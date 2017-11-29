Gigabyte shows off its Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G

Cards based on AMD's Radeon RX Vega reference design seem to be getting harder and harder to obtain, so it's no shock that custom cards seem ready to fill the gap. Gigabyte has taken the wraps off of its first custom Vega offering, the Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G.

Gigabyte clocks the Vega 64's 4096 stream processors at 1276 MHz base and 1560 MHz boost speeds, just a whisker higher than the reference card's 1247 MHz base and 1546 MHz boost clocks. The real test will be finding out how close the board maker's two-fan Windforce 2X cooler can keep AMD's power-hungry chip at the maximum boost clock under heavy load. The cooler has five heatpipes in direct contact with the GPU and another pipe cooling components on the back of the card. The voltage regulation circuit has 12 phases for the graphics core and one phase for the 8 GB of 1.9-GHz HBM2.

Those twelve phases get power through a pair of eight-pin PCIe power connectors. Gigabyte recommends a beefy 750 W power supply to go along with the card. The board and cooler measure 10.8" long, 2.1" thick, and 5.2" deep (27.3 cm x 5.3 cm x 132 cm), so users will need to allow for three slots' worth of space.

The Gaming OC also differs from AMD's reference design in its selection of outputs. The card has three full-size DisplayPorts and three HDMI 2.0b connectors for good measure. The manufacturer says the card can drive six displays at once, compared to four on reference RX Vega cards.

Gigabyte didn't provide any pricing or availability information for the Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G, but we would expect to see it in stores before the end of the year for a premium over reference Radeon RX Vega 64s.