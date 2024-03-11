Top Plinko Gambling Sites in 2024 – The Best Sites To Play Plinko Games

Countries
The Best Plinko Gambling Sites in 2024

Here’s a quick breakdown of each Plinko casino that made our list, plus what each one is best known for.

  1. Bovada – No. 1 Plinko Casino with No Less Than Six Amazing Welcome Bonuses for New Users
  2. TG.Casino – Nine Plinko games to play through Telegram
  3. BetUS – Accepts Seven Different Payment Methods Including Crypto, Card, and Direct Deposit
  4. Drake Casino –  Generous 300% Welcome Bonus that Applies to Your First Three Deposits
  5. Super Slots – Gives Away $35,000 in Daily Prizes
  6. BetOnline – Lightning-Fast Payouts that Process Within Minutes
  7. Café Casino – Plinko Casino Accessible Across the US
  8. Ignition Casino – Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and More
  9. Slots.LV – Fast and Secure Automated Verification Process
  10. Lucky Block – Deposit Just $1 to Get Started

The Top 10 Online Plinko Online Gambling Sites Reviewed

With so many Plinko casinos out there, it’s tough to choose the best one. Below, we’ve reviewed our 10 favorite Plinko gambling sites to help narrow your options. All are licensed and regulated and easy to access within seconds.

1. Bovada – No. 1 Plinko Casino with No Less Than Six Amazing Welcome Bonuses for New Users

Bovada - best plinko gambling site

If you’re looking for your new go-to platform for Plinko gambling, you can’t go wrong choosing Bovada. This online gambling platform is accessible throughout the U.S. and features numerous casino games and sports betting opportunities. It also has a wide selection of Plinko games, including:

  • Plinko Rush
  • PlinkoX
  • Plinko
  • Easter Plinko

If you get tired of Plinko, you can switch to any one of hundreds of slot games, video poker varieties, table games, hot drop jackpots, and other specialty games.

You can also head to the Sports tab to bet on your favorite sports teams. Bovada truly has an impressive selection of games.

However, the real reason Bovada tops the list is its generous bonuses and promotions. The platform has six different promotions that can increase your initial deposit. If you’re looking for a casino bonus that you can use toward Plinko games, Bovada’s fits the bill.

Bovada’s sign-up process is quick, easy, and accessible. Once you sign up, you’ll just need to choose which welcome bonus you’d like to redeem (Sports or Casino) and make your first deposit. Then, you’re ready to play.

We found the Bovada platform intuitive and easy to navigate. Bovada could easily become the one casino where you want to spend all your time. And its incredible selection of Plinko games is just the cherry on top.

Bovada Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus 100% match up to $3,000
  1. CAWELCOME100
  2. BV2NDCWB
 25x None
Crypto Welcome Bonus 125% match up to $3,750
  1. BTCCWB1250
  2. BTC2NDCWB
 25x None
Poker Welcome Bonus 100% match up to $500 PWB500 None None
Free Spins Bonanza 20 free spins N/A $20 minimum wager $10

Why Bovada Ranks #1:

  • Impressive selection of Plinko games & other casino games
  • Generous bonuses
  • Smooth and intuitive platform
  • Easy sign-up process
  • Accepts all major payment methods

 

Visit Bovada Here

2. TG.Casino – Nine Plinko Games to Play Through Telegram

Play Plinko games at TG. Casino

If you’d like an extra layer of anonymity while playing Plinko, you’ll love TG.Casino, which is accessible via both desktop and Telegram. This is a no ID verification casino that works through Telegram – you don’t even need to make an account to play. You simply can’t get any more anonymous than that.

TG.Casino has nine Plinko titles on offer, including favorites like Plinko Rush and Turbo Plinko. As with other top casinos, you can play any of these Plinko games in demo mode.

TG.Casino boasts a fabulous slots section with games like Fruit Party and The Dog House. Our only disappointment is that the casino doesn’t have filters for its slots, though it does offer a search function to help narrow your selection.

