Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home 200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry
News

200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • 200 artists including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, the Jonas brothers, and Zayn Malik have signed an open letter calling for the ban of AI music tools
  • The letter alleges that these tools train on original songs without compensating the creators and are trying to mimic the voices of popular artists.
  • Surprisingly, a handful of artists such as Electronic artist Grimes and DJ David Guetta have spoken out in support of AI music tools

200+ Musicians Sign Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools

200 artists have signed an open letter calling to put an end to the predatory use of AI in the music industry. The open letter was organized by a campaign group called The Artists’ Rights Alliance and posted on Medium – a popular long-format writing platform.

The list contains some really popular names such as:

  • Katy Perry
  • Billie Eilish
  • Nicki Minaj
  • the Jonas Brothers
  • Zayn Malik
  • the Bob Marley estate
  • Noah Kahan
  • Pearl Jam

The main purpose of the letter is to stop tech companies from developing AI-powered music-making tools. They feel that if AI music tools are actually launched, it will not only undermine human artistry but also infringe upon their rights as artistic rights.

This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem.Open letter

How AI Music Tools Can Be Devastating For The Industry And Its Artists?

There are a few issues the letter talks about.

  • Issue 1 – The letter addresses the fact that not every musician making money off their songs is a big shot – some of them are barely making ends meet. By introducing tools like these, AI companies are essentially snatching away their livelihood.
  • Issue 2 – Another major issue with these AI music tools is that they use original songs created by these artists for training without the artist’s consent.

We already know that AI needs a training dataset. For example, when ChatGPT was being trained to write articles, a lot of original pieces from the New York Times were used which led to a massive lawsuit that was filed against OpenAI and Microsoft.

The same thing is happening again with the music artists – their hard work and creativity are being stolen without any fair compensation.

Now, some AI companies like Adobe and Stability AI might seem a little better than others since they are only using licensed or royalty-free music for training purposes.

However, while this might spare entertainment songwriters, it’ll still be a heavy blow to those who create commercial jingles and advertisement songs. Slowly but surely, they might get replaced by AI.

For example, just a few months ago, an AI-generated song mimicking the voice of Drake and The Weekend went viral. The song garnered a lot of attention on both Spotify and Apple Music before being taken down.

Drake has obviously voiced his displeasure over the incident and many other artists spoke out in his support. Musician and activist, Sting even said that the industry is now in a battle against AI to protect their original work.

This is what the letter is protesting against – imitation, voice theft, and the slow slaughter of creativity.

Read more: No ban on AI-made music, but ethics matter: Spotify CEO

Some Musicians Are in Support of AI Music Tools

It’s important to note that not every artist is against the use of AI in the music industry. Electronic artist Grimes and DJ David Guetta are some of the few ones defending the rise of AI songs.

Grimes went a step ahead and told her fans that they could use her voice to create AI music without worrying about penalties. If the song makes any money, she’ll happily split the royalties with them.

For now, it’s hard to say if the letter will fetch the desired results but it’s still a significant move, especially considering that some of the biggest names in the music industry have supported the protest.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry
2 High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns
3 UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration for AI Safety Testing
4 Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022
5 Cardano (ADA) Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over?

Latest News

High-risk crypto with potential for 100x returns
Crypto News

High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns

Lora Pance
UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration For AI Safety Testing 
News

UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration for AI Safety Testing

Krishi Chowdhary

On Monday, the US and the UK signed an agreement announcing their partnership to test the most powerful AI models. The agreement was signed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce,...

Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022
Crypto News

Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022

Asad Gilani

Bitcoin ended March recording $514 million as the total value of NFT sales for the month. At 12:30 p.m. EST on April 1, Bitcoin recorded a massive $9.8 million inflow...

ADA Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over, or this Is Just a Minor Correction (Price Analysis)
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over?

Nick Dunn
XRP Price Dipped After Ripple Relocked 800M Following Its 500M Escrow Unlock
Crypto News

XRP Price Dips After Ripple Relocked 800M Following 500M Escrow Unlock

Asad Gilani
A SHIB Whale Missed Out on $10M Gain for Only $800K Due to Hasty Selloff
Crypto News

A SHIB Whale Missed Out on $10M Gain for Only $800K Due to Hasty Selloff

Rida Shah
Massive Investments Flood Meme Coins - Upturning the Bitcoin Halving
Crypto News

Massive Investments Flood Meme Coins – Upturning the Bitcoin Halving

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.