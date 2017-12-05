Day of the Ninja Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 4:45 PM on December 5, 2017
I thought ninjas were more of a nighttime thing.
PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master MasterWatt 550W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- HP's wearable VR system is an unnecessary luxury @ Engadget
- Noctua NF-A20 200mm fan review vs. Cooler Master MF200R @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC laptop review @ Hexus
- Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 650W review @ JonnyGuru
- Zotac GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme review @ KitGuru
- 2x2 802.11ac access point roundup @ SmallNetBuilder
- Cougar Conquer case review @ TechPowerUp
- VertDesk v3 electric sit stand desk review @ ThinkComputers
- The ASRock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech
- NVIDIA Titan Xp Collectors Edition Star Wars Jedi Order graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
Games and VR
- Bungie opens up about Destiny 2 changes after hidden "scaling" debacle @ Ars Technica
- Five Nights at Freddy's creator teases spin-off @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: that waifu that you do @ Quarter To Three
- Who controls Star Control? @ Blue's News
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- SpaceX will attempt to launch a red Tesla to the red planet @ Ars Technica
- Flame-throwing drone is actually useful @ HackADay
- Big invasive snails are driving birds of prey to get bigger @ Ars Technica
- Fracture-resistant cement inspired by the spines of sea urchins @ New Atlas
- Two stars collided and solved half of astronomy's problems. Now what? @ Slashdot
Tech news and culture
- Disney sues Redbox, hoping to block digital movie sales @ Slashdot
- Amazon patents delivery drones that self-destruct in mid-air @ New Atlas
- NCIX files for bankruptcy after restructuring attempts @ AnandTech
- Facebook launches new messenger app for young kids—what could possibly go wrong? @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1250W Titanium PSU review @ HardOCP
- $5,000 beer glasses made of cheese? $5,000 beer glasses made of cheese. Wine glasses too. @ cincinnati.com