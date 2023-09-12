The Fastest WordPress Hosting You Can Get in 2023: Top 10 Compared

The fastest WordPress hosting platforms ensure that your website pages load quickly, thereby keeping bounce rates to a minimum and increasing your chances of captivating your visitors. Hosting services can offer lightning-fast speeds by employing SSD storage, new-gen PHP platforms, and smartly located data centers across the globe.

However, not all WP hosting solutions are as fast as they should be or as they claim to be, which is why it’s important to go through a guide such as this one, where we thoroughly review the 10 fastest WordPress hosting platforms. We’ve compared the top contenders across parameters like security and value for money in addition to their load times in the US, EU, and Asia. Read on to learn why DreamHost, BlueHost, and InMotion are head and shoulders above the rest.

The 10 Fastest WordPress Hosting Services Shortlisted

While DreamHost is our #1 WordPress hosting platform for speed, the other options are all equally competent and come with unique features. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s to come later in our guide:

DreamHost – $2.59/month – Overall, the fastest WordPress hosting service with HTTP/2, PHP 7, and a built-in caching system. It also comes with a drag-and-drop builder and free WP site migration. BlueHost – $2.95/month – Offers fast hosting for WordPress with an average page load speed of 700 milliseconds in the US. It comes with High-Performance servers and an impressive 99.99% uptime guarantee. InMotion – $3.99/month – Delivers lightning-fast WP hosting with data centers near Internet Exchange Points and peering support for the best possible speeds. You’ll also be able to manage 2 WP websites on its cheapest plan. Liquid Web – $17.50/month – Offers WordPress hosting with a solid 100% uptime guarantee and CloudFlare integration for excellent caching. It also offers expert assistance for migration. A2 Hosting – $2.99/month – Boasts the fastest shared hosting WordPress solution with NVMe SSD storage and Turbo Servers that are around 20x faster than normal servers. It’s also built on the latest PHP 8 for enhanced speeds. InterServer – $6/month – A beginner-friendly fast WP hosting solution with Ultra SSD storage that dynamically adjusts as per the available workload. Everything from WordPress plugins and optimization will be handled by the company’s experts. NameCheap – $1.62/month – A top choice if you’re after affordable and fast WordPress hosting with average load times of less than 2 seconds in the US and Europe. LiteServers on Shared hosting plans increase speeds and are a huge plus overall. HostArmada – $2.49/month – Offers quick hosting with 9 data centers worldwide, ideal for websites serving an international audience. It also comes with multiple caching plugins and free CloudFlare CDN support. IONOS – $1/month – The cheapest fast WordPress hosting solution with a smart caching plugin and the all-new PHP 8.0. It also comes with DDoS protection and 99.99% uptime. Domain.com – $3.75/month – One of the few fast WP hosting platforms to offer unlimited storage on every plan. It’s also a capable website builder with over 150 design templates on offer.

Why is Speed Crucial When Choosing a Web Host?

Viewers not only appreciate but demand a quick-loading website. To engage a good number of visitors, your site must steer clear of lags, delayed response times, and speed-related glitches. These aspects – no matter how pleasing the website is to the eye – will deter visitors.

Overall, a fast website enhances user experience. Choosing a web host that churns out the maximum possible speed is important to prevent bounce rates — the percentage of viewers that abandon your website and go back (or bounce back) to the search engine almost as soon as they land on it — and other bugs.

This can happen because a) your website’s homepage is boring or b) your homepage is taking too long to load. Interestingly, there’s a 15-second rule that says that 15 seconds is how long it takes for a visitor to decide if the site is worth their time.

A fast web host service ensures that your website can load and impress viewers within a limited time period. Not only does your website’s speed denote professionalism, but Google minds the pace of your website too.

It ranks websites based on their content, but their speeds have an equally important say. A slow website will fend off the traffic as Google will rank it lower, making the site less visible.

How Fast Should a Site Load?

boasts a speed of around 0.6 seconds for the US region. The average loading speed of a website is 2 seconds on desktops and 3.7 seconds on mobile . That said, the fastest web hosting platform, DreamHost, in this case,for the US region.

