In the lab: Roccat's Kone Aimo gaming mouse

Roccat made its name in the gaming peripheral market with the original Kone laser gaming mouse, and the company recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of that product's launch with the release of the Kone Aimo. Roccat released a lot of revisions of the Kone over the years, and the Kone Aimo appears to be the culmination of the company's efforts. The new Kone skips the laser sensor of ages past for Roccat's fancy Owl-Eye optical sensor based on a customized version of the popular PixArt PMW3360.

Roccat sent me a Kone Aimo to put through the paces, and I intend to do just that. Like the rest of the Kone series, the Aimo is focused on providing a top-class tracking experience first and foremost, so it doesn't have many gimmicky features for me to pick at. It does have some fancy RGB LED lighting on it that is purportedly AI-controlled.

I'll be talking about those features as well as going reasonably in-depth on the mouse's basic performance in the final review, so watch this space if you're interested in a top-class gaming mouse.