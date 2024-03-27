The Best Sports Betting Bots in 2024

The best sports betting bots can offer accurate betting tips based on vast sets of real-time data. By leveraging gambling bots, you can gain a non-biased perspective over sporting outcomes for better risk management. Many free betting bots allow you to enjoy complimentary features, while some charge subscription fees for advanced access to AI sport prediction tips.

Trusting the accuracy of an AI betting bot can feel like a shot in the dark. We did the research and testing for you to find the best AI for sports betting based on accuracy, supported markets, betting features, pricing, and user-friendliness.

List of the Best AI Betting Bots and Sites

To create our list of the best sports betting bot sites, we considered factors like how accurate the bets are based on probability percentages, pricing models, available sports betting markets, and more. Based on our research, we found the top sports betting bot sites to be the following:

BetIdeas – No.1 Sports AI Betting Bot With Research-Backed Probability Percentages AI Sports Betting – Best Telegram Sports Betting Bot PredictBet.ai – Top Sports AI Betting Bot for European Leagues SportsPrediction.ai – Leading Sports Betting Bot for Niche Bet Types AI Betting Tips – Best Mobile Betting Bot Betting Tips AI Predictions – Sports Betting Predictions for Seemingly Every Country Imaginable Rithmm – Best Professional Betting Bot Leans.ai – Best AI Predictions Tool for American Sports

Reviews of the Best Sports Betting Bots

Below, we go through each of the best sports betting bots in more detail so you can find the right AI tool for your budget and preferred market.

1: BetIdeas – No.1 Sports Betting Bot With Research-Backed Probability Percentages

BetIdeas is the first AI betting bot on our list for its clean user interface, reliable results, and free predictions. The AI sports betting bot leverages enormous sets of data to provide accurate betting predictions with clear probability percentages so you know the exact risk you’re taking by using the tool’s recommendations. For example, you may see that the percentage provides a higher probability than the bet’s odds, which could represent a strong bet. The website’s experts also provide betting tips to help shape your decision.

BetIdeas primarily uses historical game data to create its predictions. Essentially, you can skip the hassle of researching teams yourself by allowing BetIdeas to do the combing for you. BetIdeas allows you to find the most profitable betting options of the day in only a few seconds by using its “Football Predictions and Betting Tips,” “BetIdea’s Bet of the Day,” or “Today’s Football Predictions” for fast insights on outcomes.

Unlike many automated AI betting bot sites I reviewed, BetIdeas is 100% free to use. The website primarily focuses on soccer, including Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A, but also provides predictions for boxing, basketball, greyhound racing, golf, and more. Beyond the offered markets, BetIdeas provides predictions on a range of bet types, including outcomes, both teams scoring, yellow cards issued, and more.

Why BetIdeas Ranks #1:

Probability percentages based on AI

Probability percentages based on AI 100% free-to-use betting tips and tools

100% free-to-use betting tips and tools

Regularly updated bets of the day

No registration requirements
Multiple markets and betting options

2: AI Sports Betting – Best Telegram Sports Betting Bot

Numerous sports betting websites use Telegram’s popular encrypted chat platform for message-based prompts and anonymous communication with other players. If you already use Telegram for gambling, you would likely enjoy the convenience of AI Sports Betting, as it generates AI-based predictions on the same messaging platform, similar to a ChatGPT sports betting bot. The real-time chatbot for sports betting offers advanced predictions across over 40 bookmakers with a proven return on investment of up to 17%, according to the website.

AI Sports Betting chooses its list of supported bookmakers based on the most reputable providers in the industry. Currently, customers from over 50 countries rely on its predictions, sending out over 1,000 betting predictions per day, according to the website. Aside from receiving predictions on where to place bets, AI Sports Betting advises you on which bookmaker you should use based on the type of market and bet you would be placing so you can maximize things like welcome offers or cashback from different online sportsbooks.

AI Sports Betting offers predictions on football, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and handball, with insights on numerous types of bets. Unfortunately, the chatbot sports betting tool does not offer a free plan, as the “Starter” service costs $6.99 per month. You can also upgrade to the “Expert” plan, which comes at a one-time fee of $34.99.

