National Stuffing Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:45 PM on November 21, 2017
Who's a good boy?
PC hardware and computing
- SilverStone SFX 650W Gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Surface Book 2 review @ Engadget
- XSPC Razor Neo waterblock for GTX 1080 Ti build @ HardOCP
- Gigabyte Z370N WiFi motherboard review @ Hexus
- NVIDIA Star Wars TITAN Xp Collector's Edition review @ HotHardware
- Bitfenix Formula Gold 750W review @ JonnyGuru
- DarkSide GT 1450 RPM Black Edition fan review @ TechPowerUp
- 4th-Gen Core i7 vs. 8th-Gen Core i7 @ TechSpot
- The MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic motherboard review @ AnandTech
- Asus Lyra whole-home Wi-Fi system mesh network review @ KitGuru
- Asus RT-AC86U dual band AC2900 wireless router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- 3D printed Wi-Fi reflectors custom designed for the building @ HackADay
Games and VR
- RimWorld's beta adds swamp biomes and 'story combat' @ Rock Paper Shotgun (yes!)
- A bit of madness is key in Lovecraft Letter @ Quarter To Three
- Civ V designer Jon Shafer parts with Paradox, "creative differences" blamed @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- James Webb Space Telescope assigned its first 13 targets @ New Atlas
- How an unpaid UK researcher saved the Japanese seaweed industry @ ArsTechnica
- Latest Atlas robot shows its gymnastic chops by nailing a backflip @ New Atlas
- 10-year-old boy cracks the Face ID on both parents' iPhone X @ Slashdot (pesky genetics)
- Stanford trains AI to diagnose pneumonia better than a radiologist in just two months @ Slashdot
Tech news and culture
- Tesla unveils 500-mile range semi truck, 620-mile range Roadster 2.0 @ Slashdot
- New "Quad9" DNS service blocks malicious domains for everyone @ ArsTechnica
- Silicon Valley thinks it invented roommates. They call it 'co-living' @ Slashdot
- Airlander 10 to start flying higher, faster and farther @ New Atlas (up, up...)
- Airlander 10 deflated after breaking free of its mooring @ New Atlas (and away!)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Corsair ML120 RGB Pro Series magnetic levitation fan review @ Guru3D
- Phantom Gourmet: frozen mac and cheese taste test @ boston.cbslocal.com (we can all agree that Stouffer's mac and cheese beats a boxed Kraft Dinner, right?)