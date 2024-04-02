Roulette Strategy – How To Play Roulette and Win

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Roulette strategy can be helpful for enjoying this highly social game that encourages camaraderie and packs a healthy dose of suspense. As the wheel spins and you watch that little ball bounce around in hopes that you’ll get the coveted 35:1 payout, you can’t help but picture how you’re going to spend your winnings.

Though Roulette might seem like a simple game on the surface, there are dozens of betting combinations that allow you to place a colorful rainbow of chips across the board. And when you win, you can win big. If you want to learn how to beat the wheel, keep reading for insights on the most popular Roulette betting strategies.

Roulette Strategy Number One – Get to Grips With the Game

The objective of Roulette is quite simple: predict where a tiny little ball will land on a spinning wheel. The wheel is divided into numbered compartments, referred to as pockets, ranging from 0 to 36. Each of the Roulette numbers is assigned a color, either red or black, with the exception of 0 (and 00 for American Roulette), which are green.

You can “win” at Roulette by guessing the outcome of the spin correctly. You can do this by placing a variety of different bets, and tailing your Roulette strategy by betting strategy to increase (or decrease) your odds of winning. Like any luck-based casino game, the lower the odds of winning, the higher the payout.

No matter if you’re playing online roulette or test your luck at land-based casinos, you’re bound to come across different types of Roulette wheels and tables. There are essentially three types of Roulette: American, European, and French.

While the wheels and tables are mostly the same, the three variations will have different representations and rules regarding the number zero.

Learn the Rules

Before you can figure out how to beat Roulette, you have to understand the rules. Fortunately, the rules are relatively simple, and you can easily familiarize yourself with them by playing roulette online. Once you identify how you want to bet, place your chips on the Roulette table. Many casinos allow you to continue placing bets after the wheel has begun to spin, while other casinos may limit betting action to the timeframe before the wheel is spun.

The ball will bounce around the wheel and eventually land in a single pocket. Wherever the ball settles ultimately determines the outcome of the round. The dealer will then distribute payouts based on where everyone’s chips were placed.

Visit our page on how to gamble online for more information.

Get Acquainted With Different Roulette Variations

Depending on where you play, you may see different Roulette variations, including American and European Roulette.

American Roulette has the highest house edge, thanks to having not just one green zero pocket, but two. European Roulette and French Roulette are similar, each having only one zero. French Roulette has additional rules in place for when the ball lands in the zero pocket. One variation is referred to as “en prison,” where instead of losing your bet if the ball lands on zero, your chips stay put (in prison, so to speak), and they get to survive another round on the board.

Another rule variation in French Roulette is “la partage.” Here if you place an even money bet and the ball lands on zero, you lose half your bet only, instead of the entire bet. Both of these variations help even the playing field between gamblers and the house.

Understand the Roulette Wheel

The Roulette wheel features numbered compartments called pockets that range from 0 to 36. As mentioned, American Roulette has a second zero, and the numbers have background colors that alternate between red and black.

The numbers are in a particular order, which looks random, and they are not numerically sequenced. The type of distribution helps ensure that each spin is independent and unbiased, ensuring there is no predictable outcome based on previous spins.

Understand the Roulette Table Layout

Knowing how the Roulette table is laid out is essential for making informed betting decisions and developing the most successful Roulette strategy. When you see the table, you’ll notice that there are several rectangular boxes outside of the colored numbered boxes. This area is referred to as the outside. The numbered boxes are considered the inside.

Another area of the table is the green zero section. If the ball lands here, the house wins, and everyone loses.

There are several different betting options on a Roulette table, allowing you to place bets inside boxes or on lines and corners. These special bets allow you to wager on specific number combinations that can diversify your betting strategy and give you more options to win.

The Most Popular Roulette Strategies

Despite there being numerous strategies that players who want to know how to win at Roulette can employ, they tend to be broken down into two categories: progressive and non-progressive.

Progressive bets involve increasing the size of your bet for each subsequent round. Depending on the exact strategy you use, this might mean increasing or decreasing your bet according to the outcome of your previous wager. The most popular strategies include:

Martingale

Paroli

D’Alembert

Parlay

Fibonacci

Labouchere

As you choose your strategy and plan your bets, be aware that the progressive betting increments do not necessarily have to be equal.

