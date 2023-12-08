How Does GamStop Self-Exclusion Work? A Technical Insight

What is GamStop?

GamStop is a free and independent gambling self-exclusion scheme for those who might be worried about a possible addiction to online gambling, as well as for people who simply don’t want to gamble anymore.

Founded in 2018, GamStop aims to help people by blocking their access to any registered UK gambling sites for a predetermined period.

As of March 2020, any registered UK gambling provider must adhere to GamStops bans. If you choose to self-exclude for any reason, you won’t be able to access any of the major licensed UK betting websites for however long you decide to self-exclude.

There’s also no way of undoing your GamStop self-exclusion, which, while frustrating for avid gamblers, is in place for a specific reason, namely to combat the worrying rise in gambling addiction. According to a detailed report from GambleAware, there are 1.44 million adults addicted to gambling in Great Britain alone, so the problem is getting significantly worse.

Not everyone who gambles or places bets is addicted, and many enjoy placing bets or using online casinos without betting more than they can afford. Yet, should anyone want to stop at any point, they can sign up without any issues.

How Does GamStop Work?

Although it might seem complex, using GamStop is incredibly easy and can be completed in just a few steps. We explain exactly how you use it with a step-by-step guide later further in this article. For now, let’s take a look at how it operates.

For GamStop to work you have to sign up for the program.

GamStop only works if the person affected visits the GamStop website and registers their details with the provider. You need to fill out your details, including your current address, postcode, date of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, and upload images of your ID.

The more you include, the better success you have from being excluded on all accounts.

Many avid gamblers will look to create new accounts under different email addresses and contact details, so the more honest and thorough you are, the better the results will be. Once complete, you won’t be able to access any of GamStop’s participating companies and place any bets.

If you have any funds in your account, you’ll need to contact the betting provider separately to have them withdrawn to your account – we’d advise doing this first yourself, as they’re much slower to reply when they know you’re looking to leave.

It’s up to you to decide how long you want to be excluded, and GamStop currently offers three different time periods: 6 months, 1 year, and 5 years.

All registered UK advertisers have to abide by the GamStop ban list. If you try to sign up for a betting account during the self-exclusion period, the KYC process should flag that you’re on the list, and you won’t be allowed access.

It’s important to note that there is no way of reversing this exclusion, and to start gambling again, you’ll need to wait for the allocated time to end and then contact GamStop to remove the ban, which takes around 24 hours to complete.

What Other Help Can You Get?

If you’re struggling with your gambling, but perhaps you don’t want to sign up with GamStop, there are other ways that you can get help in the UK.

Given the rise of gambling addiction in the country, there are now multiple charities and organizations that help those in need. We’ve listed some of the best ones below:

The National Gambling Helpline – GamCare runs this service, and they offer strictly private and confidential advice, support, and important information on gambling addictions. They’re available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via either live chat or phone. This is an entirely free service for anyone to use.

– GamCare runs this service, and they offer strictly private and confidential advice, support, and important information on gambling addictions. They’re available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via either live chat or phone. This is an entirely free service for anyone to use. The NHS Help for Problem Gambling – The NHS is the cornerstone of British healthcare, and they offer exceptional advice and help on their website. They also have links and contacts for those whose mental health has been affected by gambling.

– The NHS is the cornerstone of British healthcare, and they offer exceptional advice and help on their website. They also have links and contacts for those whose mental health has been affected by gambling. Debt Advice Service – While this service isn’t just for gamblers, they often deal with them due to financial losses following betting. They offer private support for people who are experiencing major financial issues that may or may not be gambling-related. It’s free to call for anyone and at any time.

– While this service isn’t just for gamblers, they often deal with them due to financial losses following betting. They offer private support for people who are experiencing major financial issues that may or may not be gambling-related. It’s free to call for anyone and at any time. Counselling Directory – If you want to speak to an expert or therapist regarding your situation, the Counselling Directory is a valuable tool that helps you find a therapist close to you, with the option of in-person or online appointments.

– If you want to speak to an expert or therapist regarding your situation, the Counselling Directory is a valuable tool that helps you find a therapist close to you, with the option of in-person or online appointments. Samaritans – If you’re struggling with your mental health and have thought about taking your own life following a gambling addiction or anything else, the Samaritans are on hand to help 24/7, 365 days a year.

These are just a handful of the organizations that will be by your side to help you following gambling addiction or any other struggles you’re going through, but don’t be afraid to research for yourself and find support near you.

How to Limit Your Exposure to Gambling Advertising

The only way to limit betting ads is if you take individual action for yourself.

When you consider that there were around 496 gambling-related suicides in the UK last year, it does beg the question as to why gambling advertisements are still so prevalent.

Despite constant new regulations coming into force, betting sites are still an everyday presence on our TVs, the internet, and elsewhere.

