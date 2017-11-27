Cyber Monday deals: everything but the kitchen sink

El Dealino is back. The killer of dollar signs, slaughterer of price tags, collector of coupons. From underneath his poncho he produces uncountable hardware offers and promotional codes, slinging them with force to everyone who's willing to catch them. Let's see what he's brought today.

Peripherals

Feeling like taking the plunge into VR? The Oculus Rift combo pack with the headset and a pair of touch controllers is down to a ridiculously-low $349 at Newegg. That's a full-blown VR headset at almost the same price as the Windows Mixed Reality jobbies.



A good mouse is a necessity these days, and the Logitech G502 Proteus Core fits the bill just right. You can get one for $29.99 from Best Buy. That's a serious deal.

Components

Mobile

The Surface Laptop is a well-engineered piece of equipment, and today the Microsoft Store is running a sale on the machine in its various configurations. Prices are around $200 off their regular values. Click here and pick your poison. As a single point of interest, a version with a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage will set you back only $1099.



If you prefer Captain Cook's wares, we got you covered. The 2017 Apple MacBook Pro with a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD is currently going for $1349 at Adorama. If you want one of thinnest machines around, you can grab a 2016 MacBook with a Core m5-6Y54 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a big honkin' 512 GB SSD for only $999.99 from Amazon.



Feeling like gaming on the go? We have just the machine for that task. The Dell Inspiron 15 with a Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM is currently going for $949 at Adorama. That's a ton of hardware for that price tag.

Miscellaneous

You really should get a UPS for protecting and powering all that fancy hardware. You'd be well-served by a unit like the CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD . This juice box has 1500 VA on tap and can output up to 900 W. It's also got a fancy LCD control panel and a three-year warranty coverage that includes the battery. Grab it for $119.95 from Amazon.



The simplicity of a console is often understated. There's a sale running on the Xbox One S, and you can get one at Amazon for only $189 with a 500 GB hard drive. If you prefer a combo deal, the Xbox One S Ultimate Halo bundle can be had for $229 at Walmart.



Surround sound is something altogether. If you're thinking of building a nice home theater setup, you'd do worse than starting with the Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2 receiver. This powerful box o' watts comes with more logos and certifications than your average race car. You get five HDMI inputs, Ethernet connectivity, and a truckload of analog and miscellaneous input options. Naturally, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support are included. Grab this receiver for only $299.95 at Amazon.



Finally, something to cure your Wi-Fi woes. We rather liked the Synology RT-2600ac router when we reviewed it, and it's currently going for only $159.99 at Newegg with the promo code 17NECMC002. If you have internet connectivity or Wi-Fi issues, do yourself a favor and get a good router like this one.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.