Non-progressive betting, on the other hand, requires that the player place the same wager for each round, regardless of whether the previous spin of the Roulette wheel resulted in a win or loss. The most famous non-progressive strategy is called the “all-in” system, in which you put your entire bankroll on the table each time you bet. If you don’t plan on spending all night at the Roulette table, this strategy can get you in and out quickly.

Regardless of your strategy, keep in mind that the house always has an edge, and no strategy or system can beat it in the long term. This is because an even money bet that allows you to double your money will never have even money odds. For example, betting on black does not mean you have a 50% chance of winning because of the 37 (or 38) numbers on the Roulette wheel; only 18 of them are black.

The slight difference between an even money bet and the house odds gives the house a small margin that allows them to predictably win over time.

The Martingale Betting Strategy

The Martingale roulette strategy is simple and easy to follow, so it’s ideal for beginning gamblers and those who are new to Roulette. It also happens to be a more well-known Roulette strategy, so if you want support from fellow friends at the table, they’ll be able to help you.

The way it works is that you double your bet after each loss. Once you win, you return to your initial bet.

For example, if you start by betting a $10 bet and you lose, your next bet is $20. Another consecutive loss means you bet $40 next. If you win with the $40 bet, you win $80 (which covers your previous losses and yields a small profit), and then you go back to your initial $10 bet and repeat.

If you want to use this strategy, be sure to use it on even money bets: red/black, odd/even, or high/low. Also, to ensure you get the most gameplay from your bankroll, your initial bet should be only about 2% to 3% of what you’ve got at the table. So, if you’re playing with $500, your threshold bet should be between $10 and $15.

Pros: Easy to understand

Easy to understand Simple to apply

Simple to apply High chance of recovering any losses

High chance of recovering any losses Winning bets guarantee at least a small profit Cons: A long losing streak can wipe out your entire bankroll

The Reverse Martingale System (Paroli)

Also referred to as “Paroli” and “positive progression staking,” the Reverse Martingale is a Roulette betting strategy that involves changing the quantity of your wager based on the outcome of the previous round. Specifically, when you lose a bet, you keep the quantity of your next round of betting the same. However, when you win a bet, you double your stake for the next spin of the wheel.

Like the Martingale strategy, you will only use this strategy on even money bets. The overall goal is to be able to win and double your bet for three consecutive spins. If you win three bets in a row, go back to your original bet.

For example, if your initial stake was $5 and you won, your second bet would be $10. A win here would cause you to next wager $20. If you win that bet, return to your original $5 bet on the next spin. This strategy is considered lower risk because you only increase your wager after winning, instead of progressively increasing your bet on a losing streak.

Pros: Lower risk strategy than Martingale

Lower risk strategy than Martingale Increasing bets are based on wins, not losses

Increasing bets are based on wins, not losses Easy to understand

Easy to understand Flexible betting structure Cons: Success depends on winning streaks

Success depends on winning streaks May encourage reckless betting among undisciplined players

The D’Alembert Roulette Strategy

Designed for players with bigger bankrolls, the D’Alembert System is named at a 19th-century French mathematician. Therefore, it’s stood the test of time and is considered a solid betting formula.

This system is like Martingale, where you bet for even money, but it’s less aggressive. The key difference is in how betting increments are structured.

Under this system, you would determine initial bet based on a system of betting units. For example, 1% of your bankroll would be 1 unit. The initial bet should be 5 units, or 5% of your bankroll. From there, subtract one unit for each win, and add one unit for each loss.

So, if you’re betting $5 and win, your next bet would be $4. If your $5 bet resulted in a loss, your next bet should be $6.

This strategy can extend your gameplay because, unlike Martingale, you are not doubling your bet each time you lose. Because the betting increments are more gradual, you can stay at the table longer, even if you’re in the midst of a losing streak.

