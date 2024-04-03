How to Play Baccarat – Learn the Baccarat Game Rules

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

If you want to get into classic casino games, learning how to play baccarat is a good place to start. Baccarat is a simple, engaging game that appeals to newbies and seasoned players alike. It is one of the easiest card games, doesn’t require much skill, and has a low house edge if you place safe bets.

Baccarat has a rich history being one of the oldest casino games and became very popular in the 19th century. However, baccarat’s roots go back even further to 15th-century Italy, where French soldiers discovered the game and brought it back to France. The game’s name originates from the French town of Baccarat.

In this complete baccarat playing guide, we’ll address everything from the game’s basic rules to effective baccarat game strategies that will help you maximize your winnings.

How To Play Baccarat – Understanding the Basics

Before going deeper into the game’s rules below, here’s the first thing you should know for getting started with baccarat: You must place a bet on one of two hands (the Player or the Banker), or else bet on a Tie. The hand closest to nine wins.

With only three betting options and a simple calculation of hand values, baccarat is easier than many other table games, like blackjack or poker. It also relies more on luck and less on strategy, making it an ideal option for those who want a simple card game that doesn’t require much skill.

The Baccarat Table

The most common baccarat table is the mini version, which looks a lot like a blackjack table. It fans out, with room for up to seven players on one side and a dealer on the other. The mini-baccarat table is ubiquitous in most online casinos and popular among the lower-stake games at physical casinos.

There’s also a big baccarat table variation. This type of table resembles a pair of chunky glasses and sits 12 or 14 players (but never 13 since most people consider it bad luck). A big table usually requires at least two dealers. Casinos typically reserve this layout for VIP areas.

The Role of the Dealer

In baccarat, the dealer stands or sits behind the table. Dealers dispense cards to players, distribute winnings, and watch over the game to ensure fair play. The dealer also acts as a host or hostess, engaging with players and creating a friendly, exciting atmosphere.

Baccarat Rules – A Breakdown

Baccarat’s object is simple: Bet on the hand you guess is closest to nine, the highest hand value in baccarat. You have three betting options: the Player, the Banker, and a Tie. If you choose the third, you’re guessing that the values of the two hands will be equal.

This section will detail all baccarat rules for beginners, including card values, bet options, and strategies. You may also want to read this breakdown as a refresher if you haven’t played baccarat in a while.

Dealing the Cards

The baccarat dealer deals two cards each to the Banker and the Player in the following order: first, slide one card out and place it face up in the Player’s section. Next, place a card in the Banker’s section. Then, deal a second Player card, and finally, the second Banker card. If the total value of a Player’s hand is five or less, they’ll get a third card.

Card Values

In baccarat, cards between 2 and 9 are worth their face value. Tens, Jacks, Queens, and Kings are worth zero, and Aces are worth one point.

The sum of the two cards determines the hand’s value, but 9 is the maximum value a hand can reach. If a hand has a two-digit value, only the right digit counts. For instance, if a hand gets 10 and 4, the sum is 14. The 1 drops in this instance, so the hand is only worth four points. Meanwhile, a 3 and a 6 are worth nine points, which makes it a stronger hand.

Baccarat Bets

As mentioned above, you can bet on the Banker, the Player, or a Tie in baccarat. Each option has certain considerations that you should learn as you master the basics.

Player Bet

The Player is a solid bet option in Baccarat. By placing this bet, you wager that the Player’s hand value will be closest to nine. Casinos charge no commission on this betting choice since it’s considered a bit less favorable than the Banker’s hand.

Banker Bet

Statistically, the Banker bet has slightly higher odds of winning than the Player and is the most popular bet in baccarat. The Banker hand acts last, so those wagering on this hand know whether the Player drew a third card and, if so, what the value of that card is. Since the Banker is the most favorable betting option in baccarat, casinos will typically charge a 5% commission on bets won on this hand.

