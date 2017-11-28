Red Planet Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:02 PM on November 28, 2017
I want to go to there.
PC hardware and computing
- GIGABYTE AX370-Gaming 5 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterKeys MK750 review @ bit-tech
- Tenda Nova MW6 whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system review @ KitGuru
- Dell XPS 13 (late 2017) review: A great laptop with an unimpressive design @ Neowin
- EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 iCX 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- The Samsung SSD 850 120GB review: a little TLC for SATA @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Star Wars: Battlefront II is a great game from a certain point of view @ Quarter To Three
- RollerCoaster Tycoon creator on the resurgence of management games @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Study: Pokémon Go led to increase in traffic deaths, accidents @ Ars Technica
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- NASA reinvents the wheel for planetary rovers @ New Atlas
- Finally, a fidget spinner we can love @ HackADay
- Tiny speaker design delivers 200x the bass @ New Atlas
- Razer Phone review @ Hexus
Tech news and culture
- LG's OLED phone screens are bad, but its TVs are top-notch—what gives? @ Ars Technica
- Did Elon Musk create Bitcoin? @ Slashdot
- Elon Musk Says he is not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto @ Slashdot
- Google's Eric Schmidt says people want dish-washing robots to clean up the kitchen more than any other kind @ Slashdot (good news, everyone!)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- 'Watch out for de-brie': cheese truck crashes and everyone makes terrible dad jokes @ mashable.com
- J.K. Rowling just masterfully ended the argument about mac-and-cheese for Thanksgiving @ hellogiggles.com