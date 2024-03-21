Top VPN Friendly Casinos for 2024

VPN friendly casinos are an excellent option for US players. Virtual private networks provide solutions for many issues players face when they bet online, including privacy issues and geo-locks.

How can you, however, be sure that the VPN friendly casino you’ve selected is worth both your attention and cash? This brings us to our review. Here is a list of the top 10 VPN friendly casinos we have examined for their safety, available games, payment options, payout times, bonuses, and other features.

The 10 Best VPN Friendly Casinos in 2024

Top 10 VPN Friendly Casinos Reviewed

We will discuss each casino in more detail in this part; all welcome players using VPN services. All VPN-friendly casinos on this list are licensed and only take a few seconds to access.

1. TG.Casino – Best Overall VPN Telegram Casino

TG.Casino was introduced in 2023, making it the most recent online gambling establishment on the list of VPN-friendly casinos. Despite this, they already have partnerships with some of the top game production companies in the world, giving them access to one of the most expansive game libraries of any cryptocurrency online casino.

Additionally, TG Casino is a platform that values user privacy. To register, all you need is a Telegram account. Additionally, the casino works flawlessly with VPNs.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are only two of the many cryptocurrency possibilities available. Additionally, TG Casino offers some of the fastest payout times available. There’s the alluring 200% first deposit incentive of up to 10 ETH available to players from the USA.

TG.Casino casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Casino Sign-up Offer Up to 200% Rakeback + 50 Free Spins 35x 0.0001 BTC ✅

Why TG.Casino Ranks #1:

Best VPN telegram casino

Best VPN telegram casino No KYC checks

No KYC checks Quick registration process

2. Lucky Block – Fast Withdrawal VPN Friendly Casino

Early in 2022, Lucky Block launched as a cryptocurrency lottery platform. The plan was to launch a worldwide lottery powered by blockchain that anybody could enter and win.

Prominent software providers offer games on Lucky Block. Microgaming, NetEnt, Betplay, Evolution, and Pragmatic Play are among them. A captivating and participatory experience may also be had at the live dealer tables. In addition, Lucky Block has one of the best online sportsbooks providing competitive odds. Both in-play and pre-match wagers are accepted.

Establishing an account at Lucky Block is quick and easy; the casino accepts Bitcoin as well as other of the best cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Cardano, in addition to XRP. Moreover, you can deposit money using an e-wallet or a debit or credit card. Nevertheless, personal data and KYC documents—like a passport or driver’s license—will be needed for this.

Upon registration, new players are rewarded with a 200% deposit bonus. The maximum amount is €10,000 or its equivalent. 50 bonus spins are also available from Lucky Block. A minimum deposit of €20 is needed to be eligible for the initial bonus. If you choose not to use the bonus, there is only a €1 minimum deposit required. For current account members, Lucky Block also provides a weekly deposit reloading incentive as well as additional seasonal benefits.

Additionally, the top casino for quick payments is Lucky Block. Your withdrawal request will be handled right away. When you withdraw using cryptocurrency, the money appears in your wallet within a matter of minutes. Conventional payment methods may require several days. It doesn’t have any fees or limits on withdrawals.

Lucky Block casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Casino Sign-up Offer 200% welcome offer of up to $10,000 6x to release each 10% of bonus $20 ✅

Why Lucky Block Ranks #2: Fast withdrawal casino

Fast withdrawal casino 6,000 online games

6,000 online games Fast registration procedure How to Claim the Top Spot: Bring in some active players’ bonus spins or cashback

3. BC.Game – Multi-Award Winning VPN Friendly Crypto Casino

BC.Game is an online casino that is highly regarded for its VPN-friendliness and attractive bonuses. Not only does BC.Game offer a generous welcome package, but it also provides daily bonuses to its existing players. For new players, there is an enticing sign-up bonus that offers up to $20,000 across their first four deposits. It’s worth noting that the bonus funds are paid in BC Dollars, which is a unique feature of the BC.Game platform.