Pros: More predictably control wins and losses

More predictably control wins and losses Easy to understand

Easy to understand Flexible bet sizes

Flexible bet sizes Can gradually adjust bets Cons: Limited recovery potential

Limited recovery potential Vulnerability to table limits

The Fibonacci Sequence

Another even money betting system, the Fibonacci roulette strategy is designed for more experienced players who can keep track of bets in different increments. I

This game strategy based on the 13th-century Fibonacci mathematical number sequence where the previous two numbers in a series are continually added together to get to the next number. In other words, each new number in the sequence is the sum of the previous two.

The sequence looks like this:

1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55…

The Fibonacci sequence can go on to infinity, but for the purpose of having a Roulette system, the sequence stops at the tenth number, which is 55.

Again, for each loss, you will increase your betting increment to the next number in the sequence. For a win, you go back two numbers in the sequence. For example, if you bet $5 and lose, your next bet would be $8. If you win when you bet $8, you collect $16, and then your next bet would be $3.

The advantage of this system is that since a win doesn’t put you back to your initial bet, you can build your bankroll faster if you’re on a winning streak.

Pros: Straightforward and easy to execute

Straightforward and easy to execute Allows for small, incremental bets

Allows for small, incremental bets Can help recoup lost bets with a single win Cons: Possibility of repeated losses that wipe out your bankroll

The James Bond Roulette Strategy

Is it any surprise that our favorite British secret agent also has a Roulette strategy named after him?

This strategy allows you to spread out your risk and potentially increase your chances of winning by placing bets on multiple parts of the table. Specifically, the James Bond strategy requires a minimum bet of $20, distributed as follows: $14 on an even money bet, like red or black. Then add $5 on a double street to cover six numbers, and round out the $20 with a straight-up $1 bet on zero.

It’s not recommended to use this strategy when playing American Roulette because of the 00 on that particular wheel.

Pros: Allows for diversified bets

Allows for diversified bets Potential for high payouts

Potential for high payouts Clear betting structure

Clear betting structure Can be adapted to European and French Roulette Cons: Not recommended for American roulette

Not recommended for American roulette Limited profit potential

The Parlay Roulette Strategy

Known as a lower risk strategy, the Parlay strategy is the opposite of the Martingale strategy. Instead of increasing your bet when you lose and resetting bets to the original amount when you win, you do the reverse. Now, when you lose, you will decrease the size of your bet down to your initial bet. When you win, you will double your bet. Basically, you are “parlaying” those winnings into your next bet.

To prevent this strategy from getting out of control and wiping out your bankroll with a single bet, you might want to set a “profit limit” or max betting increment. For many players, this looks like stopping the double-betting strategy after four wins and then keeping the bet size steady until you lose.

Pros: Simple, easy to execute strategy

Simple, easy to execute strategy Potential for high returns

Potential for high returns Lower risk than other strategies Cons: An entire sequence failing can lead to a big loss

An entire sequence failing can lead to a big loss Limited bet control

The Andrucci Strategy

Inspired by chaos theory, the Andrucci strategy relies on the adage of “expect the unexpected.”

The strategy involves keeping track of the results and identifying patterns to (theoretically) increase your odds of winning. The idea is that if a number is popular and comes up frequently, it’s “hot” and has a decent chance of continuing to appear. Keeping track of results is key to developing the best Roulette strategy using this system.

To execute this strategy, start by placing an even money bet 30 times (or just observe and note the results). You can do this based on red/black or odd/even.

Next, note which numbers came up the most during this 30-roll sequence and put a larger straight up bet on the top number. Stick with this same number for the next 15 to 25 or so spins. To diversify your betting strategy, it’s also a good idea to place split bets on any other numbers that came up more than once.

Pros: An exciting system to play

An exciting system to play Potential for high payouts

Potential for high payouts Psychological satisfaction

Psychological satisfaction Allows for some strategy Cons: Very high risk

Very high risk The bets have little table coverage

Roulette Strategies for Advanced Players

For advanced players who can think on their feet and have a high degree of comfort and familiarity with the layout of the Roulette table, there are additional strategies to try. If you’re looking for another Roulette strategy to win a fat stack of chips, you can try the Labouchere or Oscar’s Grind strategies.

The Labouchere System

This strategy can be more complicated than the previous systems discussed, but it can be easily tailored to fit different gamblers’ playing styles. It is sometimes referred to as the “cancellation system” because it involves canceling numbers in your betting sequence based on wins and losses.

