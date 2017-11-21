National Stuffing Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:45 PM on November 21, 2017


Who's a good boy?

PC hardware and computing

  1. SilverStone SFX 650W Gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Surface Book 2 review @ Engadget
  3. XSPC Razor Neo waterblock for GTX 1080 Ti build @ HardOCP
  4. Gigabyte Z370N WiFi motherboard review @ Hexus
  5. NVIDIA Star Wars TITAN Xp Collector's Edition review @ HotHardware
  6. Bitfenix Formula Gold 750W review @ JonnyGuru
  7. DarkSide GT 1450 RPM Black Edition fan review @ TechPowerUp
  8. 4th-Gen Core i7 vs. 8th-Gen Core i7 @ TechSpot
  9. The MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic motherboard review @ AnandTech
  10. Asus Lyra whole-home Wi-Fi system mesh network review @ KitGuru
  11. Asus RT-AC86U dual band AC2900 wireless router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  12. 3D printed Wi-Fi reflectors custom designed for the building @ HackADay

Games and VR

  1. RimWorld's beta adds swamp biomes and 'story combat' @ Rock Paper Shotgun (yes!)
  2. A bit of madness is key in Lovecraft Letter @ Quarter To Three
  3. Civ V designer Jon Shafer parts with Paradox, "creative differences" blamed @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. James Webb Space Telescope assigned its first 13 targets @ New Atlas
  2. How an unpaid UK researcher saved the Japanese seaweed industry @ ArsTechnica
  3. Latest Atlas robot shows its gymnastic chops by nailing a backflip @ New Atlas
  4. 10-year-old boy cracks the Face ID on both parents' iPhone X @ Slashdot (pesky genetics)
  5. Stanford trains AI to diagnose pneumonia better than a radiologist in just two months @ Slashdot

Tech news and culture

  1. Tesla unveils 500-mile range semi truck, 620-mile range Roadster 2.0 @ Slashdot
  2. New "Quad9" DNS service blocks malicious domains for everyone @ ArsTechnica
  3. Silicon Valley thinks it invented roommates. They call it 'co-living' @ Slashdot
  4. Airlander 10 to start flying higher, faster and farther @ New Atlas (up, up...)
  5. Airlander 10 deflated after breaking free of its mooring @ New Atlas (and away!)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Corsair ML120 RGB Pro Series magnetic levitation fan review @ Guru3D
  2. Phantom Gourmet: frozen mac and cheese taste test @ boston.cbslocal.com (we can all agree that Stouffer's mac and cheese beats a boxed Kraft Dinner, right?)
