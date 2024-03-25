Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home 10 Major US Airlines Will Face Investigation from the DOT over Passenger Data Handling
News

10 Major US Airlines Will Face Investigation from the DOT over Passenger Data Handling

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The Department of Transportation (DOT) has decided to investigate 10 major US airlines and see how they handle customer data and whether they monetize it or not
  • If found guilty, appropriate actions will be taken. News rules might also be imposed
  • The investigation is simply a proactive measure. None of the mentioned airlines were involved in any wrongdoing

10 Airlines to Be Investigated by the DOT over Data Handling

Ten major airlines in the US will face investigation from The Department of Transportation (DOT) over how they handle passenger data. The list includes:

  • JetBlue
  • Southwest Airlines
  • Spirit Airlines
  • Allegiant
  • Air Alaska
  • American Airlines
  • Delta Airlines
  • Frontier Airline
  • Hawaiian Airline

Each of them has already received a letter from the department.

Airline passengers should have confidence that their personal information is not being shared improperly with third parties or mishandled by employees.Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Sec.

The investigation will look into how the airlines collect, use, and safeguard customer data and if they are selling it to third parties. The DOT will also check if there are any complaints about employees or contractors mishandling customer data.

It’s important to note that this initiative was not triggered by any incident of breach.

If any airline is found guilty of these charges, they’ll face scrutiny and fines. And depending on how the investigation goes, the DOT might also create new rules.

This won’t be a one-time investigation. From now on, each airline will be subjected to periodic reviews of their privacy practices to ensure that they abide by the rules.

While there were rumors last year that United Airlines might be planning to sell passenger data for targeted advertising, no formal decision was made.

It’s safe to say that this step is simply a proactive measure adopted by the department to safeguard the interest of US citizens.

Read more: JetBlue shares record a 15% surge following activist Carl Icahn’s stake reporting

What Do the Airlines Have to Say about This Investigation?

Southwest has responded to the probe by saying that it does share some passenger information with selected third parties and partners, as clearly mentioned in its privacy policy. However, customers have the option to opt out of this.

Allegiant Airlines said that protecting passenger data is one of their top priorities. So they are open to this review and are willing to cooperate.

United, American Delta, and Alaska, which are members of Airlines For America. have redirected all questions regarding the investigation to the trade group.

Who Can Legally Access Passenger Data Right Now?

Currently, all US airlines are legally required to share passenger data with the following authorities:

  • The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Information required to be shared includes the passenger’s name, contact information, credit card number, PNR, and so on
  • The US Customs and Border Control
  • In a few selected cases of law enforcement, this information is also shared with other government agencies outside of the DHS

The purpose of this investigation is to ensure that no one other than the agencies mentioned above can access passenger information.

The initiative couldn’t have come at a better time. Rapid digital advancement over the past few years has drastically increased cyber attacks on all industries, including the aviation industry.

  • For example, last year a group of hackers stole personal details from over 8,000 pilot applications from American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
  • And just this week, Spanish airline Air Europa revealed that some of their passenger’s data might have been compromised in a breach.

Once this investigation is done, the authorities might introduce another proposal that will give the passengers a transparent breakdown of their traveling expenses before they book the ticket.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 10 Major US Airlines Will Face Investigation from the DOT over Passenger Data Handling
2 US Citizens Might Not Be Able to Afford the Internet Anymore as ACP Lacks Funding
3 The UN Unanimously Adopts the First Ever Global Resolution on AI Safety
4 Dogecoin 20 Token Hits $5M in Presale, Sparks Major Hype Among Investors
5 Donald Trump’s Truth Social Is Heading For a $5.7 Billion Merger With Digital World

Latest News

The ACP Is Running Out of Funding, No Renewal in Sight
News

US Citizens Might Not Be Able to Afford the Internet Anymore as ACP Lacks Funding

Krishi Chowdhary
UN Unanimously Adopts First Ever Global Resolution On AI Safety
News

The UN Unanimously Adopts the First Ever Global Resolution on AI Safety

Krishi Chowdhary

The United Nations General Assembly approved the first-ever global resolution on artificial intelligence on Thursday. The resolution recognizes the danger of improper development and use of AI and encourages nations...

Doge 20 5 Million
Crypto News

Dogecoin 20 Token Hits $5M in Presale, Sparks Major Hype Among Investors

Will Macmaster

After a very exciting period when Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and many other cryptos went through a price increase, it seems that now is calm before the storm. All...

Truth Social Is Heading For a $5.7 Billion Merger With Digital World
News

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Is Heading For a $5.7 Billion Merger With Digital World

Krishi Chowdhary
DeepMind Develops Tactic AI To Make Better Football Strategies 
News

DeepMind Develops Tactic AI With Liverpool: A New AI Model That’ll Make Better Football Strategies 

Krishi Chowdhary
Ethereum ($ETH) Price Sinks as U.S. SEC Issue Flames Up – Will ETH Bounce Back Following Experts Backing?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Sinks as U.S. SEC Issue Flames Up – Will ETH Bounce Back Following Experts Backing?

Damien Fisher
Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits
Crypto News

Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.