Here’s how it works: Start by “reverse engineering” how much you want to win. For example, if you want to win $100, you’ll have to calculate how many bets it will take to win that amount. If you say 10, the next step is to break that $100 stake into 10 different bets with different increments.

Start by taking the two bets at the end of your sequence and add them together. If you win, you’ll remove those numbers from the sequence. Then keep going until you win the desired amount. If you lose, however, you will add the losing wager to the end of your sequence, and start the process over again.

In theory, you’ll win your target amount by completing the sequence, but there’s always a possibility you’ll lose your entire bankroll before you can reach the finish line.

Pros: Can be a fun strategy to manage

Can be a fun strategy to manage Involves a structured betting sequence

Involves a structured betting sequence Can be more flexible than other systems

Can be more flexible than other systems Often allows for short-term profits Cons: More complicated than other systems

More complicated than other systems Requires being organized to follow correctly

Requires being organized to follow correctly Losing streaks can be prohibitively expensive

The Oscar’s Grind Strategy

“Discovered” in 1965 by author Allan Wilson, the Oscar’s Grind strategy is similar to the famous Martingale system but with substantially lower risk. It is designed to capitalize on winning streaks while simultaneously minimizing the losses associated with a string of bad luck at the Roulette table.

Like other systems, you start with a base betting unit, which should be a small percentage of your total bankroll. Set a target win amount you’d like to achieve after a set number of bets, and then increase your bet by one unit after each win. In the event of a loss, maintain your bet size – do not increase or decrease it.

Once you reach your target profit, start a new cycle with your base betting unit.

Pros: Provides a predictable betting structure

Provides a predictable betting structure Capitalizes on winning streaks

Capitalizes on winning streaks Minimizes losses Cons: Not effective without a winning streak

Not effective without a winning streak Profits can be slow to accumulate

Roulette Betting Options, Payouts & Odds

At first glance, the Roulette table can be incredibly intimidating. The good news is that once you understand the basics of the table layout, you’ll be well on your way to exploring all the available betting options, while clearly understanding the various payouts and odds.

If you want to do a deep dive into Roulette rules and gameplay, check out these helpful articles: How To Play Roulette and Roulette Odds.

We also provide you with the best options for where to play online roulette based on different criteria:

Inside & Outside Bets in Roulette

Inside and outside bets refer to where you place your chips on the Roulette table. Again, while it can seem like there are endless variations, they all fall within a select few types of bets:

Inside bets include:

Straight: Placing a bet on a single number by putting your chip(s) in the center of the square.

Placing a bet on a single number by putting your chip(s) in the center of the square. Split: The option to bet on two numbers simultaneously by putting the chip(s) on the line that straddles their common edge.

The option to bet on two numbers simultaneously by putting the chip(s) on the line that straddles their common edge. Street: The ability to bet on three numbers with a single bet as long as those three numbers are on the same horizontal line. Put your chip(s) at either end of the line.

The ability to bet on three numbers with a single bet as long as those three numbers are on the same horizontal line. Put your chip(s) at either end of the line. Corner: As the name suggests, this allows your bet to cover 4 numbers that meet in a corner by placing your bet in the corner that each of the numbers shares.

As the name suggests, this allows your bet to cover 4 numbers that meet in a corner by placing your bet in the corner that each of the numbers shares. Line: This wager is placed on a group of six numbers arranged in two adjacent rows. In other words, it’s betting on two street bets that each cover three consecutive numbers.

Outside bets consist of placing wagers on the lines outside of the numbered boxes and include:

Column: On the Roulette table, you’ll see the numbers laid out in three columns with non-consecutive numbers. A column bet is a wager that guesses the ball will land in one of those three columns.

On the Roulette table, you’ll see the numbers laid out in three columns with non-consecutive numbers. A column bet is a wager that guesses the ball will land in one of those three columns. Dozen: Of the 36 numbers on the Roulette table, you can win by predicting whether the ball lands on 1-12, 13-24, or 25-36, typically labeled as “1st 12,” “2nd 12,” and “3rd 12.”