Tie Bet

A Tie bet is the riskiest in baccarat, winning less than 10% of the time. When you choose this option, you’re betting that both the Player and Banker hands will draw equal values (not necessarily nine). However, if you bet on a Tie and win, your payout will be much higher than the other two bets.

Side Bets

Side bets (a.k.a. bonus bets) involve placing wagers beyond which hand wins. Players bet before the dealer hands out the cards. Two examples of side bets are all red/all black (betting that a hand will draw black or red cards only) and Double 8 (wagering that the Player and Banker hands will equal eight).

House Edge in Baccarat

Casinos are extremely profitable businesses belonging to a global industry worth about $263 billion. To keep making profits, casinos ensure they have a built-in advantage. Although some players will walk away with a lot of money after one game, in the long run, casinos earn more. That’s why you should view gambling as a form of entertainment you pay for rather than a scheme to earn money.

The gross profit a casino expects to make from each game is known as the house edge. The house edge in baccarat is 1.06% on the Banker bet, 1.24% if you bet on the Player, and 14.36% on a Tie. Overall, baccarat is among the casino games with the lowest house edge. Many other popular games, like roulette, have a higher edge.

Baccarat Odds

On average, the odds in baccarat are 45.8% for the Banker’s hand, 44.6% for the Player’s hand, and 9.6% for Ties. If you discount the Ties, the Banker’s hand wins about 51% of the time, which gives you a marginally better chance if you choose this bet.

Baccarat Strategies

As you learn how to play baccarat, choosing the right strategy for this popular game is important. Of course, baccarat is a game of chance, so no strategy can promise winnings. However, the right approach can improve your odds and shield you from major losses.

“Always bet on the Banker” is common advice from experienced baccarat players. It’s a simple and conservative approach since the Banker has slightly better odds than the Player. Some players will simplify their decisions further by flat betting — that is, sticking to the same betting amount whether they win or lose instead of decreasing or increasing it.

Additionally, gamblers use various betting strategies when playing baccarat and other casino table games.

The Martingale System

One well-known baccarat strategy is the Martingale System. Following this method, players double their bet every time they lose and go back to the initial bet if they win. For example, if you bet $20 and lose, you bet $40 next. If you win, you bet $20 again.

The Martingale system is popular but not necessarily wise. It increases bets when the player loses with the goal of recouping all losses in one big win. However, there’s no guarantee such a win will happen. Instead, this approach can quickly burn through your bankroll and lead you to exceed your gambling budget.

The Paroli System

A more cautious strategy is the Paroli System (a.k.a. the Reverse Martingale). Under the Paroli system, you should bet double every time you win but go back to your first bet size when you lose. That is, if you bet $10 and win, you bet $20 next, then $40, then $80. If you lose, you bet $10 again.

Compared with the Martingale System, the Paroli system carries a lower risk since it doesn’t set you up for an even bigger loss after you lose a wager.

The Fibonacci System

The Fibonacci System is a well-known and slightly more complex gambling strategy. Its name comes from the Fibonacci sequence, a mathematical sequence in which the sum of every two numbers equals the next number: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, and so on.

When you use the Fibonacci system for placing wagers, your bets move up the sequence whenever you lose and move two numbers down after you win.

For instance, let’s say you start by betting $1. If you lose, you bet $1 again since that’s the next number in the Fibonacci sequence. If you lose your second bet, you move up the sequence by wagering $2. If you lose for the third time, you proceed to bet $3. However, if you win your fourth bet, you move two steps back and bet $1 again.

The Fibonacci system doesn’t increase your chances of winning, but it could help you control losses, though it’s more complicated compared to flat betting or the Martingale System.

The 1-3-2-6 System

The 1-3-2-6 is another comparatively simple bet management system. The sequence (1, 3, 2, 6) describes the wager multiples.

For example, let’s say you bet $5 in the first round and win. In the next round, you’d bet $15 ($5 x 3). If you win again, you’d bet $10 ($5 x 2) in the third round. If you win for the third time, you’d wager $30 ($5 x 6).

