Peruse our picks from the 2017 Steam Autumn Sale

Open up your wallets, PC gamers, because Steam's running a pretty darn good sale right now. It's called the Steam Autumn Sale, and the fact that it takes place at the same time as the Black Friday-to-Cyber-Monday weekend of unrestrained consumerism is certainly entirely coincidental. There are over six thousand games deeply discounted right now. As usual, we've scoured the sale for the best offers so you can game while you gorge.

The best deals on the docket today are probably Rise of the Tomb Raider for just $20—as cheap as it's ever been—and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for just $4.50. In a similar open-world canine vein, the TR Editor-in-Chief-recommended Watch Dogs 2 is 66% off, bringing it to a hair over $20. I bought open-world zombies-and-parkour game Dying Light at full price when it came out, and only recently started playing it, much to my chagrin. It's a killer game, and you can get it right now for $18, or pick it up with all the DLC for $24.

There's also a really fantastic deal on Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition. This game originally came out in 2007, but it's been revamped with modern networking and a light graphics overhaul, and it actually just got a new expansion this month. If you're in the mood for a bit of Diablo-style hack & slash, pick up Titan Quest: AE for just $4. Alternatively, if you prefer your hack-and-slash fantasy games in third-person perspective, Dark Souls III is at its lowest price ever: $24. The prior game is discounted even further, too. You can grab Dark Souls II with all its DLC for just $10.

Necropolis: Brutal Edition is an indie take on the Dark Souls formula that also supports cooperative play. The game is a blast in co-op, and it's 85% off at $4.50. If you prefer competition, you can sabotage your friends in the amazing four-player dungeon-delving game Crawl, which has has never been cheaper than its current price of $7.50. Mario Kart isn't on Steam, but the stellar Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed is 75% off at $5, and it also supports four-player local competitive play. In Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, you race to defuse a puzzle bomb while your friends struggle to read you the complex instructions from the manual. It's 67% off right now, bringing it to just $5.

Once a staple of video game libaries, the long-neglected brawler genre has seen a resurgence on Steam recently. Former console exclusive Bayonetta is half-off for the first time, making it just $10. Metal Gear series spin-off Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance hails from the same developer, and it's just $7.50 right now. Capcom's Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is arguably the pinnacle of the genre, and it's only $10. Also from Capcom, Remember Me offers a more cerebral take on the style, and it's only $6 right now. The Darksiders series offers an edgy plot and character designs by Joe Mad of Marvel Comics fame. Grab the remastered versions of both games for $10.

Finally, we've got a whole pack of price-chopped strategy games. Age of Empires II HD is considered by some to be the best of the series, and you can get it 75% off for $5. If you prefer 3D visuals, get Age of Empires III Complete Collection instead for $10, also 75% off. Meanwhile, standout grand strategy title Europa Universalis IV is 75% off at $10. Turn-based strategy fans can grab the XCOM reboot for just $7.50 and its sequel XCOM 2 for $20. Stepping over to the fantasy side, Total War: Warhammer is a hair over $20. Fans of that franchise can also grab the Left 4 Dead-inspired Warhammer End Times: Vermintide for just $7.50.

Don't forget to nominate games for the 2017 Steam Awards, too. If the Steam store doesn't do it for you, most of these games and many more are available DRM-free over at GOG.com. We have no commission with either site, so purchase where you prefer. Let us know in the comments if you pick up anything, or if there are any deals we passed up.