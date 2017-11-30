Good afternoon, dear gerbils and gerbilettes. I bet your credit cards are already smoking hot and worn from all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday activity. But we know that a PC enthusiast's quest for hardware never ends, and no matter how many sale days there are in a year, they're never enough. The quest goes on. Let's see what we have in store for today.
|How much does screen size matter in comparing Ryzen Mobile and Kaby Lake-R battery life?
|23
|X299 Designare EX and Aorus Ultra Gaming Pro are high-end beasts
|0
|Computer Security Day Shortbread
|5
|GeForce 388.43 drivers battle Doom VFR's demons
|5
|Thursday deals: a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7-8550U for $850 and more
|20
|Radeon 17.11.4 drivers are ready for Doom VFR and Oculus Dash
|8
|AMD's next Radeon Software release gets a dash of Adrenalin
|14
|Philips Momentum 35" display will light up your life and your room
|34
|Apple releases fix for macOS High Sierra privilege escalation flaw
|26
|It’s over 9000!!!
|+24