However, if you lose a bet, you return to the sequence’s beginning. You also restart the sequence after the fourth wager, even if you win four times in a row. The 1-3-2-6 system is a conservative approach to wagering that prevents you from chasing losses. It works well for games like baccarat, where the chance of winning is close to 50/50.

If you’re a beginner, we recommend choosing an easy-to-follow betting system that limits your losses. Whatever gambling strategy you pick, it’s crucial to stick to your budget and step away from the game if your losses are getting out of control. Gambling is fun and exciting but could become a financial pitfall unless you exercise moderation. Your bankroll should be as much as you can afford to lose.

Step-by-Step Guide to How the Baccarat Game Unfolds

If you want to learn how to play baccarat, you can jump right in. You don’t have to play for money right away: many online platforms let you try out a free version of the game. This will help you learn baccarat techniques before placing bets in cash.

If you’ve never played baccarat before, you may have some questions about the game’s process. These are the steps of a baccarat game.

1. Choose Your Baccarat Table

If you’re playing in a physical casino, take an empty seat at a baccarat table. If there are several Baccarat tables, check each betting range and ensure it fits your budget. Some casinos have separate tables for high rollers, but you’ll want to avoid those if you’re only starting to learn the game.

Look for a safe online casino with a convenient user interface for the online version of baccarat. Baccarat is one of the most popular gambling games, and all online casinos offer it. Make sure you choose a reputable platform with provably fair games and robust privacy protection measures.

If this is your first time playing, you’ll need to set up an account at a digital casino. It’s a quick process, usually with minimal ID verification. You’ll also need to fund your account. You can choose between conventional payment methods (like a credit or debit card) and crypto gambling, which gives you an extra level of anonymity.

You’ll note that the seat numbers at a baccarat table usually skip over 4 (and 13 if you play the full-table version of the game). That’s because these numbers represent various superstitions, and many players consider them unlucky. Otherwise, it makes no difference which seat number you choose.

2. Place Your Bets

Once you’ve chosen your casino and taken your seat, it’s time to place your bets. You’ll select casino chips of the preferred value. In an online casino, this will depend on the funds you deposited in your account. Then, you’ll bet on a Banker win, a Player win, or a Tie.

The Banker and Player are the safer bets in baccarat, making them both solid choices for new players. You may bet on a Tie sometime later when you’re ready to face higher risks.

3. The Cards Are Dealt

After all players have taken a seat and placed their bets, the dealer will hand out the cards following the rules discussed above: two for the Banker and two for the Player. If you’re playing online, you’ll need to click “Deal” to start the game unless you choose the live version of Baccarat.

Draw a Third Card?

This step occurs if neither the Banker nor the Player has reached a total of nine or eight (what’s known as a natural win) in the initial dealing.

If the Player’s hand totals 0 to 5, it gets a third card. If the first two-card hand totals at 6 or 7, the Player’s hand stays.

If the Player’s hand stays with two cards, the Banker gets a third card if their initial hand totals 0 to 5 (similar to the Player) and stays if it totals 6 to 9. However, if the Player draws a third card, that card will determine the Banker’s next move.

If the Player’s third card is 2 or 3, the Banker will draw a third card if the two-card total amount is 0-4. If it’s 5-7, the Banker will stand.

If the Player draws 4 or 5 as their third card, and the Banker’s total is 0-5, they’ll draw a third card. If their total is 6-7, they’ll stay.

If the Player’s third card is 6 or 7, the Banker will draw if their total is 0 to 6 and stand if their total is 7.

If the Player’s third card is an 8, the Banker only draws a third card if their two-card total amount is 0 to 2. If it’s anything between 3 and 7, the Banker stands.

Finally, supposing the Player draws a 9, 10, Ace, or face card as their third card, the Banker draws with a total of 0 to 3 and stands with a total of 4 to 7.

