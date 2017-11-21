Tuesday deals: a 4K monitor, a 1 TB SSD, and much more

I bet all you little gerbils and gerbilettes are foaming at the mouth at the prospect of that juicy, sweet turkey and gravy. But alas, there are two more days until the ovens start cooking and the next best thing is, naturally, to look at sweet hardware deals in preparation for Black Friday. Here's what we have for today.

We're leading with two seriously-sweet offers. The first is the LG 27MU58-B display. While we think that LG seriously needs to rethink its display naming scheme, we have zero complaints about the hardware itself. This 27" monitor has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and FreeSync support for good measure. Around the back, you'll find a DisplayPort input, two HDMI ports, and a handy VESA mount for propping this monitor on your video wall. Are you sitting down? Only $299.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code BF17FLYER36 while stocks last. Hurry up!

SSD prices have been sky-high for a while, but today we have quite a shocking deal on that front. The Crucial MX300 1 TB is one of the best consumer SATA SSDs around, and it's currently selling for a stupid-low $237.99 at Amazon. That's pre-NAND-price-rise pricing right there.

Now, two components for your fancy new build. The first is the Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 mobo. This board is fully packed with goodies including a dual-Ethernet setup with Killer and Intel controllers, three M.2 slots, an ESS Sabre DAC on the audio output path, and USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors. Oh, right, and a Kardashian-buttload of RGB LEDs. Grab this motherboard for $199.99 from either Amazon or Newegg. There's $20 rebate card available at Newegg, too.

We won't let anyone skimp on the power supply for a new build, and for that endeavor, we have the Seasonic Focus Plus 850W power supply. This unit has everything you need: an 80 Plus Gold rating, semi-passive cooling, six PCIe power connectors, and 10 SATA plugs. Units like this usually go for north of $100, but you can take this one home for $89.99 from Newegg. That price can come down to $69.99 if you take advantage of the $20 rebate on offer.

VR is the buzzword of the season, and the time has come when entire setups are hitting e-deals pages. The Microsoft Store is running a combo deal with a Dell Inspiron laptop and a Dell Visor WMR headset with accompanying motion controllers. The laptop by itself is noteworthy. It packs a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS display, a quad-core Core i5-7300HQ CPU, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, and there's a storage combo setup with a 1 TB hard drive and a 128 GB SSD. Meanwhile, the Dell WMR headset has a handy flip-up visor and offers 1440x1440 resolution per eye with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Grab the whole enchilada for only $1148 from the Microsoft Store.

The 2017 Surface Pro is a lean, sleek machine. The model we have today has a Kaby Lake Core i5 quad-core CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of NVMe flash storage. That hardware sits under a positively-gorgeous 2736x1824 screen, and the machine's integrated kickstand makes it usable in multiple scenarios (as I can personally attest). The Microsoft Store is selling this model for $899 with an included black Type Cover containing a nice keyboard and a Precision Touchpad. If you were on the fence about a Surface, now's the moment.

