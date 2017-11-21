Break records with EVGA's GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin Hydro Copper Gaming

The Titan Xp is unquestionably the king of the consumer Pascal line-up, but Nvidia doesn't allow board partners to make custom versions of that card. Fortunately, the next step down is more like a lip than a stair. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the fastest card to wear the GeForce name, and we expect that EVGA's GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin Hydro Copper Gaming will be among the fastest variants ever created. The card comes with a single-slot waterblock pre-installed, and EVGA guarantees that every sample is capable of whipping its GPU core clock up to 2025 MHz.

Of course, 2025 MHz is probably just the starting line for the sort of person likely to buy one of these cards. EVGA says the GTX 1080 Ti Hydro Copper Gaming has nine separate thermal sensors and dedicated points for measuring various voltages. The card has a pair of 8-pin power connectors feeding a 10+3-phase voltage regulator. The most dedicated overclockers might be using exotic coolants poured in carefully-attached cups, but this card should make it easy for slightly-less-looney gamers to get right to the bleeding edge of its performance.

Although the GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin Hydro Copper is technically a single-slot card, it must be noted that the waterblock extends well above the back-panel bracket. Despite only taking up one slot, the Kingpin Hydro Copper doesn't sacrifice connectivity compared other GTX 1080 Tis. You still get a DVI-D output and a full-sized HDMI port, although the triple DisplayPort connectors had to shrink to Mini size. EVGA is already selling the GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin Hydro Copper Gaming at its website for $1250.