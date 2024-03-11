Top Plinko Gambling Sites in 2024 – The Best Sites To Play Plinko Games
Plinko gambling sites are a ton of fun, which can be good to know if you’ve been itching to give this popular game a try. Plinko is popular because it’s easy to play and totally random, so you never know where the chips are going to fall.
You don’t have to buy a ticket to Vegas to enjoy Plinko gambling. Dozens of offshore casinos offer variants of this hot game, so you can try your luck without ever leaving your living room. To help you find the very best site for playing Plinko, we’ve reviewed the top 10 Plinko casinos based on game selection, banking options, payout speed, welcome bonuses, and more.
Wild Casino US
Welcome Bonus Package Up To $5,000 + 125 Free Spins
Welcome Bonus Package Up To $5,000 + 125 Free Spins
Bovada Casino
Deposit Match Up To $3,750
Deposit Match Up To $3,750
Everygame Casino
200% Up To $7,777 + 77 Free Spins
200% Up To $7,777 + 77 Free Spins
Raging Bull Casino
250% Deposit Match Up To $2,500
250% Deposit Match Up To $2,500
TG Casino
200% Instant Bonus Up To 10ETH
200% Instant Bonus Up To 10ETH
Lucky Creek Casino
Up To $7,500 Welcome Package + 30 Free Spins On Big Game
Up To $7,500 Welcome Package + 30 Free Spins On Big Game
Drake Casino
300% on your first 3 deposits up to $2,000 each
300% on your first 3 deposits up to $2,000 each
Las Atlantis Casino
Up To $9,500 Welcome Package
Up To $9,500 Welcome Package
Sloto Cash Casino
600% Welcome Offer + 60 Free Spins
600% Welcome Offer + 60 Free Spins
Slots of Vegas US
$2,500 + 50 Free Spins
$2,500 + 50 Free Spins
The Best Plinko Gambling Sites in 2024
Here’s a quick breakdown of each Plinko casino that made our list, plus what each one is best known for.
- Bovada – No. 1 Plinko Casino with No Less Than Six Amazing Welcome Bonuses for New Users
- TG.Casino – Nine Plinko games to play through Telegram
- BetUS – Accepts Seven Different Payment Methods Including Crypto, Card, and Direct Deposit
- Drake Casino – Generous 300% Welcome Bonus that Applies to Your First Three Deposits
- Super Slots – Gives Away $35,000 in Daily Prizes
- BetOnline – Lightning-Fast Payouts that Process Within Minutes
- Café Casino – Plinko Casino Accessible Across the US
- Ignition Casino – Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and More
- Slots.LV – Fast and Secure Automated Verification Process
- Lucky Block – Deposit Just $1 to Get Started
The Top 10 Online Plinko Online Gambling Sites Reviewed
With so many Plinko casinos out there, it’s tough to choose the best one. Below, we’ve reviewed our 10 favorite Plinko gambling sites to help narrow your options. All are licensed and regulated and easy to access within seconds.
1. Bovada – No. 1 Plinko Casino with No Less Than Six Amazing Welcome Bonuses for New Users
If you’re looking for your new go-to platform for Plinko gambling, you can’t go wrong choosing Bovada. This online gambling platform is accessible throughout the U.S. and features numerous casino games and sports betting opportunities. It also has a wide selection of Plinko games, including:
- Plinko Rush
- PlinkoX
- Plinko
- Easter Plinko
If you get tired of Plinko, you can switch to any one of hundreds of slot games, video poker varieties, table games, hot drop jackpots, and other specialty games.
You can also head to the Sports tab to bet on your favorite sports teams. Bovada truly has an impressive selection of games.
However, the real reason Bovada tops the list is its generous bonuses and promotions. The platform has six different promotions that can increase your initial deposit. If you’re looking for a casino bonus that you can use toward Plinko games, Bovada’s fits the bill.
Bovada’s sign-up process is quick, easy, and accessible. Once you sign up, you’ll just need to choose which welcome bonus you’d like to redeem (Sports or Casino) and make your first deposit. Then, you’re ready to play.
We found the Bovada platform intuitive and easy to navigate. Bovada could easily become the one casino where you want to spend all your time. And its incredible selection of Plinko games is just the cherry on top.
Bovada Casino Bonus:
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Amount
|Promo Code
|Rollover
|Minimum Deposit
|Crypto accepted?
