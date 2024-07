새로운 민주당 후보 – 카말라 해리스는 암호화폐 및 $BTC에 긍정적일까? $BTC 68,000달러 도달

7월 21일에 조 바이든은 미 대선 경선에서 물러나 새로운 민주당 후보인 부통령 카말라 해리스를 지지할 것을 표명했다.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024