If you’re a fan of live dealer games, TG.Casino offers everything you could want and more. Choose from multiple variants of roulette, baccarat, and roulette, plus a few game shows.

The casino has a full-featured sports betting platform, too. You can bet on nearly any imaginable market, from football to sumo wrestling.

This casino offers a very impressive welcome bonus. With your first deposit, you’ll get a 200% match up to 10 ETH, plus 50 free spins with no wagering requirement.

TG.Casino is a crypto casino, and as such it only accepts cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, TGC Token, and Ethereum. Withdrawals typically happen in minutes.

Start playing Plinko with cryptocurrency today by signing up for TG.Casino.

TG.Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome bonus 200% match up to 10 ETH None needed 40x $25

Why TG.Casino Ranks #2:

  • Free spins with welcome bonus
  • Casino accessible through Telegram
  • Meme coin investment opportunity

How to Claim Position 2:

  • By adding eWallet options like PayPal
  • Lowering the wagering requirements for promos

Visit TG.Casino Here

3. BetUS – Accepts Seven Different Payment Methods Including Crypto, Card, and Direct Deposit

BetUS Casino has a good selection of Plinko games

BetUS casino is the best Plinko gambling site if you’re looking for crypto casinos, but not only. This website accepts a wide range of payment methods, which you can review in the chart at the bottom of this page. Take it from me. If you’re looking for any payment method, BetUS probably has it.

This casino has Plinko Rush, which we’ve found to be the most popular version of Plinko games on online casinos. While this is the only version of the game on BetUS, it should satisfy your Plinko cravings.

Aside from its Plinko offerings, BetUS also has a good selection of blackjack games, slots, table games, and live dealer games. It has a gambling license through the Island of Moheli and offers a reliable gambling experience.

BetUS has a loyalty program that we’d recommend joining if you plan to become a long-term user. You’ll slowly rack up loyalty points that will land you in different loyalty tiers, giving you access to tournaments and free payouts.

If you aren’t a part of the loyalty program, you’ll have to pay a fee every time you withdraw your winnings.

The BetUS interface is a little bit outdated. It’s easy to navigate, but the graphics look clunky. It doesn’t have the smooth look of modern online casinos.

But if you don’t care about appearances and you want to deposit with crypto or cash, BetUS is a great Plinko casino to consider.

BetUS Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to $5,000 CAS200 30X $50

Why BetUS Ranks #3:

  • Great selection of payment methods
  • Loyalty program with special offers
  • Wide variety of games

How BetUS Can Claim Position #2: 

  • Make payouts free for everyone
  • Update graphics and user interface
Visit BetUS Here

4. Drake Casino – Generous 300% Welcome Bonus That Applies to Your First Three Deposits

Drake Casino homepage

Drake Casino has been around since 2012 and has provided a reliable Plinko gambling experience since then.

This site has an exceptional user interface that makes finding and playing your favorite casino games, including Plinko, fun and hassle-free. The dark background and bright graphics really give the feeling that you’re in a real casino.

The website is also very fast. Drake Casino loads faster than any other site on the list. This platform offers a very pleasant gambling experience simply due to its beautiful interface.

To locate the Plinko games, head to the Games tab and use the search bar. The site currently only has Plinko Rush, but it seems to add new games periodically.

If you’re into specialty games in general, you may also enjoy options like Animal Arcade, Cleopatra’s Pyramid Keno, and Leprechaun Frenzy Scratchcard, all available on Drake Casino.

Drake Casino’s welcome offer is a bit unique in that it applies to your first three deposits, not just the first one. You can get a 200% bonus match of up to $2,000 on all three deposits. We also appreciate the site’s weekly bonuses and free spins.

What we don’t like is that specialty games, like Plinko, only qualify 10% toward your wagering requirement for the welcome bonus instead of 100%. So, if you only play Plinko or other specialty games, it will take you a while to achieve the full 300% match.

Still, if this isn’t something that bothers you, you’ll find Drake Casino to be a great environment in which to play Plinko.