|Welcome Bonus
|100% match up to $3,000
|
|25x
|None
|❌
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|125% match up to $3,750
|
|25x
|None
|✅
|Poker Welcome Bonus
|100% match up to $500
|PWB500
|None
|None
|❌
|Free Spins Bonanza
|20 free spins
|N/A
|$20 minimum wager
|$10
|✅
Why Bovada Ranks #1:
2. TG.Casino – Nine Plinko Games to Play Through Telegram
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome bonus
200% match up to 10 ETH
None needed
40x
$25
✅
3. BetUS – Accepts Seven Different Payment Methods Including Crypto, Card, and Direct Deposit
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Casino Welcome Bonus
200% up to $5,000
CAS200
30X
$50
✅
4. Drake Casino – Generous 300% Welcome Bonus That Applies to Your First Three Deposits
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome Offer
300% up to $2,000 (can be redeemed 3 times)
None
50x
$25 per deposit
❌
Crypto Welcome Offer
450% up to $500
None
50x
$15
✅
Free Spins
Up to 540 free spins
None
50x
$25
❌
5. Super Slots – Gives Away $35,000 in Daily Prizes
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus (First Deposit)
$250% up to $1,000)
SS250
40x
$20
❌
Welcome Bonus (Second – Fifth Deposits)
100% up to $1,000
SS100
40x
$20
❌
Crypto Welcome Bonus
400% up to $4,000
CRYPTO400
40x
$20
✅
6. BetOnline – Lightning-Fast Payouts That Process Within Minutes
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Casino Welcome Bonus
100% up to $1,000 (can be redeemed 3 times)
BETCASINO
45x
$25 per deposit
❌
Crypto Welcome Bonus
100% up to $1,000
CRYPTO100
14x
$100
✅
7. Café Casino – Plinko Casino Accessible Across the US
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus
350% Match up to $2,500
None Needed
40x
None
✅
8. Ignition Casino – Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and More
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus
100% up to $1,000
None needed
25x
$20
❌
Crypto Welcome Bonus
150% up to $1,500
None needed
25x
$20
✅
9. Slots.LV – Fast and Secure Automated Verification Process
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus
100% up to $2,000
None needed
35x
$20
❌
Crypto Welcome Bonus
200% up to $3,000
None needed
35x
$20
✅
10. Lucky Block – Deposit Just $1 to Get Started
Bonus Name
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Rollover
Minimum Deposit
Crypto Accepted?
Welcome bonus
200% match up to €10,000
None needed
10% of bonus released per 6x wagered
$1 (€20 or currency equivalent for the bonus)
✅
Our Criteria for Ranking the Best Plinko Online Game Sites
Selection of Plinko Games & Other Casino Games
Easy Account Registration
Fast Payment Methods
Plinko Games Bonuses and Promos
Mobile Compatibility and Plinko Apps
Safety, Trustworthiness, and Fair Gambling
Dedication to Responsible Gaming
What Is Plinko Gambling?
The Original Plinko Game
Plinko Game Features
Game Mechanics
How To Play Plinko Gambling Game Online
Play a Plinko Game Online for Real Money
Hot Tips for Beginners
Plinko Casino Bonuses
Bonus Type
About
Recommended Site
Welcome bonus
Ongoing promotions
No-deposit bonuses
The Best Plinko Bonuses at a Glance
Online Casino
Bonus Amount
Promo Code
Payout Speed
Minimum Deposit
Expiry Date
Can be used to play Plinko games?
Bovada
$3,000
CAWELCOME100
Instant
None
N/A
✅
TG.Casino
200% up to 10 ETH
❌
Instant
$25
14 days
✅
BetUS
200% up to $5,000
CAS200
Instant
$50
7 days
✅
Drake Casino
300% up to $2,000 on first three deposits
❌
Instant
$25 per deposit
N/A
Yes but only 10% goes to wagering requirements
Super Slots
$6,000 + 100 free spins
First deposit: SS250
Instant
None
30 days
❌
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000 for the first three deposits
BETCASINO
Instant
$25
30 days
✅
Café Casino
350% Up to $2,500
❌
Instant
None
None
✅
Ignition Casino
150% up to $3,000 (crypto) or 100% up to $2,000 (cash)
❌
Instant
$20
30 days
Yes (half toward Plinko and half toward poker)
Slots.LV
200% up to $3,000 (crypto) or 100% up to $2,000 (card)
❌
Instant
$20
None
✅
Lucky Block
200% match up to €10,000
❌
Instant
€20
14 days
❌
Popular Plinko Game Variations
Spribe Plinko
Plinko XY
Turbo Plinko
Strategies for Playing Plinko at Online Casinos
Payment Methods at Our Top 10 Plinko Casino Sites
Casino
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
Debit/Credit Cards
Bank Transfer
PayPal
Bovada
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
TG.Casino
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
BetUS
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
Drake Casino
✅
✅
✅
✅
Withdrawals only
❌
Super Slots
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
BetOnline
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
Café Casino
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Ignition Casino
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
Slots.LV
✅
✅
✅
✅
Canada Only
❌
Lucky Block
✅
✅
✅
❌
❌
❌
Is It Safe To Play Plinko Online?
Sign Up for a Plinko Online Casino
Step 1: Pick Your Favorite Among Our Recommended Online Casinos
Step 2: Deposit Money and Claim Your Bonus
Step 3: Start Playing Your Favorite Plinko Casino Game
The #1 Plinko Gambling Site
FAQs
Where can I play Plinko for real money?
Is online Plinko gambling legal in the U.S.?
Which is the best Plinko gambling site for U.S. players?
Can I play Plinko in demo mode?
Is Plinko online gambling safe?