You have the option to exchange BC Dollars for popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin quite easily. After you have used up the sign-up bonus, you can spin the daily BC.Game lucky wheel. This gives you a chance to win up to 5 BTC. Additionally, returning players can take advantage of reload bonuses, sports betting bonuses, free spins, and cashback.

With a large selection of games that can be proven to be fair, BC.Game is an excellent VPN-friendly casino with dozens of gambling options. There are more than 100 provably fair games at this casino, including some house games with some of the highest Return-to-Player (RTP) rates in the industry. Furthermore, BC Game ensures that gamers have access to a wide selection of games by offering thousands of titles from well-known software developers.

In addition to traditional gambling options, BC.Game offers a platform for online sports betting featuring competitive odds on a variety of sports, including rugby, soccer, tennis, American football, and boxing. BC.Game also features an in-play betting option for the sports enthusiasts. Another advantage of BC.Game is that it is a leading crypto payment gambling site, with support for over 150 different cryptocurrencies. Payouts are processed in as little as five minutes, making it a quick and convenient option for players.

BC.Game casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Sign up bonus first deposit 180% up to 20,000 BCD Wager amount x 1% x 20% $10 ✅ Sign up bonus second deposit 240% up to 40,000 BCD Wager amount x 1% x 20% $50 ✅ Sign up bonus third deposit 300% up to 60,000 BCD Wager amount x 1% x 20% $100 ✅ Sign up bonus fourth deposit 360% up to 100,000 BCD Wager amount x 1% x 20% $200 ✅

Why BC.Game Ranks #3: Withdrawals processed in less than 10 minutes

Withdrawals processed in less than 10 minutes Good selection of provably fair slots available

Good selection of provably fair slots available In-house gaming titles are offered How to Claim Position 2: Make the rollovers easier to understand

4. BetPanda – Weekly Cashback on Your Losses

Integrations have become a popular trend among VPN-friendly casinos, and for good reason. When gambling websites integrate with powerful platforms, such as Bitcoin Lightning Network, customers can benefit from faster and more secure banking methods and sign-up processes. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a decentralized payment platform that enables Betpanda.io to process lightning-fast payments and payouts.

Betpanda casino offers a wide range of games including exciting slots and table games that can be played virtually or with a live dealer. Moreover, there are over 50 provably fair games available on Betpanda. For those who are unfamiliar with provably fair games, these are games powered by blockchain technology that ensure fair gaming outcomes. This means that neither the player nor the casino can rig the game, and the outcomes can be verified as provably fair.

This casino is VPN friendly and has everything you could want except a sportsbook. Despite this, new players can take advantage of a generous welcome offer and receive 10% weekly cashback on losses. Creating an account is also a quick and easy process, without requiring any KYC verification.

Betpanda does not currently offer a native app. However, their casino can still be accessed through any mobile browser. The website has been fully optimized to function on most iOS and Android devices. To access the full casino suite, you simply need to sign into your online gambling account.

BetPanda casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC 50x $1 ✅

Why BetPanda Ranks #4: Very generous welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

Very generous welcome bonus up to 1 BTC Earn weekly cashback on your losses

Earn weekly cashback on your losses No KYC verification process How to Reach Top 3: Wagering requirements could be lowered

5. VAVE – Exclusive Rewards Available for VIP Members

Vave Casino is a newly established gambling site with over 5,000 casino games and sports betting markets. The platform accepts well-known cryptocurrencies and offers quick withdrawals—less than 60 minutes—to players. In order to deliver a modern gaming experience, Vave Casino is dedicated to upholding safety and privacy by employing the latest security features.

Vave Casino provides an easily navigable interface and offers generous welcome bonuses to its users. With its mobile-friendly website, novice and expert bettors may effortlessly wager on a wide range of games, including sports, table games, live casino games, and slots, all while utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technologies. Furthermore, Vave Casino provides quick payments, anonymous gaming accounts, round-the-clock customer service, and various house edge-free betting options.