Drake Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Offer 300% up to $2,000 (can be redeemed 3 times) None 50x $25 per deposit
Crypto Welcome Offer 450% up to $500 None 50x $15
Free Spins Up to 540 free spins None 50x $25

Why Drake Casino Ranks #4: 

  • Beautiful, smooth interface
  • Welcome bonus on first three deposits
  • Good selection of specialty games

How Drake Casino Can Reach the Top 3:

  • Make Plinko count 100% toward the welcome bonus
  • Add more Plinko games
Visit Drake Here

5. Super Slots – Gives Away $35,000 in Daily Prizes

Play Plinko at Superslots

Super Slots is a Plinko gambling platform with a high-quality interface and virtually every online casino game you could imagine.

Aside from Plinko Rush, it has countless slots, table games, video poker games, live casino games, and tournaments. It doesn’t currently have sports betting, but there’s plenty else to do on this loaded casino website.

We’ve found Super Slots’ welcome bonus to be one of the most valuable out there. You can get up to $6,000 back in total when you make your first six deposits.

Unfortunately, you can’t count a Plinko gambling game toward the welcome bonus. This is a pretty big deal if you’re choosing Super Slots just to play Plinko; in this case, the welcome bonus won’t apply to you.

However, the site may have other bonuses that do apply to you. It gives away $35,000 in daily prizes and has special promotions throughout the week.

Super Slots’ tournaments are another unique feature we want to mention. On the “Tournaments” tab, you’ll find cash races that could earn you extra money aside from your casino winnings. They change weekly and sometimes include Plinko races.

Anyone who likes depositing with crypto, will be pleasantly surprised with this platform’s selection of accepted cryptocurrencies. Aside from the more common options, it also accepts currencies like Polygon, Shiba Inu Coin, Tether, Solana, and Dogecoin.

If you’re not into crypto, on the other hand, you can also make a deposit using traditional payment options.

Sign up for Super Slots today to begin playing Plinko on this high-quality gambling site.

Super Slots Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus (First Deposit) $250% up to $1,000) SS250 40x $20
Welcome Bonus (Second – Fifth Deposits) 100% up to $1,000 SS100 40x $20
Crypto Welcome Bonus 400% up to $4,000 CRYPTO400 40x $20

Why Super Slots Ranks #5:

  • Excellent welcome bonus
  • Great selection of payment methods
  • Numerous game options

How Super Slots Can Reach the Top 3:

  • Make Plinko eligible for the welcome bonus
  • Add sports betting
Visit Super Slots Here

6. BetOnline – Lightning-Fast Payouts That Process Within Minutes

BetOnline casino homepage

BetOnline is a gambling platform that largely advertises its sports betting options, but don’t be fooled — it also has a great selection of casino games, including Plinko.

Plinko Rush is available on this platform, along with other specialty games like Spin to Win, American Keno, Space Invasion, and Casino Solitaire. This is in addition to its wide selection of table games, live games, and slots.

BetOnline has a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,000 that you can use for your first three deposits. From what we can tell, you can use this bonus toward Plinko, and 100% of your wager will count toward your minimum wagering requirement.

This platform also has a pretty good VIP rewards program that you can join from day one. You’ll automatically qualify for the Bronze tier after you create your account, which gives you access to level-up bonuses, daily reload bonuses, birthday rewards, and more.

But the platform’s biggest selling point for me was its fast payouts. You can see your winnings in your bank account within minutes. For reference, many other sites can take up to two weeks to process your payment!

BetOnline also accepts more payment methods than many other sites. You can deposit with various credit cards and cryptocurrencies. Some payment methods do have deposit fees, so make sure to be aware of that before settling on a deposit method.

One last consideration: BetOnline says it is licensed and regulated, but we couldn’t find its licensing information to verify that claim.

