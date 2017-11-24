Black Friday deals: everything your heart desires

Greetings, gerbils! This is where I'd write some sort of witty intro, if I had one. It's Black Friday and there's a lot of deals everywhere. We separated wheat from chaff, and as you can imagine, we have an extra-long list today. Let's get right to it.

Monitors

Everyone's a fan of a nice display, and we have three today. The Samsung UH850 is 32" across, has a resolution of 3840x2160, and has a quantum dot backlight. The display has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, can cover 125% of the sRGB color space, and has FreeSync suport. Grab it for $499.99 from Adorama.



If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the model above, you'll find no better than the LG 32UD59-B. This 10-bit VA display also has a 3840x2160 resolution and should cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. FreeSync support is included, naturally. Yours for only $397 at Adorama.



The displays above are fine and dandy, but they may not be fast enough for you. You'd best look at the Samsung C27HG70 then. This 2560x1440 monitor has HDR support, a quantum dot backlight, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. If that's not enough, it also has FreeSync 2 support for good measure—one of the few displays in the market with the new VRR tech, in fact. You can get one of these for $499.99 at Adorama.

Components

Remember the Ryzen CPU deals? They're still going strong. You can get a six-core Ryzen 5 1600 for $179.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCE26, or you can go higher up the performance ladder and grab an eight-core Ryzen 7 1700 for $239.99 from Amazon.



The included Wraith Spire coolers with those Ryzens are quite competent, but if you want to push CPU frequencies further, you'd do well to get a nice CLC like the 240-mm Corsair H100i v2 that's selling for $84.99 at Newegg.



Memory might be the next thing in your shopping list. How about the G.Skill TridentZ 16 GB kit with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s? It's selling for $144.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCE97.



with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s? It's selling for $144.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCE97. Speedy, many-terabyte hard drives are the order of the semester, and we have two of them today. Newegg is selling the Seagate Ironwolf 8 TB NAS drive for a mere $209.99, equating to $26.25 per terabyte. If you need even more capacity in a single 3.5" space, you can grab the Ironwolf 10 TB for $299.99 also from Newegg. That works out to $30 a terabyte.

Peripherals

Sometimes we hear "man, nice keyboards and mice are so expensive." That's our cue for pointing out that you can get the Logitech G Pro tenkeyless RGB keyboard and the Logitech G Pro gaming mouse for a mere $89.98 total at Best Buy. Just add both items to the card and the total price will come down to that amount.



and the for a mere $89.98 total at Best Buy. Just add both items to the card and the total price will come down to that amount. Speaking of Logitech and Best Buy, the current offer of the Logitech G920 steering wheel-and-pedals set for only $199.99 is making me more than a little angry that it'd be a pain to have one shipped here. That's an insane deal.

Systems, mobile, and multimedia

A VR setup also tends to be an expensive proposition, so we're more than happy when a deal comes up. You can get an HP Pavillion Power gaming desktop and an HP Windows Mixed Reality headset with controllers over at the Microsoft Store for $748. The machine packs a suitably-powerful Radeon RX 580 4 GB for graphics horsepower. That card is driven by a Ryzen 5 1400 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 1 TB hard drive. You're basically getting the HMD kit for free in this bundle.



Need to work on the move? Say hi to the Asus Zenbook Flip UX360CA-UHM1T convertible . This beautiful and svelte 13.3" machine ticks all the right boxes: a power-sipping Core m3-7Y30 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a generous allotment of 256 GB of storage, and a 1920x1080 IPS display. There are also three USB ports and even an HDMI output for good measure. Grab this convertible for an absurdly-low $499 from Walmart.



I often find myself fielding questions about audio setups that are far too complicated for their own good. I prefer pointing people to a nice entry-level home theater receiver like the Sony STR-DH550. This unit has 5.2 output, support for DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD, and four HDMI inputs. Get one of these for only $148 from Amazon and get rid of that mess of HDMI switchers, cables, and hacks.

Miscellaneous

Last but not least, Rakuten has a site-wide coupon for Black Friday: 20% off with the code BF20. You need to be logged in and enter the code in step 2 of the checkout process. Click this link here to visit the site and we get a cut.

