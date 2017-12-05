Day of the Ninja Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 4:45 PM on December 5, 2017


I thought ninjas were more of a nighttime thing.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master MasterWatt 550W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. HP's wearable VR system is an unnecessary luxury @ Engadget
  3. Noctua NF-A20 200mm fan review vs. Cooler Master MF200R @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC laptop review @ Hexus
  5. Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 650W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Zotac GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme review @ KitGuru
  7. 2x2 802.11ac access point roundup @ SmallNetBuilder
  8. Cougar Conquer case review @ TechPowerUp
  9. VertDesk v3 electric sit stand desk review @ ThinkComputers
  10. The ASRock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech
  11. NVIDIA Titan Xp Collectors Edition Star Wars Jedi Order graphics card review @ Legit Reviews

Games and VR

  1. Bungie opens up about Destiny 2 changes after hidden "scaling" debacle @ Ars Technica
  2. Five Nights at Freddy's creator teases spin-off @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Xenoblade Chronicles 2: that waifu that you do @ Quarter To Three
  4. Who controls Star Control? @ Blue's News

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. SpaceX will attempt to launch a red Tesla to the red planet @ Ars Technica
  2. Flame-throwing drone is actually useful @ HackADay
  3. Big invasive snails are driving birds of prey to get bigger @ Ars Technica
  4. Fracture-resistant cement inspired by the spines of sea urchins @ New Atlas
  5. Two stars collided and solved half of astronomy's problems. Now what? @ Slashdot

Tech news and culture

  1. Disney sues Redbox, hoping to block digital movie sales @ Slashdot
  2. Amazon patents delivery drones that self-destruct in mid-air @ New Atlas
  3. NCIX files for bankruptcy after restructuring attempts @ AnandTech
  4. Facebook launches new messenger app for young kids—what could possibly go wrong? @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1250W Titanium PSU review @ HardOCP
  2. $5,000 beer glasses made of cheese? $5,000 beer glasses made of cheese. Wine glasses too. @ cincinnati.com