BetOnline Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to $1,000 (can be redeemed 3 times) BETCASINO 45x $25 per deposit
Crypto Welcome Bonus 100% up to $1,000 CRYPTO100 14x $100

Why BetOnline Ranks #6:

  • Payouts within minutes
  • Accessible VIP program
  • Plinko eligible for welcome bonus

How BetOnline Can Reach the Top 5:

  • Include license info on website
  • Add more varieties of Plinko
Visit BetOnlineHere

7. Café Casino – Plinko Casino Accessible Across the US

Cafe Casino for Plinko Games

Café Casino is an online gambling platform that is only accessible in the U.S. So if you live in a U.S. state where gambling is legal, this is a great place to get your Plinko fix.

The site has an impressive selection of casino games, including Plinko Rush. We’d recommend checking the New Games tab to see if it has added any other variations of Plinko to the list. The platform seems to add new games regularly.

Café Casino doesn’t have as many bonuses and promotions as other reviewed sites. Its welcome bonus is worth up to $2,500 if you fund with crypto; if you deposit with cash, you can get a 250% match up to $1,500.

According to the site’s wagering contribution chart, all specialty games, including Plinko, count 100% toward the welcome bonus, which is awesome.

We are also really impressed with Café Casino’s Perks program, which is its version of a VIP program. The site clearly lays out how you can earn points toward your VIP status and what those points mean.

For example, you get five points for every $1 you wager on Plinko and other specialty games; after accumulating 2,500 points, you’ll reach Level 2 status, which lets you score rewards faster.

This is a safe gambling platform with a license through Curaçao eGaming and accepts both crypto and traditional payment methods.

Café Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus 350% Match up to $2,500 None Needed 40x None

Why Café Casino Ranks #7:

  • Excellent VIP perks program
  • Available throughout the U.S.
  • Easy-to-navigate interface

How Café Casino Can Reach the Top 5:

  • Increase Welcome Bonus
  • Add more Plinko games
Visit Cafe Casino Here

8. Ignition Casino – Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and More

Ignition offers Plinko Games

If you want to play Plinko with cryptocurrency, many of the options on our list will allow you to do so, but out of all of them, Ignition Casino has the best deals and payment methods for crypto fans.

This Plinko gambling platform accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and other major cryptocurrencies, along with Visa and Mastercard if you prefer. But we really appreciate that the site has an entire crypto deposit guide for if you’re new to the virtual currency world. This guide is full of how-to videos to walk you through the process of buying crypto and funding your account.

Ignition Casino has several variations of Plinko: PlinkoX, Plinko Rush, Easter Plinko, and the traditional Plinko game. You can find these on the Specialty Games tab; just use the search bar to narrow your options.

The platform has a full selection of other casino games, live dealer games, and virtual sports. It also has a wealth of bonuses and promotions to increase your initial deposit amount.

If you’re planning to deposit with crypto, visit the Crypto tab on the Promotions page and see all of the special bonuses you qualify for. Crypto users can get a $3,000 welcome bonus featuring a 150% match. You can use half of the match toward casino games, like Plinko, and the other half on poker games.

Ignition Casino is licensed and regulated by Curaçao eGaming. Our main complaint is that the interface is a little laggy — probably because of all the moving graphics throughout the site.

Ignition Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus 100% up to $1,000 None needed 25x $20
Crypto Welcome Bonus 150% up to $1,500 None needed 25x $20

Why Ignition Casino Ranks #8:

  • Great crypto deals
  • Wide selection of Plinko games
  • Many deposit options

How Ignition Casino Can Reach the Top 5: 

  • Improve loading speeds
  • Expand full welcome bonus for casino games
Visit Ignition Here

9. Slots.LV – Fast and Secure Automated Verification Process

Play Plinko at Slots.lv

Slots.LV is one of the prettiest online casinos out there. As soon as you enter the home page, you’re instantly met with beautiful graphics and color schemes.

The site also features a lot of modern casino games with high-quality graphics. It may seem like a small feature, but it really elevates your gambling experience.

Slots.LV accepts players in the U.S. and Canada. The platform has both traditional Plinko and Plinko Rush, and you can play both games on demo mode to get a feel for their gameplay before depositing money.

