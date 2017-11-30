Computer Security Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on November 30, 2017
That should do it.
PC hardware and computing
- Corsair Crystal Series 460X RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
- MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte Aorus AC300W ATX mid-tower review @ Guru3D
- MAX-Q Laptop Battle—Asus Zephyrus vs Gigabyte Aero 15X @ HardwareCanucks
- Linksys WRT32X gaming router review @ Hexus
- Intel Eighth-gen Core mobile performance review @ HotHardware
- Acer Predator XB241H 180Hz G-Sync gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- SteelSeries Sensei 310 eSports gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Synology DS218j & DS218play DiskStations reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Cherry MX Board 6.0 review @ TechPowerUp
- The MSI X299 SLI Plus motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Report: Nintendo to start offering in-game power-ups via cereal boxes @ Ars Technica
- Civilization VI: Rise And Fall expansion out February 8 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- EA on cosmetic game items: "You probably don't want Darth Vader in pink" @ Ars Technica
- There's a possibility of gold in those future Star Citizen hills! @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Earthworms can thrive and reproduce in Martian soil simulants @ New Atlas
- The flight that made the calculator and changed the world @ HackADay
- Cheap artificial muscles give soft robots lifting power @ New Atlas
- High-speed drones use AI to spoil the fun @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Ajit Pai blames Cher and Hulk actor for ginning up net neutrality support @ Ars Technica
- Tesla owners are mining Bitcoins with free power from charging stations @ Slashdot
- Comcast deleted net neutrality pledge the same day FCC announced repeal @ Ars Technica
- Websites use your CPU to mine cryptocurrency even when you close your browser @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- The science behind Wisconsin's favorite food: cheese @ milwaukeerecord.com
- Watch: do you need a mac-and-cheese maker? @ eater.com