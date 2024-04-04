How To Play Roulette – Essential Guide to Roulette Game Rules

Knowing how to play roulette allows you to walk into the casino confidently. The main objective is to predict where the ball will land on the roulette wheel — meaning practically anyone can feel confident playing this game.

Roulette is one of the easiest casino games out there, but understanding the rules, variations, and gameplay can help you have a successful experience at the casino and avoid any surprises. Several variations of roulette exist, and you may find that you enjoy playing one over the other. And even though the winning numbers depend on chance, famous roulette game strategies could help you play more confidently.

Below, you’ll learn everything you need to know about playing roulette, including a step-by-step guide, explanations of bets, tips to improve your outcomes, and much more.

How To Play Roulette – Understanding the Basics

Before you can understand how to play roulette, you need to understand what the game board looks like. Roulette’s “game board” is usually a rectangular table with a wheel that the dealer spins to determine the outcomes of the game. This wheel can look different depending on what style of roulette you’re playing — for example, American vs. European/French versions.

The Roulette Wheel

If you live in the U.S., you’ll probably assume that the roulette wheel you’re most familiar with is the American wheel. In actuality, the European roulette wheel is the most well-known version on both online and land-based casinos.

The European wheel features 36 numbers divided evenly into red and black, along with one green zero. With 37 blocks total, betting on a single number gives you odds of 36/1.

Meanwhile, the American roulette wheel has 36 numbered blocks and two green zero segments, equaling 38 blocks total. This gives the casino a greater house edge and puts your odds at 37/1. The other main difference between the American and European wheels is the placement of the numbers; while this won’t affect your odds, it may feel unfamiliar if you’re used to a specific layout.

The French wheel looks similar to the European wheel, with one green zero. But in French roulette gameplay, if the wheel lands on the 0, you won’t necessarily lose a 1 to 1 bet. We’ll explain more below when I discuss the different versions of French roulette.

You may even see some triple-zero wheels in a few rare casinos. This makes your odds 38/1 when betting on a specific number. If you’re betting on odds vs. evens or another 1 to 1 bet, you’ll have a slightly higher chance of losing on a triple-zero board. But these boards tend to be more common for casino charities where “the house” is a worthy cause.

Roulette Bets & Table Layout

When learning how to play roulette, the main topic you need to learn about is betting: how to place bets, the odds of different bets, and what a bet means. Here’s a detailed guide to betting in roulette.

The Roulette Board

The roulette wheel consists of the numbers 0 through 36 laid out in a random pattern. Each number has a colored background: red, black, or green. (Zero is the only green number on the board). The numbers alternate between red and black as you move around the wheel. The dealer spins this wheel to determine the outcome, but this wheel isn’t where you place your bets.

Instead, next to the wheel is a rectangular-shaped table with a grid pattern that includes all of the numbers from the wheel with their assigned colors. Surrounding the grid is a series of blocks, reading:

Red

Black

Odd

Even

1 to 18

19 to 36

Etc.

Placing Your Bets

To place your bet in a roulette wheel game, you’ll place chips on one or more of the blocks on the table, indicating your predicted outcome. Each player has their own color of chips, so you can clearly see and remember which bets you placed.

You’ll either bet on the inside — on one of the numbers within the grid — or on the outside — on one of the blocks surrounding the numbered grid.

Each roulette table has a minimum bet for both the inside and outside. You can place multiple bets in each round. When betting inside, you can split your minimum bet across several numbers if preferred; outside, you have to meet the minimum for each bet placed.

If you want to bet on a number but can’t reach it, just pass your chip to the dealer and tell them your bet. You can also bet on the same number as another player; just put your chip on top of theirs.

Inside Bets

When placing inside bets, or bets on the numbers in the grid, you can make any of the following types of bets.

Bet Explanation & Examples Payout Odds Straight Up Bet A bet on a single number. For example, you place one chip on your lucky number, 3. You’ll place your chip in the middle of the 3 square. 35:1 37:1 Split / Double Number Bet A bet on two vertically/horizontally adjacent numbers, such as 8 and 9. You’ll place your bet on the line between these numbers. 17:1 18:1 Street Bet A bet on three consecutive numbers in a horizontal line, such as 7, 8, and 9. You’ll place your chip on the outer edge of the number at either end of the horizontal line. 11:1 11 2/3:1 Corners Bet A bet on four numbers that meet in a corner, such as 10, 11, 13, and 14. You’ll place your bet on the corner they share. 8:1 8 ½:1 Six Line Bet (Double Street) A bet on six numbers that form two horizontal lines, such as 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 36. You’ll place your chip on the outer corner shared by the two leftmost or rightmost numbers. 5:1 5 1/3:1

Outside Bets

Outside bets take place on the rectangles outside of the numbered grid. They don’t bet on specific numbers; rather, they bet on whole categories of numbers. These bets have smaller odds but better wins, and they may be a good place to start if you’re new to roulette or want to begin on the safer side.