Of the 36 numbers on the Roulette table, you can win by predicting whether the ball lands on 1-12, 13-24, or 25-36, typically labeled as “1st 12,” “2nd 12,” and “3rd 12.” Red/black: This bet is based on correctly predicting whether the ball will land on a red or black number.

This bet is based on correctly predicting whether the ball will land on a red or black number. Even/odd: This bet is based on correctly predicting whether the ball will land on an even or odd number.

This bet is based on correctly predicting whether the ball will land on an even or odd number. Low/high: This wager allows you to cover a broad range of numbers with a single bet. Low is for numbers 1-18, and high is for 19-36. Typically, you’ll see designated rectangles with these ranges at the corner of the table.

Roulette Payouts

Payouts are based on the amount you’ll win if you accurately predict where the Roulette ball will land on the wheel. The lower the odds, the higher the payout, and vice versa. Payouts can be expressed as either a ratio or a multiple of your original bet.

A breakdown of Roulette payouts is as follows:

Bet Payout Straight Bet 35:1 Split Bet 17:1 Street Bet 11:1 Corner Bet 8:1 Line Bet 5:1 Column Bet 2:1 Dozen Bet 2:1 Red/Black Bet 1:1 Even/Odd Bet 1:1 Low/High Bet 1:1

Roulette Odds

Related to the payouts is the concept of Roulette odds, which refers to the probability of a particular outcome occurring. While odds may vary based on the type of Roulette you play, European Roulette odds are as follows:

Bet Odds (approximately) Straight Bet 2.70% Split Bet 5.41% Street Bet 8.11% Corner Bet 10.81% Line Bet 16.22% Column Bet 32.43% Dozen Bet 32.43% Red/Black Bet 48.65% Even/Odd Bet 48.65% Low/High Bet 48.65%

Start With Basic Roulette Strategy Principles

Of all the games casino visitors flock to, Roulette is one of the most popular, and having a Roulette strategy is key. Before venturing out to test these systems and strategies in the wild, there are a few basics to understand about Roulette. Keep reading for the best Roulette strategy.

Keep Your Bankroll Limits in Check

Gambling is all fun and games until the losses start to accumulate. Before you sit down at the table, setting a few ground rules for yourself is a good idea.

First, be sure to set a budget, which should reflect the amount of money you can afford to spend on gambling without affecting your ability to pay your bills. Remember, the money you spend on gambling is discretionary income and should only be used for entertainment purposes.

Once you’ve determined a budget, be sure to stick to it. Decide how much you can afford to wager on a single bet, adhere to those limits, and take a break when necessary. It can be tempting to go on tilt when you’re losing and try to win it all back, but this is probably when it’s best to cut your losses and step away.

By adopting responsible gambling practices, you can help prevent excessive losses, financial strain that affects your family, and potential gambling-related problems.

Understand RTP & House Edge in Different Types of Roulette Casino Games

All casinos maintain a house edge by adjusting the payouts offered for a wager based on the probability of the player winning. For example, an even money bet will pay you on a 1:1 ratio, meaning a winning $5 bet doubles your money to $10.

However, it’s important to note that an even money bet gives you just under a 50% chance of winning. This slightly uneven strategy guarantees that the casino makes money in the long run, no matter how good or long someone’s winning streak happens to be. Unfortunately, there is no foolproof winning roulette strategy.

For example, with Roulette, an even money bet would be based on the color of the number – either red or black. However, depending on the type of roulette you’re playing, there will be either one or two additional colored numbers representing zero or double zero. The addition of these colored numbers decreases your chances of winning from 50% to either 48.6% or 47.3%, respectively.

This is why it’s important to stay away from American Roulette and stick with European Roulette and French Roulette – the addition of the double zero decreases your odds of winning even more by giving the house an additional edge.

Practice Betting Strategies by Playing Roulette Games for Free

Before betting real money at the Roulette table, practicing several rounds for free is highly recommended. This allows you to test out any (or all) of the strategies above without risking a dime of your own money. You might find that you prefer one strategy over another and seem to have better luck with it.

As you improve your skills, become more familiar with the table layout, and feel more comfortable structuring and placing your bets, you can graduate to playing Roulette for real cash.

FAQs