Aside from its Plinko offerings, Slots.LV has a fun selection of other casino games, like jackpots, arcade games, table games, and of course, dozens of slots. You can sort the game selection by type, but we wish Slots.LV had a search function to narrow down its selection further.

Slots.LV only has one active bonus, and it’s for new users. It’s a pretty good deal, though: you can get a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 when you deposit with crypto or a 100% match bonus up to $2,000 when you deposit with card. Both bonuses also come with free spins to use on the Golden Buffalo slot.

The platform’s gambling license is through Curaçao eGaming, and it looks like Slots.LV promotes a very secure gambling experience. You’ll need to go through an automated verification process to create your account. This process may be annoying, but it ensures that Slots.LV operates at the highest level of security.

Slots.LV Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto accepted?
Welcome Bonus 100% up to $2,000 None needed 35x $20
Crypto Welcome Bonus 200% up to $3,000 None needed 35x $20

Why Slots.LV Ranks #9:

  • Beautiful graphics and interface
  • Secure gambling practices
  • Great selection of games

How Slots.LV Can Reach the Top 5:

  • Add a search tool for games
  • Add more bonuses
Visit Slots.LV Here

10. Lucky Block – Deposit Just $1 to Get Started

Play PlinkoCasino Games at Lucky Block Casino

Some Plinko casinos require hefty minimum deposits just to get started, but not Lucky Block. At this Curacao-licensed casino, you can give its online Plinko games a go for a mere $1. On top of that, you can play many of the casino’s games for free before making a deposit.

Lucky Block has a huge variety of Plinko games to choose from. Some of its variants include Plinko X, Plinko Rush, Take My Plinko, and Prospector’s Plinko. All feature high-definition graphics and engaging gameplay.

Lucky Block has over 5,000 other games to try if you get tired of playing Plinko. Most of its games are slots, but the casino has a good selection of table games, such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Its live dealer section is fantastic as well. Tables are open 24/7 and have a good range of betting limits. Whether you’d like to start off small or go all in with a big bet, you’ll find a table to meet your needs here.

Lucky Block’s welcome bonus is quite impressive. With your first deposit, you get a 200% match up to €10,000. The casino also sometimes throws in free spins for its slot games as well.

For payments, Lucky Block accepts 17 types of crypto, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. You can purchase crypto through the casino using your credit/debit card or Google/Apple Pay.

When you request your winnings, you won’t have to wait long. Most payouts happen in a few minutes or less.

Lucky Block Casino Bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Promo Code Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted?
Welcome bonus 200% match up to €10,000 None needed 10% of bonus released per 6x wagered $1 (€20 or currency equivalent for the bonus)

Why Lucky Block Casino Ranks #10:

  • Free play demo mode for many games
  • Good Plinko game selection
  • Has no KYC requirements

How Lucky Block Casino Can Reach the Top 5:

  • Include more responsible gambling tools
  • Clarify wagering requirements
Visit Lucky Block Here

Our Criteria for Ranking the Best Plinko Online Game Sites

We reviewed several criteria across numerous online casinos to curate our list of the best Plinko gambling sites. Learn how we rate Plinko casinos below.

Selection of Plinko Games & Other Casino Games

Naturally, a good Plinko casino should have an excellent selection of Plinko games. I also chose casinos that have a robust library of slots, table games, live dealer tables, and sports betting.

Easy Account Registration

It’s a snap to sign up to all the casinos we’ve reviewed. Many don’t have KYC requirements, and some don’t require an account at all. No KYC casinos use automated verification processes that only take a few minutes.

Fast Payment Methods

The best Plinko gambling sites offer speedy payment methods so you can get your winnings quickly. All the casinos we reviewed accept crypto, which is the fastest payment method available.

Plinko Games Bonuses and Promos

We looked for Plinko casinos offering generous welcome bonuses that match your first deposit by a certain amount. Our favorite casinos also have regular promos, such as cashback and free spins.