Preferably, a good site would shine through nicely if the load time is between 0-2 seconds or 2.5 seconds if we were to really stretch it – and that’s what Google says as well. Your website should be able to make this cut-off to raise visibility and ranking on search engines.

It’s worth noting that for pages that take longer than 3 seconds to load on mobile, the bounce rate sits at a whopping 53%. This means a slow website will miss out on nearly half of its mobile visitors statistically.

Are Cheap and Free Hosting Services Fast?

In our research for the best fast WordPress hosting platforms, we came across a few cost-effective ones, namely A2 Hosting, IONOS, and NameCheap. The average loading speeds of these platforms are 2 or less than 2 seconds, depending on the region you’re targeting, which is in line with Google’s recommendation.

This is because these companies don’t make any compromises with their infrastructure and network connections – they’ve carefully placed data centers around the world, and they use state-of-the-art SSD storage & caching systems.

As we can see, cheap hosting services are fast enough to meet industry demands. However, the same cannot be said about free hosting services – we found that their average page load speeds are quite high (8+ seconds), and they don’t always use the much-preferred SSD storage either.

WordPress Hosting Speed Comparison

Here’s a table for easy comparison of the speeds and other important aspects of all the 10 best WordPress hosting platforms that we’ve reviewed today:

WordPress Host Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time DreamHost $2.59/month – 3-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.86% US – 0.6 s

EU – 0.9 s

Asia – 1.9 s BlueHost $2.95/month – 3-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 0.7 s

EU – 1.2 s

Asia – 1.39 s InMotion $3.99/month – 2-year plan 2 20,000-300,000 99.99% US – 0.8 s

EU – 1.2 s

Asia – 1.8 s Liquid Web $17.50/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 100% US – 1.2 s

EU – 1.8 s

Asia – 1.9 s A2 Hosting $2.99/month 1 Unmetered 99.98% US – 1.3 s

EU – 1.5 s

Asia – 1.5 s InterServer $6/month 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 1.6 s

EU – 2.2 s

Asia – 2.3 s NameCheap $1.62/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.98% US – 1.7 s

EU – 1.9 s

Asia – 3.1 s HostArmada $2.49/month – 3-year plan 1 30,000-120,000 99.98% US – 1.9 s

EU – 2.1 s

Asia – 3.1 s IONOS $1/month – first 6 months 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 1.9 s

EU – 2.2 s

Asia – 3.1 s Domain.com $3.75/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.90% US – 2.06 s

EU – 2.5 s

Asia – 3.02 s

The 10 Fastest Hosting Providers for WP Reviewed

We’ll now talk about the top 10 fast WordPress hosting platforms in detail, including their best features, pricing, pros, and cons. Let’s get started:

1. DreamHost – The Fastest WordPress Hosting Solution Overall

DreamHost is hands down the fastest provider on our list, with a super impressive load time of 0.6 and 0.9 seconds in the US and EU, respectively.

One of the main reasons it’s able to churn out such speeds is because it makes use of SSDs (Solid State Drives) instead of HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) – the former are over twice as fast as the latter as they make use of flash memory to read, write, and access data.

This means that they don’t involve any moving parts, whereas HDDs have a motor in them that moves the magnetically sensitive data platters. What’s more, DreamHost also uses HTTP/2 and PHP 7, both of which are better than their previous versions in terms of speed and performance.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $2.59/month – 3-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.86% US – 0.6 s

EU – 0.9 s

Asia – 1.9 s

HTTP/2, for instance, will bring about a 30 percent improvement in your website’s load times while also lowering CPU and bandwidth requirements at the same time. Beyond all this, WP users of DreamHost won’t have to install any third-party plugin for caching, thanks to its built-in caching system.

It’ll create static versions of your web pages, thereby reducing load times. DreamHost is also one of the most versatile of the lot, meaning there’s plenty to keep everyone interested, be it an individual, a small business, or a large enterprise.

For instance, its Shared hosting plans make it an excellent choice for those pinching for pennies, whereas if you have the budget for it, DreamHost is capable of giving you a premium experience as well, thanks to its Managed WP hosting plans.

With that said, if you’re after the best speeds possible, it’s recommended to opt for Managed WordPress plans since Shared hosting, by definition, means that servers and other resources will be shared by multiple users, which can slow your speeds.

