to grips with high-level odds.

Learn About the Rules & House Edge

Familiarizing yourself with the core rules of craps, along with the coinciding house edge for a particular game and style of play, is a crucial part of getting started. Keep in mind that each bet in craps comes with a specific house edge. As a newcomer, always seek out and study bets with a lower house edge, such as the Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line. These are pivotal to a winning craps strategy and offer up stronger odds at the outset.

Choose the Right Craps Game Depending on Your Goal

When finding the best craps betting strategy to meet your playing style – the table you choose can make a significant impact on your gameplay. Selecting the right craps game is crucial and hinges on what you aim to achieve at the table. Whether you’re out to have fun, out for mega wins, or a searching healthy combination of both – the table format and its accompanying rules play a significant role.

If you’re a beginner, seek out tables with lower minimum bets. This financial leniency will allow for more playtime and less risk as you learn. On the other hand, if your goal is to apply a mid to advanced strategy, look for games offering “Free Odds” bets, where the house edge is proportionately lowered according to the style of play.

Always consider the game’s pace, table rules, and the betting options available, ensuring they align with your playing style, bankroll, and objectives. Choosing wisely can transform your craps experience, turning good intentions into great results.

Manage Your Money Wisely

Effective bankroll management is the cornerstone of any successful craps strategy. It involves setting a budget for your gaming session and sticking to it, regardless of the game’s ups and downs. Divide your bankroll into smaller piles and avoid chasing losses with larger bets.

Sticking to basic bets like the Pass Line and Don’t Pass line are well-tested and effective tactics for conserving your bankroll. The best craps bets have a low house edge, meaning you’re less likely to see major fluctuations. By keeping your wagers simple, you can watch the dice dash toward the back of the felt while making your money go further with extended sessions.

Stick to Your Chosen Strategy

When it comes to formulating a formidable craps strategy – consistency is key. Once you’ve chosen a strategy that suits your style and objectives, stick to it. Jumping between strategies in search of quick wins often leads to confusion and diminishes your chances of success. That’s not to say you shouldn’t try out new and inventive methods of play — just not on a live table when the game is “ON”.

Whether you’re opting for a conservative approach with lower house edge bets or taking on a more aggressive strategy aiming for higher payouts, consistency will help you learn how to play craps and win over time.

Know When to Walk Away

Recognizing when to leave the table is as crucial as knowing how and when to bet. Before starting to play, set a winning goal and a loss limit. If you reach your winning goal or hit your loss limit, it’s time to walk away.

This style of play prevents common pitfalls, such as overextending your bankroll, deepening your losses, or tearing through your profits – ensuring a healthy relationship with the game.

Following these basic rules of play will pave the way to a solid foundation – whether you’re new to the game or triumphantly returning to try your luck. The bottom line? Balancing the thrill of the game with a methodical approach is a win-win.

Best Craps Strategy for Beginners

Playing craps can be exhilarating but, at the same time, quite intimidating for beginners. Understanding a basic craps strategy is key to not only enjoying the game but also enhancing your odds of winning. This section touches on the best craps methods for anyone starting out and still getting to grips with the fundamentals of a game-changing craps strategy.

Pass Line Strategy

The quintessential “starter bet,” a Pass Line Bet offers a warm welcome with its straightforward nature and a friendly house edge of just 1.41%. Consider it your craps starter kit: if the come-out roll—the icebreaker roll of the dice—lands on a 7 or 11, you’re in for a win, making it a great first step for a winning craps strategy.

However, roll a 2, 3, or 12, and it’s a no-go; those numbers mean the bet didn’t work in your favor and you lost. But here’s where it gets interesting: any other number that rolls out; sets the stage, or the “point,” and the aim shifts to rolling this number again before a 7 shows up to clinch that win.

This bet is a shared journey with your fellow craps contenders, making it one of the best bets for any player still getting to grips with the basics. Betting on the Pass Line is a prime example of how to win at craps, offering not just a chance at victory but a way to truly experience the thrill of the game and the accompanying sociability that makes the gameplay so thrilling.

