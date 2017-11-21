Cooler Master MasterKeys MK750 goes for a minimalist style

Cooler Master's MasterKeys MK750 is a thoroughly modern high-end keyboard with a metal backplate, per-key RGB LED backlighting, and the buyer's choice of Cherry MX Blue, Brown, or Red switches. The company is following through on its "make it yours" slogan by giving buyers the options to use an included magnetic wrist rest and extra key caps.

A keyboard can only feel as solid as its top plate allows, and the MK750's is a black anodized aluminum number with holes for a standard 104-key layout plus an additional four dedicated media keys. Each of those voids is filled with a Cherry MX switch along with an RGB LED. Each of those LEDs can be controlled independently with Cooler Master's Portal software, though there are shortcut key combinations for changing keyboard settings on the unit itself. The on-board functions are controlled by the integrated 32-bit ARM processor.

The included full-width wrist rest is covered with synthetic leather and attaches to the bottom of the keyboard with magnets. As is often the case, comfort and vanity are at odds with one another: using the wrist rest will mean covering the row of RGB LEDs on the near edge of the keyboard. The USB cable is detachable and plugs to a Type-C port on the keyboard side, though we imagine it has a Type-A plug on the PC side. The accessory package also includes nine purple doubleshot PBT key caps to highlight and enhance the durability of frequently-used keys.

As one expects from any gaming keyboard, Cooler Master's MasterKeys MK750 has N-key rollover support, an anti-ghosting feature, and 1000-Hz polling. Newegg has the keyboard in stock now for $150. The manufacturer backs the board with a two-year warranty.