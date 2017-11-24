PSA: we'll be performing scheduled maintenance on the site tomorrow

Hi guys! I'm interrupting the scheduled programming to let you guys know that we're setting up a site upgrade tomorrow, November 25, at around 11:00 Central Time. We expect site downtime from one to two hours, so don't freak out if you can't reach us around that time.

When it's back, should everything go according to plan, we'll have SSL support across the whole site. If anyone's wondering, user logins, forums, and subscriptions have already been secured for a while now. Wish us luck!