The casino offers a large selection of gaming options that will satisfy a variety of preferences. There are games from established developers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Nolimit City available. In addition to playing live dealer games and well-known slot machines like Sweet Bonanza, you can also try your luck with unique games like Plinko and Aviator.

VAVE offers a 100% cashback bonus on initial deposits for new players, up to a maximum of 1 BTC. However, there are 40x wagering requirements on this bonus before any winnings can be withdrawn. In addition, the sports betting section also offers a bonus of 100% match on initial deposits, up to 500 USDT. To unlock accumulators with at least +200 odds, you just need to make a deposit and meet the 5x rollover requirement.

VAVE casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome Cashback Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC 40x 20 USDT ✅ Welcome Sports Bonus 100% up to 500 USDT 5x 20 USDT ✅

Why VAVE Ranks #5: Over 5,000 casino games available

Over 5,000 casino games available Exclusive rewards available to VIP members

Exclusive rewards available to VIP members Frequent bonuses for returning players How to Reach Top 3: The user interface could be less cluttered

6. Metaspins – Daily Lottery Jackpot of $20,000

Metaspins allows you to deposit funds using popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, TRON, Litecoin, and Ethereum without any minimum deposit limitations.

New players who register at Metaspins will receive a 100% deposit bonus that goes up to 1 BTC. To be able to make a withdrawal, both the deposit and bonus funds must be wagered 40 times. Apart from this, Metaspins also offers rakeback of up to 60% and ‘Level Up’ bonuses, which are credited to your account when you move up to the next VIP tier.

At Metaspins, you can enjoy various games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and slots. Metaspins is an online casino that provides live dealer tables and provably fair games. Additionally, it has a blockchain lottery with a jackpot prize of $20,000.

One of the major advantages of Metaspins is its fast payout service; withdrawals are approved instantly. The casino also has a social chat room where players can converse with each other while playing their favorite games.

Metaspins casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Casino welcome bonus 100% up to 1 BTC 40x N/A ✅

Why Metaspins Ranks #6: Instant deposits & withdrawals

Instant deposits & withdrawals Daily lottery jackpot of $20,000

Daily lottery jackpot of $20,000 No deposit limitations How to Reach Top 5: Add a sports betting section

7. Wild.io – Monthly $30 Million Drops & Wins

Wild.io is an online casino that welcomes VPN usage and provides daily bonuses and rewards to its registered players. You can benefit from daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses, such as cashback, reload bonuses, rakeback, and free spins, among others.

Regarding the VIP club, you can look forward to monthly rewards totaling well over $50,000 from daily rakebacks, weekly cashback, and level-up rewards, among many others. To keep things interesting, you can also take part in the casino challenges to mean $15,000 in rewards.

Wild.io is an online casino that primarily deals in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, TRON, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins. You can open an account quickly and anonymously without any hassle. The best part is that the withdrawal requests are instantly approved, meaning you’ll receive your winnings in just a few minutes.

Wild.io offers well over 4,300 exciting games to choose from, including slots, blackjack, video poker, roulette, and baccarat. You’ll find games from leading iGaming software developers such as Play’n GO, Betsoft, Yggdrasil, and 40 others.

Wild.io casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome package – first deposit Up to 120% + 75 free spins 40x $20 ✅ Welcome package – second deposit Up to 110% + 50 free spins 40x $20 Welcome package – third deposit Up to 120% + 75 free spins 40x $20

Why Wild.io Ranks #7: Instant withdrawals are offered

Instant withdrawals are offered Exceptional range of bonuses

Exceptional range of bonuses $30 million drops & wins How to Reach Top 5: Could use the addition of lottery games

8. Betplay – Wide Range of Live Poker Rooms Available

Betplay is a comprehensive gambling site that offers everything a player could possibly need and want. This platform includes live poker rooms, sports betting, a live casino, and thousands of slot games. Some popular slot games on the platform are Sugar Rush, Big Bash Splash, Sweet Bonanza, and Wild Waves Megaways. Additionally, this VPN-friendly casino supports a variety of table games, such as different versions of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

If you want an authentic casino experience, we highly recommend visiting the live casino section. You can access live game shows such as Vegas Ball Bonanza, Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, and Deal or No Deal. Moreover, a wide variety of live dealer table games are available to enjoy. Betplay has teamed up with top casino developers to ensure the gaming outcomes are fair and legitimate. This includes partnerships with Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Hacksaw Gaming.