Why AI Sports Betting Ranks #2:
Telegram integration for heightened convenience

1,000 predictions offered daily

Average ROI of up to 17%

Average ROI of up to 17% AI-based predictions on all popular markets

Offer a free plan

Provide more niche markets

3: PredictBet.ai – Top Sports Betting Bot for European Leagues

If you prefer betting on European competitions, like the Champions League, the Premier League, the Europa League, or the Europa Conference League, PredictBet.ai may be for you. This football betting bot offers AI-powered predictions on major European leagues, covering Italy, Germany, Spain, England, and more. Like AI Sports Betting, PredictBet.ai provides bookmaker predictions, so you know exactly where to place your bets based on your country, how you plan to deposit your funds, and more.

According to its website, PredictBet.ai offers a 75% win rate, though we could not verify this data. What we do know is that the sports betting bot displays prediction likelihoods in a clear percentage format next to each possible outcome so you can understand which bets have higher chances of coming true. To find the best possible bets, view the website’s “Sure Win Predictions” section, which ranks the predictions with the highest percentages at the top.

We found that PredictBet.ai offers some of the most robust educational information of all the best betting bots we reviewed. You can explore a wealth of information on betting strategies, sportsbook promotions, sign-up bonuses, and more to receive tips on your bets while shaping your strategy. While PredictBet.ai may only offer predictions on soccer, the website provides the most well-rounded information for European leagues and is entirely free.

Why PredictBet.ai Ranks #3:
Claimed 75% win rate

Sure Win Predictions for high likelihoods

Daily betting tips for European leagues

Robust educational information

Robust educational information Recommendations on best bookies

Add predictions for more markets

Verify the win rate

4: SportsPrediction.ai – Leading Sports Betting Bot for Niche Bet Types

Unlike the best sports betting bots we’ve ranked thus far, SportsPrediction.ai goes beyond the basic win-draw-win markets and provides an array of niche bet types, allowing you to receive predictions on nearly every aspect of the game. These fixtures may include match outcomes, both teams score, total match goals, home and away match goals, corners, yellow cards, home and away players to score, home and away players to assist, home players to be carded, and more. While most human betting game experts can only achieve betting prediction accuracy of around 60%, SportsPrediction.ai claims to offer an accuracy rate of 87%.

You can take advantage of this wide range of betting game predictions and potentially high accuracy rates on numerous football (i.e., soccer) betting leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A. If you become a member of SportsPrediction.ai, you’ll also enjoy features like personalized recommendations and real-time prediction updates. To become a member, you can first sign up for a free seven-day trial and then join the full program for just $2.99 per month.

Unlike most of the betting bots on our list, we were happy to see that SportsPrediction.ai provides transparent information regarding the company’s establishment. SportsPrediction.ai was founded in 2022 in the UK and offers its services to members around the globe.

Why SportsPrediction.ai Ranks #4:
Affordable pricing with the free trial

Established in 2022

Established in 2022 A prediction accuracy rate of 87%

Offer more betting predictions beyond soccer

Verify the accuracy rate

5: AI Betting Tips – Best Mobile Betting Bot

If you need betting advice while on the go, we recommend checking out AI Betting Tips. The mobile betting bot offers native apps for Apple and Android users, allowing you to quickly retrieve predictions from your smartphone or tablet. While the app only offers betting tips on soccer games, it does have phenomenal ratings on the Apple Store, averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The betting bot currently has over 10,000 downloads from the Google Play store and 2,394 ratings from Google Reviews, averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars. While we could not find any accuracy ratings, the app’s customers seem quite satisfied with AI Betting Tips’ predictions. The tool claims to use a combination of AI, statistical analysis, and deep learning technology to formulate its predictions on bets like win-draw-wins.

Many users will find the mobile app options to be quite convenient, but I found it worth noting that AI Betting Tips does not seem to offer a browser or desktop version. You must download the app if you wish to receive predictions. Upon doing so, you can opt into a three-day free trial before your subscription of £9.99 per month begins, or £59.99 per year, which I found to be a bit pricey compared to competitors.