Strangely, according to a 2024 craps statistics market and data report conducted by Gitnux, only 17% of players bet on the “Pass Line ” even though it has one of the lowest house edges in the game. Our recommendation? Get to know this craps strategy well, and let it be your doorway to some slightly more challenging formats down the line.

Don’t Pass Line Bet

The opposite of the Pass Line, the “Don’t Pass Line” (with its slightly lower 1.36% house edge) is a great craps strategy for beginners who are still getting the hang of the game. Here’s how it rolls: if the come-out roll (the first roll in a round) lands on 2 or 3, you’re winning. If it’s a 12, it’s a tie, meaning you neither win nor lose. However, if the dice rolls a 7 or 11, the bet is lost.

Now, if a point number is set (any number that’s not 2, 3, 7, 11, or 12), you’ll want a 7 to come up before that point number if you’re going to win this bet. It’s a bit of an underdog bet because, in a way, you’re betting against the rest of the table; the crowd. However, it has its perks, with favorable odds and a neat strategic angle. It’s like being in on a secret that could work to your advantage, making the gameplay even more thrilling.

Don’t Come Bet

The Don’t Come Bet is an intriguing option for anyone who wants to increase their strategic possibilities in a game of craps. The Don’t Come Bet essentially mirrors the Don’t Pass Line bet but is made after a point has been established. Its rules and odds are identical to the Don’t Pass Line bet, with the same house edge of 1.36%.

When a player places a Don’t Come Bet, they’re betting against the shooter landing a 7 or 11 on the next roll and in favor of a 2 or 3, with 12 typically resulting in a push, depending on the rules of the house. It caters especially to those who enjoy the tactical aspect of betting against the majority, offering a twist in the gameplay where strategic planning is key.

For beginners venturing beyond the basic Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line Bets, the Don’t Come Bet serves as a perfect introduction to more complex betting strategies in craps, allowing you to familiarize yourself with the game’s mechanics and odds in a relatively low-risk environment.

These beginner strategies, including the Don’t Come Bet, are designed to ease you into your craps betting strategy, combining simplicity with the potential for engaging gameplay and favorable odds while laying a solid foundation for understanding the game. In short, mastery of these strategies can significantly boost your confidence and pave the way to success, whether playing in person or at one or more of the best offshore casino sites

Intermediate Craps Strategies

As your confidence at the table grows, you’ll start taking on some interesting intermediate strategies with the power to significantly amplify your gameplay and potential winnings. Having gotten a firm handle on craps strategy basics, you’re ready to sign up for one or more of the safest online casinos and explore a series of somewhat more challenging methods like Field Bets, Odds Bets, and the 6/8, among others.

The Craps Odds Strategy

The Craps Odds Strategy is a standout choice for its zero-house edge, making it one of the smartest bets in craps. After you’ve placed a Pass Line or Don’t Pass Line Bet and a point number is set, you can “take the odds,” meaning you’re betting extra that the point number will roll again before a 7 does.

The beauty here is in the payouts: 2:1 for rolling a 4 or 10, 3:2 for a 5 or 9, and 6:5 for a 6 or 8. This strategy boosts your initial bet without the casino taking any extra edge, giving you a straight shot for the ultimate winning craps strategy. Essentially, the Craps Payout Odds Strategy is a concise way to leverage your Pass or Don’t Pass bets.

Moreover, the Craps Odds Strategy stands out for having absolutely no house edge, making it one of the top bets you can make in craps. As mentioned, once you’ve got a Pass Line or Don’t Pass Line bet going and a point number is locked in, you can throw in an extra bet called “taking the odds”. This is your way of doubling down, betting that the point number will come up again before a 7 does.

By choosing this particular craps betting strategy, you’re giving your original bet a boost without giving the casino an extra slice of the action. It’s a straightforward, no-nonsense way to increase your winnings by sticking to the basics of the game. Plus, it adds an extra layer of excitement – you’re not just waiting to see if you win on your original bet, but you’ve also got this side bet that could pay off big time, based on nothing but the luck of the roll and the true odds of the game.