Betplay is an online casino that specializes in cryptocurrency payments, allowing you to gamble anonymously. If you choose to deposit funds in Bitcoin, the payment goes through the Lightning Network, which means that deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly.

Betplay offers a 100% deposit bonus to new players, but the wagering requirements are quite high at 80x. Additionally, the bonus amount is relatively small at just 50,000 micro-bitcoins. Apart from that, returning players can look forward to daily rakeback and weekly cashback.-

Betplay casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome Bonus 100% up to 50,000 micro-bitcoins 80x N/A ✅

Why Betplay Ranks #8: No KYC casino verification process

No KYC casino verification process Instant deposits & withdrawals

Instant deposits & withdrawals Live poker rooms are available How to Reach Top 5: Reduce the wagering requirements

9. Flush – Feature Buy-In Games Offered

You may probably infer from the name that Flush is a casino that specializes in poker. More than sixty variations of the game, including community games and live and virtual poker, are available at this online casino.

Flush, like many online casinos that are VPN friendly, offers more than one feature. A remarkable variety of over 340 blackjack games, thousands of slots, craps games, baccarat games, and more are all available. Whatever game you prefer to play, Flush probably has it.

You can fund your account with cryptocurrency or fiat payment options, such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and others when you’re ready to sign up and start playing at Flush. The platform, holding a Curacao license, offers quick and fee-free deposits and withdrawals for all payment options. Its secure sign-up process is easy to use and works well with the majority of VPNs.

When signing up, you’ll be welcomed with a multi-tier welcome bonus. Depending on your initial deposit amount, you can get a bonus between 100% and 150%. Returning players can look forward to a wide range of monthly promotions and seasonal giveaways.

Flush casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome Bonus Tier 1 100% bonus 30x $10 ✅ Welcome Bonus Tier 1 150% bonus 35x $200 ✅

Why Flush Ranks #9: Wide variety of 60+ poker games

Wide variety of 60+ poker games 5,800+ casino games available

5,800+ casino games available Feature buy-in games offered How to Reach Top 5: Could use a sportsbook

10. Jackbit – Monthly Jackpots Equaling Close to $500,000

Jackbit is the casino where you find yourself enjoying betting on your favorite sporting events. In addition to sports and esports betting, this VPN-friendly casino offers more than 40 markets for you to bet on. There are thousands of monthly live events where you can place live bets or in-play pre-game wagers. The sportsbook is simple to use, even for tracking bets and finding your favorite match.

In addition to sports betting, Jackbit has a great assortment of more than 1,000 slots, with monthly mega jackpots that frequently near $500,000. Craps, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and other traditional table games are among the hundreds of options available if spinning reels aren’t your thing. You might run into some issues while playing a few games, as we found Jackbit to have somewhat sluggish loading times.

Even though Jackbit accepts various fiat and cryptocurrency payment options, the casino demands that you go through KYC verification procedures if you use fiat payment methods for deposits. It’s best to transact with cryptocurrency if you don’t want to give up your anonymity.

Although you can still get free spins after signing up, Jackbit’s absence of deposit-matching bonuses is another drawback. You should be aware that Jackbit has a relatively low monthly withdrawal maximum of $15,000 when keeping an eye on your account.