4. The Winner Is Determined – Payout Time

Once the dealer finishes dealing all the cards, it’s time for the exciting part: finding out who won. The winner is the side with a total closer to nine. The winners will collect their payout, and you can then walk away or start another round of the game.

Whether you keep playing at this point is up to you. Gambling can be highly engrossing, but it’s important to keep it under control. Set a limit on your gambling budget and, if you’re playing online, the amount of time you spend gambling every day. Stop playing once you reach that limit and come back to the baccarat table on another day.

Popular Baccarat Variations

Although baccarat is a simple game, it has different variations, from the widely played Punto Banco and the historical Chemin de Fer to the newer Super 6. As you learn how to play baccarat, it’s useful to know the rules of each version. These subtle differences may influence your gaming technique and betting choices.

Punto Banco

Punto Banco is among the most popular baccarat variations, one you’ll often find in casinos all over the world. In Punto Banco, you place bets against the dealer like in blackjack.

You try to build a hand as close as possible to nine and exceed the Banker’s hand. Punto Banco calculates card values as specified above. Face cards are zero. Aces give the better one point, while the remaining cards carry their face value.

In Punto Banco, the betting options are Punto (Player), Banco (Bank), and Egalite (Tie). A Punto bet pays out 1:1 for winners. Meanwhile, a Banco bet pays out 95:100, and the house takes a 5% commission. Egalite pays out 8:1.

Chemin de Fer

Chemin de Fer is one of the first recorded baccarat versions, with roots dating back to the French Napoleonic period. In this game, you place bets against each other rather than against the Banker’s hand. Each Player becomes the Banker in turn, going clockwise from the right side of the dealer.

Before the dealer deals each hand, the Banker places a bet. Each Player then may place a different wager or call “Banco” and go against the Banker’s hand.

If more than one Player calls “Banco,” the “Banco Prime” status (the privilege to match the bank’s stake) goes to the Player on the Banker’s right. If no one calls “Banco,” and alternative bets are less than the Banker’s wager, each viewing Player must meet the bet. If the Player’s bets exceed the Banker’s wager, the bank has to raise its original bet or eliminate surplus wagers.

If a Player’s total exceeds the Banker once the dealer draws all the cards, the Player gets a payout at 1:1 odds. If it’s a Tie, bets stay on the table for the next hand. If the Banker’s hand carries the most value, the Banker gets the losing Player’s bet.

Baccarat Banque

Baccarat Banque is a popular French alternative to the older Chemin de Fer variation. This baccarat version includes a dedicated Banker.

Unlike Chemin de Fer and Punto Banco, which use eight or six decks of cards, Baccarat Banque only uses three decks. The main difference between this variation and Chemin de Fer is that you take turns to build up a hand against the Banker rather than playing against each other. Additionally, in Baccarat Banque, each round’s Banker doesn’t have to cover all other Player wagers.

Mini Baccarat

Mini Baccarat is a highly popular version of this classic game played with eight decks of cards. You’ll often find this variation of baccarat in Las Vegas casinos. As in classic baccarat, you can wager on the Player, the Banker, or a Tie.

However, Mini Baccarat adds more interest by introducing a side wager known as the Dragon Bonus. You can cash out this side bonus if your chosen hand wins by a minimum of four points or if it’s a “natural.” A “natural” refers to a Player or Banker two-card hand that totals 9 or 8, with 9 beating 8.

Super 6

Super 6 is another interesting spin on traditional baccarat. This game follows baccarat’s conventional rules with a few specific distinctions. Namely, it gives a better payout to the Banker bet and includes a side bet known as Super 6.

This game generates the usual payouts of 1:1 for the Player wager and 8:1 for a Tie. However, in this version, the house doesn’t charge a commission on the Banker, which pays out at 1:1 like the Player. The other game rules, including the third card rule, are the same as baccarat.