The Craps Press Strategy

The Craps Press Strategy is like doubling down on a winning hand and a bold move for those looking to ride a lucky streak out to greater heights. At its core, this strategy revolves around reinvesting your winnings back into the game in pursuit of even larger rewards.

After winning a bet on one of the numbers, instead of collecting all your winnings, you “press” your bet—meaning you double it. This strategy is particularly effective with placing bets on numbers like 6 and 8, where if you hit, you can press your bet to increase potential winnings.

What makes the Press craps strategy so nail-bitingly thrilling is its dance with risk and reward. On the one hand, pressing your bet amplifies your potential wins, turning modest gains into major jackpots. On the other hand, it asks you to risk what you’ve already won on the chance of winning again—a pure gamble.

Mastering the Craps Press Strategy demands a delicate equilibrium. It’s about knowing when to take your winnings off the table and when to let it ride. For those with the discipline to manage their bankroll and the intuition to sense a hot streak, the “Press” craps strategy provides a dynamic tool for those looking to capitalize on their winning momentum.

The 6/8 Strategy

The 6/8 craps strategy is a go-to format, highlighting a straightforward yet effective approach to the game. It zeroes in on numbers 6 and 8, which, statistically speaking, follow 7 as the most likely outcomes of any dice roll in a game of craps. This strategy leverages the (relatively high) probability of rolling these numbers, where you’ll run Place Bets specifically on 6 and 8. What makes this tactic especially appealing is its simplicity coupled with a rewarding payout structure:

The odds are set at 7:6, meaning that for every $6 wagered, you will receive $7 when you win. This strategy requires bets to be placed in multiples of $6 to align with the payout ratio, ensuring all wins are dolled out evenly. The beauty of the 6/8 Strategy lies not just in its straightforwardness but also in its ability to maintain engagement with consistent action and frequent wins. While it doesn’t promise sky-high jackpots you can use the 6/8 and other top craps strategies at one or more of the best payout casinos in the U.S for steady returns over time.

Field Bets

Field Bets stands out as a quick-fire craps strategy, appealing to players that love instant results. These bets allow players to wager on the outcome of the very next roll, choosing from a broad selection of numbers: 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, or 12. This wide net catches a significant spread of outcomes, offering multiple chances to win within a single roll.

However, this convenience and range of different results can come at a cost—the Field Bet carries a higher house edge of 5.56% on a standard craps table, marking a notable increase in risk compared to some other bets.

The payout structure of Field Bets adds an extra layer of excitement; while most winning numbers payout at an even 1:1, rolling a 2 or 12 brings a sweeter deal with a 2:1 payout. This potential for higher rewards on specific numbers makes Field Bets particularly attractive to those looking for a bit more than the standard win. It’s a bet designed for players who are comfortable riding the waves of higher risk, banking on amplified rewards.

Adopting Field Bets into your craps strategy introduces a dynamic element to your gameplay. It’s a strategy for those who seek the exhilaration of rapid play while facing off against a higher house edge. These bets complement your game plan with a straightforward yet volatile option, offering a direct path to potential wins.

Best Mathematical Craps Strategy

In the quest for learning how to play craps and win, arming yourself with a solid set of (mathematically-driven) craps strategies can enhance your odds and tilt Lady Luck in your favor.

This section covers a few craps strategies that not only embrace the thrill of the game but also use a calculated approach to maximize your potential returns.

While methods like The Iron Cross and The 3 Point Molly stand out for their methodical approach to odds, bets, and payouts – they require a somewhat more analytical approach and, as with other methods mentioned – a willingness to engage with the game’s natural risks.

The Iron Cross Strategy

If you’re looking for a craps strategy that covers all bases while boosting your odds for the best possible outcomes, then the Iron Cross may just be your go-to method. Combining a Field Bet with Place Bets on 5, 6, and 8, this strategic blend casts a wide net, aiming to cover as many outcomes as possible, with the notable exception of the number 7.