Mobile Compatibility and Plinko Apps

We only chose casinos that are easily accessible on your tablet or phone, regardless of whether the casino has an app or not. All the above casinos work seamlessly on any mobile browser.

Safety, Trustworthiness, and Fair Gambling

When you’re playing with real money, it’s important to pick a casino you can trust. Each casino we reviewed is committed to offering provably fair games via RNG-software, trustworthiness, and player safety. You can read about their safe gambling practices right on the website.

These casinos also use Know Your Client verification to ensure a secure experience for everyone.

Dedication to Responsible Gaming

Plinko gambling is loads of fun, so it can be easy to spend more than you intended. To help curb problematic gambling, we chose casinos with robust responsible gaming tools. Most platforms include features that allow you to block your account for a certain amount of time to give yourself a break from gambling.

What Is Plinko Gambling?

New to Plinko? Here’s what you need to know.

The Original Plinko Game

The original Plinko game got its start way back in 1983. It debuted on the popular TV game show The Price Is Right. The Plinko board became an instant hit with audiences and contestants alike.

Plinko Game Features

Plinko is a rather simple game that’s incredibly easy to play. It features a board lined with pegs, plus a range of numbers at the bottom. Players drop a chip from the top and watch where it lands. Some slots at the bottom are winners, while others aren’t.

Game Mechanics

Plinko doesn’t involve complicated mechanics like some other casino games. Instead of strategy, the game relies on luck and the power of physics to determine one’s winnings.

When dropped from above, the token will bounce between pegs as it makes its way to the bottom. If it lands in a slot with a prize, that’s how much the player wins.

How To Play Plinko Gambling Game Online

If you’d like to enjoy the thrill of Plinko, here’s how.

Play a Plinko Game Online for Real Money

To play Plinko online:

  1. Choose a casino from the list above.
  2. Make an account, if required.
  3. Make your first deposit and claim a welcome bonus. At most casinos, you don’t need to enter a promo code to get the bonus. Just make the required minimum deposit.
  4. Choose an online Plinko gambling game and play. Plinko gambling games come in several variants, but the general gameplay remains the same for each.

Hot Tips for Beginners

To boost your chances of winning at Plinko:

  • Play in demo mode – Free play is helpful when you’re first learning the game’s mechanics.
  • Manage your bankroll – Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose.
  • Understand the odds – Good casinos post the RTPs for their Plinko games.
  • Know when to cash out – Playing for longer doesn’t mean you’ll keep winning more money. Know when it’s time to cash out and call it a day to avoid losing too much money.

Plinko Casino Bonuses

Plinko casinos offer many different bonuses. Here’s a short description and a recommended casino for a few types of bonuses.

Bonus Type About Recommended Site
Welcome bonus
  • Matches your first deposit by 100% or more
  • TG.Casino: 200% match up to 10 ETH
Ongoing promotions
  • Includes cashback, free spins, tournaments, and races
  • Super Slots: $35,000 in cash prizes daily, weekly promotions
No-deposit bonuses
  • Require no deposit to earn
  • Not available at any casino reviewed

The Best Plinko Bonuses at a Glance

Having trouble keeping track of all these Plinko bonuses? Check out the table below for a recap.

Online Casino Bonus Amount Promo Code Payout Speed Minimum Deposit Expiry Date Can be used to play Plinko games?
Bovada $3,000 CAWELCOME100 Instant None N/A
TG.Casino 200% up to 10 ETH Instant $25 14 days
BetUS 200% up to $5,000 CAS200 Instant $50 7 days
Drake Casino 300% up to $2,000 on first three deposits Instant $25 per deposit N/A Yes but only 10% goes to wagering requirements
Super Slots $6,000 + 100 free spins First deposit: SS250

Next five deposits: SS100

 Instant None 30 days
BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 for the first three deposits BETCASINO Instant $25 30 days
Café Casino 350% Up to $2,500 Instant None None
Ignition Casino 150% up to $3,000 (crypto) or 100% up to $2,000 (cash) Instant $20 30 days Yes (half toward Plinko and half toward poker)
Slots.LV 200% up to $3,000 (crypto) or 100% up to $2,000 (card) Instant $20 None
Lucky Block 200% match up to €10,000 Instant €20 14 days

Popular Plinko Game Variations

Plinko comes in several variants with different rules and potential winnings. We explain some of the most popular variations below.

