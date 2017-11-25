The Tech Report now uses HTTPS across the board

This was a triumph! I'm making a note here: Huge success! It's hard to overstate my satisfaction.

... And if you have no idea where that's from, you should be ashamed of yourself. It is with utmost pleasure that we report that after today's downtime, The Tech Report supports HTTPS connections across the entire site. If you have no idea what that means, then take notice of the green padlock icon in your address bar and know that that's a Good Thing.

Although a simple icon isn't much to talk about, this was quite a big production behind the scenes. As it turns out, "just changing the links" isn't something that is as quickly accomplished as it is described, and doing HTTPS like we wanted required some meaty server software upgrades, something that complicated matters further. At least we got performance improvements and serious RAM savings out of this work—all so we can serve you gerbils better, of course.

We also tried our best to avoid mixed content warnings in the main site. That is, if you're visiting a secure page that contains images or other elements that aren't secure, browsers will let you know about it, or at least not show the padlock icon indicating full security. Seeing as we have articles dating back the better part of two decades, we took some measure to make sure that at least the vast majority will show up as fully secure in the browser.

By the way, you may be thinking something along the lines of "gosh, but people have been logging in insecurely, and what about the subscriptions?" Let it be known that our forums, user logins, and subscriptions pages were already secured with HTTPS—that protection simply didn't extend to the main site until now.

Everything is looking okay for now, but there might be a gremlin or two somewhere. If you spot a mixed-content page in the main site, or if you come across any oddities, let us know. We're also interested to know how the site speed feels—same, better, or (hopefully not) worse. Let us know in the comments section, and enjoy your green padlocks.