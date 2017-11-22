Cranberry Relish Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on November 22, 2017


Proto-relish.

PC hardware and computing

  1. In Win 301 tempered glass mini tower case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus TUF Z370-Pro Gaming review @ Guru3D
  3. LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 review @ Hexus
  4. Shuttle XPC Cube SZ270R8 barebones review @ KitGuru
  5. HyperX Cloud Alpha review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Reeven NAIA 240 liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  7. The Asus ZenBook 3 review @ AnandTech

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Anouk Wipprecht: robotic dresses and human interfaces @ HackADay
  2. Right-handed blue whales go left to keep an eye on the prize @ New Atlas
  3. Drugs that switch your brain into squirrel-mode may save you from a stroke @ Ars Technica
  4. First interstellar asteroid reveals its strange secrets @ New Atlas (if you were waiting for something cool to happen this year, this was it)

Tech news and culture

  1. Why Apple's HomePod is three years behind Amazon's Echo @ Slashdot
  2. RIP net neutrality: FCC chair releases plan to deregulate ISPs @ Ars Technica
  3. FCC will also order states to scrap plans for their own net neutrality laws @ Ars Technica
  4. Microsoft confirms Surface Book 2 can't stay charged during gaming sessions @ Slashdot
  5. Google collects Android users' locations even when location services are disabled @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cheeses of Mexico, made in Oregon @ registerguard.com
  2. CyberpowerPC RGB Infinity GTX review @ bit-tech
  3. Google continues Allo marketing with swag and grilled cheese food truck @ 9to5google.com
