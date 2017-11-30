GeForce 388.43 drivers battle Doom VFR's demons

The work of a driver software programmer is never done. New driver packages are needed for game releases or to lift performance that doesn't match expectations. Nowadays, VR versions of existing titles are another reason for driver devs to put their noses to the grindstone. Nvidia's team has done just that and released the GeForce 388.43 drivers with support for id Software's Doom VFR. The game is built for Oculus' Rift headset and lists a GeForce GTX 1070 as part of its minimum system requirements.

The second-biggest piece of news in the updated drivers probably concerns a larger swath of the Nvidia-card-owning population—the NV Tray utility has been added back into the software. The 384.33 release also adds 3D Vision profiles for Escape from Tarkov and Claybook. Some game crashes in Wolfenstein on Optimus laptops have been corrected, as has an issue with the Nvidia control panel crashing when cross-adapter screen clone mode is enabled.

Graphics drivers are complicated and perfection is impossible, so some issues remain. GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards in SLI have no screen output when connecting screens to two DVI and one DisplayPort connector. Kepler-based GeForce GTX Titan cards have OS installation problems with AMD Threadripper motherboards. Flickering may occur on notebook 120 Hz G-Sync panels when the adaptive refresh rate technology is enabled. As for application-specific bugs, Star Wars: Battlefront II hangs on Kepler cards when using the DirectX 12 renderer, and Unigine Heaven can crash when running in windowed mode.

Gerbils who like to read the fine print can check out the driver release notes here. The bold can let Nvidia's GeForce Experience tool install the drivers automagically. Alternatively, head to Nvidia's GeForce driver download page to download them by hand.