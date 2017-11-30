Computer Security Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on November 30, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair Crystal Series 460X RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ bit-tech
  3. Gigabyte Aorus AC300W ATX mid-tower review @ Guru3D
  4. MAX-Q Laptop Battle—Asus Zephyrus vs Gigabyte Aero 15X @ HardwareCanucks
  5. Linksys WRT32X gaming router review @ Hexus
  6. Intel Eighth-gen Core mobile performance review @ HotHardware
  7. Acer Predator XB241H 180Hz G-Sync gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  8. SteelSeries Sensei 310 eSports gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Synology DS218j & DS218play DiskStations reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. Cherry MX Board 6.0 review @ TechPowerUp
  11. The MSI X299 SLI Plus motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Report: Nintendo to start offering in-game power-ups via cereal boxes @ Ars Technica
  2. Civilization VI: Rise And Fall expansion out February 8 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. EA on cosmetic game items: "You probably don't want Darth Vader in pink" @ Ars Technica
  4. There's a possibility of gold in those future Star Citizen hills! @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Earthworms can thrive and reproduce in Martian soil simulants @ New Atlas
  2. The flight that made the calculator and changed the world @ HackADay
  3. Cheap artificial muscles give soft robots lifting power @ New Atlas
  4. High-speed drones use AI to spoil the fun @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Ajit Pai blames Cher and Hulk actor for ginning up net neutrality support @ Ars Technica
  2. Tesla owners are mining Bitcoins with free power from charging stations @ Slashdot
  3. Comcast deleted net neutrality pledge the same day FCC announced repeal @ Ars Technica
  4. Websites use your CPU to mine cryptocurrency even when you close your browser @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. The science behind Wisconsin's favorite food: cheese @ milwaukeerecord.com
  2. Watch: do you need a mac-and-cheese maker? @ eater.com