Jackbit casino bonus:

Bonus Name Bonus Amount Rollover Minimum Deposit Crypto Accepted? Welcome bonus 100 free spins Wager free $50 ✅

Why Jackbit Ranks #10: Free spins that are wager-free

Free spins that are wager-free Monthly jackpots equaling close to $500,000

Monthly jackpots equaling close to $500,000 Exceptional sports betting options available How to Reach Top 5: Fix the sluggish loading times

What is A VPN Friendly Gambling Site?

An online casino that accepts players using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to connect to its platform is known as a VPN casino, or VPN-friendly gambling site.

VPNs guarantee the privacy and security of your online activities, including gaming. You may ensure that your IP address remains hidden and that all of your web activity is encrypted by connecting via a private network.

Your online activities remain anonymous and untraceable when you conceal your genuine identity by connecting to the virtual network’s server address. To have complete control regarding your online experience, the majority of networks also enable you to select the nation that you want to route website traffic.

Virtual Private Networks

You can access blocked platforms and enjoy increased privacy and anonymity at casinos that accept VPNs.

Using a remote service to route your internet traffic, a virtual private network (VPN) can change your online location by masking your IP address.

Are VPN Online Casinos Legal?

It’s essential to think about the legality of utilizing VPNs to play online gambling games. For instance, the terms and conditions of several online casinos expressly ban the use of VPNs.

Gaming rules are extremely stringent in many nations. You may even discover that certain online casinos are restricted in your area. This implies that you cannot play online casino games without a VPN.

An immediate fix is provided via a VPN connection. This is because browsing a casino website will remain invisible to your internet service provider. You’ll be able to get around domestic limitations as a result.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Gambling with a VPN

If you’re thinking about utilizing a VPN at online casinos, weigh the advantages and disadvantages carefully before committing.

Also, select a reputable VPN service provider that provides a steady and dependable connection.

Advantages

Let’s look at the advantages of using a VPN for online gambling.

Avoid GEO-Restrictions

A virtual private network (VPN) might assist you in getting around censorship and geo-blocks that might keep you from accessing specific gambling sites in your area. For instance, you can play at VPN friendly gambling websites where online gambling is prohibited or restricted by using a VPN.

Anonymity & Player Security

You may remain anonymous when playing online gambling games by using a VPN. Using a private virtual connection, you can hide your personal information and prevent websites from using your actual IP address to create profiles of your online activities. Because you may deposit and withdraw money without disclosing personal or financial information, this works incredibly well with crypto gambling sites. All you have to do is send money to an untraceable address.

The degree of invisibility provided by the software determines how secure it is. The majority of service providers provide several product bundles at various price points. For instance, the free package diverts the traffic from your computer to an unknown nation over which you have no control. There may be a list of countries available in the paid plans that you may link to and keep surfing. The encryption protocol also determines the security degree you receive.

Maximized Performance

Optimizing performance when playing at VPN casinos allows you to have a faster, more seamless gaming experience without any lag or disruptions. By directing your traffic through quicker servers, lowering latency, and preventing bandwidth limiting, a VPN can speed up your connection.

Unlimited Access to Generous Bonuses

You may extend your playtime and raise your chances of winning without having to spend more of your own money when you have unrestricted access to large bonuses. Bonuses can provide additional money, cashback, free spins, or other benefits that will increase your bankroll and improve your overall gaming experience.

Generous Payout Limits

One of the benefits of generous payout limits when using a VPN at online casinos is that you can withdraw your winnings without any restrictions or fees. Some online casinos may impose low payout limits or charge high fees for withdrawals, especially for players from certain countries or regions. This can limit your profits and reduce your satisfaction. However, if you use a VPN, you can access online casinos that offer generous payout limits and low or no fees for withdrawals.

Bigger Games Selection

A VPN can unlock more games for you to play and enjoy at online gambling platforms, as some games may be geo-blocked or geo-restricted in your region or country. Some online casinos may limit their online casino game selection based on the players’ locations due to licensing, legal, or other reasons.

Disadvantages

Using a VPN to gamble online can have some disadvantages, below are a few disadvantages to keep in mind when utilizing a VPN to gamble.

