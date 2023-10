분석 보고서 “XRP, 16일 이내 1달러 도달”

XRP 커뮤니티에서 흥미진진한 예측이 나와 XRP 투자자들은 낙관할 근거가 생겼다. 상대 강도 지수(이하 RSI)가 주요 골든크로스를 형성하면서 XRP는 조만간 1달러를 돌파할 태세다.

$XRP Blast off in T-16 days.

On the Weekly time frame, $XRP is telling me we could be prepping to take off.

The RSI is about to cross bullish.

Open interest has room to spike significantly and looks to be putting in higher highs, roughly 2/3 weeks after it touches the floor,… pic.twitter.com/AttqpZmK5d