As mentioned, the Iron Cross is all about coverage, crafting a scenario where, on nearly every roll (other than a 7), you stand a good chance to celebrate a win.

The payout structure adds a layer of intrigue where Field Bets offer a straightforward 1:1 payout, bumping up to 2:1 if luck lands the dice on 2 or 12. Meanwhile, Place Bets on 5, 6, and 8 promise payouts of 7:5, 7:6, and 7:6, respectively, resulting in dynamic multi-faceted gameplay.

That said, the Iron Cross Strategy isn’t without its Achilles’ heel—the “dreaded” 7. As a reminder of the delicate balance between risk and reward found in craps and other games of chance, a 7: the most common outcome of a dice roll spells the end for all active bets under this strategy. You can play the Iron Cross strategy and others like it, within the live casino suites of the best anonymous casinos. These sites, with their limited registration processes and KYC protocols let you get in on the fun from the get-go, without having to wait for lengthy verification.

The 3-Point Molly Strategy

The 3 Point Molly Strategy is all about maximizing the safety of your bets while maintaining a high winning potential. To achieve this outcome, you’ll combine Pass Line Bets and Come Bets while taking full odds on both.

The strategy begins with a Pass-Line Bet. After a point is established, you place a Come Bet. When another point is set for the Come Bet, you take full odds on both. The process can be repeated once again for a third point.

The idea is to hedge your bets by covering multiple numbers with the potential for high payouts on the odds bets, which have no house edge. It’s a balanced approach, providing both defensive and aggressive betting options, suitable for anyone looking to protect their bankroll while still aiming for substantial wins.

Odds-driven, this method thrives on probability and requires a nuanced understanding of the game’s mechanics. As in, don’t rush into this one without having a thorough understanding of craps in play. Start slower with enough repetition, and you’ll begin to get a feel for the odds and how to position yourself down the line for the best possible play.

Exploring the best mathematical craps strategies like the Iron Cross and 3-Point Molly can significantly enhance your game. For those keen to practice without risk, a craps strategy simulator allows you to test and refine your approach in a risk-free environment.

Play Craps in Demo Mode

Rolling the dice and tapping into a game of craps doesn’t always need to involve real stakes. Playing craps for free on demo mode offers a risk-free environment for newbies and seasoned pros to test out different strategies – perfecting gameplay and getting a grip on different formats/playing styles for maximum returns. Then, when it comes time to wager for real, you’ll be equipped to place strategic bets and compete at a higher level.

Demo mode functionality is an invaluable tool where you can not only enjoy the thrill of playing craps risk-free for maximum enjoyment but also experiment with different craps bet types, such as the Iron Cross or the 3 Point Molly, and see firsthand how they perform over multiple rolls. This practical approach to learning the nuances of the game, from the rhythm of betting to the pacing of play, provides a solid foundation for a formidable online craps strategy.

Additionally, remember that a craps strategy simulator, found at a select few of the best offshore casino sites, elevates your learning experience in demo mode, allowing you to test out mathematical strategies and observe different outcomes in a relaxed, controlled setting.

These simulators often include statistical feedback, offering insights into win-loss ratios, the effectiveness of certain strategies over others, as well as personal performance metrics. By using a craps simulator, you can make informed decisions and find the strategy to match your style of play and budget.

As with any game worth playing – preparation is key and, demo mode gameplay gives you the best of both worlds where game theory meets the fun and thrill of risk-free digital action.

Bottom Line

Craps strategy isn’t just about throwing the dice and hoping for the best; it’s about making calculated decisions that increase your chances of winning. With the world’s top craps strategies demystified – it’s time to take your newfound insights and use them to full effect the next time you hit the Vegas strip or play online in the comfort of your home.

Each strategy offers a different way to approach the game, catering to diverse playing styles and objectives. By understanding and applying these strategies, from the Come and Don’t Come, to the 3-Point Molly and more; you’re not just participating in a game of chance, but engaging in a game of skill, where each decision can significantly affect the outcome.