Bet Explanation & Examples Payout Odds Column Bet A bet on a specific vertical column of 12 numbers, such as the column starting 3-6-9-12 down to 36. You’ll place your chip on the space below the final number in the column. 2:1 2 1/6:1 Dozen Bet A bet that the number will be in the first dozen (1-12), second dozen (13-24), or third dozen (25-36). You’ll place your chip in the rectangle indicating your dozen range. 2:1 2 1/6:1 Odd Bet A bet on all the odd numbers on the grid (i.e., 1, 3, 5, 7, all the way to 35). You’ll place your chip on the Odd rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1 Even Bet A bet on all the even numbers on the grid (i.e. 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, all the way to 36). You’ll place your chip on the Even rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1 Red Bet A bet on all the red numbers on the grid. You’ll place your chip on the Red rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1 Black Bet A bet on all the black numbers on the grid. You’ll place your chip on the Black rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1 1-18 Bet (Low) A bet on all of the numbers between 1 and 18. You’ll place your bet on the 1 to 18 rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1 19-36 Bet (High) A bet on all the numbers between 19 and 36. You’ll place your bet on the 19 to 36 rectangle. 1:1 1 1/9:1

Roulette Rules

Fully understanding the rules of roulette is an important step in learning how to play roulette (and win). You don’t want to make an error that could cost you your bet.

The Dealer

The dealer is the person in charge of the roulette table. They work for the casino, take bets, initiate the start of each round, and spin the wheel. You may also see a roulette dealer referred to as a “croupier.”

Before starting a new roulette round, the dealer will clear the chips from the previous round and exchange chips for the new players. Roulette chips are different from typical casino chips. Each player at the table needs to have their own chip color so that the dealer will exchange your casino chips or cash for your designated color.

The dealer will explain the minimum and maximum bets for the round and may briefly go over the rules of the game. Then, they will give the players time to place their bets. If you can’t reach your chosen square on the table, hand your chips to the dealer for placement.

Betting Phases

The betting phase takes place at the beginning of the roulette round. The dealer will invite you and other players to place their bets on the table.

You can continue placing bets on the table until the dealer calls “no more bets.” Some dealers will begin spinning the wheel before making this final call, while others will end the betting phase before they spin. If you try to place a bet after the betting phase has ended, the dealer will remove it from the table and hand it back to you.

House Edge

Like any casino game, roulette has a “house edge,” which is the casino’s advantage over players and the way a casino makes a profit. In American roulette, the house edge is around 5.26%, which is relatively high for casino games. In the European version, the house edge is closer to 2.7%.

If you look at the tables in the previous section, you’ll see that the odds for any given bet are always slightly lower than the payout. For example, an odd or even bet has a payout of 1 to 1, but the odds are 1 1/19 to 1. This is because there is always a chance that the wheel will land on the green zero, which isn’t odd or even (or black or red). There isn’t actually a 50/50 chance of landing on odd or even. Check out our page about the best payout casinos if you wish to find the online casino with the best odds.

For reference, the house edge in blackjack can be as low as 0.5%, and in baccarat it is around 1.06%. Just because the house edge is higher in roulette does not mean you shouldn’t play this game or that you’ll lose every round. It’s just something to keep in mind as a responsible gambler.

Roulette Odds

The roulette odds for each bet vary, as you can see in the tables above. Generally, the more numbers you are betting on in a single round, the better your chances of winning, but the lower the payout. It follows the basic concept of low risk, low reward — high risk, high reward.

Roulette Strategy

Roulette is a game of chance, but some players swear by certain roulette strategies. Following a specific formula or system for how you place your bets could help you balance out wins and losses when you bet on a 1 to 1 outcome, like odds, evens, blacks, or reds.