Slow Speed & Lagging

Payment speeds are an additional issue when playing at a casino that accepts VPNs. Although it’s possible for your money to be processed promptly, there may be considerable delays for withdrawals. For instance, we found that a lot of casinos require several days to just process payout requests.

Risk of Policy Changes

Policies regarding online casinos and sports betting websites frequently change. For instance, the regulatory body overseeing an offshore casino or crypto sportsbook may have granted them permission to wager.

However, individuals may cancel specific authorization or review their terms and conditions if something happens that jeopardizes their safety. Unexpected changes to policies may prevent you from placing bets or withdrawing winnings from your preferred safe online casinos.

How to Choose the Best VPN Friendly Casino

Selecting the best VPN-friendly casino is essential for a seamless and safe gaming experience when it comes to gambling online. There are many different options available in the US, but not all of them are the same. For this reason, we’ve made it our mission to compile a list of the top 10 VPN-compatible casinos for gamers in the United States. When making our choice, we took into account several important factors.

Anonymity

One of the benefits of anonymity when playing at VPN casinos is that you can protect your privacy and identity from hackers, ISPs, or third parties who may try to snoop on your online activities or steal your personal or financial data. By using a VPN, you can hide your IP address and location, and encrypt your internet traffic, making it very difficult for anyone to track or monitor your online gambling behavior.

Generous Limits

At the majority of VPN friendly casinos, you can enjoy more freedom and flexibility in your gambling activities. You can bet as much as you want without worrying about hitting the maximum stake or win limit some casinos impose on their players. You can also deposit and withdraw as much as you want without facing any restrictions or fees that some casinos charge for large transactions

Fast Payment Options

One of the most crucial factors to take into account when it involves online gambling is the payment options and speed of transactions that VPN-friendly casinos support. Every gamer can discover a way that works for them by choosing from a wide variety of possibilities available to people in the United States.

These casinos have considered security, privacy, and transaction speed, among other essential aspects to ensure that their customers enjoy a flawless experience.

Generous Bonuses & Promos

In the US, the internet-based gambling market is expanding quickly, and casinos that accept VPNs have led the way in this evolution. These online gambling platforms offer numerous bonuses to draw in new customers and maintain the interest of current ones.

Variety of Casino Games & Software Providers

Whenever it relates to VPN-friendly casinos, US players who enjoy online gambling have an extensive selection of games to pick from. These casinos provide a wide variety of games to suit the needs of different kinds of gamers.

You won’t be let down by the options offered, whether you enjoy the excitement of spinning the reels on your favorite slots, vintage card games, or even live game shows. The best game developers in the business, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Betsoft, and others, are used by these VPN friendly casinos.

Licensing, Fairness & Player Safety

Any casino you choose must hold a license and be governed by an established body, such as the UK Gambling Commission, Curaçao, or the Malta Gaming Authority, to ensure safe gambling. You can discover if the offshore gambling establishment is licensed or not by doing a fast online search, but luckily for you, we have already done that, and each of the VPN friendly sites we have recommended is licensed.

Being overly cautious is unattainable. Although the top VPN-friendly casinos in the US are going to have security safeguards in place, players still need to take action.

A private virtual network makes it far more difficult for criminals to obtain your information by hiding your IP address.

Places where money is made and spent, such as casinos, might harbor a large number of hackers. Even with the casinos’ best efforts, things can still go wrong. VPNs provide an additional degree of security for users.

Random Number Generators (RNGs) are the cornerstone of online gambling fairness. These intricate algorithms are in charge of producing random and surprising results for every game, making sure that nobody can influence or predict the outcome.

The Best VPN for Online Gambling

The ideal gambling VPN will ensure online privacy by masking your IP address from ISPs, hackers, and government surveillance. Furthermore, it will give you access to your favorite online betting sites and streaming applications from anywhere in the world using any Internet-connected device without worrying about DNS leaks or DDoS attacks.

