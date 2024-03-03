Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home 130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Were Filed In 14 US State Courts
News

130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Were Filed In 14 US State Courts

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • More than 130 petitions across 14 states request courts to allow investigators to freely access push notification metadata.
  • A double-edged sword — on one hand, it can speed up investigations but on the other, everyone will have to give up their privacy.

130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Filed

US courts have received more than 130 petitions from investigators to allow them to access push notification metadata from the devices of US citizens.

US laws aren’t very strict when it comes to protecting data privacy, especially for mobile users. Even in the past, there have been several instances where an investigation was only successful because the authorities could silently access mobile data and gain confidential insights about the user’s location, IP address, and so on.

This process has certainly benefited in some cases. Major criminals involved with terrorism, child abuse, drug abuse, and fraud were only nabbed because police could track their location.

But on the flip side, if the petition goes through, it would mean that US citizens will have to completely give up their privacy. While it seems like a great initiative, it could backfire in so many ways.

Think of all those women belonging to states where abortion is banned. Some often travel to different states to get this procedure done. But if the authorities have access to their mobiles, they can always check their location and know when they visit a reproductive health clinic.

Demand Beyond The Borders

The demand for access to mobile push notifications is not just limited to the country’s police department. Last year in December, Senator Ron Wyden sent a letter to the Justice Department saying that in 2022 he received an anonymous tip.

The tip informed that certain foreign government agencies were trying to get their hands on push notifications from Google and Apple devices.

As with all of the other information these companies store for or about their users, because Apple and Google deliver push notification data, they can be secretly compelled by governments to hand over this information.Sen. Ron Wyden

This letter was sent because when Apple and Google representatives were asked to divulge more information about their push notification practices, they said that the Justice Department asked them to not speak about it. So this letter was basically an attempt to change that rule.

It looks like the letter has been effective because since then, Apple has agreed to divulge more information about the requests it gets from government bodies across the world in its biannual transparency report.

What’s Next?

Now getting back to the petitions, it’s hard to say whether the US courts will accept the petitions to give access to push notifications. But it’s important to note that even now, government organizations are getting access to this data by other means.

For example, in 2022, Pushwoosh (one of the largest push notification companies in the world) was found to be a Russian agency in disguise that was tricking both the US Army and the CDS into installing its tech into certain government apps that gave them access to many confidential details of the country.

Incidents like these are examples of two things at once — one is why investigators are after push notifications and the second is how dangerous this practice is. It’s the same as opening up your phone to a stranger on the street.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Were Filed In 14 US State Courts
2 Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo
3 US Court Orders Spyware Maker NSO Group To Handover Its Codes To WhatsApp
4 Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission
5 Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI – What’s Ahead For The Company?

Latest News

Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo
News

Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo

Krishi Chowdhary
US Court Orders NSO Group To Handover Its Codes To WhatsApp
News

US Court Orders Spyware Maker NSO Group To Handover Its Codes To WhatsApp

Krishi Chowdhary

The NSO Group, an Israeli spyware manufacturer, was ordered by a US court to hand over its spyware codes, especially those of Pegasus, to Whatsapp. The company has been spying...

Musk Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Violating Company Mission
News

Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and Sam Altman for violating the initial foundations of their contract. He was one of the co-founders of the company and between 2016 and 2020,...

Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI - What's Ahead For The Company?
News

Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI – What’s Ahead For The Company?

Damien Fisher
Google Delists India Matrimony Apps: Dark Day for Indian Internet
News

Google Delists India Matrimony Apps: Dark Day for Indian Internet

Damien Fisher
Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again - Are the Bulls Building Momentum?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again – Are the Bulls Building Momentum?

Nick Dunn
Top Analyst Believes Cardano ADA’s Bullish Rally Might Begin Within Three Days
Crypto News

Top Analyst Believes Cardano ADA’s Bullish Rally Might Begin Within Three Days

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.