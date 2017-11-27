Get Prey and Wolfenstein II free with a Radeon RX Vega

Folks who are after a graphics upgrade but have been teetering on the fence between the green and red teams could be tempted by a promotion AMD is running right now. Any new purchaser of a Radeon RX Vega 56 or RX Vega 64 is eligible to get free copies of Prey and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. If the offer of those titles sounds familiar, it's because they were part of the RX Vega packs that AMD made available at launch.

The message that AMD sent over announcing the promotion notes that Vega performs best with new, low-level graphics APIs. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is certainly a good showcase for the cards. The game has outstanding visuals powered by the latest version of id Software's engine technology running on the Vulkan API. It also runs pretty darn well on Radeon RX Vega cards.

While the promotion is mostly world-wide, it's not available to folks in China. Also, AMD fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will get Sniper Elite 4 instead of Wolfenstein. The promotion actually started this past Friday and runs until the end of the year, so if you're after some good old-fashioned Nazi-stomping—or if you're really into prop hunt—grab a Radeon RX Vega card to get the free games.