Pricing

All DreamHost plans come with unlimited bandwidth and visits per month, but those who need more storage, dedicated resources, and WordPress-specialized support will find any of the three DreamPress plans to be an ideal companion:

Pros Makes use of HTTP/2 and PHP 7 for better speeds

Makes use of HTTP/2 and PHP 7 for better speeds Offers free WordPress site migration

Offers free WordPress site migration Boasts an easy-to-use drag-and-drop website builder

Boasts an easy-to-use drag-and-drop website builder Offers the fastest WordPress hosting with speeds of 0.6 seconds Cons No priority support for WordPress plans

2. BlueHost – Offers Load Times of 0.7 Seconds and High-Performance Servers

BlueHost, despite only having one data center in the USA, is able to load website pages in under 700 milliseconds – only marginally behind our #1 provider DreamHost. That said, it’s much faster than DreamHost when it comes to load speeds in Asia.

So if your visitors are mostly from India, Japan, or Singapore, this is going to be an ideal option for you. If you sign up for BlueHost’s Pro plan or higher, you’ll get access to its High-Performance Servers.

These servers come with more resources per user, almost negligible downtime, and super consistent page load times.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $2.95/month – 3-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 0.7 s

EU – 1.2 s

Asia – 1.39 s

Speaking of downtime, the fact that BlueHost guarantees a 99.99% uptime on its Shared hosting plans is a huge plus, and we can easily expect its Managed hosting to match, if not surpass, this metric.

Another talking point is BlueHost’s built-in caching system, which goes by the name of Varnish-Cache. It stores copies of your website’s pages in its cache, so whenever a visitor lands on any particular page of your website, it’ll deliver them the stored copy, negating the need to request the actual page from the server.

What’s even better is that BlueHost offers free CDN (content delivery network) integration, which distributes the stored static versions of your web pages across the plethora of servers that it has worldwide, meaning that your users will experience faster load times, irrespective of their geographic location.

Pricing

All BlueHost plans are quite cheap, but the standout is its dedicated Online Store plan with $450 worth of built-in plugins along with support for unlimited products, shipping, and secure online payments.

Pros A built-in caching solution

A built-in caching solution The fastest managed WordPress hosting service

The fastest managed WordPress hosting service Class-leading page load times in Asia

Class-leading page load times in Asia Impressive 99.99% uptime guarantee

Impressive 99.99% uptime guarantee Offers High-Performance servers on the Pro plan and higher Cons There aren’t any monthly Shared hosting plans

3. InMotion – Offers Fast WordPress Hosting With Data Centers Near Internet Exchange Points

InMotion is one of the fastest WP hosting providers, particularly for sites targeting a US audience. This is because it has masterfully placed its data centers near Internet Exchange Points located on both the west and east coasts of America.

It’s worth noting that Internet Exchange Points are actual physical locations where Internet infrastructure companies, like CDNs and ISPs (Internet Service Providers), come together to connect with each other.

By being present near such points, InMotion is able to drastically reduce network latency and the time taken for data to travel across servers.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $3.99/month – 2-year plan 2 20,000-300,000 99.99% US – 0.8 s

EU – 1.2 s

Asia – 1.8 s

Another reason InMotion can offer blistering speeds is peering. The company has partnered with peering exchanges and ISPs worldwide so that instead of relaying your traffic from one network to another, InMotion directly connects you to the network (or peer) closest to you.

This results in faster responses and load times. Plus, as one of the best WordPress hosting platforms, InMotion will automatically update your website with the latest stable version of WordPress, and if that isn’t enough, it’s also fine-tuned its infrastructure and servers to deliver the best possible performance for WordPress.

Last but not least, InMotion is also completely in line with what other hosting platforms offer, as it has done away from HDD storage and is now completely SSD-based, which is faster and more equipped than any other storage type.

There’s also a nifty 90-day money-back guarantee on its paid plans, so you’ll have ample time to try out the service risk-free, like we did, before committing.

Pricing

Barring the WP Core plan, all the remaining three plans come with a choice of data center locations (options include US and EU). Also, the last two plans come with live phone support, which is absent in the first two packages.