What sets Super 6 apart from other baccarat variations is what happens if the Banker hand gets a value of 6. In this case, the winner’s payout decreases to 0.5:1 (50%). This gives Super 6 a higher house edge (1.46% compared to the usual 1.06%).

However, if a Player makes a side bet and wagers that the Banker hand will total 6, they’ll win a massive payout of 12:1. This side wager is super risky, with a house edge of nearly 30%, but it’s worth trying if you’re prepared to take the loss and want to add more excitement to your baccarat game.

Lightning Baccarat

Lightning Baccarat is a newer version of the game that gives better payouts to certain lucky cards. The game follows traditional rules, but before each round, several cards randomly become Lightning Cards and get a multiplier of 2-5x or 8x.

If the Player gets a Lightning Card in a winning hand, their payout will multiply by the number attached to the card. To offset these potential extra winnings, each bet involves a Lightning Fee of 20%.

European Baccarat

In European baccarat, if the total of the Player hand is 5, the Player may choose between standing or drawing another card. This choice gives extra flexibility. The casino funds the Banker’s hand and can decide whether to draw another card or not.

A round of European baccarat won’t necessarily give everyone at the table the chance to place bets. Once a single Player’s or several Players’ wagers cover the Banker’s stake, the rest of the Players can’t place a bet during that round.

Dragon Tiger

Dragon Tiger is a lot like the popular Punto Banco, but simpler. In this baccarat variation, each hand only gets one card rather than two. You must bet on either the Dragon or the Tiger, and the hand with the higher value wins. If both hands have the same value, the house collects half of the Players’ wagers. Betting on Tie is also an option but a highly risky one in Dragon Tiger.

Unlike standard baccarat, Dragon Tiger doesn’t have the option of drawing additional cards. For a more interesting game, you can also place side bets like Big/Small, Red/Black, or Odd/Even.

Playing Baccarat Online vs. at a Land-Based Casino

As you understand how to play baccarat, you’ll note the differences between gambling in a physical vs. online casino. Today, with many online casinos on the market, you can sample baccarat and other popular gambling games from the comfort of your home. Many online gamblers still prefer the desktop version of online casinos for a more advanced and intricate gambling experience. Still, gambling via mobile-adapted sites, casino apps, and Telegram casinos is quickly gaining popularity.

It’s hard to beat physical casinos’ immersive vibe and social experience. However, online gambling platforms offer advantages like a huge selection of games, generous bonuses, advanced privacy protection measures, and a range of convenient payment methods. You just need to ensure you choose a reputable site with a valid license.

Baccarat follows the same rules (depending on the variation) whether you’re playing online or in a physical casino. However, the game will typically move faster when you gamble online. That’s great for players who love quick action, but it could also make you lose money faster if you’re unlucky.

Pros Cons Playing baccarat online Accessibility

Convenience

More control over the gaming experience

No dress code

Privacy Could be addictive if you aren’t careful

Security risks on some platforms Playing baccarat at a land-based casino An authentic casino experience

Immersive gambling

Social interaction Not always accessible

Often higher stakes and higher risks

Playing Live Baccarat Online

Live online baccarat lets you enjoy the best of both worlds: the convenience and easy accessibility of online casinos and the excitement and interaction of a real gambling table. It’s as close as you’ll get to a land-based casino experience without traveling to Las Vegas. Live online gambling will use authentic card decks and card shuffle machines for a genuine casino experience.

When you play live baccarat online, you join a real-time game hosted by a real human dealer and streamed through HD video. You can interact with the dealer and other players. The dealers are trained professionals who know all the details and etiquette of the game, just like in a physical casino. You’ll usually find live gambling at quality, legitimate online casinos. Apart from baccarat, many online casinos also include live blackjack, roulette, and poker tables.

An online casino lobby recreates a real-life casino floor. You can browse available games and dealers, minimum bet amounts, and numbers of players. Live online gambling games by reputable providers are safe to play and undergo third-party monitoring to ensure fair outcomes.