The Martingale system focuses on recovering your losses by doubling your wager each losing round. For example, you bet and lose $1 during your first round. During the second round, you double that bet to $2. If you lose again, you’ll bet $4 the next round. If you lose that round, you’ll bet $8. Supposing that you finally win in this fourth round, you’ll have lost a total of $7 and won $8.

The Martingale system is easy to follow and, in theory, could recover your losses, preventing you from walking away empty-handed. But this system has a few risks, including:

You could wipe out your bankroll before you ever win a round. For example, if you lose eight rounds in a row, you’d be down $255.

Roulette tables have betting limits, and you could reach the limit before winning a round.

Winning a “big” bet won’t actually put you far ahead, as you’ll simply be recovering your losses and breaking close to even.

The Martingale system works if you’re trying to minimize risk and break even, but it doesn’t offer the thrill of winning big that many gamblers seek in roulette.

The Fibonacci system uses the mathematical Fibonacci sequence to determine your next stake in the game. The Fibonacci sequence is a set of numbers where each figure is the sum of the two figures before: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, etc. So, your first bet will be 1, then 1, then 2, then 3, and so on.

This system could lead to less drastic losses overall, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll eventually win your bet. Following this system is at least a way to keep track of your bets and potentially win back what you’ve lost over time.

The D’Alembert system is another way to balance out your losses. Before you begin, you decide on a set amount of money to act as a “unit,” such as $2. After each win, you decrease your next bet by one unit; after each loss, you increase the next bet by one unit. In theory, you will eventually even out your wins and losses through this strategy, but there’s always a chance you’ll get on a losing streak.

How Do You Play Roulette? Step-by-Step Guide

Now that you have an idea of the roulette table and the ground rules, you’re ready to learn the step-by-step process for how to play roulette. So how does roulette work? Here’s a detailed guide with all the information you need to confidently play a roulette casino game.

1. Choose Your Roulette Table

Your first step is to choose the roulette table you’d like to play at. I recommend looking for a table that is on the emptier side to start with. You don’t want to be too influenced by other gamblers’ bets when you’re just starting out.

Every casino structures its roulette tables slightly differently. Some have chairs around the table indicating the number of people who can join the round. Others invite gamblers to stand around the table.

The dealer sits or stands near the head of the table within close reach of the wheel. They also keep stacks of chips near them to complete exchanges for players.

If you already know where you want to place your bets, choose a spot at the table where you can comfortably reach that section of the board.

When you arrive at the table, the dealer will assign you a chip color and exchange your money or casino chips for the roulette chips. You may be able to begin placing chips on the table at this time, or you may need to wait until the dealer gives the “okay.”

In either case, take a few seconds to glance around the roulette board and familiarize yourself with the layout and betting options. Table layouts can vary slightly; for example, some tables have rectangles that read “Red” and “Black,” while others simply include rectangles filled in with those colors.

If you have any questions about the roulette table or what a specific rectangle means, don’t hesitate to ask! You don’t want to misunderstand your bet and end up losing more money than you intended.

Also, when you step up to the roulette table, take note of the number of green zeros in the wheel. If there is only one green zero, you’re playing European-style roulette; if you see a green zero and a double zero, you’re playing American-style. Your odds are slightly worse in the latter, so keep that in mind when placing bets.

2. Place Your Bets

At the start of the round, the dealer will go over the minimum and maximum bets for the table. Keep in mind that, when placing an outside bet, you must bet at least the minimum amount in each bet you place. Meanwhile, you may be able to split up a minimum bet between numbers in an inside bet; ask the dealer if you are unsure.

Now, place your chips on the table to indicate your bet. As a beginner, you may want to stick to outside bets for your first few rounds. Betting on odds, evens, blacks, reds, or either 1-18 or 19-26 will all give you 1 1/9 to 1 odds, which is just slightly worse than a 50/50 chance.

Think about how much you are willing to lose in a single round — not how much you would serve to gain if you won the round. Placing a $20 bet could win you $40, but it could also put you out $20 on your first round. If you’re playing for the fun of it, keeping your bets to $1 or $2 (depending on the minimum bet requirement) can allow you to stretch your bankroll further.

Also, consider whether you want to follow any specific strategy during your gameplay.

When you’re ready, place your chips in the designated spots. When placing an outside bet, the chip goes in the middle of the rectangle, indicating the bet. For inside bets, refer to the chart above to determine where to place the chips or ask the dealer.