Pros It comes with Max Speed Zones for enhanced speeds

It comes with Max Speed Zones for enhanced speeds Offers automated data backups

Offers automated data backups Automatic WordPress updates

Automatic WordPress updates A whopping 90-day money-back guarantee Cons Customer support isn’t class-leading

4. Liquid Web – Reliable and Fast WP Hosting with 100% Uptime Guarantee

Liquid Web impresses with its PHP 7 and Nginx-built, both of which ensure that you experience the best speeds possible. PHP 7, as we mentioned earlier, is faster than previous PHP versions, namely the PHP 5.6.

It gets its power from Zend Engine 3.0, whereas PHP 5.6 runs on Zend Engine 2.0. As a result, speeds are amped up by over 100%, and memory consumption also sees an increase of around 50%.

Unlike its rivals, Liquid Web leaves no stone unturned to provide your visitors with the best experience possible, and for this, it offers a 100% uptime guarantee, ensuring your website won’t be down for a single second, which is perfect for businesses that experience a high volume of visitors to their websites.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $17.50/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 100% US – 1.2 s

EU – 1.8 s

Asia – 1.9 s

Liquid Web also integrates with CloudFlare for its caching needs – it reduces file sizes to bring about faster load times. That’s not it, though, as CloudFlare also allows you to set up and manage the service from a single point in your dashboard, ensuring maximum convenience.

Speaking of convenience, Liquid Web is one of the few WordPress hosting platforms to offer expert help during migration. While other providers support migration, it’s generally your responsibility to execute the whole process. This is not the case with Liquid Web.

You’ll have a dedicated team of experts to assist you throughout the process. Overall, while Liquid Web is a fantastic choice for large businesses looking for a rapid hosting platform, the absence of Shared hosting plans means that it’s not as well-equipped for individuals and small businesses.

For small business owners, you’ll be better off with either DreamHost, BlueHost, or InMotion Hosting.

Pricing

Besides the four plans mentioned below, Liquid Web offers four more plans, with the most premium one offering support for up to 250 WordPress sites, 800GB SSD storage, and 10TB bandwidth.

Pros Expert-assisted migration support

Expert-assisted migration support Uses PHP 7 for maximum speeds

Uses PHP 7 for maximum speeds Offers a 100% uptime guarantee

Offers a 100% uptime guarantee CloudFlare integration for flawless caching Cons Doesn’t offer any Shared hosting plans

5. A2 Hosting – Offers the Fastest Shared Hosting for WordPress With NVMe SSD Storage and Turbo Servers

A2 Hosting boasts the new-gen PHP 8, setting it apart from its peers that use the slightly older PHP 7. While PHP 7 is still very powerful and capable, PHP 8 comes with better support for typing, but most importantly for our discussion here, increased speeds.

However, the highlight of the service is its Turbo Servers, which are available to users of the Turbo Boost and Turbo Max plans. If your website is hosted on these servers, it’s going to load around 20 times faster than if it isn’t.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $2.99/month 1 Unmetered 99.98% US – 1.3 s

EU – 1.5 s

Asia – 1.5 s

This is made possible by A2 Hosting by limiting the number of users per server, which drastically reduces overcrowding and users going rogue on servers, and the resulting effect is better speeds.

Also, A2 Hosting’s two Turbo plans come with NVMe SSD storage, which is much quicker than normal SSDs, which are SATA SSDs, as they’re more performance-driven and boast theoretical data transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, whereas SATA SSDs can transfer data at 6Gbps only – still super quick, though.

What’s more, you’ll also get automatic backups, so if and when you make any changes to your websites, you won’t have to worry about manually saving the progress. Plus, there’s also free site migration alongside the ability to host unlimited websites on pretty much every plan except the Startup plan.

Pricing

While even the basic Startup plan gets a choice of server location, only the two Turbo plans come with LiteSpeed servers. Also, in addition to the four Shared hosting plans below, A2 Hosting also offers four Managed WP hosting plans, all of which come with Turbo Servers.

Pros State-of-the-art NVMe SSD storage

State-of-the-art NVMe SSD storage Turbo Servers boost site speeds by over 20x

Turbo Servers boost site speeds by over 20x Free site migration with expert support

Free site migration with expert support It uses the all-new PHP 8 instead of PHP 7 or 5.6 like other providers Cons Renewal prices are somewhat high

6. InterServer – Beginner-friendly Fast WP Hosting with Ultra SSD Storage

InterServer is an affordable and fast WordPress hosting solution that stands out for how beginner-friendly it is. With 24/7 customer support that’s even available via phone, email, live chat, and Facebook chat, it’s a go-to choice for individuals and small businesses.

