Powercolor clamps three fans to the Red Devil Radeon RX Vega

We've heard the complaint more than once: "I'd buy a Radeon RX Vega, but I don't want one with the reference cooler." Until very recently, that simply meant not getting an RX Vega at all. Things are changing, though, and now a few vendors are offering custom-cooled cards bearing AMD's finest. Long-time Radeon stalwart Powercolor is naturally among that list, and the company's upcoming Red Devil RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 cards are triple-slot and triple-fan monsters.

Both models come with a boost in GPU clocks compared to the air-cooled reference models. The Red Devil RX Vega 56 lists a 1526 MHz boost clock, up 55 MHz from the reference design. The Red Devil RX Vega 64 gains 61 MHz over the reference design, putting it at a 1607 MHz boost range. Memory clocks remain at the stock 800 MHz for the RX Vega 56 card and 945 MHz for the RX Vega 64 card.

The new Red Devil cards have two DisplayPorts and two HDMI 2.0 outputs. Speaking of connectors, these cards take two 8-pin PCIe power plugs, just like the reference design.

Powercolor's announcement didn't include pricing information, but the Guru of 3D says that the RX Vega 64 model should show up in shops this coming Friday for £549 ($609 after adjusting for VAT). That site also says that the Red Devil RX Vega 56 should show up in about two weeks, though there's no price info for that version yet.