Plinko Rush

A version of Plinko from Betsoft, Plinko Rush is an exhilarating Plinko game with an RTP of 96.27%. It features an adjustable triangular base of pins and the option to drop as many balls as you’d like in a single play.

Spribe Plinko

Spribe Plinko has an RTP of 97% and a max win of x555. You can bet on low-, medium-, or high-risk numbers.

Plinko XY

Plinko XY hails from developer BGaming. It’s provably fair and has an RTP of 98.91% to 99.16%, depending on the casino. You can adjust the volatility and the number of rows.

Turbo Plinko

This Plinko game has an incredible RTP of 99%. You can bet 10 cents to $100 per game. The game also allows you to drop five to 10 discs at once.

Strategies for Playing Plinko at Online Casinos

To maximize your winnings at Plinko casinos:

  • Play in demo mode – Playing a free Plinko game helps you learn how the mechanics work before betting money.
  • Try different variants; some have better odds than others.
  • Don’t bet on high-volatility numbers unless you’re willing to lose big.
  • Keep a careful eye on how the discs fall. You may be able to pick up on patterns by doing so.

Payment Methods at Our Top 10 Plinko Casino Sites

Below, find a list of payment options and banking methods accepted at the top 10 Plinko gambling sites.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit/Credit Cards Bank Transfer  PayPal
Bovada
TG.Casino
BetUS
Drake Casino Withdrawals only
Super Slots
BetOnline
Café Casino
Ignition Casino
Slots.LV Canada Only
Lucky Block

Is It Safe To Play Plinko Online?

It’s 100% safe to play a Plinko game online for real money. All the above casinos are located offshore, so they’re not regulated by the U.S. government. That means you can’t get into trouble for playing.

Following certain best practices, like putting a limit on your spending and giving yourself timeouts, can help you stay safe while gambling.

Sign Up for a Plinko Online Casino

Ready to begin playing Plinko with real cash? Here’s how to start playing Plinko on the casinos above.

Step 1: Pick Your Favorite Among Our Recommended Online Casinos

Bovada casino

Choose your favorite casino from the list above. To showcase these instructions, we chose our number one, Bovada. Click the “Sign Up” button, then enter your email address and password to make an account.

Step 2: Deposit Money and Claim Your Bonus

Bitcoin deposit screen at Bovada

Once logged in, click “Deposit” and choose your preferred currency. You can connect your crypto wallet to deposit with crypto, enter credit card information, or even deposit with PayPal.

Enter the amount of cash or crypto you want to add to your account. Be sure to enter the welcome bonus code on your first deposit to claim the bonus.

Step 3: Start Playing Your Favorite Plinko Casino Game

Play games at Bovada Casino

That’s all there is to it. All you have to do now is choose a Plinko game and play away.

The #1 Plinko Gambling Site

We had a great time checking out all the above casinos, but there’s one clear winner: Bovada. It features a fantastic variety of Plinko games, a hefty welcome bonus, and speedy payouts.

We know you’ll love Bovada as much as we do, so head on over and start playing your favorite Plinko games now!

Visit Bovada Here

FAQs

Where can I play Plinko for real money?

Is online Plinko gambling legal in the U.S.?

Which is the best Plinko gambling site for U.S. players?

Can I play Plinko in demo mode?

Is Plinko online gambling safe?

Johanna Gullberg

Johanna Gullberg

With over a decade of experience in the online casino industry, Johanna is a seasoned expert and passionate advocate in this field. Her role as Casino Editor at Tech Report is enriched by years of writing specialized iGaming content for several different markets. Johanna is an authoritative source for everything related to online casino gaming, providing insights on where and how to play. Her expertise ensures players have a comprehensive and well-informed gaming experience.