This is especially true for those who lack technical expertise – everything, from WP plugin installations & updates to optimization issues, is swiftly and speedily taken care of by InterServer’s in-house experts.

There’s a slight shortcoming with this one as you won’t get class-leading speeds outside the US — both EU and Asia page load times are above 2 seconds. However, given that they’re still under 2.5 seconds, small businesses and first-time WP users will be more than content, especially at the price point of the service.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $6/month 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 1.6 s

EU – 2.2 s

Asia – 2.3 s

Plus, with Ultra SSD storage that automatically adjusts depending on the workload, you can rest assured that the company tries its best to provide excellent speeds, and InterServer’s Intershield protection deserves special mention, too.

It comes with a built-in antivirus that regularly scans your websites to first find and then eliminate any ransomware or malware lurking on it. This, combined with a free SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate, keeps your website safe from any kind of digital threats.

An SSL certificate is a bit of code on your web server that makes it impossible for malicious entities to get their hands on the personal information of your site users. In addition to this, it also gives your website the ability to securely carry out online transactions.

Pricing

InterServer offers a whopping 16 WP hosting plans, all with increasing numbers of cores, storage, and other metrics. The most high-end plan comes with 16 cores and 480GB SSD storage and is priced at $96/month.

Pros Offers the best WP hosting for beginners

Offers the best WP hosting for beginners Great for budget-conscious users

Great for budget-conscious users Free SSL certificate

Free SSL certificate Ultra SSD storage for better speeds Cons It’s not as fast as our top providers, especially in Asia

7. NameCheap – Offers Cheap Fast WordPress Hosting With LiteSpeed Servers for 2-Second Load Times

NameCheap is true to its name and is quite comfortably in the upper echelon of the cheapest WordPress hosting platforms on our list today – it starts at a mere $1.62 per month.

Coupled with a 99.98% uptime guarantee and less than 2 seconds of page load time in prominent regions like the US and EU, it’s your best pick if you’re strapped for cash, but at the same time, you don’t want to compromise on the speed you deliver to your website visitors.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $1.62/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.98% US – 1.7 s

EU – 1.9 s

Asia – 3.1 s

Despite being super affordable, it comes with SSD storage for consistent speeds and website performance. Other than that, there are also LiteSpeed servers on Shared hosting plans – these are excellent for busy websites as they use minimal memory and CPU and still manage to very quickly deliver content to visitors.

What’s more, all NameCheap plans come with EasyWP cache plugin, an advanced caching system that’ll increase your website’s performance and speed by making static versions of your web pages and delivering those across multiple servers worldwide.

Free CDN (Content Delivery Network) support on all three plans is another huge plus for speed enthusiasts on a budget.

While it may seem like NameCheap is more geared towards beginners, its comprehensive dashboard, which you can use to manage multiple websites, including a blog or an online store that you may have on the side, is a godsend for multi-faceted businesses.

Pricing

NameCheap is one of the most affordable, fast WordPress hosting solutions. It’s worth noting that the prices below are annual plan prices, meaning you’ll be shelling out a mere $1.62 per month for the EasyWP Starter plan.

Pros Offers the best budget fast WordPress hosting

Offers the best budget fast WordPress hosting LiteSpeed servers improve performance on Shared hosting plans

LiteSpeed servers improve performance on Shared hosting plans Advanced caching for quick load times

Advanced caching for quick load times Free CDN on all plans Cons Free SSL certificate isn’t available on the most basic plan

8. HostArmada – Lightning-Fast Speeds with 9 Data Centers and Multiple Caching Plugins

HostArmada has as many as 9 data centers spread across the globe, allowing you to offer near-class-leading load times to your visitors, no matter where they are on the map – Europe, North America, or even Australia.