Remember, you want to ensure your chip is in the right location so you don’t accidentally wager more than you intended. Placing your chip on a line instead of solidly in the middle of the rectangle indicates that you want to bet on adjoining numbers instead of just one.

You can continue thinking about and placing bets until the dealer calls “no more bets.”

3. Watch the Wheel Spin

Next, the dealer will spin the wheel to determine the outcome of the round.

The wheel spins in one direction, while a small ball spins in the opposite direction on a track on the outside of the wheel. When the ball loses momentum, it falls into the wheel and lands in one of the numbered pockets.

The ball may bounce and skip between pockets before settling into one. Once the ball has landed, take a look at the number and color it has fallen into to determine whether you won or lost your bet.

Traditionally, roulette balls were made out of ivory, but these days they are often made from high-impact plastic. To ensure the fairness of the game, casinos regularly inspect the balls with magnetic and x-ray exams, looking for uneven weights or other inconsistencies to indicate that the wheel has been rigged.

4. Collect Your Winnings

The dealer will use a special rake tool to remove all losing chips from the board. Then, they will calculate the payout for each of the winning bets.

For example, let’s say the ball landed in the black 2 pocket on the wheel. If you bet on any of the following, you will double your wager:

Blacks

Evens

1-18

If you bet on reds, odds, or 19-26, you’ll lose your bet.

For a winning round, it doesn’t hurt to calculate your winnings and compare them to what the dealer handed you. Dealers sometimes make mistakes.

Finally, the dealer will clear the remaining chips from the board to reset for the next round. Feel free to walk away at this point or continue playing another game of roulette.

Popular Roulette Games

At a large casino, you may see different styles of roulette going on. Understanding how to play roulette variations can help you choose a favorite version and fully understand your odds going into a game.

European Roulette

European roulette is a traditional version of roulette that you’ll still commonly see at American casinos. This version is easily identifiable by only having one green zero on the wheel instead of a zero and a double zero. This makes your odds slightly better compared to other versions with more than one green pocket.

The European wheel has 37 pockets total: 18 black, 18 red, and one green. This gives the house an edge of 2.7%.

The European roulette table has a marginally distinct layout compared to the American layout, but the rules are generally the same. Place your chips in the rectangle indicating your desired bet, then watch as the dealer spins the wheel to determine the winning number.

French Roulette

French roulette often uses the same board and wheel as European roulette with a single green zero. The main difference lies in the rules of French roulette compared to other versions. French roulette games sometimes follow En Prison or La Partage rules, which affect the gameplay.

En Prison

Under the En Prison rule, if you place a bet with a 1 to 1 payout (such as evens, odds, reds, or blacks), and the ball lands in the green zero space, you’ll have the option to hold your original stake en prison, or in prison. The dealer will leave your stake on the table and place a marker to show it is en prison. If the bet wins on the next spin, you will get your wager back; if it loses, you will forfeit the wager.

In a game that uses the En Prison rule, if you decide not to place your bet en prison, your other option will be to follow the La Partage rule.

La Partage

Under the La Partage rule, if you place a bet with a 1 to 1 payout that lands on the green zero, you will receive half of your bet back and forfeit the other half. For example, if you bet $10 and the wheel lands on zero, you’ll get $5 back.

American Roulette

American Roulette features a wheel with two green spaces: a zero and a double zero. This version is becoming more and more popular in casinos because it has a higher house edge of 5.26%. Otherwise, it follows the same rules and gameplay as European roulette, although the En Prison and La Partage variations are not typical in the American version.

Mini Roulette

Mini roulette takes place on a smaller scale than traditional roulette. Typically, a mini wheel consists of only 13 numbers: 0 to 12. The 0 pocket is green, while the other 12 numbers are split between red and black.

The house edge in mini roulette is significantly higher than traditional roulette: 7.69%. However, your odds of landing on a specific number are 13 to 1 instead of 37 to 1, as in a typical roulette game.

Mini roulette is a common online roulette game. When you join any roulette game for the first time, whether online or in person, take a look at the wheel and make sure you understand how many numbers are on it — and how that affects your odds.

100/1 Roulette

100/1 roulette is another variation you may see in an online casino. This version uses a wheel with 100 numbers. When you bet on a single number, you have the chance to win a 100 to 1 payout, but the odds of doing so are less than 1%. Still, placing even a $10 bet on a single number could land you a $1,000 payout if you get really lucky.