Naturally, paid VPNs will have a lot more features to offer you. Free VPNs often have a limit on data and time usage and very few server locations to connect to. Let’s take a look at what the top 5 free and paid VPNs are.

Best Free VPN for Gambling Online

There are so many options when it comes to choosing a free VPN for online gambling and sports betting. To help you decide, we have narrowed it down to the top 5 free VPN services with their features, pros, and cons.

Proton VPN

This is a popular VPN for online gambling with a free plan that includes unlimited data and no ads. Paid plans offer more server locations and exceptional unblocking capabilities.

Urban VPN

Their service is free and has no bandwidth limit, which appeals to users who care about their budget and online privacy. They have an extensive network of servers in more than 80 locations and it allows access to content that is blocked in some regions and avoids regional limitations. Moreover, they say they focus on user security with encryption technology that safeguards your online activity from unwanted access.

Windscribe

Windscribe has a free plan that gives you 2GB of data per month, but if you sign up using your email address, you’ll get 10GB a month. You can use the service in 11 countries in North America, Europe, and Hong Kong.

Proton VPN

This is a popular VPN for gambling with a free plan that includes unlimited data and no ads. Paid plans offer more server locations and exceptional unblocking capabilities.

Opera GX VPN

Opera GX offers a free integrated VPN that provides complete protection to your setup while browsing, streaming, or gaming online. With a private connection and full encryption, you can choose from six locations to hide your IP address.

Best Paid VPN for Online Gambling

Now that you’ve seen which free VPNs for online betting websites are best, let’s take a closer look at which are the best paid VPNs to use for online gambling.

ExpressVPN

This VPN is ideal for accessing gambling sites, offering over 160 server locations in 94 countries. It has user-friendly apps for all types of devices and is highly dependable. The only drawback is that it does not offer a free trial period.

NordVPN

An antivirus mammoth with double encryption and two kill switch implementations. The VPN is also the second-fastest on our list.

SurfShark

This is an excellent choice for unblocking geo-restricted websites. It features unlimited simultaneous connections and leading WireGuard speeds of up to 950 Mbps.

PureVPN

This is an excellent option for gambling and streaming enthusiasts, with 6,500+ servers worldwide. Its Always-On Audit feature provides added security.

CyberGhost

An entry-level VPN that is affordable and highly customizable. It offers dedicated servers for various use cases and boasts a massive network of 9,000+ servers.

How to Gamble Online with VPN

Now that you have a better understanding of VPN friend casinos, we’ll take you through the process of subscribing to a VPN provider and signing up to your favorite online gambling platform.

Choose which VPN you’d prefer, and sign up with them. If it’s a paid VPN, make sure to pay your initial amount.

Step 2: Configure the VPN to Suit Your Needs

Set the VPN to match all your required needs. This could include allowing the VPN to block ads, for example.

Step 3: Choose Server Country & Launch

Once you’ve set up your VPN, choose which country server you’d like to connect to. Once you pick a country, connect to it.

Step 4: Sign Up to the VPN Casino of Your Choice

Now that you’re connected to a different country, head over to your VPN friendly casino of choice. Click on Sign Up and register an account for yourself.

Step 5: Make a Deposit & Claim Your Bonus

Once you’ve registered an account, head over to the Cashier. Choose your payment method, and enter the amount you wish to deposit. This should also be where you’ll be able to claim your welcome bonus, so enter your bonus code if any.

Step 6: Play Your Favorite Games Completely Anonymously

Your deposit should reflect instantly, so you can now head to the gaming lobby and start playing your favorite casino games anonymously.

The No.1 VPN Friendly Online Casino for US Players

There are so many advantages to a gambling VPN. And while there are dozens of great anonymous casinos, we’d have to say that TG.Casino ranks as the best VPN friendly casino.

TG.Casino has a lot to offer, such as games from the top software providers, anonymous gameplay, and generous bonuses, amongst other things. Aside from that, withdrawals are often processed instantly, and you will be able to enjoy enhanced privacy.

FAQs