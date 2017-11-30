Thursday deals: a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7-8550U for $850 and more

Good afternoon, dear gerbils and gerbilettes. I bet your credit cards are already smoking hot and worn from all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday activity. But we know that a PC enthusiast's quest for hardware never ends, and no matter how many sale days there are in a year, they're never enough. The quest goes on. Let's see what we have in store for today.

Rather atypically, we're leading with a fancy laptop. The Dell XPS 13 ultrabook is svelte, sleek, and acclaimed by reviewers everywhere. The version we have today packs an eighth-generation Core i7-8550U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive. You can get it for a stupid-low $849.99 from Rakuten if you use the DELL150X coupon. You'll need to have a registered account at Rakuten. Then, you can enter the coupon on step 2 (payment) of the checkout process.

'Tis finally the time to get back on the SSD-buying bandwagon. The Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB SSD is one of the best SATA drives around and can be had for $269.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBDR59, only marginally higher than the lowest price it's been in the past year. Get'em while they're hot.

If you prefer your storage of the "massive" variety, we have available options. The Seagate Expansion 8 TB external hard drive is capacious, simple, and you can get one for an absurd $149.99 from Newegg with the code EMCBBCK25. Let us do the math: that's $18.75 per terabyte. Holy moly.

You may be the type that prefers their hard drives faster and inside a computer. Should that be the case, take a look at this two-pack of 4 TB HGST DeskStar NAS hard drives. They're seriously fast, just begging to be part of a RAID-1 setup, and you can get them for $199.98 for the pair at Newegg. The per-terabyte price is $25.

Last but not least, the sale is still on for Seasonic's Focus Plus 750W power supply. This 80 Plus Gold unit has semi-passive cooling, fully-modular cables (and a generous selection of them, too), and is currently going for only $79.90 at Newegg. There's a $15 rebate card available that can snip that price down to $64.90.