Multi-Wheel and Multi-Ball Roulette

Multi-wheel roulette uses more than one wheel at a single table and is really just a way to play multiple rounds of roulette at once. You may see this version both online and at land-based casinos.

When you place your bet, you’ll also choose how many wheels you want to be active during the round. For example, let’s say you place a $10 bet on red and activate three wheels. You’ll actually be betting $30. If one wheel lands on red, you’ll get $20 back and lose $20; if all three land on red, you’ll get $60.

Multi-ball roulette lets you choose the number of balls to play on a single wheel. Most versions have a maximum of three balls. The pockets in the roulette wheel are only big enough to hold one ball, so the balls will always land on different numbers.

In a multi-ball roulette game, your odds of landing on a specific number are multiplied by the number of balls. Yet your potential payout is divided by that same number. For example, if you bet $30 on red and two of the balls land on red, you’ll win two-thirds of your stake for each of those balls, equaling $40.

Playing Roulette Online vs. at a Land-Based Casino

In this digital age, you have the option to play roulette in an online or a land-based casino. Online casinos offer the ultimate convenience, allowing you to play roulette from anywhere. But land-based casinos offer that excitement and buzz you can only receive when you step foot in a casino. You’ll find more information about online casino gambling on our dedicated page: How to gamble online.

Here are a few pros and cons of each roulette type.

Pros Cons Playing roulette online Convenience – you can play from anywhere

Endless roulette variations to choose from

Greater opportunity for roulette bonuses

Can play on desktop or mobile device

High betting limits Sign-up requirement

Not a truly authentic experience

Waiting period to receive a payout Playing roulette at a land-based casino Exciting environment

Opportunity to interact with dealers and players

Chance to ask the dealer questions

Fast payouts directly from the dealer

Personalized gameplay Fewer roulette variations

Risk of placing bet in the wrong spot

Lower betting limits

Playing Live Online Roulette

Live online roulette merges the online and in-person roulette experience. These games take place over the internet, but an actual dealer spins the wheel in real time. Many live roulette games let you chat with other players either over text or voice chat, providing the social element many people crave from a land-based casino.

You can find live online roulette games on most online casinos that offer live games. Some have live games taking place all throughout the day, while others schedule them for certain days or times. Always choose your online based on what’s most important to you. We have made it easy by listing the best casinos in each category, such as the best offshore casinos, the best crypto casinos, the best VPN Friendly casinos etc. You’ll find more categories in the gambling menu at the top of this page.

Top Tips To Play Roulette

You’re almost ready to start playing roulette at your favorite online or land-based casino. Here are a few final tips to summarize what you’ve learned and promote a responsible, lucrative gambling experience.

Master the roulette rules: Understand how to place bets on the table, what each bet means, and what you serve to gain or lose from a bet before setting down your chips.

Understand how to place bets on the table, what each bet means, and what you serve to gain or lose from a bet before setting down your chips. Set limits – and stick to them: Give yourself a limit before you even enter a casino or visit a safe online casino platform. Then, stick to that limit no matter what — even if you haven’t won a penny.

Give yourself a limit before you even enter a casino or visit a safe online casino platform. Then, stick to that limit no matter what — even if you haven’t won a penny. Test your strategies playing free roulette online: You can find free roulette games all over the web. Start by playing free games to test out strategies and get a feel for the gameplay.

You can find free roulette games all over the web. Start by playing free games to test out strategies and get a feel for the gameplay. Pick roulette games with a high RTP: Look for roulette games with a lower house edge, such as European roulette with a house edge of just 2.7%. This will give you slightly better odds of winning.

Make use of lucrative bonuses: Roulette games online (and some land-based ones) often come with new player bonuses and deposit bonuses that you can use to increase your initial deposit. Learn about these bonuses and make use of them to continue playing for longer.

Closing Statement

Roulette has been around since the 18th century and is now one of the most popular casino games worldwide. It is a simple, enjoyable casino game that beginners and seasoned gamblers alike love to play. I recommend approaching roulette with equal parts fun and a strategic mindset. While this is a game, it’s also putting your money on the line — and losing more money than you intended certainly isn’t fun.

Part of learning how to play roulette is learning how to play responsibly. Avoid gambling more than you can afford and know when it’s time to walk away. Bring a friend to the casino with you who can help keep you in check if you start betting and losing too much.

Keeping the risk in mind helps you see this game for what it is — an enjoyable classic casino game where you can win big and lose big. Maintain this mindset and have fun playing roulette.