Unlike access to betting websites, there’s no independent authority that can remove all gambling advertisements for you at present, as ads are divided upon by the companies who wish to run them. But there are some ways to help, and we’ve listed steps you can take to limit the number of gambling ads you see online on major platforms.

Google

Google prohibits advertisers in the gaming industry from remarketing to consumers based on any gambling-related interest, such as poker, sports betting, and more:

Users can block specific advertisers – When logged into your Google account, you can access this feature on Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and Google Search. Instructions for every product on the external website above. Thanks to this, users will be able to block sponsors like Bet365, 888, and Paddy Power.

– When logged into your Google account, you can access this feature on Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and Google Search. Instructions for every product on the external website above. Thanks to this, users will be able to block sponsors like Bet365, 888, and Paddy Power. Mute similar ads – Customers can “mute the ad” for other display advertising that shows up when they visit other websites. This will prevent the same advertiser from purchasing any more of its highly comparable advertisements or ads from the same advertiser using the same site URL.

Twitter

You can block Tweets from specific gaming companies. Navigate using the down arrow to find the “Block @…” option.

You can block Tweets from specific gaming companies. Navigate using the down arrow to find the “Block @…” option. If the tweet is an advertisement, you can choose “ I don’t like this ad ” from the same option.

If the tweet is an advertisement, you can choose “ ” from the same option. Alternatively, you can choose “ Why am I seeing this ad ” and click on these two pages from this page’s links.

Alternatively, you can choose “ ” and click on these two pages from this page’s links. You can uncheck interests via your profile that may lead to more gambling-related content, such as “gambling,” but you can also uncheck interests connected to sports, such “football,” which may also be helpful.

You can via your profile that may lead to more gambling-related content, such as “gambling,” but you can also uncheck interests connected to sports, such “football,” which may also be helpful. You can also hide content you don’t want to see by muting specific words, phrases, usernames, or hashtags. Here is further information about how to accomplish this.

Facebook

You can’t remove ads on the platform and in apps. However, you can hide them by clicking the ‘x’ or down arrow menu in the upper right corner of the sponsored article.

To see advertisements that are more relevant to you, you can also change the advertising that you see. Please read this post from their Help Center to learn more about Facebook’s “How can I adjust my ad preferences” and “Can I block ads.”

How to Register with GamStop – A Step-by-Step Guide

Signing up and registering with GamStop is incredibly easy, and doing so could be the difference between a normal life and one controlled by a gambling addiction. When you’re ready to take the plunge, just follow these simple steps:

1. Get Started on the GamStop Website

The first thing you need to do is head to the GamStop website and click the ‘Get Started button at the bottom of the page. You can sign in if you have already registered with the platform before and change any personal information.



2. Gather your Personal Information

GamStop will need a lot of personal data for you to get the best results. This includes your current UK address, any email addresses you have, and any phone numbers.

You must give them any alternative contact details you may have created for different gambling platforms, as this helps you stay excluded across them all.

3. Verify your Email

You’ll need to enter your current email address and verify this with the code sent to your email. Once this is done, you can move on to the next step.

4. Add your Personal Details

Next, you’ll need to fill out your personal information, including your legal name, current address, email address, and phone number. Give any extra contact details you have, like work emails or numbers, as this will help you avoid temptation in the future.

5. Pick your Self-Exclusion Period

Next, and perhaps most importantly, you need to select the minimum period of time for which you’d like to be excluded – the current options are 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years. Once selected and complete, you won’t be able to access any betting platforms until the minimum time has elapsed, so bear that in mind.

6. Verify with your ID

To ensure the information you’ve provided is your own, GamStop will ask you to scan or photograph the front and back sides of your Identity Document.

This is because all regulated gambling platforms require a copy of your ID to open and deposit into your account, which helps ensure you don’t open any new ones.

Is There a Way to Get Around GamStop Self-Exclusion?

Although it isn’t advisable, there are a few ways you can get around the GamStop self-exclusion, but it won’t be with any UK-regulated gambling institutions. Instead, you’ll have to find companies that are included in GamStop’s list of authorized partners that we listed previously.

With these other providers, you don’t need to upload any ID or verify details before you start betting with them, and therefore, GamStop won’t know what you’re doing. They offer a similar experience, with various types of games – but we won’t advertise them here.

It’s important to remember that if you’ve actively registered yourself with GamStop and are within your self-exclusion period, avoiding any form of betting is likely to be your best course of action.

If you’re struggling, we’d recommend reaching out to one of the registered charities or independent support systems we listed earlier in this article.

GamStop – Is it Worthwhile?

GamStop is a good way for gamblers to give themselves some time away from chasing that dream of the next big win. Whether you’re a casual bettor or someone who thinks they may have a problem, GamStop doesn’t discriminate, it’s open for everyone.

The ability to recognize that you may have an issue is the first step, and you’ll need to sign yourself up for GamStop, rather than have someone else do it for you. You can select how long you want to self-exclude yourself, putting you in complete control of your gambling.

FAQ