Why AI Betting Tips Ranks #5:
Mobile apps for Apple and Android

4.7 stars on the Apple Store

4.8 stars on Google Reviews

10,000 downloads from Google Play
Three-day free trial option

How To Reach the Top 3:

Offer browser version

Lower subscription prices

6: Betting Tips AI Predictions – Sports Betting Predictions for Seemingly Every Country Imaginable

So far, most of the best sports betting bots we’ve covered only offer predictions on major leagues, particularly in Europe. So, what if you want to bet on more niche markets? Betting Tips AI Predictions offers tips on seemingly every market imaginable, spanning from Belgium and Croatia to Australia. You can use Betting Tips AI Predictions to receive insights on football outcomes for both teams to score, over/under, double chance, and win-draw-win.

The AI algorithm leverages numerous data sets, including past statistics, team forms, goals scored and conceded, head-to-head results, odds fluctuation, past playing formulas, and team profiles to create accurate predictions, though the accuracy is not verified or measured as far as we could tell. Despite this, the Betting Tips AI Predictions Android app has been downloaded a whopping 50,000 times.

In the Google Play store, the app has over 1,300 reviews averaging 4.7 stars, which proves its credibility. Across the reviews, many users mentioned that the app increased their success rate substantially compared to betting without predictions. Unfortunately, Betting Tips AI Predictions doesn’t offer an app for iOS users, but the tool appears to be free to use for anyone with an Android device.

Why Betting Tips AI Predictions Ranks #6:
Global sports betting predictions

1,300 reviews with 4.7/5 stars

50,000 app downloads
Free to use

How To Reach the Top 5:

Offer an iOS app

Provide predictions on other sports

7: Rithmm – Best Professional Betting Bot

If you plan on placing sizable bets and need a prediction tool that offers well-rounded information on far more betting markets than just soccer, Rithmm may be for you. First, let’s discuss the pricing. The “Core” membership starts at $29.99 per month or $299 per year. You may also upgrade to the “Premium” plan at a hefty $99 per month or $999.99 annually. At this price range, you must be betting at a near-professional level to make the costs worth it.

Now, let’s get into why Rithmm charges so much. Rithmm is the only sports betting bot on our list, covering just about every major market you can think of. You can find predictions on basketball, American football, baseball, golf, college basketball, and more. The AI algorithm allows you to explore bets like the “Dawg of the Day” to view underdogs, the “Best Bet” selections to locate highly curated “cream of the crop” bets, and “Top Player Props.” You can even sign up to get picks delivered directly to your phone.

Rithmm offers mobile apps for iOS and Android. All predictions require you to download an account, so you will need to begin paying the hefty subscription fees if you want to take advantage of the bot’s features.

Why Rithmm Ranks #7:
iOS and Android apps available

Tips on expansive betting markets

Underdog and player prop betting tips
Real-time tip notifications

How To Reach the Top 5:

Lower subscription costs

Offer accuracy statistics

8: Leans.ai – Best AI Predictions Tool for American Sports

If you want to bet on American sports and need guidance, Leans.ai may be for you. This betting bot primarily focuses on predictions for popular U.S.-based sports like American football, the NBA, baseball, the NHL, and more. According to the tool’s calculations, Leans.ai has generated over 1,231 winning bets compared to 1,072 losses, making its accuracy rate slightly over 50% across sports. While I could not find the exact source of this data, the numbers all seemed to add up correctly across the market categories, which led me to trust its scorecard.

Like a few other betting bots on our list, including BetIdeas, Leans.ai provides weights with each prediction, allowing you to view the likelihood of different tips coming true. To create its predictions, the algorithm analyzes 24/7 sports data, calculates probabilities, considers real-time factors like the weather, and uses AI to improve its predictions. You can also view Top Picks each day to find predictions with the highest accuracies.

While Leans.ai may have a high rating on Trustpilot, the reviews only come from a couple of dozen users, so you should take this with a grain of salt. The tool offers a 30-day free trial, though I was unable to find the actual pricing model that comes after your trial ends. Zero transparency on monthly rates is a bit of a red flag, considering you will likely be charged automatically.

Why Leans.ai Ranks #8:
Accuracy rates seem to be legitimate

Predictions on various American sports

Real-time prediction updates

Real-time prediction updates 30-day free trial

Provide transparent pricing

Increase accuracy rates

What Are Sports Betting Bots?