The main difference between standard online baccarat (with automatically generated hand values) and live baccarat is the speed of the game. In a live dealer game, several human players will be at each table, so the dealer will have to give each player enough time to place their bets, like in a physical casino. This creates a more authentic experience but also slows the game down. You might choose standard online baccarat if you want super-fast action or full control of the game’s speed.

Check out our pages where we rate and review the best online casinos in each category:

Top Baccarat Tips

Like all other gambling games, baccarat is about getting lucky. Even as you learn how to play baccarat, you never know whether you’ll walk away with winnings or lose your entire bankroll.

Some gamblers believe in myths like lucky numbers, days, or being “due for a win.” However, gambling is all about statistics. Your odds of winning or losing remain the same depending on the hand you bet on (Player, Banker, or Tie) and the additional rules of the game, like side bets. Having said that, the following tips will help you enjoy a better, more balanced gambling experience:

Master the rules: Learn the rules before choosing a baccarat variation, whether it’s Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, or one of the newer game varieties. Study the odds of each hand, side bets, and other important details.

Learn the rules before choosing a baccarat variation, whether it’s Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, or one of the newer game varieties. Study the odds of each hand, side bets, and other important details. Manage your bankroll: A conservative strategy will help your bankroll go further. For instance, betting constant or decreasing amounts is safer than a progressive betting method where you raise your wager each time. Always stick to your gambling budget.

A conservative strategy will help your bankroll go further. For instance, betting constant or decreasing amounts is safer than a progressive betting method where you raise your wager each time. Always stick to your gambling budget. Test your strategies by playing free baccarat games: Many online casinos let you play demo versions of various table games, so take advantage of the opportunity to refine your baccarat strategy. Free gaming is a great first step for those unfamiliar with the game’s rules and who might make risky wagers when gambling with real money.

Many online casinos let you play demo versions of various table games, so take advantage of the opportunity to refine your baccarat strategy. Free gaming is a great first step for those unfamiliar with the game’s rules and who might make risky wagers when gambling with real money. Pick baccarat games with a high RTP: Return to Player, or RTP, is a percentage that notes the average wager amount you can expect to win back over a certain period (essentially, the opposite of house edge). Baccarat has one of the highest RTP percentages among gambling games. Still, some game variations and side bets are riskier, so avoid them if you’re a beginner or a conservative player with a limited budget.

Return to Player, or RTP, is a percentage that notes the average wager amount you can expect to win back over a certain period (essentially, the opposite of house edge). Baccarat has one of the highest RTP percentages among gambling games. Still, some game variations and side bets are riskier, so avoid them if you’re a beginner or a conservative player with a limited budget. Stay focused: Limit your gambling time and take regular breaks to avoid slip-ups. Late-night gambling when you’re tired could expose you to additional risks, as can drinking before or while you gamble. Place your wagers while you’re sober and can focus on the game.

Final Words

Baccarat is a popular, classic casino game with straightforward rules and transparent odds. It appeals to new and experienced players and can range from slow and conservative to fast-paced and highly risky.

As you learn how to play baccarat, you’ll discover some variations, like side bets, that put an interesting spin on this timeless game. Whether you sit down at a baccarat table in a physical casino or play online, you’re sure to enjoy an exciting betting game with pretty good odds.

Get started with baccarat by studying the rules carefully and playing the game’s free version at first or placing small, conservative bets. You can progress to higher-stake wagers later, but make sure you’re thoroughly familiar with how the game works before trying an unfamiliar version of baccarat.

Like all casino games, baccarat calls for responsible gambling. Limit your budget to whatever you’re prepared to lose, and walk away from the game if you deplete your bankroll. Don’t chase your losses since you could lose even more money. Take breaks between gambling sessions and cap your daily or weekly gambling time so that casino gaming doesn’t take over your life. If you feel like your gambling is getting out of hand, step aside from casino games entirely for a while.

FAQs