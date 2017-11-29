Philips Momentum 35" display will light up your life and your room

Philips announced a new display today that's seemingly aimed at the crowd looking to bridge the gap between a television and a computer monitor. The Philips Momentum 356M6QJAB/11 is a massive 35" IPS monitor with LED backlighting. The display sports a relatively low resolution of 1920x1080 and a pretty-standard response time of 5 ms.

Here's where it starts to look more like a television than a monitor, though. Along with that low native resolution, the brightness caps out at 250 cd/m², lower than the 350 cd/m² of most computer displays. Perhaps the most striking feature is the inclusion of Philips' Ambiglow. The technology takes the colors of the on-screen image and matches them to LEDs on the monitor's bezel, projecting color-matched lighting onto the surface behind the screen. All that tech is meant to reduce eyestrain and increase immersion. The extra-wide base makes the monitor look more like a TV, too.

The Philips 356M6QJAB/11 also offers support for FreeSync and a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz. Extra goodies include built-in 5-W speakers and a VESA mount around the back. The input selection includes a DVI port, two HDMI 1.4 inputs, and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector. Philips hasn't mentioned pricing or availability information, though we wager this monitor should be relatively affordable.