AI sports betting prediction sites are algorithm-based tools that provide predictions on sporting events so bettors can make more informed decisions on their wagers. You can use betting bots by viewing the recommended bets and likelihoods of various predictions coming true in context with the odds bookmakers have set. Think of them as digital assistants who can help save you the time and hassle of doing your own research on odds.

Some betting bots offer free predictions, while others charge subscription fees. Keep in mind that not all claims about accuracy rates are trustworthy, so you must verify your results over time before placing more money on the predictions produced by AI. We have done some of that work for you by assessing the trustworthiness of each platform above.

How Do AI Sports Betting Bots Work?

AI betting bots work by analyzing vast sets of historical data, including sporting trends and real-time updates, to calculate the probability of any given outcome.

Bots have no room for gut feelings or emotional bias as they rely on hard data to make the best predictions possible.

How To Use Sports Betting Bots

You can leverage the best sports betting bots by following these steps:

Pick your favorite prediction tool, like BetIdeas. Explore the recommended bets on the homepage. Dive deeper into more markets or bet types by clicking on the tabs at the top. Filter through bets based on percentage chances and bookie odds. Pick your favorite bet. Use bookie recommendation tools from bots like PredictBet.ai. Place your bet on the bookmaker’s website.

Sports You Can Use Bots To Bet On

AI bots provide predictions on a range of sports, though not every market in the world. The most popular sporting event you’ll find across sports betting bots is football (soccer) because of its global popularity and sheer number of available events. Beyond football, you can find the following:

American Football

Baseball

Basketball

College Basketball

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Horse Racing

Boxing

Ice Hockey

And more

Types of Bets Available

Sports betting bots typically provide tips on a few main types of bets, with football (soccer) offering the most available options, like the following:

Match Outcome

Match outcome bets are the most simple forms of wager as they involve betting on the overall outcome of the event. Typically, you would bet on which team will win or lose, so in football (soccer), this bet type may be called win-draw-win, given how common ties can be.

Team Goal Totals (Over/Under)

Over/under betting requires you to bet on the total number of points scored by both teams by the end of the event. In this bet, you would bet either under the listed total score or over the listed number, allowing you to wager on a high- or low-scoring game.

Which Player Will Score

Which player will score, or props, allows you to wager on the performance of specific players. Usually, you will bet on how many points a player will score by wagering on exact numbers, over/under, etc.

Yellow/Red Cards Issued

Card betting allows you to bet on how many red or yellow cards the referee will issue during the event. You typically can bet in over/under fashion for card outcomes, though bookies offer numerous types of bet combinations here.

Corners

Corner bets allow you to wager how many corners a team will earn during an event. Bookies can offer quite a few variations here.

Advantages of Using an AI Betting Bot

The best sports betting bots offer quite a few advantages, including the following:

Objectivity

AI tools are machines lacking human qualities, opinions, and emotions regarding different teams. Because of this, you can gain unbiased, objective predictions based on data that your feelings about different teams won’t skew.

Risk Management

Sports betting bots allow you to reduce the risk you take with each bet by leveraging enormous data sets in seconds for more informed betting decisions.

Hedging

With sports betting bots, you can learn the probability of many different results to place multiple wagers on opposing outcomes for better risk management.

Disadvantages of Sports Betting Bots

AI can come with a few drawbacks as well, such as the following:

Limited Understanding of How Models Generate Predictions

AI algorithms, or machine learning as its also called, can be elusive, so you may be unable to trust your betting bot’s predictions since you cannot track how they are generated.

The Track Track Record of Models Is Difficult To Prove

Many betting bots claim to offer high accuracy rates but do not verify this data.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling involves betting on your favorite sports in a safe way by limiting your spending and gambling time to protect your finances and mental health. The best sports betting bots offer responsible gambling tools directly on their websites, though for additional support, please visit the following:

The Best Sports Betting Bot

Based on our research and testing of the best sports betting bots, we found BetIdeas to be the top option based on its high accuracy rates, probability percentages, multiple betting markets and options, and simple UI.

BetIdeas is 100% free to use and does not require an account. Simply visit BetIdeas to begin exploring data-backed betting predictions.

FAQs