The provider also boasts a unique Cache Commander, which is its proprietary caching mechanism that’s activated by default on all its hosting plans. What it does is give you total control over the various cache plugins that HostArmada offers,

We found that you can enable or disable them from the cPanel at your convenience.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $2.49/month – 3-year plan 1 30,000-120,000 99.98% US – 1.9 s

EU – 2.1 s

Asia – 3.1 s

Like Liquid Web, HostArmada also offers CloudFlare CDN support, which, by the way, is a completely free add-on, and all you’ll have to do is create an account on the CloudFlare website. And in case you’re having a tough time with it, HostArmada’s prompt support agents will help you out.

That’s not it, though – the entire HostArmada infrastructure is powered by several networks, with some of them reaching peak speeds of over 7,000 Mbps. Plus, every single one of these networks is backed up, so even if there’s an outage, your website won’t shut down.

This is a major reason why HostArmada is able to offer a 99.99% uptime guarantee. Going back to this, one of HostArmada’s key offerings is undoubtedly the high number of daily backups it offers – starting from 7 on its most basic plan and all the way up to 21 on its most premium plan.

Such a high frequency of backups is useful for websites that churn out a lot of content on a daily basis – they’ll be able to revert back to a very recently backed-up version in case there’s an error, and there’d be no data loss which would have been the case if backups weren’t frequent.

Pricing

While the first two plans are quite rapid, for sheer speed, the Speed Reaper plan is going to be the most optimal choice since it comes with dynamic caching, 3x more CPU and RAM, LiteSpeed Web Server, and fewer clients per server.

Pros 9 data centers for high page load speeds

9 data centers for high page load speeds 7-21 daily backups, depending on your plan

7-21 daily backups, depending on your plan Speedy networks of around 7,000 Mbps

Speedy networks of around 7,000 Mbps Multiple caching plugins on every plan Cons Speed Reaper features and dynamic caching are only available on most high-end plan

9. IONOS – Cheapest Fast WordPress Hosting with a Smart Caching Plugin and PHP 8.0

IONOS is a delight for individuals and SMEs on a very tight budget, with little to no room for splurging on premium-priced hosting. The WordPress hosting plans start at $1/month for the first 6 months, undercutting NameCheap as the cheapest hosting provider.

Although it’s admittedly not the fastest website hosting provider, its US and EU page load speeds are still less than 2 seconds. This is brought to you by its smart caching plugin and SSD storage. Plus, it also boasts the all-new PHP 8.0, much like A2 Hosting.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $1/month – first 6 months 1 Unmetered 99.99% US – 1.9 s

EU – 2.2 s

Asia – 3.1 s

As mentioned before, websites built on PHP 8 load faster than those with PHP 7 or older versions. There’s a lot to like on the security front as well – you’ll be able to benefit from free SSL certificates, DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) protection, and malware scanning that will scan your websites daily.

A DDoS attack is when a malicious user floods a targeted server with loads of internet traffic, thereby making it impossible for genuine users of the website to access it. That said, the only real downside to the service is that it doesn’t come with unlimited storage.

The highest it goes is 75 GB of SSD storage on its Boost plan. While this is more than enough for users with limited needs, large businesses with volume-heavy or multiple websites are going to find services like InMotion and A2 Hosting better picks since they both offer unlimited storage.

Pricing

While the Start plan is a more affordable pick for long-term use, the Grow and Boost plans come with caching plugins, unlike the Start plan.

Pros Loads of security features, like malware scanning and DDoS protection

Loads of security features, like malware scanning and DDoS protection Websites are hosted on PHP 8

Websites are hosted on PHP 8 Offers the fastest web hosting for WordPress on a budget

Offers the fastest web hosting for WordPress on a budget Smart caching plugin for enhanced speeds Cons Limited storage on even the highest plan

10. Domain.com – Excellent Fast Web Hosting for WordPress with Unlimited Storage on Every Plan

Domain.com knocks it out of the park when it comes to storage, as it offers unlimited storage on even its most basic plan. This is an excellent showing, especially when industry leaders like BlueHost and DreamHost have placed a cap on the storage they offer for WP hosting.

Plus, free domain registration for the first year to go along with scalable bandwidth is praiseworthy too. Although it’s at the 10th position on our list, its page load speeds are sufficiently high, with US and EU locations under the 2.5-second mark.

Beyond this, even support for Asia is slightly better than some of the providers above.

