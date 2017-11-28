Red Planet Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:02 PM on November 28, 2017


I want to go to there.

PC hardware and computing

  1. GIGABYTE AX370-Gaming 5 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterKeys MK750 review @ bit-tech
  3. Tenda Nova MW6 whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system review @ KitGuru
  4. Dell XPS 13 (late 2017) review: A great laptop with an unimpressive design @ Neowin
  5. EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 iCX 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  6. The Samsung SSD 850 120GB review: a little TLC for SATA @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Star Wars: Battlefront II is a great game from a certain point of view @ Quarter To Three
  2. RollerCoaster Tycoon creator on the resurgence of management games @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Study: Pokémon Go led to increase in traffic deaths, accidents @ Ars Technica

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. NASA reinvents the wheel for planetary rovers @ New Atlas
  2. Finally, a fidget spinner we can love @ HackADay
  3. Tiny speaker design delivers 200x the bass @ New Atlas
  4. Razer Phone review @ Hexus

Tech news and culture

  1. LG's OLED phone screens are bad, but its TVs are top-notch—what gives? @ Ars Technica
  2. Did Elon Musk create Bitcoin? @ Slashdot
  3. Elon Musk Says he is not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto @ Slashdot
  4. Google's Eric Schmidt says people want dish-washing robots to clean up the kitchen more than any other kind @ Slashdot (good news, everyone!)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. 'Watch out for de-brie': cheese truck crashes and everyone makes terrible dad jokes @ mashable.com
  2. J.K. Rowling just masterfully ended the argument about mac-and-cheese for Thanksgiving @ hellogiggles.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options