Starting Price Number of Sites Monthly Visitor Limit Uptime Average Load Time $3.75/month – 1-year plan 1 Unmetered 99.90% US – 2.06 s

EU – 2.5 s

Asia – 3.02 s

Domain.com’s site-building capabilities are some of the best we’ve seen, especially for beginners who want their new website up and running quickly. With over 150 customizable templates and a slew of pre-installed WordPress themes and plugins, you can easily create a visually appealing website from scratch.

It’s worth noting that Domain.com’s maximum usability lies in its WP Essential plan, which comes with better site security and, most importantly, 24/7 support. That said, it’s certainly disappointing that the Starter plan doesn’t come with any expert assistance.

On the flip side, just two plans, both with unlimited storage, make decision-making easier, which may not be true for other providers that offer 3 to 5 or even more.

Pricing

Both the plans offer unlimited storage, but if you’d also like automatic malware removal, website protection, and priority support, the WP Essential is a much better choice.

Pros Unlimited storage on every plan

Unlimited storage on every plan An easy-to-use website builder

An easy-to-use website builder Although middling, load speeds are impressive

Although middling, load speeds are impressive Pre-installed WP plugins Cons Doesn’t offer a monthly subscription

Factors to Consider When Choosing Fast WP Hosting

When out shopping for a fast WordPress hosting solution, these are the factors that you should pay the most attention to:

Load times – Speed is the primary factor to be considered when choosing a fast WP hosting platform. Given that your website should be able to load in under a couple of seconds, go for providers with excellent load times, even in regions like Asia that are inherently a little slower than European countries.

Speed is the primary factor to be considered when choosing a fast WP hosting platform. Given that your website should be able to load in under a couple of seconds, go for providers with excellent load times, even in regions like Asia that are inherently a little slower than European countries. Storage type – It’s recommended to opt for a hosting service that uses SSD storage and not HDD , as the former is leaps and bounds ahead of the latter in terms of accessing, reading, and writing stored data.

It’s recommended to opt for a hosting service that uses , as the former is leaps and bounds ahead of the latter in terms of accessing, reading, and writing stored data. Scalability – You should opt for a hosting platform that can cater to your site’s growing needs and can deliver class-leading speeds no matter the number of web pages and visitors you get. For example, many of our providers have advanced built-in server caching systems that are handy for volume-heavy websites.

You should opt for a hosting platform that can cater to your site’s growing needs and can deliver class-leading speeds no matter the number of web pages and visitors you get. For example, many of our providers have advanced built-in server caching systems that are handy for volume-heavy websites. Type of hosting – With several types of web hosting available, like Shared, Managed, Virtual Private Server (VPS), and Dedicated hosting, you should choose one that best suits your needs. As far as speed is concerned, Dedicated hosting is your best bet, as it offers exclusive servers and resources like RAM and CPU for every user, unlike Shared hosting, wherein multiple users share resources.

With several types of web hosting available, like Shared, Managed, Virtual Private Server (VPS), and Dedicated hosting, you should choose one that best suits your needs. As far as speed is concerned, Dedicated hosting is your best bet, as it offers exclusive servers and resources like RAM and CPU for every user, unlike Shared hosting, wherein multiple users share resources. Pricing – The cost of hosting is naturally going to be an important consideration. While almost all our providers are pocket-friendly, if you’re seriously strapped for cash, providers like A2 Hosting, IONOS, or NameCheap will be ideal picks for you.

Conclusion | What is the Fastest WordPress to Use in 2023?

We took care to include all the different types of options in our guide so that you’ll have a wide array of hosting platforms to choose from. Whether you’re an individual user, a small business looking for cost-efficient and fast WordPress hosting, or a large enterprise in need of class-leading speeds, security, and features, you’ll find an option suitable for your needs.

With all that said, we believe DreamHost is the perfect all-weather choice for just about everyone. It delivers lightning-fast speeds, owing to its employment of the latest HTTP/2 and PHP 7, along with a built-in caching system and SSD storage. Other than that, it also boasts an easy-to-use website builder, and free WordPress site migration serves as the perfect cherry on top. Try it out risk-free with the whopping 97-day money-back guarantee now.

Fast WP Hosting FAQs